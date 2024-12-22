The Premier League has been home to some of English football's most talented footballers, who have left an indelible mark on the game. Every club in England's top-flight boasts past and present homegrown talent who have ascended to the top of Europe's most demanding league with flying colours. Icons also made a name for themselves in the lower leagues, displaying club loyalty despite big guns pursuing them.

There are club legends who have won countless trophies during their illustrious careers, such as Chelsea's Frank Lampard and Liverpool's Steven Gerrard. But some English heroes helped put their teams on the map and paved the way for the success such outfits are achieving nowadays.

That said, GIVEMESPORT have determined every 2024-25 Premier League club's greatest English player in history. This includes stars who may not have represented England at international duty but were born in the country. Players who have played for more than one club will rank where they fared best.

Ranking Factors

Reputation (Their lasting impact on the game)

(Their lasting impact on the game) Club Contributions (What they achieved for their respective team, e.g. trophies or promotions)

(What they achieved for their respective team, e.g. trophies or promotions) Performance (Depending on their position, this includes goals scored or defensive feats)

(Depending on their position, this includes goals scored or defensive feats) Longevity (How long their careers lasted)

Related 20 Best English Footballers of All Time (Ranked) The greatest players that England has produced down the years - ranked in order.

Arsenal: Tony Adams

Honourable Mentions: Cliff Bastin, Charlie George

Tony Adams was a stalwart at the back for Arsenal and a leader who put his body on the line for the Gunners. The gritty English defender was a brute whose physicality made him one of the toughest centre-backs to compete against. He won 12 major trophies, including four Premier League titles, and his standards never dropped, including on international duty, earning 66 caps.

They don't make them like Adams anymore, known as 'Mr Arsenal'. He became the club's youngest captain at the age of 21, the most successful skipper to ply their trade at Highbury. His loyalty saw him remain with the north Londoners for his entire career before hanging his boots up in 2002.

Tony Adams' Arsenal and England career Position Defender Club Appearances 637 Club Goals 47 England Caps 66 Major honours 12

Aston Villa: Peter Withe

Honourable Mentions: Gordon Cowans, Brian Little

Peter Withe quickly made history for Aston Villa after arriving at Villa Park from Newcastle United in 1980 for a then-hefty £500,000. A goalscoring machine, he netted the winner in the Villans' 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the 1982 European Cup final. That was one of four trophies he won, and he claimed the First Division Golden Boot in 1981 with 20 goals.

With a 6ft2in towering frame, he was dominant in the air and forged a formidable little and large partnership with Gary Shaw at Villa. The Liverpool-born striker spent five years with the club, earned 11 caps for England, and had made a name for himself in South Africa and the United States before his glory days with Villa.

Peter Withe's Aston Villa and England career Position Forward Club Appearances 223 Club Goals 90 England Caps 11 Major honours 4

Bournemouth: Steve Fletcher

Honourable Mentions: Dickie Dowsett, Roger Jones

Steve Fletcher is a familiar face at the Vitality as he spent 15 years with the Cherries as a player and has since moved into assistant managerial and club ambassadorial roles. When he was lacing up his boots, he was banging in the goals on the South Coast as a fearsome target man.

Bournemouth's recent stays in the Premier League have unfortunately come after Fletcher's playing career. Their all-time appearance maker deserved to represent the club in the English top tier. He played a crucial role in keeping them in the Football League in 2009 when he netted his 100th league goal in a 2-1 win over Grimsby Town.

Steve Fletcher's Bournemouth and England career Position Forward Club Appearances 511 Club Goals 88 England Caps N/A Major honours N/A

Brentford: Jim Towers

Honourable Mentions: Ivan Toney, Tommy Lawton

Brentford have earned plaudits for their transfer business in recent years but didn't have to look far when finding arguably their all-time greatest player, Jim Towers. Born in Shepherd's Bush just a 20-minute drive from the Gtech, Towers' extraordinary exploits for the Bees came at Griffin Park.

Towers was a versatile forward who could play up top and on the wing and boasted a powerful shot. He was renowned for his skill and finesse, wanting to do everything with style and grace. He sits top of the west London outfit's all-time goalscoring ranks and forged a formidable partnership and inseparable bond with George Francis with the duo nicknamed 'the Terrible Twins'.

Jim Towers' Brentford career Position Forward Club Appearances 262 Club Goals 153 Major honours Brentford Hall of Fame

Brighton: Tommy Cook

Honourable Mentions: Ernie Wilson, Kerry Mayo

Tommy Cook was the ultimate sportsman as he flourished up top for Brighton and starred for Sussex's cricket team in the 1920s. He led the line for the Seagulls with aplomb, becoming the club's all-time top scorer and their first player to represent England. This came while plying his trade in the Third Division.

His courage extends beyond battling at Goldstone Ground, where he was awarded a medal for bravery for saving a comrade's life while serving the Navy in the First World War. There was no doubt Cook would become a star when he netted eight hat-tricks before signing his first professional contract.

Tommy Cook's Brighton and England career Position Forward Club Appearances 209 Club Goals 123 England Caps 1

Chelsea: Frank Lampard

Honourable Mentions: John Terry, Peter Osgood

Frank Lampard not only ripped it up at club level with Chelsea but also on international duty with England. A central midfielder who acted as a second striker, arriving in the box late to fire the Blues to victory, he became the Premier League's highest-scoring midfielder in history with 177 goals in 611 games.

The Blues legend's versatility was outstanding as he thrived in front of goal but also put in a shift, helping out his defence. He won three Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League, four FA Cups and two League Cups at Stamford Bridge. He's up there with the very best midfielders to grace the English game.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea and England career Position Midfielder Club Appearances 648 Club Goals 211 England Caps 106 Major honours 11

Crystal Palace: Ian Wright

Honourable Mentions: Johnny Byrne, Mark Bright

Ian Wright was pacey, agile, and potent in front of goal, whose showmanship captivated fans each time he took to the pitch. An exciting centre-forward, he came onto the scene late, signing his first professional contract with Crystal Palace aged 21. He quickly thrived in the Eagles' first team, including a game-changing brace in a 3-3 FA Cup final draw against Manchester United in 1990.

Arsenal were among several Premier League giants who set their sights on Wright amid his stunning Palace spell. The Gunners sealed his signature in a then-club record £2.5 million deal. His exploits at Highbury were also history-making, but he left his mark at Selhurst Park, one of the club's all-time top goalscorers.

Ian Wright's Crystal Palace and England career Position Forward Club Appearances 78 Club Goals 30 England Caps 33 Major honours Top-Flight Promotion

Everton: Dixie Dean

Honourable Mentions: Alan Ball, Colin Harvey

Dixie Dean may be familiar to fans because his goalscoring exploits for Everton remain an impossible mission for Manchester City's Erling Haaland. The aerially gifted striker registered an unprecedented 60 goals in 39 top-flight games for the Toffees in the 1927-28 campaign, a feat unlikely to be matched.

Born in Birkenhead, Cheshire, Dean wasn't just about finding the net; he was also a brute up top with strength, making him unstoppable in aerial situations. He finished twice as the top scorer for the Merseysiders in the First Division, which majorly pushed them towards league glory on both occasions.

Dixie Dean's Everton and England career Position Forward Club Appearances 433 Club Goals 383 England Caps 16 Major honours 5

Fulham: Johnny Haynes

Honourable Mentions: George Cohen, Bobby Robson

As one-club players go, Johnny Haynes is among the most celebrated English football players. He was a tenacious forward, stellar on the ball and possessed superb vision and passing abilities with both feet. The 1961 Sportsman of the Year appeared at three World Cups during his career.

Haynes is Fulham's all-time appearance maker, and his peers, including Pele, widely applauded his passing acumen. His uplifting personality raised the standards of those playing alongside him at Craven Cottage. The inside forward was at the forefront of the Cottagers' promotion to the First Division in 1959.

Johnny Haynes' Fulham and England career Position Forward Club Appearances 658 Club Goals 156 England Caps 56 Major honours N/A

Ipswich: Kevin Beattie

Honourable Mentions: Mick Mills, Ray Crawford

Kevin Beattie was one of the most technically gifted English defenders, whom Ipswich Town fans came to adore during his time at Portman Road. He was dubbed 'The Beat' and became a role model for many icons of the game, including Terry Butcher, who took his number 6 shirt.

Many argue Beattie deserved more involvement at international level, but that doesn't dispell his legacy with the Tractor Boys. The physically imposing centre-half's peak years came with the Suffolk outfit, and he won the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup three years later. His manager, the late Bobby Robson, placed Beattie among Britain's best-produced talent, such as George Best.

Kevin Beattie's Ipswich and England career Position Defender Club Appearances 275 Club Goals 29 England Caps 9 Major honours 1

Leicester: Jamie Vardy

Honourable Mentions: Gary Lineker, Gordon Banks

Jamie Vardy is Mr Leicester City, who fired them to a miraculous Premier League triumph in 2016. The Sheffield-born striker joined the Foxes from Fleetwood Town in 2012 and has journeyed through the English football pyramid with his pace and tireless work rate. He also earned a prominent run in the England national team for three years, appearing at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

Leicester's all-time top scorer is a fan favourite at the King Power, possessing a larger-than-life personality that has made him a household name. He became the club's first player to reach 100 goals in the Premier League. In 2015, the Foxes' captain broke Ruud van Nistelrooy's record for scoring in consecutive top-flight games (11).

Jamie Vardy's Leicester and England career Position Forward Club Appearances 479 Club Goals 196 England Caps 26 Major honours 5

Liverpool: Steven Gerrard

Honourable Mentions: John Barnes, Michael Owen

There hasn't been a better big-game player in English football than Steven Gerrard, who constantly came to the fore for his beloved Liverpool. The all-rounded central midfielder could do it all, and his leadership was an example for the younger generation at Anfield. He captained the Reds to a miracle comeback win against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final.

Gerrard won nine major trophies with the Merseysiders and became their all-time appearance-maker. His vision, sublime passing range and variety of goals captivated the Kop throughout his 17 seasons with the club. He also captained England on international duty and starred for the Three Lions, cementing himself as one of the nation's greatest talents.

Steven Gerrard's Liverpool and England career Position Midfielder Club Appearances 710 Club Goals 186 England Caps 114 Major honours 11

Related The 10 Greatest Teams in Premier League History (Ranked) The Premier League has seen plenty of great teams in its long history but some clubs will be marvelled about for years to come.

Man City: Colin Bell

Honourable Mentions: Mike Summerbee, John Stones

Colin Bell is synonymous with Manchester City, a box-to-box midfielder who excelled in all departments. He was a member of the Cityzens team that enjoyed massive success in the 1960s and 70s, including winning the First Division title, the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and the FA Cup. He starred alongside Mike Summerbee and Francis Lee at Maine Road.

Nicknamed after the racehorse 'Nijinsky' because of his incredible stamina, Bell was also a regular for England during his career, appearing at Euro 1968 and the 1970 World Cup. A serious knee injury picked up in a 4-0 win over rivals Manchester United in 1975 unfortunately ended what was a glistening career for a midfield maestro who is up there with the Sergio Aguero's, Rodri's and Kevin De Bruyne's of City's modern era.

Colin Bell's Man City and England career Position Midfielder Club Appearances 432 Club Goals 127 England Caps 48 Major honours 6

Man United: Sir Bobby Charlton

Honourable Mentions: Wayne Rooney, Bobby Robson

The footballing world collectively mourned the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton in October 2023, a Manchester United legend whose passion for the game was undeniable. A versatile forward who could play up top and in attacking midfield. His explosive playing style and incredible sportsmanship won the hearts of fans across the globe.

Charlton was part of a United side that won seven major trophies, including the European title in 1968 and three English titles. He won the World Cup with England in 1966 and was awarded the Ballon d'Or that same year. The Red Devils icon transcended the game and was a cornerstone of the club's success.

Sir Bobby Charlton's Man United and England career Position Forward Club Appearances 744 Club Goals 243 England Caps 106 Major honours 8

Newcastle: Alan Shearer

Honourable Mentions: Peter Beardsley, Kevin Keegan

Alan Shearer made scoring look easy during his decade stay at Newcastle United and wrote his name in the history books. The England legend is the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer (260). He relished leading the line for the Toon Army and showed incredible loyalty, including turning down a move to Manchester United.

The consistency with which Shearer found the net was remarkable, but he was also reliable at set-pieces and faultless from the spot. He was a proper target man who'd bring others into play, and although his only Premier League title triumph came at Blackburn Rovers, he ranks among the league's best British players.

Alan Shearer's Newcastle and England career Position Forward Club Appearances 405 Club Goals 206 England Caps 63 Major honours 1

Southampton: Matt Le Tissier

Honourable Mentions: Peter Shilton, Mike Channon

You knew Matt Le Tissier would make you pay if you gave away a penalty against Southampton during the 90s. The St.Peter Port-born attacking midfielder was frightening from the spot, netting 47 of 48 penalties during his career. This wasn't Le Tissier's only forte, though, as he was also exceptionally technically gifted, the first midfielder in Premier League history to reach 100 goals.

Le Tissier was renowned for his creativity and dribbling abilities, which wowed St Mary's every time he donned the red and white stripes. His versatility allowed him to play various attacking roles, including on both wings, in attacking midfield and as the focal point of the Saints' attack.

Matt Le Tissier's Southampton and England career Position Forward Club Appearances 487 Club Goals 186 England Caps 8 Major honours N/A

Tottenham: Harry Kane

Honourable Mentions: Paul Gascoigne, Jimmy Greaves

Harry Kane may have ended his Tottenham Hotspur spell without a trophy, but he made history with the Lilywhites and earned a place among the club's all-time greats. The deadly frontman knew where the net was and dominated the North London Derby in clashes with Arsenal, bagging 15 goals in 21 games.

England's recent success in reaching the finals of Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 has come with Kane at the forefront, wearing the Three Lions' armband. He dethroned Wayne Rooney as his nation's all-time top scorer (69), but scoring is just one of his many attributes. He's developed his game into a more all-rounded forward, dropping deep to help Spurs' transition.

Harry Kane's Tottenham and England career Position Forward Club Appearances 435 Club Goals 280 England Caps 103 Major honours N/A

West Ham: Bobby Moore

Honourable Mentions: Geoff Hurst, Trevor Brooking

Bobby Moore embodied all the characteristics desired of a captain and led England to World Cup glory in 1966. He was a proper leader and a dominant defender whose passing abilities and reading of the game were phenomenal. He captained West Ham to the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1965 and the FA Cup a year later.

England's 1966 World Cup-winning manager, Sir Alf Ramsey, claimed that the Three Lions wouldn't have won the World Cup without Moore. He's often compared to Germany's great Franz Beckenbauer, whose talents brought him into global superstardom. The impact he had on the British game cannot be understated.

Bobby Moore's West Ham and England career Position Defender Club Appearances 586 Club Goals 26 England Caps 108 Major honours 4

​Wolves: Steve Bull

Honourable Mentions: Stan Cullis, Billy Wright