As the goalscorers and high-profile named players often grab the headlines and media attention, which sway the opinions and perceptions amongst general football fans, there are players in every squad who go about their business in a less eye-catching manner, who can often be overlooked in their importance to the side.

As such, there is at least one undervalued player in every Premier League side. With that in mind, the most underrated football in each team for 2024/25 has been named and ranked.

Arsenal

Gabriel Magalhaes

Playing alongside William Saliba in Arsenal's back four, Gabriel Magalhaes is often considered the B side of the centreback pairing due to the Frenchman's outstanding qualities, but his Brazilian counterpart has played a major role in the Gunners' unbelievable defensive displays and has started the season the better of the two.

The 26-year-old's ability to powerfully dominate aerial duels in both boxes is a great asset for Mikel Arteta's men and has proven to have cut out the mistakes that he made early on in his career in North London.

Gabriel Magalhaes' Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 720 Goals/Assists 2/0 Tackles/Interceptions 6/4 Aerial Duels Won (%) 56.5

Aston Villa

Ezri Konsa

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Signing from Brentford for £12 million in 2019, not many would have predicted that Ezri Konsa would end up as one of the most reliable right-backs in the Premier League. The Englishman's defensive solidity has been a vital part of Aston Villa's rise to prominence, providing a versatile option for the Villains at either right-back or centre-back.

His technical ability also goes understated at times, as Konsa is comfortable in possession, and though he is not a high-flying full-back who grabs a bag full of assists, he is a very tough customer to get any change out of at the other end of the pitch.

Ezri Kona's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 551 Goals/Assists 1/0 Tackles/Interceptions 7/3 Aerial Duels Won (%) 77.8

Bournemouth

Marcos Senesi

While Antoine Semenyo rightfully grabs the headlines for Bournemouth whenever they pick up a good result, a player who quietly goes about his business at the other end of the pitch is Argentinian centreback, Marcos Senesi. The 27-year-old's combative defensive style allows him to make key tackles and interceptions for the Cherries.

Also providing quality in possession with his passing range and technical ability, Senesi often gets attacks started from deeper in play, picking up an impressive tally of five assists last season.

Marcos Senesi's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 526 Goals/Assists 0/0 Tackles/Interceptions 21/8 Aerial Duels Won (%) 43.5

Brentford

Yoane Wissa

Following Ivan Toney's exit from Brentford in the summer, the duo of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have stepped up for the Bees as they so often have in the past in the absence of the former forward. However, the Congolese forward has often been perceived as the second-best between the two, and it may be a lot closer than some think.

Scoring 12 goals in the Premier League, Wissa managed three more than his strike partner, who has grabbed much attention at the beginning of the campaign, with the combination of his pace, technical skill, and work-rate, making him a tough player to mark.

Yoane Wissa's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 314 Goals/Assists 3/1 Expected Goals/Assists 2.4/0.3 Shot-Creating Actions 11

Brighton & Hove Albion

Simon Adingra

A team littered with talent unknown prior to their arrival at the American Express Stadium, Simon Adingra is yet to set the Premier League alight with his undeniable ability for Brighton & Hove Albion, but the talent is very clearly there and is waiting to explode. Currently behind Kaoru Mitoma in the pecking order, Adingra has struggled to get regular game time this season but has made an impact in the time he has spent on the pitch.

Scoring six times in 31 appearances last season, he did not provide the best return to solidify his place in the side, but at the age of 22 years old, there is still plenty of time for this exciting talent to realise his potential.

Simon Adingra's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 137 Goals/Assists 1/1 Expected Goals/Assists 0.3/0.5 Shot-Creating Actions 6

Chelsea

Moises Caicedo

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Beginning life at Chelsea on a whimper following a transfer fee worth £100 million + £15 million in add-ons, it was always going to take fans no time to start piling in on Moises Caicedo as a flop signing at Stamford Bridge. However, after a shaky start for the Blues, the Columbian has been very impressive in the midfield, providing a defensive bite and quality in possession reminiscent of the form that saw him become one of the most prized assets in Europe.

The tide of general football fans opinions is slowly starting to shift with every good performance that passes by, but as it stands, Caicedo is still quite an underappreciated player in this Chelsea side.

Moises Caicedo's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 705 Goals/Assists 0/2 Key Passes 6 Shot-Creating Actions 16

Crystal Palace

Daniel Munoz

Another Columbian who has gone under the radar for his side since joining in January is Daniel Munoz, who has provided a real outlet down the Crystal Palace right-hand side, both offensively and defensively. While Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi, and Adam Wharton may regularly steal the headlines, Munoz is a consistent performer in the team who works his socks off.

Workrate, defensive stability, assists—the 28-year-old has provided it all in his first 10 months for the Eagles, and despite a poor start to the season for his side, has still performed well.

Daniel Munoz's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 636 Goals/Assists 0/0 Tackles/Interceptions 24/6 Aerial Duels Won (%) 50.0

Everton

James Tarkowski

A player who went criminally underappreciated last season amongst Everton's incredible achievement of the fourth-best defensive record in the league behind Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool, James Tarkowski was the heart and soul of the Toffee's backline. Tarkowski's aerial presence, defensive awareness, and leadership were vital in organising the backline to 13 clean sheets in the Premier League.

Due to the impressive performances of his young centre-back partner, Jarrad Branthwaite, a lot of praise was shifted from him onto the 22-year-old, making him a very underrated performer from the last campaign.

James Tarkowski's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 720 Goals/Assists 0/0 Tackles/Interceptions 21/9 Aerial Duels Won (%) 70.3

Fulham

Alex Iwobi

A footballer who does not have a defined position, Alex Iwobi is the definition of a jack of all trades on the football pitch. Able to play from either flank, behind the striker or deeper in central midfield, Iwobi provides a steady and consistent option whenever he takes to the field. While not possessing any outstanding qualities, Iwobi's technical ability and understanding of the game allow him to be an extremely valuable asset in the team no matter the position he plays.

Also able to pop up with key goals or goal contributions, it is understandable why the Nigerian is a constant starter in Marco Silva's Fulham side, as he is a glue that allows more eye-catching players to flourish.

Alex Iwobi's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 677 Goals/Assists 1/1 Expected Goals/Assists 0.8/1.8 Shot-Creating Actions 36

Ipswich Town

Jack Clarke

Yet to fully take off in the Premier League for Ipswich Town since joining in the summer, Jack Clarke has showcased just how good of a player he is in his time in the North East at Sunderland in the Championship, scoring 15 goals last season for the Black Cats.

Assisting once in his opening six appearances, he has not shone to his potential yet for the Tractor Boys, but once adapted to the climate of the Premier League, could play a crucial role in survival this season.

Jack Clarke's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 303 Goals/Assists 0/1 Expected Goals/Assists 0.5/0.8 Shot-Creating Actions 11

Leicester City

Facundo Buonanotte

The acquisition of Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton could prove to be one of the best of the summer come the end of the season, as the Argentinian has already proved to be a hit for Leicester City since his arrival, contributing to five goals in the Premier League.

At the age of 19, the youngster is a serious talent that could be on the lips of football fans for many years to come if he continues on his current trajectory.

Facundo Buonanotte's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 461 Goals/Assists 3/2 Expected Goals/Assists 2.0/1.3 Shot-Creating Actions 17

Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate

Playing alongside Virgil Van Dijk can often make centrebacks look better than they are, but in the case of Ibrahima Konate, it is actually the opposite, as the brilliance of his Liverpool partner hampers the Frenchman's reputation.

The 25-year-old is now one of the best defenders in Europe, attaining an imperious figure that he uses to dominate physical encounters and reads the game exceptionally well too.

Ibrahima Konate's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 659 Goals/Assists 1/1 Tackles/Interceptions 9/3 Aerial Duels Won (%) 83.3

Manchester City

Manuel Akanji

It is quite unbelievable to witness the transformation of Manuel Akanji from his Borussia Dortmund days to his time at Manchester City, as the Switzerland international has come on leaps and bounds since joining the club. His tactical flexibility across the backline has been a huge asset for Pep Guardiola, playing at right-back, centre-back, and even stepping into midfield.

His ball-playing skills, one-on-one defensive strength, and physical capabilities allow him to be such a versatile player, which have helped him be the most consistent performer across City's backline since he joined the club.

Manuel Akanji's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 601 Goals/Assists 0/0 Tackles/Interceptions 5/3 Aerial Duels Won (%) 42.9

Manchester United

Diego Dalot

In a team that has massively underperformed, Diogo Dalot has provided a solid option at right-back for Manchester United for the last couple of seasons, despite not being viewed as one of the league's leading fullbacks. His performances for the Red Devils last campaign earned him the club's player of the year, despite playing in a side that was defensively vulnerable.

His performances for Portugal for the national team also showcase that he is a very capable right-back at international level too, although at left-back he has struggled at times this season.

Diego Dalot's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 720 Goals/Assists 0/1 Tackles/Interceptions 15/15 Aerial Duels Won (%) 61.1

Newcastle United

Tino Livramento

Joining Newcastle United in January last season, Tino Livramento has had an inconstant beginning to life at St James' Park, playing second-fiddle to experienced right-back, Kieran Trippier, who was one of the best players at the club at the time. Though, in an injury-ridden campaign, Livramento provided great cover for the Magpies, being a useful outlet on either flank of the defensive line, and was a standout performer at times last season.

This time around, Livramento has been featuring as a starter in the squad, and similarly to the rest of the side, hasn't begun on a flier. However, the 21-year-old's ability on the ball and athleticism down the flanks could prove to be a key part of Eddie Howe's side going forward.

Tino Livramento's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 440 Goals/Assists 0/0 Tackles/Interceptions 10/5 Aerial Duels Won (%) 46.7

Nottingham Forest

Murillo

Since joining Nottingham Forest at the beginning of last season for £10.6 million, Murillo has been outstanding in the heart of their backline, providing them with a strong backbone, especially since the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Brazilian's defensive and aerial abilities make it difficult for the opposition to penetrate their backline, and only at the age of 22, if he continues to progress, could put himself in contention to start for his national team and be a player that bigger clubs come sniffing around for in a few years time.

Murillo's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 720 Goals/Assists 0/0 Tackles/Interceptions 7/5 Aerial Duels Won (%) 66.7

Southampton

Ross Stewart

It is hardly a secret that Southampton are lacking proven Premier League quality this season, especially in forward areas. However, a player who has gone under the radar and could make an impact up front for the Saints is Scottish striker Ross Stewart, who before sustaining a series of injury setbacks was scoring goals for fun at Sunderland in the Championship and League One.

A mobile but tall forward, Stewart can run the channels and hold the ball up, and if presented with a chance in front of goal, was usually clinical; though, it remains to be seen if he can translate that form post-injury at Premier League level.

Ross Stewart's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 132 Goals/Assists 0/0 Expected Goals/Assists 0.1/0.0 Shot-Creating Actions 2

Tottenham Hotspur

Rodrigo Bentancur

Another player who has suffered from injuries is Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who, at his classy best, is one of the best midfielders in the division. His eye for a pass and technical ability, coupled with his aggressive and combative defensive work, make him a perfect midfielder for Ange Postecoglou's midfield.

The Uruguayan's reputation has been seriously diluted by a series of injuries that have kept him out of action, but his class is evident whenever he takes to the pitch.

Rodrigo Bentancur's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 393 Goals/Assists 0/0 Key Passes 2 Shot-Creating Actions 10

West Ham United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Heavily criticised at Manchester United for his lack of ability on the ball, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is one of the best defensive right-backs in the Premier League, possessing a unique ability to snatch the ball from attackers who are seemingly beyond his reach with his extended legs, earning himself a nickname of 'The Spider'.

What he lacks offensively – which is often overblown – he more than makes up for in the defensive department, and if deployed in a position that suits his best assets, Wan-Bissaka has the potential to flourish in a defensive-oriented role.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 569 Goals/Assists 0/0 Tackles/Interceptions 16/10 Aerial Duels Won (%) 25.0

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Joao Gomes

In a Wolverhampton Wanderers side that largely surprised a lot of Premier League fans last season, Joao Gomes was one of the biggest performers for Gary O'Neil's men, playing as a ball-winner at the base of midfield, sweeping up in front of the back four. His relentless work rate and defensive acumen allowed Wolves' attacking players to flourish last campaign, and despite a poor start to the league, he will most likely be key in turning things around.

His passing and dribbling skills still need to be brushed up on a little, but defensively, the Brazilian is brilliant and has plenty of time to further improve at the age of 23.

Joao Gomes' Statistics 24/25 Season Minutes Played 658 Goals/Assists 0/0 Key Passes 1 Shot-Creating Actions 9

All statistics relate to Premier League appearance and were gathered via Fbref - accurate as of 25/10/24.