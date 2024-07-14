Highlights Half of the 20 Premier League clubs, including the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, benefit from some form of US investment.

Manchester City and Newcastle United boast the richest owners in the division, if not the world.

Everton are in search of new owners after the deal with 777 Partners fell through in the summer of 2022.

The pool of prospective Premier League club owners has become increasingly exclusive. As England's top flight has established itself as the top league in world football, only a shrinkingly small proportion of the population has the requisite funds to take charge of these financial behemoths.

When the country's top clubs broke away from the Football League in 1992, the new capitalistic ideal was created in the image of American sports franchises. Three decades later, England's leading division is awash with US investment.

The Miami-based firm 777 Partners was almost added to the swollen list before a proposed takeover of Everton fell through in June 2024. As a takeover for one of the Football League's founding members rolls on, here's a closer look at all 20 Premier League owners.

Premier League Club Owners Club Owner(s) Date of Ownership Arsenal Stan Kroenke 2011 Aston Villa V Sports (Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens) 2018 Bournemouth Bill P. Foley 2022 Brentford Matthew Benham 2012 Brighton Tony Bloom (75.61%) 2009 Chelsea BlueCo (Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, Jose E. Feliciano) 2022 Crystal Palace Steve Parish (10.74%), Josh Harris (18%), David Blitzer (18%), John Textor (40%) 2010 Everton Farhad Moshiri (94%) 2016 Fulham Shahid Khan 2013 Ipswich Gamechanger 20 Ltd. 2021 Leicester The Srivaddhanaprabha Family 2010 Liverpool FSG Sports Group (John W. Henry, Tom Werner) 2010 Manchester City Abu Dhabi United Group (81%), Silver Lake (18%), China Media Capital & CITIC Group (1%) 2008 Manchester United Glazer Family (51.75%), Sir Jim Radcliffe (27.7%) 2005 Newcastle Public Investment Fund (80%), RB Sports & Media (14%), PCP Capital Partners (6%) 2021 Nottingham Forest Evangelos Marinakis 2017 Southampton Sport Republic (80%), Katharina Liebherr (20%) 2022 Tottenham ENIC Group (Joe Lewis family (60%), Daniel Levy (25%)) 2009 West Ham David Sullivan, Daniel Kretinsky, Vanessa Gold 2010 Wolves Fosun International (Guo Guangchang, Liang Zinjun, Wang Qunbin) 2016

Arsenal

Stan Kroenke has had an eventful association with the Gunners, rising from a minority stakeholder to the owner of the club since his first involvement in 2007. Kroenke bought his way to 100% ownership through a series of purchases, most recently snagging 27.11% of the club from Alisher Usmanov in 2018, which saw him take more than 90% of the shares, forcing a compulsory purchase of the remainder.

Arsenal struggled in his first years as owner, on the pitch, but under Mikel Arteta, have returned to the Champions League and have narrowly missed out on the Premier League title on two occasions. Kroenke has come in for criticism from Arsenal fans, with the failed European Super League attempt in 2021 being a major low point for the ownership.

Arsenal's Owners Owner Stan Kroenke Since 2011 Estimated Net Worth £10bn Sister Clubs Colorado Rapids (USA)

Aston Villa

V Sports is a holding company that is owned by Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris, who bought Aston Villa when it was in the Championship, and on the verge of administration, in 2018. Initially, the purchase was of 55% of shares, but this rose to a full takeover once Villa were promoted back to the Premier League in 2019. V Sports was initially known as NSWE, but was rebranded to fit the Villa name. The company has purchased clubs in other nations as well, creating a 'group', similar to that of the City Football Group and Red Bull conglomerate. Villa have gone from strength to strength under the ambitious ownership, returning to the Champions League for the first time in 40 years in 2023-24.

Aston Villa's Owners Owner Nassef Sawiris & Wes Edens (V Sports) Since 2018 Net Worth £13.9bn Sister Clubs Vitoria SC (Portugal, 29%), ZED FC (Egypt, partnership), Vissel Kobe (Japan, partnership), Real Union (Spain, partnership)

Bournemouth

Bill Foley purchased his 100% stake in Bournemouth in December 2022, from Maxim Demin, who had been a major part of the Cherries' rise from League Two to the top flight. Foley's company, Black Knight Football Club, installed actor Michael B. Jordan as a minority owner when it purchased the club.

The company also owns A-League side Auckland FC, has a minority stake in French outfit Lorient, and a significant minority share in Scottish club Hibernian. Under Foley's ownership, Bournemouth have established themselves in the Premier League, having been in a relegation battle when the takeover was completed.

Bournemouth's Owners Owner Bill Foley Since 2022 Net Worth £1.3bn Sister Clubs Auckland FC (New Zealand, play in Australian league), Hibernian (Scotland, shareholder), Lorient (France, minority stake)

Brentford

Boyhood Brentford fan Matthew Benham initially invested in the club as part of a supporter's trust in 2005, before buying out the fans' ownership in 2012 to take full control of the Bees. The west London outfit were in the third tier of English football at the time of the takeover and had not played in the top two divisions for over twenty years, but within nine years of the takeover, the club had returned to the top flight after a Championship play-off final win over Swansea.

Benham was also a majority shareholder of Danish side Midtjylland between 2014 and 2023, experimenting with cutting-edge statistical analysis that he replicated in Hounslow before turning his focus solely on Brentford. Under Benham's ownership, the club finished in the top half of the Premier League in 2022-23, narrowly missing out on European football.

Brentford's Owners Owner Matthew Benham Since 2012 Net Worth £218m

Brighton

One of the most well-loved owners by any fanbase, Tony Bloom has been chairman of Brighton since 2009. He bought a 75% share, and was crucial to the development of the Amex Stadium, for which he invested around £93m. Bloom is a boyhood Seagulls fan, and under his stewardship, the club have gone from League One to Europa League football.

Bloom is also a minority stakeholder in the Belgian side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, who he took over in 2018, although he was forced to reduce his shares in 2023 due to UEFA's rules on multi-club ownership. He was awarded an MBE in 2024 for his services to football in Brighton.

Brighton's Owner Owner Tony Bloom (majority shareholder) Since 2009 Net Worth £1bn Sister Clubs Royal Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium, shareholder)

Chelsea

Chelsea's ownership is in the form of a consortium, made up of four parties, most notoriously Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital Group, all of which make up the BlueCo group. The Blues have been under the stewardship of the consortium since 2022 when the club was bought from previous owner Roman Abramovich after the sanctions placed on Russia by the UK government following the country's invasion of Ukraine. In that time, the club has had very limited success in comparison to its previous efforts, all while spending over a billion pounds on transfers, although a sixth-placed finish in 2023-24 showed signs of revival.

Chelsea's Owner Owners Blue Co (Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, Jose E. Feliciano) Since 2022 Net Worth £12.3bn Sister Clubs Strasbourg (France)

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are owned by several stakeholders, but the most notable of these is Steve Parish, who has been chairman of the Eagles since he brought the club out of administration in 2010. Parish is the only remaining member of the CPFC 2010 consortium that bought the club back then that is still involved, as the remaining members have sold their stakes.

Josh Harris, David Blitzer and John Textor have since bought stakes in the club and invested heavily. Blitzer and Textor each own several other teams in other countries, but they have no link to Palace, unlike affiliations that Aston Villa and Manchester City, among others, have.

Crystal Palace's Owner Owner Steve Parish, Josh Harris, David Blitzer & John Textor Since 2010 Net Worth £4.3bn David Blitzer's Other Clubs Estoril Praia (Portugal), AD Alcorcon (Spain), SK Beveren (Belgium), ADO Den Haag (Netherlands), Real Salt Lake (USA), Brondby IF (Denmark) Utah Royals (USA), FC Augsburg (Germany, limited partner) John Textor's Other Clubs Botafogo (Brazil), RWD Molenbeek (Belgium), Lyon (France)

Everton

Despite plenty of speculation about Everton's takeover status, British-Iranian businessman Farhad Moshiri still owns 94% of the club, as he has done since January 2022. He initially purchased 49.9%, having sold his stake in Arsenal to finance the purchase in 2016. Under his ownership, Everton have struggled on and off the pitch, and had a six-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules in the 2023-24 season. Moshiri is actively looking to sell the club, especially after the proposed takeover from 777 Partners fell through in the off-season. The Toffees may well have a new owner by the time they move into their new stadium.

Everton's Owner Owner Farhad Moshiri Since 2016 Net Worth £2.3bn

Fulham

Fulham have been owned by Shahid Khan since 2013 when he bought out the club from the late Mohamed Al-Fayed, the former major stakeholder in Harrods. Khan's ownership didn't get off to the best start. After removing the statute of Michael Jackson that Al-Fayed had installed outside the ground, the Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League in Kahn's first season as owner, but they have since returned to the top flight and now look established in the league. Khan has also overseen major improvements to Craven Cottage, increasing the ground's capacity even if the King of Pop remains decidedly absent. The 73-year-old is also well known for his ownership of NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fulham's Owner Owner Shahid Khan Since 2013 Net Worth £6.2bn

Ipswich

Ipswich have been owned by American investment group Gamechanger 20 Limited since 2021, taking over from previous owner Marcus Evans when the club was in the third tier of English football. The group sacked then-manager Paul Cook in December of the same year, appointing Kieran McKenna, who has led the Tractor Boys to consecutive promotions, putting the club back in the Premier League for the first time since 2002. The Gamechanger 20 group consists of chairman Mike O'Leary, Ed Schwartz, Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer, the latter three also providing additional funding as a group known by the patriotic tag, the 'Three Lions'.

Ipswich's Owners Owner Gamechanger 20 Ltd. Since 2021 Net Worth Unknown

Leicester

Leicester City are Thai-owned, as the Srivaddhanaprabha family has been a steady hand at the helm of the club since 2010. A consortium known as Asia Football Investments - including the late Vichai and current owner Aiyawatt - purchased the Foxes at the turn of the decade. Under the family's ownership, the club has risen from a Championship outfit to famously winning the Premier League title in 2015/16. Vichai was chairman of the club for eight years from 2010 until his tragic death in a helicopter accident. Now his son Aiyawatt is the chairman of the club, as it returns to the top flight in 2023/24. The family also owns Belgian side OH Leuven, which they bought out in 2017.

Leicester's Owners Owner The Srivaddhanaprabha Family Since 2010 Net Worth £2.7bn Sister Clubs OH Leuven (Belgium)

Liverpool

Liverpool are owned by American duo John W. Henry and Tom Werner, who make up part of the Fenway Sports Group, the holding company in charge. They have owned the club since 2010, when they were voted in to take over from previous owners George N. Gillett Jr. and Tom Hicks by the board.

Under their ownership, the club won the Champions League in 2019, and its first Premier League title in 30 years 12 months later. Despite this, the ownership has come in for criticism, with incidents including FSG attempting to trademark the name 'Liverpool' in 2019, the European Super League efforts in 2021 and a perceived lack of financial support in comparison to the Red's title rivals. FSG appealed for new shareholders in 2022, but still own the club to this day.

Liverpool's Owners Owner John W.Henry & Tom Werner (Fenway Sports Group) Since 2010 Net Worth £7.6bn

Manchester City

The reigning champions are famously owned by the City Football Group, a consortium involving the Abu Dhabi United Group, Silver Lake and China Media Capital & CITIC Group. The takeover of the club was completed in 2008 and has entirely transformed City. City's meteoric rise under the ownership has led to eight Premier League titles and a Champions League crown while cementing the club as one of the best in the world.

The City Group name is taken from the Manchester outfit and includes other clubs such as Girona, New York City, Mumbai City and Palermo. The club's state ownership has come in for criticism, with their success being seen by some as 'sportswashing', and the ongoing investigation into City's 115 charges by the Premier League hangs over the club.

Manchester City's Owners Owners City Football Group (consortium) Since 2008 Net Worth £13.1bn Sister Clubs Melbourne City (Australia), Mumbai City (India, 65%), New York City (USA, 80%), Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay), Troyes (France), Lommel SK (Belgium, 99%), Girona (Spain, 47%), Shenzhen Peng City (China, 46.7%), Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan, 20%), Palermo (Italy, 94.9%), Bahia (Brazil, 90%)

Manchester United

Perhaps the most controversial ownership on this list, the Glazers have owned Manchester United since their full takeover of the club in 2005, having been minority shareholders previously. Often criticised for their running of the historic institution, their ownership has seen the Red Devils' debt levels increase hugely while Old Trafford falls into a state of disrepair, due to a lack of infrastructure upgrades and refurbishments. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS took over 27.7% of the club in December 2023 and have taken complete control over the football operations at the club, as United look to win their first league title since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Manchester United's Owner Owner Glazer Family & Sir Jim Ratcliffe (INEOS) Since 2005 & 2023 Net Worth £19.4bn INEOS' Other Clubs Lausanne-Sport (Switzerland), Nice (France)

Newcastle

Comfortably the richest ownership in the league, Newcastle are run by a consortium of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, having been purchased by the group from Mike Ashley in 2021. Newcastle are one of two state-owned clubs in the league, along with Manchester City.

Under the ownership of the controversial consortium, the Magpies returned to European football with a fourth-place finish in 2023, seeing Champions League football return to St James' Park. The takeover was criticised at the time due to allegations of sportswashing. Concerns over Saudi Arabia's human rights record were raised while the other 19 Premier League clubs at the time held an emergency meeting to voice their anger at the takeover.

Newcastle's Ownership Owners Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media & PCP Capital Partners Since 2021 Net Worth £483bn PIF's Other Clubs Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Nottingham Forest

Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis is the owner of Nottingham Forest among other clubs, including UEFA Conference League winners Olympiacos. The 56-year-old completed the majority shareholder takeover in 2017, and his initial goal was to see Forest qualify for European football within five years.

Five years on from the takeover, the club secured promotion to the Premier League with a play-off final win over Huddersfield Town, so despite his initial goal not being met, Marinakis has overseen significant success as owner of the club. They did receive a points deduction in 2023-24 for breaching PSR rules, but managed to avoid relegation. Marinakis also owns the Portuguese side Rio Ave.

Nottingham Forest's Owners Owner Evangelos Marinakis Since 2017 Net Worth £483m Sister Clubs Olympiacos (Greece), Rio Ave (Portugal)

Southampton

The newly-promoted Saints are currently majority-owned by London-based investment firm Sport Republic, who boast an 80% share in the club following their purchase of Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng's stake in January 2022. Katharina Liebherr is also a 20% minority stakeholder and has been involved with the club since 2010, at which time she owned 100% of Southampton. Liebherr sold 80% to Jisheng in 2017 but still remains part of the club. Under Sport Republic's ownership, the south coast outfit was relegated from the Premier League in its first full season before returning to the top flight at the first attempt.

Southampton's Owners Owner Sport Republic & Katharina Liebherr Since 2022 (2010) Net Worth £1bn Sport Republic's Other Clubs Goztepe (Turkey, 70%), Valenciennes (France)

Tottenham

The longest-serving ownership group in the league, Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy as part of ENIC International, have been involved with Tottenham Hotspur since 1991, when the company first bought 29.9% of the club. ENIC took controlling ownership from Alan Sugar in 2001. After various stake purchases and investments, ENIC's shareholding now stands at 86.58%, with Lewis' family owning 60%, and Levy himself boasting 25%. Lewis currently does not have any significant control over the club, but the trust that owns his stake bears his name. Levy is in control of the day-to-day running and football operations of the capital side.

Tottenham's Owners Owner ENIC (Family of Joe Lewis & Daniel Levy) Since 2009 Net Worth £4.5bn

West Ham

David Sullivan and David Gold purchased a 50% share in West Ham in 2010 from CB Holding, later taking an extra 10% in the same year. Sullivan then took another 25% in 2013. Daniel Kretinsky acquired 27% of the club's shares in 2021, although Sullivan and Gold retained their operational and commercial control of the Hammers. Gold sadly passed away in 2023, which left Sullivan as sole chair, but Vanessa Gold later joined him in that position of authority in August. Under the ownership, the club has moved from Upton Park to the London Stadium and won its first European trophy, the 2023 Europa Conference League.

West Ham's Owners Owner David Sullivan, Daniel Kretinsky & Vanessa Gold Since 2010 & 2021 Net Worth £8bn Daniel Kretinsky Other Clubs Sparta Prague (Czech Republic)

Wolves

Wolves are owned by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International, who bought the club from long-time owner Steve Morgan in 2016. Fosun is made up of three controlling businessmen, co-founders Gui Guangchang, Liang Xinjun and Wang Qunbin, who between them have an estimated net worth of nearly $7bn (£5.4bn). Under their tenure, the club has established itself as a Premier League stalwart, having been in the top flight since 2018, and finishing in European spots on multiple occasions. The club has also been known for its links to Portuguese players, due to Fosun owning a minor share in Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes' agency.