Liverpool have a stellar record in the Merseyside derby, with notable wins against Everton in FA Cup finals in the 1980s.

The rivalry between Brentford and Fulham is growing as both now play in the Premier League.

The Premier League's huge expansion in worldwide popularity over recent decades has not changed the intensity of rivalries across the country. Tribalism plays a big part in English football, and every team has a rival they are desperate to beat and gain bragging rights over.

Whether it be the Merseyside derby or the fierce battle for supremacy in Manchester, each rivalry is different and needs to be fully explained to show the origins of the fixture. This article will outline who the arch rival of every Premier League club is and go through historic clashes for each respective derby. Here is the complete list for all 20 Premier League teams.

Rivals for Premier League Clubs Club Main Rival Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa Birmingham City Brentford Fulham Brighton & Hove Albion Crystal Palace Bournemouth Southampton Burnley Blackburn Rovers Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Everton Liverpool Fulham Brentford Liverpool Everton Luton Town Watford Manchester City Manchester United Manchester United Manchester City Newcastle United Sunderland Nottingham Forest Derby County Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion

Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal's main foe is undoubtedly Tottenham Hotspur, who they have had a fierce rivalry with for over 100 years. The Gunners hold a slight advantage over their North London counterparts, with 86 wins in this fixture to Tottenham's 67.

Many will remember Arsenal winning the Premier League at White Hart Lane in 2004 during the invincible campaign, and this was the second time they had achieved this feat. Back in 1971, they also won the league at Tottenham's stadium. The derby is not as dominant in Premier League history, with Arsenal winning 24 to Tottenham's 15. In the Premier League, Arsenal have had eight red cards against their rivals, highlighting the feisty aspect of these matches.

Arsenal's Premier League Record vs Tottenham Games 63 Wins 24 Draws 24 Defeats 15 Goals scored 102 Goals conceded 79 Yellow cards 120 Red cards 8

Aston Villa - Birmingham City

The last game between these two sides based in Birmingham, traditionally known as England's 'Second City', was in 2019 when Aston Villa won 1-0 at St Andrew's. Jack Grealish scored the winning goal in this match, after being attacked by a Birmingham City supporter on the pitch earlier in the game.

Villa hold the upper hand in this derby, with 57 wins to Birmingham's 38. Ken Leek and Gabriel Agbonlahor are the top scorers in the Second City Derby with five goals apiece. The first match between the sides took place back in November 1887, in a game that saw Villa comfortably win 4-0. It took 14 attempts for Birmingham to win their first match against Villa, which was in 1905.

Second City Derby Top Scorers Player Club Goals Ken Leek Birmingham City 5 Gabriel Agbonlahor Aston Villa 5 Gerry Hitchens Aston Villa 4 Trevor Francis Aston Villa 4

Brentford - Fulham

Brentford's main rival is their west London counterpart, Fulham. The Bees narrowly edge out their capital neighbours with 25 wins compared to Fulham's 23. The other 17 head-to-head matches were draws, highlighting how close this rivalry has been on the pitch since the first meeting back in 1928.

When Fulham beat Brentford in England's third tier in 1998, it seemed inconceivable that the club's next meeting would be more than 16 years later in the League Cup. While Fulham were propelled into the Premier League by the riches of Mohamed Al-Fayed at the turn of the century, Brentford had to wait until a data revolution under Matthew Benham to move up the footballing pyramid. With both clubs now in the top flight, the rivalry is growing.

Brighton & Hove Albion - Crystal Palace

Although these clubs are separated by 43 miles, the 'M23 derby' often has to be explained to outside observers. One of the strangest rivalries in world football dates back to the 1970s, when the clubs regularly played each other in the lower leagues. The ill-will was stoked by the personal rivalry between Brighton manager Alan Mullery and his Crystal Palace counterpart Terry Venables. At the end of a particularly fiery FA Cup tie in 1976, the two managers had a bust-up, which resulted in Mullery exchanging unpleasantries with the Palace fans.

The head-to-head record is extremely close, as Palace have 38 wins to Brighton's 42. In recent times, 1-1 has been a popular scoreline when these two teams meet. In fact, six of the last 10 matches have ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

1-1 Draws in Recent Brighton vs Crystal Palace matches Date Match Competition Score 6th December 2019 Crystal Palace vs Brighton Premier League 1-1 8th October 2020 Crystal Palace vs Brighton Premier League 1-1 7th September 2021 Crystal Palace vs Brighton Premier League 1-1 4th January 2022 Brighton vs Crystal Palace Premier League 1-1 1st February 2023 Crystal Palace vs Brighton Premier League 1-1 1st December 2023 Crystal Palace vs Brighton Premier League 1-1

Bournemouth - Southampton

There has been an edge to the south coast derby between Bournemouth and Southampton in recent years, especially when both clubs were in the Premier League. The first top-flight meeting between the teams was back in November 2015, with Southampton winning the game 2-0.

However, Bournemouth bounced back with a 3-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium only four months later. The first meeting between the two sides was back in November 1953, when the Cherries were known as Bournemouth and Boscombe Athletic. Since then, Bournemouth have an indifferent record against their rivals, with only nine wins in 34 matches. Southampton have won 16 of these clashes.

Bournemouth's Record vs Southampton Games 34 Wins 9 Draws 9 Losses 16

Burnley - Blackburn Rovers

The Cotton Mills derby is English football's oldest rivalry, with only a 16-mile drive separating the two clubs via the M65. Both clubs are mill towns, hence the derby nickname, and the two have been battling it out against each other since the 19th century.

Burnley have not always enjoyed success against their Lancashire rivals. After the Clarets beat Blackburn 2-1 in April 1979, it took 35 years until their next derby day triumph. Since that victory in March 2014, Burnley have won the last six derbies. This included a double against their rivals in the Championship, which saw Vincent Kompany's side promoted to the Premier League in 2023.

Burnley's Last Six Results vs Blackburn Rovers Date Match Competition Score 9th March 2014 Blackburn Rovers vs Burnley Championship 1-2 24th October 2015 Blackburn Rovers vs Burnley Championship 0-1 5th March 2016 Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers Championship 1-0 23rd August 2017 Blackburn Rovers vs Burnley League Cup 0-2 13th November 2022 Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers Championship 3-0 25th April 2023 Blackburn Rovers vs Burnley Championship 0-1

Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea have many rivalries in London. However, the fiercest enmity is directed towards Tottenham Hotspur, who they have a positive head-to-head record against. Chelsea have won 78 games against Spurs, losing 56, since their first meeting back in December 1909.

Many fans will remember the infamous 'Battle of the Bridge', which saw Chelsea come from two goals behind to secure a 2-2 draw with Tottenham. That chaotic contest handed the Premier League title to underdogs Leicester City in 2016. Chelsea have been dominant in this fixture since the Premier League's inception in 1992, winning 34 of the 63 games, only losing eight.

Chelsea's Premier League Record vs Tottenham Games 63 Wins 34 Draws 21 Defeats 8 Goals scored 114 Goals conceded 60 Yellow cards 121 Red cards 4

Crystal Palace - Brighton & Hove Albion

While Crystal Palace have rivalries with fellow capital clubs such as Millwall and Charlton Athletic, Brighton are their main enemies. Back in 2013, Palace beat Brighton over two legs in the Championship play-off semi-final. After a goalless contest in south London, Wilfried Zaha fired Palace to a 2-0 victory over Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.

Zaha is the derby's leading scorer, boasting eight goals. Glenn Murray has scored seven times in this fixture while making more than 100 appearances for both clubs. Palace are now winless in seven matches against their south coast rivals, with their last victory coming back in February 2021.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Top Scorers Player Club Goals Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 8 Glenn Murray Crystal Palace/Brighton 7 Andy Johnson Crystal Palace 3 Dougie Freedman Crystal Palace 3

Everton - Liverpool

The Merseyside derby is one of the most historic rivalries in English football, with the first match taking place back in October 1894. Overall, the clubs have played each other 294 times, with Everton winning 83 to Liverpool's 125.

The mid-1980s produced some high-profile clashes between the two teams which were at the summit of the English game. Between 1982 and 1988, all seven top-flight titles were won by either Everton or Liverpool. The Merseyside neighbours most notably met in the 1986 FA Cup final, which saw Liverpool beat Everton 3-1. Three years later, the two clubs met again at Wembley, with the Reds winning 3-2 after extra time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Former Everton goalkeeper, Neville Southall, made 41 appearances in the Merseyside derby, which is more than any other player.

Every Merseyside FA Cup Final Date Match Competition Score 10th May 1986 Liverpool vs Everton FA Cup Final 3-1 20th May 1989 Liverpool vs Everton FA Cup Final 3-2 (AET)

Fulham - Brentford

The Cottagers enjoyed a 2-1 win against Brentford in the Championship play-off final back in August 2020. Securing promotion against their rivals was sweet for Fulham fans, but the game was played behind closed doors due to the COVID pandemic. Joe Bryan scored two goals in extra-time to secure the win for Scott Parker's side, including a spectacular free-kick which caught current Arsenal goalkeeper, David Raya off guard.

The clubs have only played three top-flight matches against each other, with Fulham winning one and Brentford triumphing in the other two. Most recently, Brentford won 3-0 at Craven Cottage, thanks to goals from Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo.

Fulham vs Brentford Premier League Results Date Match Competition Score 20th August 2022 Fulham vs Brentford Premier League 3-2 6th March 2023 Brentford vs Fulham Premier League 3-2 19th August 2023 Fulham vs Brentford Premier League 0-3

Liverpool - Everton

Liverpool have enjoyed a dominant record against Everton in the Premier League. Across the 63 matches they have played against their Merseyside rivals in the competition, the Reds have won 28, only losing 10.

There have been many memorable Premier League clashes between these two teams, including Divock Origi's stoppage-time winner against Everton in December 2018. Jurgen Klopp's side lost to Everton behind closed doors at Anfield in February 2021, which was the Toffees' first victory away at Liverpool in 22 years. This is the only time that Klopp has suffered defeat at the hands of Everton since he joined the red half of Merseyside in 2015.

Liverpool's Premier League Record vs Everton Games 63 Wins 28 Draws 25 Defeats 10 Goals scored 89 Goals conceded 54 Yellow cards 106 Red cards 7

Luton Town - Watford

Luton Town's main rival is Watford, who they first officially played back in 1921. The Hatters have won 38 matches and lost 30 against the Hornets since then. Both clubs have played in the FA Cup final, with Watford taking part in two and Luton in one. The latest defeat for one of these teams in an FA Cup final was Watford's 6-0 loss to Manchester City in 2019.

In recent times, the fixture has been an irregular event in the football calendar. The clubs have only met seven times in the 21st century. The most recent match was at Kenilworth Road in the Championship in April 2023. Luton ran out 2-0 winners in what was the first game for the Hatters against their rivals in front of supporters for 17 years.

Manchester City - Manchester United

Back in 2009, Sir Alex Ferguson was asked whether Manchester United would go into the Manchester derby underdogs. Ferguson told The Independent: "Not in my lifetime." Seven Premier League titles later, and Manchester City are now undoubtedly the dominant team in the city.

The first match between the city rivals took place in October 1891, and City have won 61 matches, while United can claim 78 victories. City have enjoyed recent success against United, winning seven out of the last nine head-to-head matches. This includes a 2-1 victory in the 2023 FA Cup final against Erik ten Hag's side when Ilkay Gundogan scored after only 12 seconds.

Late Nine Manchester Derby Results Date Match Competition Score 6th January 2021 Manchester United vs Manchester City League Cup 0-2 7th March 2021 Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League 0-2 6th November 2021 Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 0-2 6th March 2022 Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League 4-1 2nd October 2022 Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League 6-3 14th January 2023 Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 2-1 3rd June 2023 Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup 2-1 29th October 2023 Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 0-3 3rd March 2024 Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League 3-1

Manchester United - Manchester City

Although City have recently bossed the Manchester derby, United have historically been the dominant team. Manchester City had to wait 44 years for a league title after their triumph in 1968. From 1968 to 2012, United picked up 12 Premier League crowns, not only dominating the Manchester derby, but also English football.

Wayne Rooney's famous bicycle kick goal in 2011 remains one of the best in the Manchester derby. Rooney is the top scorer in this fixture, scoring 11 goals. City's Francis Lee and Sergio Aguero are two behind on nine, while United icon Eric Cantona managed to rack up eight goals in just seven derby appearances.

Manchester Derby Top Scorer Player Club Goals Wayne Rooney Manchester United 11 Francis Lee Manchester City 9 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 9 Eric Cantona Manchester United 8

Newcastle United - Sunderland

Since 1992, there have been 28 editions of the Tyne-Wear derby in the Premier League. The most recent head-to-head was in the 2023/24 FA Cup, when Newcastle beat Sunderland 3-0 at the Stadium of Light in the third round of the famous competition.

This is one of the most even derby matches in terms of results. Since the first meeting back in 1898, Newcastle have won 54 matches compared to Sunderland's 53 victories. The other 49 derbies were drawn. On top of this, out of the 28 Premier League matches played against each other, both teams have won nine games, and the other 10 were drawn.

Newcastle's Premier League Record vs Sunderland Games 28 Wins 9 Draws 10 Defeats 9 Goals scored 36 Goals conceded 34

Nottingham Forest - Derby County

The East Midlands Derby is often overlooked in discussions about the best rivalries in English football. Undoubtedly, this fixture takes on extra prominence because of Brian Clough's managerial presence at both clubs. In fact, the winner of each match takes home the Brian Clough trophy.

Clough was manager at Derby County from 1967 to 1973 before taking charge of Nottingham Forest from 1975 to 1993. He won the First Division title with Derby, along with four League Cups. At Forest, Clough famously won two European Cups and the First Division in the space of three golden years. The outspoken manager has been immortalised with a statue in both cities - and one in his hometown of Middlesbrough, for good measure.

Sheffield United - Sheffield Wednesday

The Steel City derby is another fierce English rivalry that dates back to the 19th century. Like the derby between Newcastle and Sunderland, the head-to-head record between the two Sheffield clubs is extremely close.

Since 1891, Sheffield United have won 49 matches, while Sheffield Wednesday have won 47. The other 47 ended in a draw. One of the most famous matches was back in 1993 when Wednesday beat United 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. Chris Waddle and Mark Bright scored the goals for the Owls. Blades fans will also remember the 4-2 victory away at Sheffield Wednesday in September 2017 in the Championship. John Fleck, Leon Clarke and Mark Duffy provided the ammunition for Sheffield United in what was a classic affair.

Sheffield United's Record vs Sheffield Wednesday Games 144 Wins 49 Draws 47 Defeats 48

Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal

Although they are behind Arsenal in terms of overall wins in the north London derby, Tottenham have had some memorable moments and players in these always hotly-contested games. Harry Kane was consistently a thorn in Arsenal's side and has scored an unrivalled 14 goals in this fixture.

Kane is four goals ahead of Emmanuel Adebayor, who scored 10 goals and played for both clubs. Spurs also famously beat the Gunners 3-1 in the 1991 FA Cup semi-final, thanks to goals from Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne. Arsenal won the league that season, while Spurs went on to win the FA Cup.

North London Derby Top Scorers Player Club Goals Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 14 Emmanuel Adebayor Tottenham Hotspur/Arsenal 10 Robert Pires Arsenal 9 Bobby Smith Tottenham Hotspur 8

West Ham United - Millwall

Although West Ham have many London-based feuds, such as Tottenham and Chelsea, Millwall are their main rivals. A contest often referred to as the Dockers derby, in a nod to the traditional trade of both fanbases, became especially well-known through hooligan films such as Green Street, following firm members from both clubs.

On the pitch, West Ham have won 19 of these matches, with Millwall winning three more since the first meeting in 1899. The most recent match between the two teams took place in February 2012, when West Ham beat Millwall 2-1 in the Championship. Millwall's last win against the Hammers came all the way back in 2004.

Last Five West Ham vs Millwall Matches Date Match Competition Score 21st November 2004 Millwall vs West Ham Championship 1-0 16th April 2005 West Ham vs Millwall Championship 1-1 25th August 2009 West Ham vs Millwall League Cup 3-1 17th September 2011 Millwall vs West Ham Championship 0-0 4th February 2012 West Ham vs Millwall Championship 2-1

Wolverhampton Wanderers - West Bromwich Albion

The Black Country Derby is another longstanding English rivalry that dates back to the 19th century. Since the first meeting in 1886, Wolves have won 54 games, while West Brom have claimed 65 victories.

The 2010/11 season saw both clubs in the top division of English football for the first time in 27 years. At the Hawthorns, the derby finished 1-1, with Wolves winning the return fixture 3-1. Most recently, the two teams played against each other in the fourth round of the 2023/24 FA Cup. Wolves advanced with a 2-0 victory away from home, but the contest was marred by crowd trouble between the two sets of supporters.

Wolves's Record vs West Brom Games 163 Wins 54 Draws 44 Defeats 65

Statistics gathered from 11v11 and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 9 April 2024.