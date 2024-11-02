Key Takeaways

  • Medical staff are a crucial part of fabric within any Premier League side.
  • All but four entrants within this list have started their position as Head of Medical within the current decade.
  • One entrant on this list has been with the same club, in varying roles, for almost three decades, having started in 1996.

Premier League clubs are reliant on far more than solely players to keep everything ticking throughout a season. Managers, coaches, trainers and scouts all play pivotal roles, as do members of each club's medical teams. With that being said, who is the Head of Medical, or holder of a similar title, at every Premier League club?

Every Premier League Club's Head of Medical

Club

Name

Date of Appointment

Arsenal

Dr. Zafar Iqbal

February 2024

Aston Villa

Arnaldo Abrantes

August 2023

Bournemouth

Jay Malette

July 2023

Brentford

Dr. Stephen Thompson

July 2022

Brighton and Hove Albion

Dr. Florian Pfab

July 2024

Chelsea

Craig Roberts

June 2024

Crystal Palace

Imtiaz Ahmad

February 2024

Everton

Adam Newall

December 2021

Fulham

Chris Hanson

January 2019

Ipswich Town

Matt Byard

July 2021

Leicester City

Dr. Simon Morris

July 2023

Liverpool

Jonathan Power

April 2023

Manchester City

Dan Lewindon

August 2022

Manchester United

Gary O'Driscoll

September 2023

Newcastle United

Paul Catterson

May 2009

Nottingham Forest

Dr. Prithish Shyam Narayan

2023

Southampton

Steve Wright

June 2018

Tottenham Hotspur

Ravi Gill

June 2021

West Ham United

Richard Collinge

June 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Phil Hayward

January 2023

Arsenal

Arsenal spent almost six months looking for somebody to replace Gary O'Driscoll after their Head of Sports Medicine departed for Manchester United in September 2023. In the February of 2024, the Gunners hired Dr. Zafar Iqbal who had worked for Crystal Palace for eight-and-a-half years prior to making the move to North London. Thankfully for Arsenal, in Iqbal they found someone with a similar level of experience to O'Driscoll.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Arsenal

Head of Sports Medicine/Performance Manager

February 2024 onwards

Crystal Palace

Head of Medicine

July 2015 to February 2024

Liverpool

Head of Medical

May 2012 to January 2015

Liverpool

Club Doctor

August 2010 to April 2012

Spurs

Club Doctor

February 2008 to July 2010

Spurs Youth

Club Doctor

July 2007 to February 2008

Leyton Orient

Club Doctor

July 2005 to July 2007

Aston Villa

Arnaldo Abrantes

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers and Jhon Duran celebrate their first goal scored by Matty Cash

Unai Emery has led something of a revolution at Aston Villa, with his side putting in stunning performances since his appointment as manager. Ahead of his first full season in charge, changes were made to the backroom, including the appointment of Arnaldo Abrantes as Head of Medical, hiring the Portuguese from fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Aston Villa

Head of Medical

August 2023 onwards

Nottingham Forest

Head of Medical

August 2020 to July 2023

Estoril Prala

Head of Medical

February 2017 to August 2020

Bournemouth

Jay Malette

joshua-king-bournemouth

Jay Malette was hired as Bournemouth's new Director of Performance in July 2023, just months before the club announced that long-term medical director Craig Roberts would be departing the Cherries that December. In their statement, Bournemouth noted that Malette's role would mean he oversaw "all player medical and performance management services."

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Bournemouth

Director of Performance

July 2023 onwards

Colorado

Medical Director of Physiotherapy

March 1996 to July 2000

Brentford

Dr. Stephen Thompson

Brentford's Shandon Baptiste celebrates vs Luton

A consultant in musculoskeletal medicine as well as sports and exercise, Thompson was appointed to Brentford's backroom staff in 2022. Thompson has always held the position of club doctor, but perhaps found his influence increase in August 2024 when Neil Greig, who had worked as head of medical for Brentford for almost 15 years, departed to join Chelsea's Women's team.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Brentford

Club Doctor

July 2022 onwards

Brighton and Hove Albion

Dr. Florian Pfab

Brighton players celebrate scoring in the Europa League.

Some months before his official appointment, it was announced that Dr. Florian Pfab would be succeeding Adam Brett as Head of Medical at Brighton, Brett having departed the club after nine years of service in December 2023. Pfab was an exciting arrival, coming from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt where he garnered a reputation as one of the best, with the team having had one of the lowest number of muscle injuries during his tenure there.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Brighton

Head of Medical

July 2024 onwards

Eintracht Frankfurt

Head of Medical

July 2019 to June 2024

FC Ingolstadt

Head of Medical

July 2010 to June 2019

Bayern Munich

Club Doctor

July 2004 to June 2009

Chelsea

Dr. Craig Roberts

Craig Roberts truly established himself in football during his time with Bournemouth. Roberts spent just over eight years on the south coast, working with the Cherries from November 2015 to December 2023. He, too, worked as Head of Medical for the England national team for three years before, in 2024, he was appointed by Chelsea as their new Head of Medical.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Chelsea

Head of Medical

June 2024 onwards

England

Head of Medical

January 2021 to May 2024

Bournemouth

Head of Medical

November 2015 to December 2023

Crystal Palace

Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad

Chris Richards Crystal Palace 2024

Starting his career with the England youth setup, Ahmad has since worked exclusively in London for a variety of clubs. QPR appointed him as club doctor in 2016, from which he went on to become both their head of medical and their performance manager, doing the jobs simultaneously. In February 2024, Premier League side Crystal Palace snapped up the highly-rated doctor.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Crystal Palace

Head of Medical

February 2024 onwards

QPR

Performance Manager

June 2022 to February 2024

QPR

Head of Medical

June 2018 to February 2024

QPR

Club Doctor

September 2016 to June 2018

Millwall

Club Doctor

August 2008 to August 2013

Tottenham Youth

Club Doctor

August 2008 to October 2016

England Youth

Doctor

August 2005 to August 2008

Everton

Adam Newall

MixCollage-13-Sep-2024-08-17-AM-5569

Newall began his career in sports medicine at Burnley, working for the Turf Moor side from July 2012 to September 2013 as a physiotherapist. Everton hired him from the Clarets and for eight years, Newall worked the same role at Goodison Park. In December 2021, Newall was promoted for both his service and ability and has been Everton's Head of Medical ever since.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Everton

Head of Medical

December 2021 onwards

Everton

Physiotherapist

September 2013 to December 2021

Burnley

Physiotherapist

July 2012 to September 2013

Ipswich Town

Matt Byard

Ipswich Town players applaud fans at Portman Road.

Byard has spent almost three decades as a staff member at Ipswich Town, an impressive feat in itself, perhaps even more so given how often things are changed in modern football. He has worked for the Tractor Boys since 1996, rising from being a physiotherapist, to a medical director and to his current role as head of medical, which he has held since 2021.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Ipswich Town

Head of Medical

July 2021 onwards

Ipswich Town

Medical Director of Physiotherapy

July 2007 to June 2021

Ipswich Town

Physiotherapist

July 2000 to June 2007

Ipswich Town Youth

Physiotherapist

July 1998 to June 2000

Ipswich Town

Physiotherapist

November 1996 to June 1998

Leicester City

Dr. Simon Morris

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy celebrating

Morris began his career within sports medicine at Burnley, joining the club in 2010 as a physician and working his way up to Head of Medical within his time at Turf Moor. After 12 years with the Clarets, Morris departed in December 2022, taking a six-month break from the sport before joining Leicester ahead of their Championship-winning 2023/24 campaign.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Leicester City

Head of Medicine

June 2023 onwards

Burnley

Sports Medicine Physician/Head of Medicine

July 2010 to December 2022

Liverpool

Jonathan Power

Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Kostas Tsimikas celebrate a Liverpool goal vs Bologna

Power spent time working as the head of medical services at Leeds Rugby before venturing into football, working with both Leeds Rhinos and Leeds Carnegie. Power has worked predominantly within the England setup with regards to his time in football. He spent two years with Brentford between 2019 and 2021 and, in 2023, was hired as Liverpool's Director of Medicine and Performance.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Liverpool

Director of Medicine and Performance

April 2023 onwards

Brentford

Club Doctor

August 2019 to August 2021

England

Doctor

April 2017 to August 2021

Huddersfield Town

Club Doctor

October 2013 to October 2014

England Youth

Doctor

August 2012 to April 2017

Manchester City

Dan Lewindon

Manchester City goal versus Arsenal

Lewindon serves as the Director of Player Health and Performance for not only Manchester City, but the City Football Group as a whole, meaning that he oversees the health and performance of numerous clubs. Before his hiring, Lewindon had worked for six years in the same job for the Lawn Tennis Association, from 2016 to 2022.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Manchester City/City Group

Director of Player Health and Performance

August 2022 onwards

Manchester United

Gary O'Driscoll

Erik ten Hag

When Manchester United were looking for a new Head of Medical, it was no surprise that their search led them to Gary O'Driscoll. An experienced figure, O'Driscoll spent nearly 15 years with Arsenal and established himself as one of the Premier League's most reliable medical figures, having also worked with the Irish national team for a decade prior to his domestic work.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Manchester United

Head of Medical

September 2023 onwards

Arsenal

Head of Medical

July 2017 to September 2023

Arsenal

Club Doctor

February 2009 to June 2017

Republic of Ireland

Doctor

July 1999 to February 2009

Newcastle United

Paul Catterson

Newcastle United players celebrate scoring against Tottenham.

Paul Catterson got his first role in football as a club doctor in 2009. 15 years later, Catterson is still within the ranks at Newcastle United, still serving as lead doctor at the club with which he received his start, with such a long stint being something of a rarity within the modern game.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Newcastle United

Club Doctor

May 2009 onwards

Nottingham Forest

Prithish Shyam Narayan

Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams reacts after clashing with Chelsea's Levi Colwill

Narayan was appointed to his Head of Medical role with Nottingham Forest in 2023, a club that are looking to maintain their relatively new position within the Premier League. Narayan has spent his career thus far solely in the Midlands of England, with stints at Coventry City and Leicester City before his time with Forest.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Nottingham Forest

Club Doctor

2023 onwards

Leicester City

Club Doctor

2021 to 2023

Coventry City

Club Doctor

2019 to 2021

Southampton

Steve Wright

Southampton winger Tyler Dibling breaking away from Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot

Wright has spent almost a decade on the south coast with Southampton, having first joined them as a physiotherapist in December 2014. Having spent four years in that role, he was promoted to Head of Medical ahead of the 2018/19 campaign and has held that position ever since.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Southampton

Head of Medical

June 2018 onwards

Southampton

Physiotherapist

December 2014 to May 2018

West Bromwich Albion

Physiotherapist

February 2006 to December 2014

Aston Villa Youth

Physiotherapist

July 2003 to January 2006

Tottenham Hotspur

Ravi Gill

Tottenham Hotspur captain Heung-min Son and youngster Jamie Donley during a substitution

Gill's first role as a club doctor came during his early 30s when, in 2016, Millwall appointed him to such a role. He spent the 2016/17 campaign working with both Millwall and Cambridge United before joining the Tottenham under-23s in 2018, making the jump to the senior team in 2021.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Tottenham Hotspur

Club Doctor

June 2021 onwards

Tottenham Hotspur U23s

Club Doctor

September 2018 to June 2021

Millwall

Club Doctor

July 2016 to October 2018

Cambridge United

Club Doctor

July 2016 to July 2017

West Ham United

Richard Collinge

West Ham United striker Danny Ings and winger Jarrod Bowen celebrating

Collinge started as a physiotherapist with Brentford over two decades ago and has gone on to forge a successful career as a medic within football. With stints at Watford, Cardiff and Wigan before spending a year with Montreal in Canada, Collinge returned to England and returned to Brentford in 2018, but would depart for West Ham after six months, where he has been ever since.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

West Ham United

Head of Medical

June 2018 onwards

Brentford

Physiotherapist

January 2018 to May 2018

Montreal

Rehab coach

January 2017 to December 2017

Watford

Head of Medical

February 2015 to September 2016

Wigan Athletic

Head of Medical

June 2014 to February 2015

Cardiff

Fitness coach

July 2011 to January 2014

Watford

Head of Medical

July 2009 to June 2011

Watford

Physiotherapist

July 2005 to June 2009

Watford Youth

Physiotherapist

August 2002 to June 2005

Brentford

Physiotherapist

August 2001 to July 2002

Wolverhampton WanderersPhil Hayward

John Stones' winner against Wolves

Ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, Wolves announced that they had restructured their medical and performance department. In that announcement, they detailed that Phil Hayward, head of high performance, would be leading the department. Hayward spent over a decade with the Molineux side before going to LA Galaxy in 2020. After nearly two years there and a year-long break afterwards, he rejoined Wolves at the start of 2023.

Career

Club

Role

Time Spent in Position

Wolves

Performance Manager

January 2023 onwards

LA Galaxy

Performance Manager

January 2020 to December 2021

LA Galaxy

Sports Scientist

January 2020 to December 2021

Wolves

Head of Medical

September 2012 to December 2019

Wolves

Physiotherapist

April 2011 to October 2012

Wolves

Academy Medical Director

May 2008 to April 2011

Wolves Reserves

Head of Medical

May 2008 to April 2011

Wolves Youth

Head of Medical

May 2008 to April 2011

Bolton Youth

Physiotherapist

February 2006 to April 2008

