Highlights Promoted side Luton Town have a player with more England caps than any Liverpool or Tottenham can conjure.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford are some of the most experienced active internationals.

Three Premier League clubs don't have a single senior England player.

Only 13 non-British or Irish players featured during the opening weekend of Premier League football back in 1992. England's top flight has grown into the best league in world football over the subsequent three decades, embracing international expertise in the dugout and on the pitch.

That globalisation extends both ways, as Harry Kane - England's all-time top scorer - is terrorising Bundesliga back lines at Bayern Munich. Three Premier League sides - Fulham, Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers - don't have a single senior international in their ranks, but there are still plenty of England stars littered across the league. Here is each club's most experienced member of the Three Lions.

Every Premier League Club's Most Capped England Player Club Player England caps Chelsea Raheem Sterling 82 Manchester City Kyle Walker 82 Manchester United Harry Maguire 63 Brighton James Milner 61 Everton Jordan Pickford 60 Arsenal Declan Rice 50 Newcastle Kieran Trippier 46 Luton Town Ross Barkley 33 West Ham Kalvin Phillips 31 Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold 23 Aston Villa Tyrone Mings 18 Crystal Palace Nathaniel Clyne 14 Tottenham James Maddison 6 Nottingham Forest Callum Hudson-Odoi 3 Brentford Ivan Toney 1 Bournemouth Dominic Solanke 1 Burnley Jay Rodriguez 1 Fulham N/A 0 Sheffield United N/A 0 Wolves N/A 0

Related England’s 25 Greatest Players of All Time Ranked by Fans Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney all feature as the controversial top 25 is revealed.

17 Burnley - Jay Rodriguez

1 cap

Burnley's Nathan Redmond and Jack Cork also boast a solitary England cap, but Jay Rodriguez is the only member of Vincent Kompany's squad to have started a senior international fixture for the Three Lions. Lining up on the left wing of Roy Hodgson's side in a friendly against Chile, Rodriguez had a far quieter outing than his fellow debutant and Southampton teammate, Adam Lallana.

Rodriguez was hooked after 57 anonymous minutes - no other starter registered fewer than his 24 touches. Lallana intermittently dazzled despite defeat to the South American side, earning a spot in Hodgson's World Cup squad that summer while Rodriguez watched on from home.

Jay Rodriguez's Career England Stats Debut 15 November 2013 Minutes 57 Goals 0 Assists 0

16 Bournemouth - Dominic Solanke

1 cap

Dominic Solanke was still at Liverpool when Gareth Southgate handed him a brief cameo against Brazil in 2017. The wiry forward made the most of his limited minutes, nutmegging Fernandinho and forcing Alisson into a desperate save. A prolific scorer for the nation's various youth teams, Solanke is yet to earn another call-up or cap.

Andoni Iraola's organised chaos is funnelled through their mobile number nine. Solanke's prolific burst at Bournemouth has earned him interest from other Premier League sides, a spot in the conversation for PFA Player of the Year, but a seat on the England plane to Germany for this summer's Euros seems out of reach.

Dominic Solanke's Career England Stats Debut 14 November 2017 Minutes 15 Goals 0 Assists 0

15 Brentford - Ivan Toney

2 caps

Brentford do not have a long history of England internationals. Ivan Toney became the club's first player to pull on the Three Lions badge in March 2023. Toney was included in his first squad in September 2022 and didn't get on the pitch, but his club manager Thomas Frank was still bouncing off the walls.

I think this is a much bigger moment for Brentford than people understand, especially if you've been here for a long time. Just 15 years ago, we were bottom of League Two, we played MK Dons at home and lost 3-0 in front of 4,000 fans.

Toney's first two caps came on either side of an eight-month ban for betting breaches. Brentford's talisman returned to the pitch without any rust, rapidly rediscovering his form at club level to earn his second international appearance one year after his first. Toney marked the occasion with a typically nerveless penalty.

Ivan Toney's Career England Stats Debut 26 March 2023 Minutes 89 Goals 1 Assists 0

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Toney became the first Brentford player to score for England with a penalty against Brazil in March 2024.

14 Nottingham Forest - Callum Hudson-Odoi

3 caps

England's squad for Euro 96 contained as many Nottingham Forest players and Manchester United representatives (two of each). But the Tricky Trees have not contributed a single international since Stuart Pearce lined up for the Three Lions in 1997.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is the only player in the club's current squad with multiple England caps, winning his three long before moving to the City Ground in September 2023. As a precocious 18-year-old tearing down Chelsea's right flank, Hudson-Odoi became one of England's youngest debutants in 2019. The London-born winger had his meteoric rise hampered by successive Achilles tendon ruptures and has not earned a call-up since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's Career England Stats Debut 22 March 2019 Minutes 169 Goals 0 Assists 1

13 Tottenham - James Maddison

6 caps

James Maddison was included in his first England squad 13 months before earning his maiden cap. The former Leicester City playmaker was incessantly touted as the creative lubricant to Southgate's functional set-up, but never seemed to convince the England boss.

An ill-advised trip to a casino after being released by England due to illness in October 2019 didn't help the case of an attacking midfielder who had no natural spot in the preferred system. Southgate warned Maddison that he was in search of "high performance, low maintenance". By the time England evolved to include a number 10, Jude Bellingham had elbowed his way to the head of the pecking order.

James Maddison's Career England Stats Debut 14 November 2019 Minutes 345 Goals 0 Assists 1

12 Crystal Palace - Nathaniel Clyne

14 caps

After a group-stage exit at the 2014 World Cup, Nathaniel Clyne emerged as the leading candidate from England's unprecedented glut of talented right-backs. The solid if unspectacular performances of the former Southampton and Liverpool defender caught Roy Hodgson's eye.

A regular in qualifying and the friendlies leading up to Euro 2016, Clyne was dropped for Kyle Walker once the tournament began. Southgate only afforded the full-back one more cap after taking over, experimenting with the ever-expanding portfolio of right-footed defenders at his disposal. Clyne and Hodgson were reunited at Crystal Palace in 2020 when the veteran coach snapped him up on a free transfer.

Nathaniel Clyne's Career England Stats Debut 15 November 2014 Minutes 1,050 Goals 0 Assists 1

11 Aston Villa - Tyrone Mings

18 caps

Seven short years before lining up for his country, Tyrone Mings was working as a mortgage adviser. The 6'5 centre-back - who was ironically rejected by Southampton for being too short as a teenager - called in sick to go on trial with Ipswich Town in December 2012. Mick McCarthy signed him on the spot.

After swapping spreadsheets for the second tier, Mings established himself in the Premier League with Bournemouth before becoming a leading figure at Aston Villa. Southgate has harnessed Mings' natural authority and left-footedness, calling upon his unique skillset for the first game of Euro 2020 when Harry Maguire was injured.

Tyrone Mings' Career England Stats Debut 14 October 2019 Minutes 1,219 Goals 2 Assists 1

Related Predicting How England Could Line Up For Euro 2028 Featuring Kobbie Mainoo and Bukayo Saka, here is how the Three Lions could line up for Euro 2028.

10 Liverpool - Trent Alexander-Arnold

23 caps

Trent Alexander-Arnold had won every trophy available at club level with Liverpool by the age of 23 while he was still living at home. The most creative defender in Premier League history has enjoyed far less success with his country. Even getting into Southgate's starting XI has proven problematic for the immensely talented Liverpudlian.

Despite getting the call-up for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups - injury prevented his involvement at the intervening European Championships - Alexander-Arnold has played fewer major tournament minutes for England than fellow full-back Danny Rose. A potential move into midfield could lead to more future opportunities.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Career England Stats Debut 7 June 2018 Minutes 1,705 Goals 2 Assists 5

9 West Ham - Kalvin Phillips

31 caps

Kalvin Phillips joined West Ham United on loan in January 2024 on Southgate's advice. Rotting away on Manchester City's bench, Phillips had attracted interest from Italian giants Juventus as well as several English clubs. The Three Lions boss insisted that moving outside the Premier League was a "little bit of a step down in quality".

The boyhood Leeds United fan broke into the international team while he was still in Yorkshire, earning the distinguished honour of England Men's Player of the Year after Euro 2020. Despite his encouragement, Phillips was dropped by Southgate following a sticky start to his West Ham career.

Kalvin Phillips' Career England Stats Debut 8 September 2020 Minutes 2,071 Goals 1 Assists 2

8 Luton Town - Ross Barkley

33 caps

Much of Ross Barkley's international career was conducted in a completely different era. The buccaneering youngster shared the midfield with Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard at the 2014 World Cup, earning a regular role in the side ahead of the subsequent European Championships.

Barkley didn't get on the pitch at Euro 2016 and had to wait two years before earning his first call-up under Southgate. Despite offering a sharper prolific edge than some of his high-profile teammates - Barkley has more international goals than Phil Foden, Mason Mount or Jack Grealish - his last cap came in 2019.

Ross Barkley's Career England Stats Debut 6 September 2013 Minutes 1,827 Goals 6 Assists 6

7 Newcastle - Kieran Trippier

46 caps

When Kieran Trippier joined Atletico Madrid in 2019, Diego Costa christened him 'Rooney'. "I'm the only English player here and Rooney's the only one he's heard of," the Bury-born full-back explained. The nickname stuck. Trippier was greeted with shouts of 'Rooney' everywhere he went in Madrid as fans embraced their foreign star before he moved to Newcastle United.

The original Rooney may be considered the greatest England player of all time, but Trippier has achieved something his namesake never could; the technically gifted right-back is one of only three English men to have scored in a World Cup semi-final, following Sir Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker.

Kieran Trippier's Career England Stats Debut 13 June 2017 Minutes 3,422 Goals 1 Assists 5

6 Arsenal - Declan Rice

50 caps

Close

Declan Rice forced his way into Southgate's set-up while breaking through at West Ham. The London-born midfielder with Irish paternal grandparents won three senior caps for the Republic before switching allegiance in 2019. A fixture of the side ever since, Rice was given the captain's armband for the first time in his international career in March 2024.

No Arsenal player had skippered England since the club moved to the Emirates Stadium. Before Rice's run out, Sol Campbell was the last Gunner to lead the Three Lions in 2005. Rice described the honour as a "pinch me moment". There may be plenty more to come for the 25-year-old.

Declan Rice's Career England Stats Debut 22 March 2019 Minutes 4,038 Goals 3 Assists 0

5 Everton - Jordan Pickford

60 caps

Jordan Pickford's fearless approach was honed in the childhood kickabouts with his older brother on Sunderland's streets. "Get on the tarmac and dive about lad," was Pickford's simple instruction - one which he has taken with him to Wembley's perfect pitch.

Accusations of erratic performances for Everton overlook the lack of protection Pickford has been afforded. Since moving to Merseyside in 2017, England's number one has faced more Premier League shots on target than any other goalkeeper in the division - he's also made the most saves. Even more accomplished with his feet than his gloves, Pickford is one of the most capped players throughout Southgate's reign.

Jordan Pickford's Career England Stats Debut 10 November 2017 Minutes 5,536 Goals conceded 45 Clean sheet 28

4 Brighton - James Milner

61 caps

Euro 2016 was James Milner's last major tournament for England. The industrious midfielder only earned a measly three minutes as the nation crashed out in the first knockout round against minnows Iceland, retiring from international football that same summer.

Milner has racked up more than 200 Premier League games over the subsequent eight years, becoming the second-most prolific appearance maker in the competition's history. Jurgen Klopp was able to extract arguably the best performances of Milner's career during his self-imposed international exile. Southgate tried to lure the tireless utility player back to St George's Park only to be met with a blunt no.

James Milner's Career England Stats Debut 12 August 2009 Minutes 3,471 Goals 1 Assists 6

3 Manchester United - Harry Maguire

63 caps

A divisive figure for club and country, Harry Maguire has always maintained Southgate's unwavering faith. Despite enduring significant dips in form for Manchester United, the imposing centre-back has been hailed by his international boss as "an incredible player for England in one of the most successful teams we've had".

Maguire was included in UEFA's official team of the tournament when England reached the final of Euro 2020, only to be denied a maiden continental title by Italy after a penalty shootout. (Maguire converted his spot kick.) The gentle tempo of international football hides some of the immobile defender's flaws and ensures that he remains a key figure under Southgate.

Harry Maguire's Career England Stats Debut 8 October 2017 Minutes 5,515 Goals 7 Assists 2

2 Manchester City - Kyle Walker

82 caps

Kyle Walker's re-imagined role as a central defender in England's 3-5-2 formation at the 2018 World Cup was integral to the nation's success in Russia. The jet-heeled right-back remained a regular as England reached another set of semi-finals in the 2018/2019 UEFA Nations League before enduring a forgotten period of international exodus.

A yawning 15 months passed until Walker's next cap. When the Manchester City defender was eventually recalled against Iceland in September 2020, he earned the first red card of his England career. Southgate stuck by his peerless speedster, handing Walker the armband on multiple occasions over the subsequent years.

Kyle Walker's Career England Stats Debut 12 November 2011 Minutes 6,874 Goals 1 Assists 10

1 Chelsea - Raheem Sterling

82 caps

Kicking the ball around a patch of grass in north west London, Raheem Sterling didn't have to try very hard to imagine he was scoring a goal at England's spiritual home, Wembley Stadium. The largest ground in the country was being rebuilt a short bus ride away from his childhood home.

Sterling would put the ball past one of his helpless friends and turn towards the iconic arch sweeping across the skyline to celebrate. "It was like you were there," he remembered. On 27 March 2015, Sterling was actually there. Darting across the near post to reach Wayne Rooney's low cross, the fleet-footed winger tapped in the first goal of an oddly divisive but objectively successful international career.

Raheem Sterling's Career England Stats Debut 14 November 2012 Minutes 5,973 Goals 20 Assists 27

​​​​​​​Stats via TransferMarkt (Correct as of 27 March 2024)