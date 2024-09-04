Key Takeaways The highest rated player at every Premier League club for EA FC 25 has been 'leaked' online.

Manchester City boast two players, Erling Haaland and Rodri, who have a rating of 91.

Liverpool have three players tied for the highest rating at the club, with all of them given an 89.

The highly anticipated release of EA FC 25 is slowly creeping up on us as those who dedicate hours to playing the game year after year look forward to getting their hands on the latest iteration of the series.

Whether it’s building a super team on Ultimate Team, creating star-studded drafts or creating the perfect set-up for their own team in Career Mode, thousands of players are eagerly waiting for its release.

But the price is no longer an issue for those who are planning to buy a copy of the game. Instead, it is who will be their respective side’s highest-rated player that is the burning question. With leaks provided by Fut Scoreboard, via Planet Football, here is who the highest-rated player is at every Premier League club.

Every Premier League Club's Highest-Rated Player on EA FC 25 Club Player(s) EA FC 25 Rating Arsenal Martin Odegaard 89 Aston Villa Emi Martinez 87 Bournemouth Evanilson 80 Brentford Bryan Mbeumo 80 Brighton Kaoru Mitoma 81 Chelsea Cole Palmer 85 Crystal Palace Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi 81 Everton Jordan Pickford 83 Fulham Bernd Leno 82 Ipswich Town Kalvin Phillips 77 Leicester City Wilfried Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira 78 Liverpool Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson 89 Manchester City Erling Haaland, Rodri 91 Manchester United Bruno Fernandes 87 Newcastle United Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali 85 Nottingham Forest Morgan Gibbs-White, Nikola Milenkovic 79 Southampton Yukinari Sugawara 77 Tottenham Hotspur Son Heung-min 87 West Ham Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Niclas Fullkrug, Mohammed Kudus 82 Wolves Jose Sa, Matheus Cunha, Mario Lemina 79

Man City the Only Club with 91-Rated Players

Rodri has asserted himself as one of the world’s best

To little to no surprise, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City – who have won three Premier League titles on the bounce – have the highest-rated stars from all 20 clubs in the English top flight with Rodri and Erling Haaland, a duo of the Spanish tactician’s star men, both being rated 91.

In fact, the aforementioned duo are also the joint highest-rated players in the game alongside Real Madrid posterboy Kylian Mbappe, proving their status as two of the best players in world football.

Haaland’s ability to run through defences and finish with ease will transpire in the virtual setting, while Rodri’s ability to dictate play at the fulcrum of midfield is unrivaled throughout the beautiful game.

Liverpool Have Trio of Players on 89

Salah, Alisson and Van Dijk share the rating

Similarly to real life, Arne Slot’s Liverpool have one of the highest-rated squads on the latest EA FC installation with a trio of players all boasting a rating of 89, joint with Arsenal's Martin Odegaard as the third highest-rated assets in England. The quartet trail, Man City trio Haaland, Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne, who comes in with a 90 rated card.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In this year’s EA FC, it’s the first time that Kevin De Bruyne has not been rated 91 since FIFA 17.

Mohamed Salah, who has continued his goalscoring genius into the new campaign, is rated 89 – as are Alisson, one of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history, and Virgil van Dijk, who recently enjoyed a fantastic outing against Manchester United.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and defender Trent Alexander-Arnold are then behind the trio mentioned, both on 86, which is a rating not to be sniffed at as Slot and Co have a wealth of promising ratings across the board.

Chelsea’s Highest-Rated Card Is 85

Cole Palmer receives a +19 to his rating

Incredibly, Chelsea’s Palmer was rated just 66 on EA FC 24 and was, understandably, in line for a huge rise in his rating after a wonderful maiden season for the Blues, one that saw him chalk up 27 strikes in all competitions.

In fact, the 22-year-old has seen his card receive a progression of 19 ratings and he is now rated at 85, the highest in the west London-based squad. In comparison, Newcastle United have a trio of players – Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali – on the same rating.

Should Palmer, one of the best penalty takers in world football, continue his frightening form from last term, with the solitary goal and four assists already added to his CV, there is no reason as to why he’ll receive another upgrade for EA FC 26 when that comes around.

Martin Odegaard is Rated Higher than Bruno Fernandes

Arsenal midfield maestro two ratings higher than his Manchester United rival

Close

Much of the discourse in the Premier League is about comparing players and one of the largely-discussed debates is between Arsenal magician Odegaard and the beating heart of Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes, while De Bruyne is – as things stand – clear of both.

The aforementioned duo are deployed in similar positions – but how do their EA FC 25 ratings compare? Odegaard is slightly higher in rating than that of his colleagues Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, as he takes the