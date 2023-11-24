Highlights Shirt sales are a good judge on which players are the most popular

The Athletic has revealed who has sold the most shirts at every single Premier League club

There are some very surprising results

While football is a beautiful game powered by the passion of fans all over the world and the magic that takes place on the pitch, it's also a business and merchandise sales are important to most clubs. Top-level marketing can be huge for a team's finances and sometimes, just having a player within your squad that fans want to represent and whose shirt they want to wear, can be massive.

Have you ever wondered which players fall into that category for all of the Premier League teams, though? Well, we've got you covered here. The Athletic has recently revealed the player with the most shirt sales from every single club in England's top flight this season and there are some fairly surprising results.

Club Player with the most shirts sold (As of 24.11.2023) According to The Athletic Arsenal Bukayo Saka Aston Villa Ollie Watkins AFC Bournemouth Dominic Solanke Brentford Ivan Toney Brighton & Hove Albion Kaoru Mitoma Burnley Manuel Benson Chelsea Reece James Crystal Palace Eberechi Eze Everton Dominic Calvert-Lewin Fulham Joao Palhinha Liverpool Mohamed Salah Luton Town Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu Manchester City Erling Haaland Manchester United Marcus Rashford Newcastle United Bruno Guimaraes Nottingham Forest Morgan Gibbs-White Sheffield United Cameron Archer Tottenham Hotspur Son Heung-min West Ham United Jarrod Bowen Wolverhampton Wanderers Hwang Hee-chan

Arsenal - Bukayo Saka

Kicking us off is one of the least surprising reveals on this entire list. As a product of Arsenal's youth academy and one of the best players in the Premier League, it would have been more surprising if Bukayo Saka wasn't the most popular player at the Emirates in terms of shirt sales.

The Englishman has come into his own as a bonafide world-class talent in recent years and is adored greatly by Gunners fans. Whether it's youngsters wanting to emulate him, or older heads who can appreciate his greatness, he is a cut above his teammates in terms of the number of shirts sold with his name on the back this year.

Following the big-money move for Declan Rice in the summer, you'd have been forgiven for maybe expecting him to be up there right now, but he's not quite on Saka's level.

Aston Villa - Ollie Watkins

Another rather unsurprising one, Ollie Watkins has started this season in the form of his life and while Aston Villa continue to impress under Unai Emery, he's one of the biggest stars. The arrivals of stars like Moussa Diaby and Youri Tielemans could have spelt trouble for his place at the top of Villa's best-selling shirts, but he's emerged unscathed.

Another Englishman, fans have grown familiar with the striker's exploits in front of goal and, as his firepower has helped steer the Villans towards the elite of the Premier League and a possible Champions League place, it feels rather fitting that his efforts have been recognised, and his shirt is the biggest selling at Villa Park so far this campaign.

AFC Bournemouth - Dominic Solanke

Initially signed for quite a hefty price from Liverpool, it took Dominic Solanke quite some time to really settle in at Bournemouth, but he's certainly found his feet now. The striker was instrumental in his side's return to the Premier League a couple of seasons ago, scoring 29 times in the Championship and while last season wasn't his most prolific ever, he's turned things up a notch this time around.

Solanke has already matched last year's goal tally in just 12 league games and his popularity at the Cherries is only continuing to rise. Despite the arrival of highly-touted prospect Alex Scott, the former Chelsea man is still Bournemouth's most popular player in terms of shirt sales and that likely won't change anytime soon as his goals will likely be the difference between relegation and safety.

Brentford - Ivan Toney

Despite missing the entirety of the campaign so far due to suspension, Brentford have still sold more shirts with Ivan Toney's name on the back than anyone else at the club. It's a testament to just how important he has been to the team's success and their rise of the football pyramid in recent years.

His goals over the last couple of seasons have been monumental for the Bees' success and he is beloved by all of the Brentford fanbase. They've clearly missed his firepower so far this season and things will heat up once he's returned, but as rumours of a potential departure continue to circulate, there might be plenty of broken hearts in the very near future.

Brighton & Hove Albion - Kaoru Mitoma

Seemingly out of nowhere, Kaoru Mitoma burst onto the scene at Brighton & Hove Albion and became one of the best left-wingers in the Premier League. He is the latest in a long series of incredible finds that the club have made in the transfer market and his popularity on the south coast has risen above any of his teammates since his arrival.

He's taken a bit of a step back in terms of his performances on the pitch this year, but that hasn't affected his popularity at the Seagulls and Mitoma's shirt continues to sell more than anyone else at the club.

Burnley - Manuel Benson

Considering Vincent Kompany spent over £100m on brand-new players at Burnley this summer, it's a little surprising that it's a man who was around during their Championship campaign last season who has sold the most shirts this campaign. Manuel Benson has played just four times so far this year, but he has continued to sell more shirts than any of his teammates.

His winner at Ewood Park against rivals Blackburn Rovers last season, an effort that officially sealed Burnley's Championship league trophy will undoubtedly have earned him some serious support from the Lancashire club's fanbase, so in that sense, maybe it isn't too shocking that he's number one right now.

Chelsea - Reece James

Similarly to Burnley, considering just how much money Chelsea have spent bringing in some top-notch players in recent times, it's rather surprising to see one of the club's longest-serving players topping their sales chart right now. While Reece James has had trouble staying healthy and available over the years, he hasn't had any trouble earning his way into the hearts of the Blues faithful, and they've bought more shirts with his name on it than anyone else at the club.

It's not often that a defender tops a list like this, which you'll soon discover, but it's a testament to the relationship that James has with the Stamford Bridge crowd and the legacy that he has already built at Chelsea. If he can finally figure things out and remain fit on a consistent basis, who knows just how popular he'll become?

Crystal Palace - Eberechi Eze

With the departure of Wilfried Zaha in the summer, a Crystal Palace legend, the Eagles' fanbase was in need of another exciting attacking talent to really embrace and, fortunately for them, Eberechi Eze was at the club just waiting. The former Queens Park Rangers man has emerged as a wonderful Premier League player and has quickly replaced his former teammate as the biggest star at Selhurst Park.

He might have had a slow start to life in the top flight, but Eze has turned things around quite emphatically and, these days, his influence in the side is unmatched. You only have to look at the effect his absence had on the squad early in the campaign as opposed to the lift he provided when he returned to see how important he is. He's beloved by the Palace supporters and for good reason.

Everton - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

After several really rough years, Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks to have turned a corner and hopefully left his injury woes behind him. Throughout Everton's domestic struggles, he couldn't keep healthy and it drew frustration from the Toffees fanbase, but he's seemingly back to his best now and it's no surprise that the club are playing the best football they've played in several years.

As a gifted goalscorer in the Premier League, the Everton supporters have fallen in love with the Englishman and despite the issues he's faced in the past, he has remained the most popular figure at the club and no one at Goodison Park has sold more shirts than him this season. With a 10-point deduction hitting the team recently, they'll need him at the peak of his game if they're to escape the drop, but if they do, we can only imagine just how many more shirts his name will sell next year.

Fulham - Joao Palhinha

GettyImages

Despite wanting to leave Fulham this summer for Bayern Munich, Joao Palhinha has emerged as the club's most popular player so far in terms of shirt sales. His place at the top likely comes as a result of club icon Aleksandr Mitrovic leaving in the summer, but he's still beaten out all of his teammates to take the crown.

On the pitch, the midfielder has been tremendous for the Cottagers and that's likely why he's earned his place at the top of their sales chart, but with his eagerness to leave just months ago, we can't imagine he'll be sticking around long enough to take the spot again next season.

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

Does this come as a surprise to anyone at all? Mohamed Salah has consistently been one of the very best players in the world since joining Liverpool 2017, and he is showing no signs of slowing down right now. He's started this year off in blistering form and despite rumours of a potential move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, he seems very much committed to the Reds.

He's always been a fan favourite since moving to Anfield, but with the likes of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane leaving in the last couple of years, his spot as the most popular star at Liverpool has only strengthened. Salah is 31 years old now, so it's unclear just how long he can keep up his excellent form, but you can bet that while he does, he'll remain at the top of the Reds' shirt sales.

Luton Town - Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

The revelation that Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu has the most shirt sales at Luton Town is a refreshing one as the player has been with the club since their days in non-league less than a decade ago. He has risen through the football pyramid with the club and the fans are clearly quite appreciative of his efforts.

The arrival of established Premier League names like Ross Barkley and Tim Krul has done nothing to usurp his spot at the top of Luton's shirt sales and that's quite the feat. The club face an uphill battle in their bid to avoid relegation this year and whether they do or not remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain, Mpanzu is going to give his all to the cause and that's why fans love him so much.

Manchester City - Erling Haaland

Another very unsurprising reveal is that the most prolific goalscorer in all of football has sold more shirts for Manchester City than anyone else at the club. Erling Haaland arrived at the Etihad last summer and has just been scoring at a simply ridiculous rate ever since. He quickly broke the Premier League's single-season goal-scoring record and he became the most popular figure at City just as quickly.

Winning a treble in his first year in England, there's no telling just how far Haaland can go with City and where his career will take him, but while he's turning out at the Etihad, it's hard to imagine anyone at the club will be taking his place as the most popular figure in terms of shirt sales.

Manchester United - Marcus Rashford

Like several other examples on this list, Manchester United's most popular shirt is one of a homegrown talent who has made a significant wave in the club's first team. Marcus Rashford had an undeniably great campaign last season, and while his performances this year have been way short of that, he's still the most popular figure at the club.

His exploits away from the pitch have earned him almost as many fans as his work on it for the Red Devils and, despite the fact that the club employs the likes of Bruno Fernandes, he's still sold more shirts than anyone else at Old Trafford.

Newcastle United - Bruno Guimaraes

Following Newcastle United's takeover, anyone of their new stars could have topped this list. We wouldn't have been surprised to see Kieran Trippier take this spot, but it's Gruno Guimaraes whose shirt sales apparently eclipse everyone else at St. James' Park. The Brazilian midfielder was the first truly elite player that the Magpies signed after they were taken over and his impact has been huge.

The star has been a rock in the middle of the park for Eddie Howe's side and his work-rate has earned him plenty of fans. The club are much worse without him in the side and that has been apparent at times. As they continue to work their way towards the top of the Premier League, he's only going to become more loved.

Nottingham Forest - Morgan Gibbs White

REUTERS

After a stellar debut season at Nottingham Forest last year, in which he was named the club's Player of the Year, Morgan Gibbs-White did enough to also earn himself a spot as the most popular player in the team and more shirts were sold with his name on them than anyone else at the club.

He was the team's record transfer when he joined, but has already gone a long way into paying them back in terms of his performances on the pitch and now the revenue that he's bringing in off of it too. The Englishman has been excellent in the midlands for Forest so far and if they can keep hold of him, his popularity should only continue to rise.

Sheffield United - Cameron Archer

This one smells more of optimism than anything else. Signed from Aston Villa in the summer, it is pretty clear that Cameron Archer has plenty of star potential, but he's not quite at that level yet. That hasn't stopped Sheffield United fans from making his shirt the most popular one at the club.

The departure of some major names in the summer eliminated some tough competition, and Archer is at the top of the charts now at Brammall Lane. He hasn't gotten off to the best of starts just yet, but he's still very young and there's plenty of time to turn things around. If he plays a pivotal role in keeping the Blades up, which admittedly seems rather unlikely right now, he'll no doubt top the chart again next year.

Tottenham Hotspur - Son Heung-min

With the sale of Harry Kane this summer, there was only really one man who had a chance of taking his place as the most popular player in terms of shirt sales at Tottenham Hotspur and that is, of course, Son Heung-min. The South Korean has been superb at Spurs for years now but has taken his game to a whole new level this season.

Playing as a striker now, he's in the form of his career, and as the north London side continues to impress under Ange Postecoglou, so does he and his spot as the most popular player at the team is pretty much solidified. With that being said, if James Maddison continues his incredible performances throughout the campaign, he might provide some competition next year.

West Ham United - Jarrod Bowen

Getty Images

With the sale of Declan Rice in the summer, there was a big hole left for someone to fill as West Ham United's star man, and it looks as though Jarrod Bowen has taken that position now. The former Hull City man has developed into a cult icon at the Hammers since his move in 2020, and it's no real surprise to see that the club's fans have fallen in love with him.

His exploits on the wing have played a massive role in West Ham's European success in recent times and his relationship with the fanbase has gone from strength to strength.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Hwang Hee-chan

Wolverhampton Wanderers are another side who lost their biggest star in the summer when Ruben Neves left to join Saudi Pro League club, Al Hilal, and Hwang Hee-chan has stepped into his role as the most popular player at the Molineux and his shirt sales reflect that.

No one has sold more shirts at Wolves than the forward, and it's easy to see why. He's started the season in fantastic form, scoring seven goals in his first 13 appearances and considering how long the club has been crying out for a goalscorer, his newfound form has skyrocketed his popularity at the club. If he continues playing at the level in which he currently is, we expect to see him top the shirt sales charts at Wolves again next year.