Key Takeaways Medical staff are a crucial part of fabric within any Premier League side.

All but four entrants within this list have started their position as Head of Medical within the current decade.

One entrant on this list has been with the same club, in varying roles, for almost three decades, having started in 1996.

Premier League clubs are reliant on far more than solely players to keep everything ticking throughout a season. Managers, coaches, trainers and scouts all play pivotal roles, as do members of each club's medical teams. With that being said, who is the Head of Medical, or holder of a similar title, at every Premier League club?

Every Premier League Club's Head of Medical Club Name Date of Appointment Arsenal Dr. Zafar Iqbal February 2024 Aston Villa Arnaldo Abrantes August 2023 Bournemouth Jay Malette July 2023 Brentford Dr. Stephen Thompson July 2022 Brighton and Hove Albion Dr. Florian Pfab July 2024 Chelsea Craig Roberts June 2024 Crystal Palace Imtiaz Ahmad February 2024 Everton Adam Newall December 2021 Fulham Chris Hanson January 2019 Ipswich Town Matt Byard July 2021 Leicester City Dr. Simon Morris July 2023 Liverpool Jonathan Power April 2023 Manchester City Dan Lewindon August 2022 Manchester United Gary O'Driscoll September 2023 Newcastle United Paul Catterson May 2009 Nottingham Forest Dr. Prithish Shyam Narayan 2023 Southampton Steve Wright June 2018 Tottenham Hotspur Ravi Gill June 2021 West Ham United Richard Collinge June 2018 Wolverhampton Wanderers Phil Hayward January 2023

Arsenal

Dr. Zafar Iqbal

Arsenal spent almost six months looking for somebody to replace Gary O'Driscoll after their Head of Sports Medicine departed for Manchester United in September 2023. In the February of 2024, the Gunners hired Dr. Zafar Iqbal who had worked for Crystal Palace for eight-and-a-half years prior to making the move to North London. Thankfully for Arsenal, in Iqbal they found someone with a similar level of experience to O'Driscoll.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Arsenal Head of Sports Medicine/Performance Manager February 2024 onwards Crystal Palace Head of Medicine July 2015 to February 2024 Liverpool Head of Medical May 2012 to January 2015 Liverpool Club Doctor August 2010 to April 2012 Spurs Club Doctor February 2008 to July 2010 Spurs Youth Club Doctor July 2007 to February 2008 Leyton Orient Club Doctor July 2005 to July 2007

Aston Villa

Arnaldo Abrantes

Unai Emery has led something of a revolution at Aston Villa, with his side putting in stunning performances since his appointment as manager. Ahead of his first full season in charge, changes were made to the backroom, including the appointment of Arnaldo Abrantes as Head of Medical, hiring the Portuguese from fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Aston Villa Head of Medical August 2023 onwards Nottingham Forest Head of Medical August 2020 to July 2023 Estoril Prala Head of Medical February 2017 to August 2020

Bournemouth

Jay Malette

Jay Malette was hired as Bournemouth's new Director of Performance in July 2023, just months before the club announced that long-term medical director Craig Roberts would be departing the Cherries that December. In their statement, Bournemouth noted that Malette's role would mean he oversaw "all player medical and performance management services."

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Bournemouth Director of Performance July 2023 onwards Colorado Medical Director of Physiotherapy March 1996 to July 2000

Brentford

Dr. Stephen Thompson

A consultant in musculoskeletal medicine as well as sports and exercise, Thompson was appointed to Brentford's backroom staff in 2022. Thompson has always held the position of club doctor, but perhaps found his influence increase in August 2024 when Neil Greig, who had worked as head of medical for Brentford for almost 15 years, departed to join Chelsea's Women's team.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Brentford Club Doctor July 2022 onwards

Brighton and Hove Albion

Dr. Florian Pfab

Some months before his official appointment, it was announced that Dr. Florian Pfab would be succeeding Adam Brett as Head of Medical at Brighton, Brett having departed the club after nine years of service in December 2023. Pfab was an exciting arrival, coming from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt where he garnered a reputation as one of the best, with the team having had one of the lowest number of muscle injuries during his tenure there.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Brighton Head of Medical July 2024 onwards Eintracht Frankfurt Head of Medical July 2019 to June 2024 FC Ingolstadt Head of Medical July 2010 to June 2019 Bayern Munich Club Doctor July 2004 to June 2009

Chelsea

Dr. Craig Roberts

Craig Roberts truly established himself in football during his time with Bournemouth. Roberts spent just over eight years on the south coast, working with the Cherries from November 2015 to December 2023. He, too, worked as Head of Medical for the England national team for three years before, in 2024, he was appointed by Chelsea as their new Head of Medical.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Chelsea Head of Medical June 2024 onwards England Head of Medical January 2021 to May 2024 Bournemouth Head of Medical November 2015 to December 2023

Crystal Palace

Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad

Starting his career with the England youth setup, Ahmad has since worked exclusively in London for a variety of clubs. QPR appointed him as club doctor in 2016, from which he went on to become both their head of medical and their performance manager, doing the jobs simultaneously. In February 2024, Premier League side Crystal Palace snapped up the highly-rated doctor.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Crystal Palace Head of Medical February 2024 onwards QPR Performance Manager June 2022 to February 2024 QPR Head of Medical June 2018 to February 2024 QPR Club Doctor September 2016 to June 2018 Millwall Club Doctor August 2008 to August 2013 Tottenham Youth Club Doctor August 2008 to October 2016 England Youth Doctor August 2005 to August 2008

Everton

Adam Newall

Newall began his career in sports medicine at Burnley, working for the Turf Moor side from July 2012 to September 2013 as a physiotherapist. Everton hired him from the Clarets and for eight years, Newall worked the same role at Goodison Park. In December 2021, Newall was promoted for both his service and ability and has been Everton's Head of Medical ever since.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Everton Head of Medical December 2021 onwards Everton Physiotherapist September 2013 to December 2021 Burnley Physiotherapist July 2012 to September 2013

Ipswich Town

Matt Byard

Byard has spent almost three decades as a staff member at Ipswich Town, an impressive feat in itself, perhaps even more so given how often things are changed in modern football. He has worked for the Tractor Boys since 1996, rising from being a physiotherapist, to a medical director and to his current role as head of medical, which he has held since 2021.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Ipswich Town Head of Medical July 2021 onwards Ipswich Town Medical Director of Physiotherapy July 2007 to June 2021 Ipswich Town Physiotherapist July 2000 to June 2007 Ipswich Town Youth Physiotherapist July 1998 to June 2000 Ipswich Town Physiotherapist November 1996 to June 1998

Leicester City

Dr. Simon Morris

Morris began his career within sports medicine at Burnley, joining the club in 2010 as a physician and working his way up to Head of Medical within his time at Turf Moor. After 12 years with the Clarets, Morris departed in December 2022, taking a six-month break from the sport before joining Leicester ahead of their Championship-winning 2023/24 campaign.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Leicester City Head of Medicine June 2023 onwards Burnley Sports Medicine Physician/Head of Medicine July 2010 to December 2022

Liverpool

Jonathan Power

Power spent time working as the head of medical services at Leeds Rugby before venturing into football, working with both Leeds Rhinos and Leeds Carnegie. Power has worked predominantly within the England setup with regards to his time in football. He spent two years with Brentford between 2019 and 2021 and, in 2023, was hired as Liverpool's Director of Medicine and Performance.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Liverpool Director of Medicine and Performance April 2023 onwards Brentford Club Doctor August 2019 to August 2021 England Doctor April 2017 to August 2021 Huddersfield Town Club Doctor October 2013 to October 2014 England Youth Doctor August 2012 to April 2017

Manchester City

Dan Lewindon

Lewindon serves as the Director of Player Health and Performance for not only Manchester City, but the City Football Group as a whole, meaning that he oversees the health and performance of numerous clubs. Before his hiring, Lewindon had worked for six years in the same job for the Lawn Tennis Association, from 2016 to 2022.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Manchester City/City Group Director of Player Health and Performance August 2022 onwards

Manchester United

Gary O'Driscoll

When Manchester United were looking for a new Head of Medical, it was no surprise that their search led them to Gary O'Driscoll. An experienced figure, O'Driscoll spent nearly 15 years with Arsenal and established himself as one of the Premier League's most reliable medical figures, having also worked with the Irish national team for a decade prior to his domestic work.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Manchester United Head of Medical September 2023 onwards Arsenal Head of Medical July 2017 to September 2023 Arsenal Club Doctor February 2009 to June 2017 Republic of Ireland Doctor July 1999 to February 2009

Newcastle United

Paul Catterson

Paul Catterson got his first role in football as a club doctor in 2009. 15 years later, Catterson is still within the ranks at Newcastle United, still serving as lead doctor at the club with which he received his start, with such a long stint being something of a rarity within the modern game.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Newcastle United Club Doctor May 2009 onwards

Nottingham Forest

Prithish Shyam Narayan

Narayan was appointed to his Head of Medical role with Nottingham Forest in 2023, a club that are looking to maintain their relatively new position within the Premier League. Narayan has spent his career thus far solely in the Midlands of England, with stints at Coventry City and Leicester City before his time with Forest.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Nottingham Forest Club Doctor 2023 onwards Leicester City Club Doctor 2021 to 2023 Coventry City Club Doctor 2019 to 2021

Southampton

Steve Wright

Wright has spent almost a decade on the south coast with Southampton, having first joined them as a physiotherapist in December 2014. Having spent four years in that role, he was promoted to Head of Medical ahead of the 2018/19 campaign and has held that position ever since.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Southampton Head of Medical June 2018 onwards Southampton Physiotherapist December 2014 to May 2018 West Bromwich Albion Physiotherapist February 2006 to December 2014 Aston Villa Youth Physiotherapist July 2003 to January 2006

Tottenham Hotspur

Ravi Gill

Gill's first role as a club doctor came during his early 30s when, in 2016, Millwall appointed him to such a role. He spent the 2016/17 campaign working with both Millwall and Cambridge United before joining the Tottenham under-23s in 2018, making the jump to the senior team in 2021.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Tottenham Hotspur Club Doctor June 2021 onwards Tottenham Hotspur U23s Club Doctor September 2018 to June 2021 Millwall Club Doctor July 2016 to October 2018 Cambridge United Club Doctor July 2016 to July 2017

West Ham United

Richard Collinge

Collinge started as a physiotherapist with Brentford over two decades ago and has gone on to forge a successful career as a medic within football. With stints at Watford, Cardiff and Wigan before spending a year with Montreal in Canada, Collinge returned to England and returned to Brentford in 2018, but would depart for West Ham after six months, where he has been ever since.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position West Ham United Head of Medical June 2018 onwards Brentford Physiotherapist January 2018 to May 2018 Montreal Rehab coach January 2017 to December 2017 Watford Head of Medical February 2015 to September 2016 Wigan Athletic Head of Medical June 2014 to February 2015 Cardiff Fitness coach July 2011 to January 2014 Watford Head of Medical July 2009 to June 2011 Watford Physiotherapist July 2005 to June 2009 Watford Youth Physiotherapist August 2002 to June 2005 Brentford Physiotherapist August 2001 to July 2002

Wolverhampton WanderersPhil Hayward

Ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, Wolves announced that they had restructured their medical and performance department. In that announcement, they detailed that Phil Hayward, head of high performance, would be leading the department. Hayward spent over a decade with the Molineux side before going to LA Galaxy in 2020. After nearly two years there and a year-long break afterwards, he rejoined Wolves at the start of 2023.

Career Club Role Time Spent in Position Wolves Performance Manager January 2023 onwards LA Galaxy Performance Manager January 2020 to December 2021 LA Galaxy Sports Scientist January 2020 to December 2021 Wolves Head of Medical September 2012 to December 2019 Wolves Physiotherapist April 2011 to October 2012 Wolves Academy Medical Director May 2008 to April 2011 Wolves Reserves Head of Medical May 2008 to April 2011 Wolves Youth Head of Medical May 2008 to April 2011 Bolton Youth Physiotherapist February 2006 to April 2008

(All stats have been taken from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 01/11/2024)