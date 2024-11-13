We are a quarter of a way through the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, and it's thrown up massive surprises. Pep Guardiola has been handed four defeats on the bounce for the first time in his career, Arsenal have faltered early in the title race, and Nottingham Forest are remarkably flying in European contention.

Some of Europe's best talents ply their trade in the English top flight and have perhaps sprung a surprise with their upturn in form this season. There are some players who many had written off after underwhelming past campaigns, none more so than Brennan Johnson at Tottenham Hotspur.

However, some have taken the chance to shine in the Premier League with aplomb. Southampton's Tyler Dibling has the likes of Man United keeping tabs amid the teenager's stellar start at St Mary's. Here, we look at each Premier League's most improved player and how they have turned things around or made a name for themselves.

Ranking Factors

Have they exceeded expectations

Performance compared to last season

Contribution to their team's success

Time in the Premier League

Thomas Partey

Arsenal

There had long been an expectation at the Emirates that Thomas Partey would part ways as Mikel Arteta looked to overhaul the midfield with more youth. The Ghanian's horrific injury record also put the veteran midfielder at risk of the axe, but he's played his way back into the Gunners' starting XI.

Partey, 31, has been an ever-present for Arsenal this season, managing to avoid injury issues which have plagued him throughout his career. He's put in some impressive performances alongside Declan Rice in midfield, including in a 2-0 away win against Aston Villa.

Thomas Partey Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 11 Goals 1 Assists 0

Jhon Duran

Aston Villa

Jhon Duran continues to play second fiddle to Ollie Watkins, but he's been a revelation off the bench. The Colombian frontman has joined the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as one of the Premier League's best impact subs. He has five match-winning goals this season, including a sensational winner in Villa's famous 1-0 win over Bayern Munich.

Unai Emery has a surplus of attacking talent at Villa Park, which means Duran, 20, isn't a starter. Over the past year, he's been heavily linked with Chelsea and West Ham United. If his blistering form continues, he might test his manager's resolve regarding a first-choice role.

Jhon Duran Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 11 Goals 4 Assists 0

Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth

There's a reason Antoine Semenyo is linked with Arsenal, and he showed Arteta what he's all about in Bournemouth's 2-0 win against the Gunners in October. His exquisite dribbling abilities and a constant eye for goal gave the Gunners all sorts of problems, and he's grown into one of the most formidable attackers in the Premier League.

Semenyo, 24, has been firing on all cylinders for Andoni Iraola's high-flying Cherries and was on target in their remarkable 2-1 win against Man City. He's stepped it up this year into another gear after an impressive few months in the English top flight after arriving from Bristol City in January 2023.

Antoine Semenyo Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 11 Goals 4 Assists 1

Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford

Bryan Mbeumo was perhaps viewed as the weakest of Brentford's formidable front three, which consisted of the Cameroonian, Watkins, and Said Benrahma. The troublesome trio wreaked havoc in the EFL Championship, and the latter two won high-profile moves away to Villa and West Ham.

Mbeumo, 25, stayed put and has become the Bees' lead protagonist this season following Ivan Toney's exit with sensational performances that have Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle keeping watch. His pace, persistence and finishing abilities mesh perfectly with the heavy metal brand of football Thomas Frank adopts at the Gtech Community Stadium. He's up there with the very best forwards in the league this season.

Bryan Mbeumo Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 11 Goals 8 Assists 1

Danny Welbeck

Brighton

Brighton were singing from the rooftops about the emergence of Evan Ferguson a year ago under Roberto De Zerbi, yet Danny Welbeck has come to the fore as the Seagulls' main man this season. The ex-Man United striker is proving that age is just a number with scintillating performances at the Amex.

Welbeck, 33, has struck vital goals, including his 100th club goal against United in a 2-1 win in August. The 42-cap England international can score any type of goal, including a free-kick he sumptuously curled past Matz Sels in a 2-2 draw with Forest. Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson asks what tablets the forward has been taking amid his stellar start to the season.

Danny Welbeck Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 11 Goals 6 Assists 2

Moises Caicedo

Chelsea

There was enormous pressure on Moises Caicedo after he completed a British transfer record £115 million move to Chelsea from Brighton in the summer of 2023. The Ecuadorian midfielder struggled in his debut season at Stamford Bridge, and his price tag weighed heavily.

That hasn't been the case for Caicedo, 23, this term, as he's been the beating heart of Enzo Maresca's rampant Blues. He's flown into tackles, kept some of the Premier League's most daunting attackers quiet, and driven his side forward calmly on the ball. Club legend John Obi Mikel sees similar traits to N'Golo Kante in Caicedo and feels he is a captain in waiting.

Moises Caicedo Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 11 Goals 1 Assists 2

Tyrick Mitchell

Crystal Palace

England's left-back position was a problem at Euro 2024 that many point to as a reason the Three Lions ultimately fell short. One has to ponder why Gareth Southgate didn't take Tyrick Mitchell to Germany. He's been impressing at Crystal Palace, including this season.

Mitchell, 25, is highly reliable on the left side of Palace's defence. He makes crucial tackles and handles one-on-one situations well. The Eagles have struggled for form, but he rarely puts a foot wrong. His speed allows him to carry the ball forward. Marc Guehi, one of England's standout performers in the summer, felt his club teammate deserved to make Southgate's squad.

Tyrick Mitchell Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 11 Goals 0 Assists 1

Ashley Young

Everton

Ashley Young has spent most of his career proving doubters wrong, and he's done so this season at Everton. There were some groans from the Goodison faithful when they headed into the season with the ex-Man United attacker still at right-back.

Yet, Young, 39, has been rolling back the years with consistent performances for the Toffees and even helping out creatively. He's tidy at the back and has the experience required to help Sean Dyche tackle yet another relegation-battling season. It feels as though the former 39-cap England international doesn't age.

Ashley Young Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 9 Goals 0 Assists 3

Emile Smith Rowe

Fulham

Most neutral fans yearned for Emile Smith Rowe to depart Arsenal amid his career stagnating on the Gunners' bench. Once, one of England's brightest stars was floundering on the outskirts of Arteta's first team. He was given a fresh opportunity when Fulham smashed their transfer record and signed him for £34 million this past summer.

Smith Rowe, 24, has lived up to expectations at Craven Cottage, getting back to his best with Man of the Match performances. His clever movement off the ball and burning desire to drive towards goal have fans on their feet. The three-cap England international's dazzling display in a 2-0 win against Palace had manager Marco Silva predicting he'll become a 'top player' who he's loving working with.

Emile Smith Rowe Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 11 Goals 3 Assists 2

Facundo Buonanotte

Leicester City

The Premier League is the toughest in the world, and it can be a massive ask for a teenager, especially from outside of Europe, to excel. Facundo Bunonanotte had already caught the eye at Brighton, but he's taken on the role of Leicester City's shining star after joining on loan in the summer.

Bunonanotte, 19, is agile and creative, with a risk-taking style that has lit up the King Power this season. The Argentine attacker's versatility has been a real benefit to Steve Cooper, as he can play on the right wing and in attacking midfield. He has Tottenham's scouts gearing up for a potential £50 million transfer tug-of-war with the Foxes amid his stunning showings.

Facundo Buonanotte Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 10 Goals 3 Assists 2

Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool

Liverpool's midfield overhaul in the summer of 2023 led to four new arrivals, and Ryan Gravenberch was the least prominent in Jurgen Klopp's farewell season. The holding midfielder arrived from Bayern Munich in a £34.2 million deal but lacked the German coach's trust. The start of the Arne Slot reign coincided with a Dutchman turnaround.

Gravenberch, 22, has been a mainstay in Slot's Reds midfield, and his defensive nous is proving decisive in their pursuit of the Premier League title. He's putting out fires all over the pitch while spreading the play with confidence that his new manager has instilled in him. Chelsea icon Joe Cole believes he and compatriot Cody Gakpo have 'gone up a level' at Anfield this season.

Ryan Gravenberch Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 11 Goal Contributions 0 Interceptions 21

Mateo Kovacic

Man City

City's lack of form this season has many pondering whether it's the end of an era, but Mateo Kovacic is doing all he can to ensure that's not the case. The Croatian midfielder was in and out of Guardiola's team last season but has been one of the Cityzens' better performers this term.

Kovacic, 30, has shown steel in midfield and has been an ever-present for the reigning champions. He's taken on creative duties with Kevin De Bruyne, who's struggling with fitness issues. None more so than his sensational assist for Erling Haaland in a 2-1 defeat to Brighton. If Guardiola's men bounce back into form, you can expect the ex-Chelsea man to be pivotal.

Mateo Kovacic Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 11 Goals 3 Assists 0

Andre Onana

Man United

Taking over from David de Gea comes with a significant weight of expectation and a ton of pressure, which evidently plagued Andre Onana last season. Constant mistakes and questionable goalkeeping led to doubts about Erik ten Hag's decision to replace one of Man United's longest-serving players with the Cameroonian.

Onana, 28, has improved dramatically this season and has retaken his place among Europe's top goalkeepers with eye-catching performances. His double save in a 0-0 draw with Palace was exceptional, and Red Devils fans' reservations have been pushed aside by the former Inter Milan shot-stopper's consistency. He had Jose Mourinho stunned with his exploits in United's 1-1 draw with Fenerbache in the UEFA Europa League.

Andre Onana Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 11 Saves 28 Clean Sheets 5

Lewis Hall

Newcastle

Not many Chelsea players impressed during Graham Potter's tumultuous short reign at Stamford Bridge, but Lewis Hall caught the eye. The young English left-back was expected to build on that during his debut season at St James' Park, but something seemed to be missing.

Hall, 20, has come on leaps and bounds this term, showing tons of promise on the left flank and has been one of Eddie Howe's most used players. His 'mature' showings at club level have earned him a call-up to Lee Carsley's last squad as England's interim manager. He might be the long-term Luke Shaw replacement Southgate was crying out for.

Lewis Hall Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 11 Saves 0 Clean Sheets 1

Ola Aina

Nottingham Forest

There can't be any dispute over the Premier League's most improved team, as Forest have been somewhat of a revelation this season. The Tricky Trees have a squad performing out of their skins, including Chris Wood, but the veteran striker was hitting his stride at the backend of last season. Ola Aina has made a name for himself this term.

Aina, 28, is proving to be one of the best right-backs in the league and doing so in style. His battle with Jadon Sancho in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea earned him plaudits. The 40-cap Nigeria international's cracker in Forest's 3-0 win against West Ham was just as impressive. He's displayed pace, agility, and versatility, which have played their part in Nuno Espirito Santo's side, taking them into the top six.

Ola Aina Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 11 Saves 1 Clean Sheets 0

Tyler Dibling

Southampton

It's been a nightmare start to life for Southampton back among the English elite, but they appear to have unearthed a gem in Tyler Dibling. The Exeter-born winger is quickly evolving into one of the Saints' must-watch talents with his grace on the ball, pace and box of tricks. He gave Diogo Dalot all sorts of problems, including winning a penalty in a 3-0 loss to United.

Russell Martin is a massive fan of Dibling, 18. His manager says he loves 'watching him play', and he'll be doing more of that as the season progresses. His meteoric rise at St Mary's and superb form this season has earned him a call-up to England's U21 squad for the first time. One for the future for the Three Lions but one for the present for the Saints.

Tyler Dibling Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 11 Saves 0 Clean Sheets 1

Brennan Johnson

Tottenham Hotspur

The amount of abuse Johnson was receiving online led the Tottenham attacker to delete his social media accounts. The Welshman's social media blackout suddenly saw him shut his critics up with top-drawer performances and a run of three goals on the bounce, including a strike in a 3-0 away win against Man United.

Johnson, 23, joined Spurs from Forest in September 2023 for £47.5 million and took a season to get accustomed to life in north London. He's been one of Ange Postecoglou's leading men this season, displaying his technical abilities that made him one of the Premier League's in-demand attackers a year ago at the City Ground.

Brennan Johnson Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 11 Saves 4 Clean Sheets 0

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

West Ham

There might not be a better defender in one-on-one situations in the modern era of the Premier League than Aaron Wan-Bissaka. His defensive reliability is why Man United were cautious not to part ways when his form dipped at Old Trafford before improvement ahead of his departure in the summer.

Wan-Bissaka, 26, has also brushed up on the offensive side of his game at the London Stadium, looking more comfortable on the ball and going forward. West Ham's start to the season has been miserable, but the ex-Palace man's arrival has been positive. His availability has been a plus, given his constant fitness issues in the 2023-24 campaign.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 11 Crosses 18 Goal Contributions 0

Matheus Cunha

Wolves

It's scary to think where Wolves would be without Matheus Cunha this season, as the Brazilian has been a bright spark in a dark period at Molineaux. Gary O'Neil's squad are rock bottom of the Premier League, but this can't be blamed on the former Atletico Madrid man as he's given his all.

Cunha, 25, was among the goals in his side's first win of the season as they secured all three points in a 2-0 win against Southampton. His form has alerted top clubs to his potential availability, although fortunately for Wanderers, he's not expected to depart in January.

Matheus Cunha Premier League 24–25 statistics Appearances 11 Saves 5 Clean Sheets 2

