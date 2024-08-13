Highlights Manchester United and Newcastle will start the Premier League season with five injuries each - the most out of any other club.

Both teams were among the most affected by injuries last season.

Nottingham Forest and Fulham are the only two fully fit squads heading into the opening weekend.

The importance of starting the Premier League season well is one that cannot be understated. Especially for the teams who have a tougher start to the season, navigating your way through difficult games to pick up as many points as possible is crucial to have a springboard for which you can build off.

A large part of making sure a team is able to get off to a strong start is by having as much of your squad fit and available as possible following a testing pre-season. For some of England's elite though, this isn't the case heading into the first weekend of the campaign, as many are having to contend with injuries already rocking the boat before a ball has even been kicked, per the Mirror.

Premier League Injuries Ahead of 2024/25 Openers Rank Team Number of Injuries =1 Bournemouth 5 =1 Brighton & Hove Albion 5 =1 Manchester United 5 =1 Newcastle United 5 =5 Brentford 4 =5 Everton 4 =7 Arsenal 3 =7 Ipswich Town 3 =7 Leicester City 3 =10 Aston Villa 2 =10 Chelsea 2 =10 Tottenham Hotspur 2 =10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 =14 Crystal Palace 1 =14 Liverpool 1 =14 Manchester City 1 =14 Southampton 1 =14 West Ham United 1 =19 Fulham 0 =19 Nottingham Forest 0

Manchester United and Newcastle's Struggles Continue

Both sides saw injury issues plague their 2023/24 seasons

For Erik ten Hag and Eddie Howe, the hopes of seeing the back of an injury crisis were short-lived, as both Manchester United and Newcastle head into the new campaign joint top of the injury leaderboard. The Red Devils will start the season without Rasmus Hojlund and new signing Leny Yoro after they were injured in a pre-season tie with Arsenal. Youngster Will Fish was also sidelined on tour, while Tyrell Malacia is still a couple of months away from returning to the pitch after a year-long absence. There is hope that Luke Shaw could return for Friday's game against Fulham, but it has not yet been confirmed.

As for the Magpies, they are still without defender Sven Botman, who risks another disappointing season because of injury. There is no imminent returns for Jamal Lascelles or Callum Wilson, but Matt Targett and Lewis Miley could be back sooner but still not in time for the first few games of the term.

Bournemouth and Brighton are also struggling for numbers, each seeing five members of their squad unavailable for their trips to Nottingham Forest and Everton respectively.

Arsenal and Chelsea's Defence Ravaged

The London clubs have a combined five injuries to their backline

It is not good news on the defensive front for either Chelsea or Arsenal, as every player that is currently ruled out from both teams is a member of their back four. For the Gunners, any hopes of seeing Jurrien Timber start the season strongly have been thwarted by the fact that the Dutch defender has been dealing with an ankle injury during pre-season. The former Ajax full-back suffered an ACL injury right at the start of his Emirates career which subsequently ruled him out for the majority of the campaign.

The left-back position continues to be a problem for Mikel Arteta as both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney have been put on the shelf as they recover from knee and hamstring problems. This may mean that Riccardo Calafiori is brought in from the start to take on Wolves in his competitive debut for the club.

Compared to the number of injuries they were a victim of last season, having just two players ruled out might be considered a bonus for Chelsea. The fact that one of them is captain Reece James though, is a familiar story that they would've been desperate to bring to an end. The full-back was out for the majority of the 2023/24 term and is once again battling a muscular injury that he will be hoping to recover from quickly. he wouldn't have been available for selection anyway, though, because of a suspension.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Reece James is suspended for the opening three games of the Premier League season after being brandished a red card in Chelsea's penultimate game last season against Brighton.

There is also some concern for Axel Disasi as the French defender did not partake in any of the pre-season friendlies despite being part of the traveling squad. The former Monaco man has been dealing with a hip injury that he has not yet been able to shake off.

Liverpool and Manchester City Almost Fully Fit

Both title contenders are missing one player

Both Manchester City and Liverpool are just one player away from having a fully fit squad. Although the player that the champions are missing is perhaps a slightly bigger blow to them than the one that Arne Slot is currently without.

Jack Grealish was beginning to look like the player Manchester City had signed from Aston Villa during their pre-season tour of the United States. The Englishman, off the back of the disappointment of not being called up to the Euro 2024 squad, was sharp and linking up well with Erling Haaland as he hoped to cement his place in the starting XI against Chelsea this Sunday. Sadly, Grealish was ruled out of the Community Shield against rivals United, and it is unknown if he will be back in time for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Over at Anfield, youngster Bobby Clark is the only name currently in the treatment room. The 19-year-old has been dealing with a back injury throughout the off-season, but is back in first-team training. However, this weekend's tie against Wolves will come around too soon for the young midfielder.

Fulham and Nottingham Forest at Full Strength

Marco Silva and Nuno Espirito Santo will have a full squad to pick from

There is good news for Fulham and Nottingham Forest fans, as both sides have a full squad to choose from heading into their first games of the new footballing year. Both teams are up against it in their openers, and 2-0 defeats have been predicted for both the Cottagers and the Garibalidi's against Manchester United and Bournemouth respectively. But their chances will be greatly aided by a raring to go, fit and firing group of players.

Both Fulham and Forest embark on their third consecutive seasons in the top flight, with the latter coming close to relegation following a points deduction last time out. Getting off to a good start in their opening games will be vital in creating a platform for survival for the fourth year running. Without that, both clubs might be finding themselves perilously close to the drop.