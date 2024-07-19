Highlights The financial power of the Premier League has allowed numerous teams from across the division to amass costly squads in recent years.

Ipswich Town's 22-year absence from England's top flight has limited their ability to attract high-value players.

Manchester City may have dominated the Premier League's modern era but do not boast the most valuable lineup in the competition's history.

The Premier League is widely considered to be the elite division on the planet, with some of the world's best players taking the field each week across several clubs. That's to be expected given the outlay of cash spent in each transfer window, making the Premier League consistently the biggest league spenders on the continent.

The division's financial might is no longer restricted to the so-called 'Big Six'. An ever-growing torrent of TV revenue ensures that clubs outside the traditional elite are now able to name several multi-million-pound signings.

Here's a look at every Premier League club's most valuable lineup, based on estimations from Transfermarkt, offering a snapshot in time of each team's costliest starting XI. While the expansion of wealth has trickled down the division, there is still a yawning gulf between the top and bottom of the Premier League.

Most Valuable Starting XIs in Premier League History Ranked Club Opponent Season Total value 1 Liverpool West Ham United 2019/20 £827m 2 Manchester City Brentford 2023/24 £756m 3 Arsenal Liverpool 2023/24 £682m 4 Chelsea Manchester United 2018/19 £560m 5 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 2019/20 £532m 6 Manchester United Newcastle United 2021/22 £490m 7 Aston Villa Liverpool 2023/24 £351m 8 Newcastle United Manchester City 2023/24 £340m 9 Leicester City Manchester City 2019/20 £329m 10 West Ham United Aston Villa 2022/23 £298m 11 Everton Fulham 2020/21 £290m 12 Wolves Fulham 2020/21 £249m 13 Crystal Palace Luton Town 2023/24 £237m 14 Brentford Everton 2023/24 £221m 15 Brighton Chelsea 2022/23 £219m 16 Fulham Crystal Palace 2023/24 £190m 17 Bournemouth Chelsea 2019/20 £182m 18 Nottingham Forest Sheffield United 2023/24 £177m 19 Southampton Crystal Palace 2022/23 £167m 20 Ipswich Town Plymouth Argyle 2023/24 £22m

20 Ipswich Town - £22m

A record which will surely be shattered as soon as Kieran McKenna's side lines up for their first game of the 2024/25 Premier League season, Ipswich Town's golden vintage arrived during a triumphant Championship campaign. Fresh from finishing as League One runners-up, the Tractor Boys completed the rare feat of back-to-back promotions in 2024.

Ipswich's ascent has not been driven by high-profile players. The most valuable member of McKenna's squad during the 2023/24 campaign was Leif Davis, a 24-year-old left-back who had arrived from Leeds United one year earlier for the grand sum of £1m. Like so many of his undervalued colleagues, Davis defied his price tag to produce an impressive campaign, delivering an unrivalled 18 league assists.

Ipswich's Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 31 Vaclav Hldaky Goalkeeper £340,000 15 Cameron Burgess Centre-back £840,000 6 Luke Woolfenden Centre-back £1m 3 Leif Davis Left-back £3.4m 40 Axel Tuanzebe Right-back £2.1m 28 Lewis Travis Defensive midfielder £3.4m 5 Sam Morsy Central midfielder £760,000 21 Jeremy Sarmiento Left winger £3.4m 20 Omari Hutchinson Right winger £2.5m 10 Conor Chaplin Second striker £2.5m 24 Kieffer Moore Centre-forward £2.1m

19 Southampton - £167m

Southampton pivoted hard towards a youth-based transfer strategy ahead of an ultimately doomed 2022/23 campaign. The Saints stuffed the squad with promising talents who had high resale value but little top-flight experience. After finishing rock-bottom, Southampton were forced to cash in on some of those assets.

Few on the south coast could have imagined how much Chelsea were willing to pay for Romeo Lavia. After just one season of senior football, the Blues splashed £58m on the Belgian midfielder. James Ward-Prowse was one of the few experienced heads in Southampton's relegation campaign, but ended his 20-year association with the club to sign a deal worth £30m for West Ham United.

Southampton's Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 31 Gavin Bazunu Goalkeeper £15.2m 35 Jan Bednarek Centre-back £11.8m 37 Armel Bella-Kotchap Centre-back £16.9m 2 Kyle Walker-Peters Left-back £21.1m 3 Ainsley Maitland-Niles Right-back £6.8m 45 Romeo Lavia Defensive midfield £21.1m 7 Joe Aribo Central midfield £12.7m 8 James Ward-Prowse Central midfield £32.1m 20 Kamaldeen Sulemana Left winger £18.6m 32 Theo Walcott Right winger £1.5m 26 Carlos Alcaraz Centre-forward £10.1m

18 Nottingham Forest - £177m

Nottingham Forest's most valuable starting 11 came at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign. It was their second successive season in the Premier League after surviving the previous term, so naturally, the club were further into the process of building a sustainable squad, boasting a plethora of talented and valuable players.

The East Midlands outfit fielded an XI worth £177m against Sheffield United and it was enough to secure a 2-1 victory over the division's newcomers. Morgan Gibbs-White was the most valuable player on that summer afternoon, followed by the exciting young winger Brennan Johnson, who later departed for Tottenham Hotspur in a £47.5m deal.

Nottingham Forest's Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 1 Matt Turner Goalkeeper £6.8m 26 Scott McKenna Centre-back £8.5m 4 Joe Worrall Centre-back £10.2m 30 Willy Boly Left-back £2.1m 28 Danilo Central midfield £23.9m 5 Orel Mangala Central midfield £13.7m 24 Serge Aurier Right midfield £6.8m 7 Neco Williams Left midfield £17.1m 10 Morgan Gibbs-White Left winger £34.2m 20 Brennan Johnson Right winger £32.5m 9 Taiwo Awoniyi Centre-forward £21.4m

17 Bournemouth - £182m

Bournemouth's starting XI against Chelsea back in February 2020 was worth £182m in market value, making it the club's most expensive lineup in Premier League history. The Cherries, managed by Eddie Howe at the time, drew 2-2 with Frank Lampard's Chelsea and had two players, Jefferson Lerma and Joshua King, on the scoresheet worth a combined total of £38.5m.

Nathan Ake was their most expensive player that afternoon, followed by Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson, who were both priced at £25.6m each. Despite a glut of talented players, Bournemouth suffered relegation to the second tier, having finished in 18th, one point adrift of 17th-placed Aston Villa.

Bournemouth's Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 12 Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper £8.5m 5 Nathan Ake Centre-back £29.9m 3 Steven Cook Centre-back £10.2m 15 Adam Smith Left-back £7.7m 17 Jack Stacey Right-back £3.4m 8 Jefferson Lerma Defensive midfield £21.4m 29 Philip Billing Central midfield £15.4m 16 Lewis Cook Central midfield £17.1m 7 Joshua King Left winger £17.1m 24 Ryan Fraser Right winger £25.6m 13 Callum Wilson Centre-forward £25.6m

16 Fulham - £190m

Fulham's most valuable team came during the 2023/24 season when they played host to Crystal Palace, though, the £190m-rated XI were held to a 1-1 draw. Future Bayern Munich man, Joao Palhinha, was far and away the Cottagers' most valuable player. The midfield enforcer had established himself at international level with Portugal and was widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders across the division.

Paradoxically, Fulham's star performer at the time was one of the least valuable players in Marco Silva's starting XI. Rodrigo Muniz - rated at just £8.5m - broke the deadlock against Palace that day, extending his blistering hot streak to nine goals in 13 games.

Fulham's Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 17 Bernd Leno Goalkeeper £11.1m 3 Calvin Bassey Centre-back £13.7m 31 Issa Diop Centre-back £18.6m 33 Antonee Robinson Left-back £17.1m 21 Timothy Castagne Right-back £14.5m 26 Joao Palhinha Defensive midfield £46.5m 10 Harrison Reed Defensive midfield £15.2m 14 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Right midfield £5.1m 22 Alex Iwobi Left midfield £23.7m 18 Andreas Pereira Attacking midfield £17.1m 19 Rodrigo Muniz Centre-forward £8.5m

15 Brighton - £219m

Roberto De Zerbi's named a Brighton and Hove Albion starting line-up worth £219m against Chelsea during the 2022/23 season. The Seagulls secured a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge - although both goals were scored by substitutes, Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso.

Moises Caicedo was Brighton's most valuable player on the day with a market value of £47.1m. Within a matter of months, the astute south-coast club managed to extract a British transfer-record fee worth £115m out of Chelsea for the Ecuadorian midfielder. Alexis Mac Allister (rated at £35.9m) and Robert Sanchez (£27.4m) also appeared in that decisive fixture before moving on in the summer for princely sums. De Zerbi's stacked side ended up finishing sixth and qualified for European football for the first time in their history.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 1 Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper £27.4m 4 Adam Webster Centre-back £18.8m 5 Lewis Dunk Centre-back £15.4m 30 Pervis Estupinan Left-back £17.1m 34 Joel Veltman Right-back £8.5m 25 Moises Caicedo Defensive midfield £47.1m 13 Pascal Gross Defensive midfield £6.8m 10 Alexis Mac Allister Attacking midfield £35.9m 22 Kaoru Mitoma Left winger £18.8m 7 Solly March Right winger £15.4m 28 Evan Ferguson Centre-forward £8.5m

Related 11 Biggest Sales in Premier League History (Ranked) Five Premier League clubs have sold players for at least £100m in recent years. Here are the most expensive departures in the competition's history.

14 Brentford - £221m

The financial realities at Brentford have been transformed by Premier League football. When Thomas Frank's side lined up for their first-ever game in England's top-flight, the "bus stop in Hounslow" - to use the words of their self-deprecating manager - was worth a combined £93.1m. That collection of well-drilled players infamously defeated Arsenal, setting the tone for their extended stay in the Premier League.

By the end of the 2023/24 campaign, the value of Brentford's starting lineup had more than doubled to £221m. Six of the outfielders that started against Everton in April 2024 also lined up in that famous victory over Arsenal three years earlier, but their valuation had exploded. Ivan Toney is a prime example, rocketing up to an estimation of £42.1m by attracting interest from Manchester United and many others.

Brentford's Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 1 Mark Flekken Goalkeeper £10.1m 5 Ethan Pinnock Centre-back £12.6m 22 Nathan Collins Centre-back £21m 12 Sergio Reguilon Left-back £8.4m 20 Kristoffer Ajer Right-back £12.6m 6 Christian Norgaard Defensive midfield £16.8m 27 Vitaly Janelt Central midfield £18.8m 8 Mathias Jensen Central midfield £25.2m 19 Yoane Wissa Left winger £21.4m 19 Bryan Mbeumo Right winger £32m 17 Ivan Toney Centre-forward £42.1m

13 Crystal Palace - £237m

Crystal Palace's most expensive line-up came back in November 2023 when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Premier League newcomers Luton Town. The Eagles' most valuable player, Michael Olise, netted a sublime solo effort that afternoon which was later recognised as the club's goal of the month. The fleet-footed wide player was courted by most of the division's elite throughout much of his time at Selhurst Park before ultimately moving to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024.

The side under the stewardship of Roy Hodgson also possessed the dazzling talents of Eberechi Eze, who had a market value of £41m, Marc Guehi and Cheick Doucoure, who were both priced at £29.9m. Oliver Glasner replaced Hodgson in February 2024 and was never able to call upon the same costly starting lineup, but still guided the Eagles into the top half of the Premier League table.

Crystal Palace's Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 1 Sam Johnstone Goalkeeper £8.5m 6 Marc Guehi Centre-back £29.9m 16 Joachim Anderson Centre-back £25m 3 Tyrick Mitchell Left-back £18.8m 2 Joel Ward Right-back £1m 8 Jefferson Lerma Defensive midfield £17.1m 28 Cheick Doucoure Defensive midfield £29.9m 15 Jeffrey Schlupp Left midfield £5.9m 10 Eberechi Eze Attacking midfield £41.1m 7 Michael Olise Right winger £42.8m 22 Odsonne Edouard Centre-forward £17.1m

12 Wolves - £249m

Nuno Espirito Santo was able to field a Wolverhampton Wanderers lineup worth £249m during the 2020/21 season. The multi-million pound XI made the trip to west London to face Fulham at Craven Cottage and £35m-rated winger Adama Traore netted the winner. Wolves' most expensive player on the pitch was Ruben Neves, who had a market value of £42.8m. The Portuguese maestro went on to make a £47m move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal over two years later following a marvellous near six-year stay in the West Midlands.

Despite the financial figures, this Wolves side was arguably not as impressive as the 2019/20 iteration. Boasting a fully fit Raul Jimenez and box-crashing Matt Doherty, Nuno led a team with a proudly Portuguese core to seventh place in the Premier League as well as the Europa League quarter-finals.

Wolves' Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 11 Rui Patricio Goalkeeper £8.5m 27 Romain Saiss Centre-back £8.5m 16 Conor Coady Centre-back £18.8m 3 Rayan Ait-Nouri Left-back £17.1m 22 Nelson Semedo Right-back £27.4m 8 Ruben Neves Defensive midfield £42.8m 32 Leander Dendoncker Defensive midfield £27.4m 37 Adama Traore Left winger £29.9m 7 Pedro Neto Right winger £29.9m 10 Daniel Podence Second striker £21.4m 12 Willian Jose Centre-forward £17.1m

11 Everton - £290m

Everton's most valuable line-up came back in November 2020 when they made the trip to Craven Cottage to face newly-promoted Fulham. Carlo Ancelotti was the manager at the time, and he oversaw a 3-2 victory, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, worth £34.2m, on the scoresheet twice before £21m-rated midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure added the third. Former Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez was in the XI and among the most valuable players on the pitch for the Toffees, with a market value of £29.9m.

Everton ended the campaign in 10th, level on points with ninth-placed Leeds United. The Merseyside club haven't bettered that finish or points tally since.

Everton's Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper £22.2m 5 Michael Keane Centre-back £23.9m 13 Yerry Mina Centre-back £17.1m 22 Ben Godfrey Centre-back £21.4m 6 Allan Defensive midfield £21.4m 16 Abdoulaye Doucoure Defensive midfield £21.4m 17 Alex Iwobi Right midfield £21.8m 12 Lucas Digne Left midfield £25.6m 7 Richarlison Left winger £51.3m 19 James Rodriguez Right winger £29.9m 9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Centre-forward £34.2m

10 West Ham United - £298m

West Ham United's most expensive lineup was fielded during the 2022/23 season against Aston Villa while they were inside the relegation zone. The £298m-rated XI drew 1-1 with Unai Emery's side after Said Benrahma's penalty cancelled out Ollie Watkins' opener. The vital point was enough to move the Hammers above the perforated line on goal difference, with Bournemouth dropping into 18th.

Club captain Declan Rice was the most valuable player on the pitch, and he would depart that summer to Arsenal for a reported fee worth £105m. Before arriving as the Gunners' record signing, Rice became the first West Ham skipper since Bobby Moore to lift a European trophy for the club, signing off with a triumphant appearance in the Europa Conference League final.

West Ham United's Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 13 Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper £6.8m 27 Nayef Aguerd Centre-back £22.2m 4 Kurt Zouma Centre-back £27.3m 33 Emerson Palmieri Left-back £10.2m 24 Thilo Kehrer Right-back £18.8m 41 Declan Rice Defensive midfield £68.4m 28 Tomas Soucek Central midfield £38.5m 11 Lucas Paqueta Attacking midfield £38.5m 22 Said Benrahma Left winger £18.8m 20 Jarrod Bowen Right winger £35.9m 18 Danny Ings Centre-forward £13.6m

9 Leicester City - £329m

Leicester City spent 312 consecutive days inside the Premier League's top four throughout the 2019/20 campaign before ending the season with an agonising fifth-place finish, narrowly missing out on lucrative Champions League qualification. The Foxes had plenty of money on the pitch.

Three years on from the most surprising title triumph in football history, Leicester boasted a crop of highly valued players. When Brendan Rodgers took his £329m-rated team to the home of Manchester City in December 2019, they sat above the defending Premier League champions in second place. Pep Guardiola's hosts would ultimately win 3-1 and Leicester suffered a painful collapse at the tail-end of the campaign.

Leicester's Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 1 Kasper Schmeichel Goalkeeper £10.1m 4 Caglar Soyuncu Centre-back £33.6m 6 Jonny Evans Centre-back £12.6m 3 Ben Chilwell Left-back £42.1m 21 Ricardo Pereira Right-back £33.6m 25 Wilfred Ndidi Defensive midfield £37.8m 8 Youri Tielemans Central midfield £46.3m 10 James Maddison Central midfield £50.5m 15 Harvey Barnes Left winger £18.5m 17 Ayoze Perez Right winger £25.2m 9 Jamie Vardy Centre-forward £16.8m

8 Newcastle United - £340m

Since Newcastle United's takeover in October 2021, the club has added an extra layer of quality across the squad, so it is no surprise to see their most expensive XI assembled during the 2023/24 campaign, a season after qualifying for the Champions League.

Eddie Howe fielded a lineup worth £340m against treble-winners Manchester City and his most valuable players were Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, both of whom had a market value of £59.9m. Sandro Tonali, who had signed from Milan for £55m that summer, was the third-most expensive player for the Magpies but only made six more Premier League appearances before his season was ended by a 10-month ban for gambling.

Newcastle United's Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 22 Nick Pope Goalkeeper £17.1m 4 Sven Botman Centre-back £38.4m 5 Fabian Schar Centre-back £8.5m 33 Dan Burn Left-back £8.5m 2 Kieran Trippier Right-back £9.4m 39 Bruno Guimaraes Defensive midfield £59.9m 8 Sandro Tonali Central midfield £42.7m 7 Joelinton Central midfield £35.9m 10 Anthony Gordon Left winger £32.4m 24 Miguel Almiron Right winger £27.3m 14 Alexander Isak Centre-forward £59.9m

Related Ranking the 11 Best Newcastle Players in History GIVEMESPORT ranks Newcastle United's all-time players, featuring Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne.

7 Aston Villa - £351m

Aston Villa's most valuable line-up came at the end of a glorious 2023/24 season. By the time Liverpool arrived at Villa Park in May 2024, duking out a helter-skelter 3-3 draw, Unai Emery's side had begun to wane. But the accomplishments of a richly talented - with an emphasis on rich - squad would last for years to come.

This adventurous iteration of the Villans won 15 consecutive league matches in front of their own fans, the longest such sequence in the club's 149-year history. This imperious home form provided the foundations for Aston Villa's fourth-place Premier League finish, bringing the highest level of European club football to Villa Park for the first time since 1983.

Aston Villa's Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 1 Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper £23.9m 14 Pau Torres Centre-back £37.8m 4 Diego Carlos Centre-back £13.5m 12 Lucas Digne Left-back £10.1m 4 Ezri Konsa Right-back £29.9m 6 Douglas Luiz Defensive midfield £58.9m 8 Youri Tielemans Defensive midfield £21m 7 John McGinn Central midfield £25.6m 31 Leon Bailey Left winger £29.4m 19 Moussa Diaby Right winger £46.2m 11 Ollie Watkins Centre-forward £54.6m

6 Manchester United - £490m

Manchester United's most valuable starting XI came during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign when his side thumped Newcastle United 4-1 at Old Trafford. Perhaps most notably, it was Cristiano Ronaldo's first game back in United colours after re-signing from Juventus and the legendary forward netted twice. 36 at the time, the Portugal international had a market value of £38.4m.

Jadon Sancho, who arrived that summer from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth a reported £73m, was United's most valuable player, clocking in at £85.4m. Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane also featured in a team doomed to finish in a lowly sixth place.

Manchester United's Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 1 David De Gea Goalkeeper £15.3m 5 Harry Maguire Centre-back £42.7m 19 Raphael Varane Centre-back £59.8m 23 Luke Shaw Left-back £35.9m 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Right-back £34.1m 31 Nemanja Matic Defensive midfield £6.8m 6 Paul Pogba Central midfield £51.2m 18 Bruno Fernandes Attacking midfield £76.9m 25 Jadon Sancho Left winger £85.4m 11 Mason Greenwood Right winger £42.7m 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Centre-forward £38.4m

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked within three months of fielding Manchester United's most valuable starting XI in Premier League history.

5 Tottenham Hotspur - £532m

Tottenham Hotspur's line-up against Liverpool back in October 2019 had a total market value of £532m, though, it suffered a 2-1 defeat to the eventual title-winners. Spurs' most expensive player Harry Kane (£128m) netted the opener within the first minute before Jordan Henderson levelled not long after half-time and Mohamed Salah converted his 75th-minute spot kick to secure a vital three points. Christian Eriksen, who clocked in at £85.4m, ranked second as Tottenham's most valuable player followed by Dele (£76.9m).

The north Londoners ended up finishing sixth that season. Just one year on from reaching the final - which they also lost to Liverpool - Tottenham's most expensive team ever failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 2014/15 campaign. Money is no guarantee of success.

Tottenham Hotspur's Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 22 Paulo Gazzaniga Goalkeeper £1.7m 4 Toby Alderweireld Centre-back £34.1m 6 Davinson Sanchez Centre-back £46.9m 3 Danny Rose Left-back £21.3m 24 Serge Aurier Right-back £12.8m 8 Harry Winks Defensive midfield £34.1m 17 Moussa Sissoko Central midfield £21.3m 20 Dele Central midfield £76.8m 7 Heung-min Son Left winger £68.3m 23 Christian Eriksen Right winger £85.3m 10 Harry Kane Centre-forward £128m

4 Chelsea - £560m

Maurizio Sarri fielded a Chelsea XI worth £560m when they travelled to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in April 2019. Marcos Alonso cancelled out Juan Mata's opener in the 1-1 draw, leaving the west Londoners firmly in the top four, two points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal. Eden Hazard was the priciest Chelsea player on the pitch with a swollen valuation of £128m, followed by N'Golo Kante (£85.3m) and Jorginho (£55.5m).

Hazard certainly lived up to his theoretical pricetag that term, racking up career-best tallies of 16 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League. The fleet-footed winger joined Real Madrid that summer for a colossal £89m plus £60m in potential add-ons and emphatically failed to deliver throughout four injury-riddled years.

Related Eden Hazard or Mohamed Salah? Stats from prime season has interesting results Salah and Hazard are two of the greatest Premier League wingers to ever grace the pitch...

Chelsea's Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga Goalkeeper £46.9m 2 Antonio Rudiger Centre-back £38.4m 30 David Luiz Centre-back £21.3m 3 Marcos Alonso Left-back £38.4m 28 Cesar Azpilicueta Right-back £34.1m 5 Jorginho Defensive midfield £55.4m 7 N'Golo Kante Central midfield £85.3m 17 Mateo Kovacic Central midfield £29.8m 10 Eden Hazard Left winger £128m 22 Willian Right winger £25.6m 9 Gonzalo Higuain Centre-forward £38.4m

3 Arsenal - £682m

Arsenal's most expensive lineup came during the 2023/24 season against Liverpool at Anfield. Mikel Arteta's XI was valued at £682m and their 22-year-old winger Bukayo Saka clocked in at £102m, making him their most expensive player on the pitch. The Gunners secured a 1-1 draw and retained their spot at the summit of the Premier League table. £51m-rated Gabriel Magalhaes headed home the opening goal before Mohamed Salah found the equaliser in the 29th minute.

This costly set of players shone against the division's elite, collecting an unrivalled 22 points from 10 league games against the other members of the so-called 'Big Six' without losing a single encounter. But slip-ups in contests with sides from further down the table cost the Gunners, who finished as runners-up to Manchester City for the second season on the spin.

Arsenal's Most-Valuable XI Number Player Position Market value 22 David Raya Goalkeeper £29.8m 6 Gabriel Magalhaes Centre-back £51.2m 2 William Saliba Centre-back £64m 35 Oleksandr Zinchenko Left-back £35.8m 4 Ben White Right-back £46.9m 41 Declan Rice Defensive midfield £93.8m 8 Martin Odegaard Attacking midfield £76.8m 29 Kai Havertz Attacking midfield £46.9m 11 Gabriel Martinelli Left winger £72.5m 7 Bukayo Saka Right winger £102.4m 9 Gabriel Jesus Centre-forward £59.7m

2 Manchester City - £756m

Pep Guardiola fielded a Manchester City XI worth £756m during a 3-1 away victory against Brentford in the 2023/24 season. The Spaniard's most valuable player that evening was Norweigan striker Erling Haaland, who had a market value of £153m, followed by academy graduate Phil Foden, who was priced at £93.8m. The left-footed playmaker netted a second-half hat-trick for the Cityzens and certainly proved his value that evening.

Rodri, like Foden, was also valued at £93.8m and given his importance to City, that's certainly a fair price tag. The imposing defensive midfielder came fifth in the 2023 Ballon d'Or rankings and established himself as one of the favourites to claim that illustrious crown in 2024.