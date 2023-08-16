Despite the amount of money being spent in Saudi Arabia, there's no denying that the Premier League is still the richest league in the world. The salaries from top to bottom largely reflect that, with serious money being paid across the board to players from Manchester City all the way down to Luton Town.

But who makes the most money for each team? Who has the honour of earning more money than their teammates? Some make a tonne of sense and certainly deserve it, while others are quite eyebrow-raising, to say the least.

Let's have a look then and, via Capology, identify the highest-paid player on every Premier League team.

Arsenal - Kai Havertz - £280,000-per-week

Heading in alphabetical order, we start with Arsenal whose highest-paid player is new boy Kai Havertz. Having joined from Chelsea in the summer for £65m, the German was immediately catapulted to the top of the Gunners' wage list, making more than the rest of his teammates.

After failing to really set the world alight at Chelsea, the move represents an opportunity for Havertz to rediscover the form that made him one of the most promising young midfielders in the world at Bayer Leverkusen. Earning a mammoth £280,000 a week, Arsenal will be praying he does exactly that.

Aston Villa - Youri Tielemans & Boubacar Kamara - £150,000-per-week

Aston Villa actually have two players tied for the highest earners at the club, with brand-new signing Youri Tielemans joining Boubacar Kamara at the top of that list.

The pair earn £150,000 a week and will both be influential in any potential success that the midlands club see this season. Kamara had a strong debut season last year, while Tielemans made a name for himself at Leicester City as one of the best midfielders in the league. It is surprising, though, to see the pair earning more than the likes of Phillipe Coutinho and Emiliano Martinez.

Bournemouth - Justin Kluivert - £80,000-per-week

Operating on a significantly lower budget than the other sides we've already looked it, it should come as no surprise to see Bournemouth's top earner earning just over half as much as Tielemans and Kamara.

Justin Kluivert is the Cherries' highest-paid player and earns £80,000 a week after joining the club in a high-profile deal this summer. Viewed as a bit of a coup for the club, it's understandable he's being paid more than anyone else at the side. With Premier League survival still a priority for the club, the former AS Roma man is going to be pivotal in the club's fortunes going forward.

Brentford - Ben Mee - £55,000-per-week

The most surprising inclusion on the list so far, it's wild to think not only is Ben Mee Brentford's highest-paid player, but his £55,000 a week is enough to earn him that right.

The 33-year-old arrived at the Bees last summer and played a key role in their successful Premier League campaign, but it's still quite shocking to see he's paid more than anyone else at the club. Furthermore, the fact he's earning almost three times as much as Ivan Toney (£20,000 a week) is quite jarring, to say the least.

Brighton & Hove Albion - Adam Lallana - £90,000-per-week

Offering vital experience at a time that Brighton & Hove Albion needed it most, Adam Lallana joined the Seagulls from Liverpool in 2020 and has been their top earner since.

Earning £90,000 a week, the 35-year-old has been a major hit for the club. The move to the south coast helped resurrect his Premier League career, and it's hard to imagine they'd have been quite as successful as they have been without him.

Burnley - Josh Brownhill - £40,000-per-week

ReutersConnect

Newly promoted Burnley may have spent big in the transfer market this summer, but their wage bill is still relatively low in comparison to other Premier League sides. Josh Brownhill earns the most at the club, however, taking home £40,000 a week.

The midfielder arrived at the club in 2020 and was huge for them last season as they returned to the top flight. Time will tell if he can replicate that impact this year, but if he can, he'll earn every penny.

Chelsea - Raheem Sterling - £325,000-per-week

It's quite jarring to go from Brownhill's £40,000 weekly salary to Chelsea and Raheem Sterling's wild £325,000 a week pay. The Blues have shown a willingness to splash the cash since Todd Boehly took over last year, and it seems that isn't limited to just the transfer budgets.

The squad's wage bill is astronomical and Sterling leads the way on his eye-watering wage. Interestingly, Romelu Lukaku earns the same amount, but with his future at the club up in the air, it's hard to see he'll be doing so for much longer.

Crystal Palace - Odsonne Edouard - £90,000-per-week

With the departure of Wilfried Zaha, Odsonne Edouard now has the privilege of being the top earner at Crystal Palace. Earning £90,000 a week, the striker signed for the Eagles in 2021, but hasn't quite found his stride just yet.

At Celtic, the 25-year-old was a goal-scoring machine, and he hasn't hit the same heights in London. For £90,000 a week, Palace will be hoping he does so this season.

Everton - Jordan Pickford - £125,000-per-week

The last few seasons have been pretty dark for Everton with very little to cheer about. One bright spot for the Toffees, though, is Jordan Pickford who has consistently been a standout performer for the side.

That's why it makes a tonne of sense for the goalkeeper to be the club's top earner at £125,000 a week. His exploits last season arguably kept the club in the Premier League, so if you ask anyone involved in the club, he's worth every penny.

Fulham - Raul Jimenez - £100,000-per-week

Arriving in the summer, Raul Jimenez immediately became Fulham's top earner on £100,000 a week. The former Wolves man has a proven goal-scoring record in the Premier League and is a significant upgrade on the Cottagers' front line.

Whether he'll replicate the form he showed at Wolves before his devastating head injury is currently unclear, but if he does, he'll certainly earn his weekly wage.

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah - £350,000-per-week

GettyImages

The highest earner we've come across so far, and for good reason, Mohamed Salah earns an eye-watering £350,000 a week at Liverpool. The Egyptian has earned every bit of it over the years, though, and his performances for the club have been influential to their success under Jurgen Klopp.

Salah is one of the Reds' greatest-ever Premier League players and even his worst seasons are generally better than most, so his status as the top earner at Liverpool feels right. Even if £350,000 a week is an absurd amount of money.

Luton Town - Allan Campbell - £8,462-per-week

Looking at Luton Town's top earner, it will be breathtaking if the club can compete with the Premier League's elite this season. Allan Campbell's £8,462 a week is somehow the most anyone at the club earns which highlights the gulf in resources that the side has in comparison to the rest of the league.

In fact, the club's entire weekly payroll of £112,231 is over three times less than what Salah earns alone. Blimey.

Manchester City - Kevin De Bruyne - £400,000-per-week

This just feels right. Well, maybe not the fact that Kevin De Bruyne earns as much as £400,000 a week, but the fact he is Manchester City's top earner.

There has been no midfielder in the world better than the Belgian since he joined Pep Guardiola's side, and it's hard to imagine the club would have achieved even half of the accolades they have done so if they didn't have him in the middle. Sure, Erling Haaland's goal-scoring exploits meant it wouldn't have been too surprising to see him as the club's top earner, and he'd have earned it too, but De Bruyne is also more than deserving of the honour.

Manchester United - Casemiro & Jadon Sancho - £350,000-per-week

Having arrived last summer and immediately helped transform the side, Casemiro's status as Manchester United's top earner doesn't feel all that surprising. Jadon Sancho matching him with the pair both on £350,000 is a little bit of a twist, though.

The Englishman tore the Bundesliga to pieces during his time at Borussia Dortmund, but hasn't quite been the same player since he arrived at Old Trafford in 2021. With that being said, there's more than enough time for him to turn things around, and he certainly showed glimpses last season of the quality they wanted.

If both men find form this season, United will certainly see success, and they'll have justified their astronomical wages.

Newcastle United - Sandro Tonali - £210,000-per-week

ReutersConnect

After qualifying for the Champions League last season, Newcastle United made a statement this summer when they signed Sandro Tonali and immediately made him the club's top earner.

On £210,000 a week, the former AC Milan star was viewed as a major coup for the Magpies and if his impressive debut was anything to go by, he's going to earn every bit of his salary this season.

Nottingham Forest - Chris Wood, Felipe & Morgan Gibbs-White - £80,000-per-week

The first team to have three different players earning the highest wage at the club, Nottingham Forest pay Chris Wood, Felipe and Morgan Gibbs-White £80,000 a week.

Gibbs-White in particular has shown on numerous occasions that he deserves the accolade, with his performances last season largely responsible for the club avoiding relegation. Wood hasn't quite found his feet at the Forest Ground just yet and Felipe is yet to quite justify the big salary, but they will both more than likely do so this season.

Sheffield United - Rhian Brewster - £27,500-per-week

With the departure of Sander Berge recently, Rhian Brewster became Sheffield United's highest-paid player. It's safe to say, though, that he hasn't quite justified that.

The striker has been very disappointing since his move from Liverpool and made just 17 appearances for the club last season. It's hard to imagine he'll justify his status as the top earner this year either.

Tottenham Hotspur - Tanguy Ndombele - £200,000-per-week

Another transfer that didn't live up to the expectations surrounding him, Tanguy Ndombele's status as Tottenham Hotspur's highest-paid player is astounding considering he's spent the last one and a half seasons loaned away from the club.

Spurs expected big things from the midfielder when he joined the club, but things haven't quite worked out, and it's probably fair to say that the club would like to take that salary back at this point.

West Ham United - Lucas Paqueta - £150,000-per-week

This might change very soon with Lucas Paqueta currently linked with a move away from West Ham United, with Man City interested. As things stand right now, though, he's currently the Hammers' top earner on £150,000 a week.

After his influential performances last season that helped the side win the Europa Conference League, it makes a tonne of sense as well.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Pablo Sarabia & Goncalo Guedes - £90,000-per-week

Wolves also have two players as their top earners, paying both Pablo Sarabia and Goncalo Guedes £90,000 a week each. Both players joined the club last summer and unfortunately for the Midlands club, neither has been a success.

Guedes failed to impress and was subsequently loaned out to Benfica, while Sarabia has regularly featured for Wolves, but has scored just once in his 14 league appearances for the club. Neither man has lived up to their wages and the club would likely like a do-over on those contracts.