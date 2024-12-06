Key Takeaways The Premier League is about to enter its busiest period of the season.

Top performers like Bukayo Saka, Bryan Mbeumo, and Mohamed Salah have shone for their respective teams with impressive stats.

Every club's Player of the Season so far has been named.

As we enter the crunch period of the Premier League season, it is time for every team's top performers to stand up and take accountability in order to help them achieve their goals for the remainder of the season. Of course, this isn't always as black and white as the best players continuing to play at the standards they have set. They could be injured, or a previous unsung hero may have become the star of the show.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at every single Premier League club's Player of the Season so far, using some key factors to help make our decisions.

Key Factors

Key statistics (goals, assists, clean sheets)

Importance to the team

Performances in relation to expectations

Related Every Premier League Club’s Best Player for 2024/25 From Bukayo Saka at Arsenal to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah - the best player at each Premier League club has now been named.

Every Premier League Club's Player of the Season

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka

No surprises for guessing this one. Arsenal's star boy has continued to showcase his excellence this season. In the absence of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka's contributions in attack have been all the more important for the Gunners this term.

Bukayo Saka's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 13 Goals 5 Assists 10

Aston Villa: Morgan Rogers

While Ollie Watkins has continued to be among the goals and Jhon Duran has been one of the surprises of the season, we've gone for Morgan Rogers. The midfielder's not only been one of Unai Emery's best players, but his efforts have led to his first two England caps.

Morgan Rogers' 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 14 Goals 4 Assists 2

Bournemouth: Antoine Semenyo

Another clear favourite for this one, as Antoine Semenyo has been nothing short of electric for the Cherries this season. If he continues this form, a team further up the table is bound to come calling sooner rather than later.

Antoine Semenyo's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 13 Goals 4 Assists 1

Brentford: Bryan Mbeumo

No Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford. Bryan Mbeumo has more than filled the goalscoring shoes left by the Englishman and has transformed himself into being considered one of the league's top wingers with his fantastic performances.

Bryan Mbeumo's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 14 Goals 8 Assists 1

Related ‘Outstanding Player’ May Leave Celtic as Club Eye Replacement for £60m Star Celtic could lose star man Nicolas Kuhn, with Brentford targeting the winger as a replacement for Bryan Mbeumo.

Brighton: Danny Welbeck

A real career resurgence for Danny Welbeck. Fabian Hurzeler has really gotten the best out of the veteran forward and turned him into a critical part of Brighton's line-up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Danny Welbeck has already matched his previous best goalscoring tally for Brighton in a single Premier League season.

Danny Welbeck's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 13 Goals 6 Assists 2

Chelsea: Cole Palmer

Another that needs very little explanation. Through the good and the bad, Chelsea can always rely on Cole Palmer to turn on the style as he continues to prove why he is one of the league's best players, period.

Cole Palmer's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 14 Goals 9 Assists 6

Related 9 Most Creative Premier League Players Right Now (2024/25) It is safe to say that the Premier League boasts a wealth of creative prowess.

Crystal Palace: Dean Henderson

Things haven't been so good at Selhurst Park without Michael Olise this term. However, Palace fans can be grateful that Dean Henderson has been in top form to keep games from getting much worse than they at times could have.

Dean Henderson's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 14 Clean Sheets 6 Save percentage (%) 70

Everton: Dwight McNeil

Who'd have guessed that the way to get the best out of Dwight McNeil was to move him into a more central position? The Englishman did have competition in the form of Iliman Ndiaye, but the former Burnley man just takes the honour.

Dwight McNeil's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 13 Goals 3 Assists 3

Fulham: Alex Iwobi

It was a tough call between two former Arsenal alumni, but pipping Emile Smith Rowe to the post is Alex Iwobi. The Nigerian has been Marco Silva's most creative player and is also their top scorer in the league thus far.

Alex Iwobi's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 14 Goals 5 Assists 3

Ipswich Town: Liam Delap

Most newly promoted teams struggle to find a regular goalscorer in their bids for survival. Luckily for Ipswich, they have former Premier League 2 Player of the Year winner, Liam Delap. The 21-year-old is proving his credentials to be the long-term replacement for Harry Kane at international level.

Liam Delap's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 14 Goals 6 Assists 1

Leicester City: Facundo Buonanotte

What an inspired signing and decision by Brighton to let the young Argentine international join Leicester on loan. Facundo Buonanotte has been a creative spark when the Foxes have needed it, and he has proved to his parent club he is capable of making an impact in English football.

Facundo Buonanotte's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 12 Goals 4 Assists 2

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah

Yet again, Mohamed Salah proves why he is so invaluable to the league leaders. Liverpool may be better off making him happy and speeding up the contract negotiations in order to keep the Egyptian happy if he is going to continue at such a high level.

Mohamed Salah's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 14 Goals 13 Assists 8

Related 'I Played 244 Games With Salah at Liverpool - He Frustrated Everyone With His Selfishness' In a tell-all account, one of Salah's teammates from the 19/20 Premier League-winning campaign has revealed how frustrated he was with his selfishness

Manchester City: Erling Haaland

He may have dipped from his rapid start to the season, but the question remains as to where Manchester City would be without Erling Haaland. Given how much they have struggled with Rodri on the sidelines, things could look even more bleak at the Etihad without their star striker.

Erling Haaland's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 14 Goals 12 Assists 1

Manchester United: Andre Onana

Who'd have pictured this after last season? Andre Onana looks far more assured than the calamity he was at times in his debut season. His remarkable improvement has led to some even more remarkable saves to keep a struggling United side going throughout the term.

Andre Onana's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 14 Clean Sheets 6 Save percentage (%) 74.1

Related 2024/25 Premier League Goalkeepers Ranked by Goals Prevented How every keeper in the league has performed in terms of expected goals prevented

Newcastle United: Antony Gordon

Coming off the back of the European Championships that saw him feature for less than five minutes, Anthony Gordon has continued to prove why he is one of the hottest prospects in English football. If Newcastle don't put together a run reminiscent of that in Eddie Howe's first full season in charge, they could be waving goodbye to their star winger in the summer.

Anthony Gordon's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 13 Goals 3 Assists 1

Nottingham Forest: Chris Wood

Where is Chris Wood, and what has Nottingham Forest done with him? Even the New Zealander's biggest supporters wouldn't have predicted the start to the season he has had, with the former Burnley man one of the league's top scorers after an incredible purple patch.

Chris Wood's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 14 Goals 9 Assists 0

Related Gary Neville Names Three Premier League Players Who Have Surprised Him Most Neville named Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch, but believes two other Premier League stars have stood out even more.

Southampton: Tyler Dibling

There's not been much to shout about for Southampton this season, but what there has, has often come from the magic of wonderkid Tyler Dibling. The teenager ran rings around Diogo Dalot on his Premier League debut and has continued to show promise ever since.

Tyler Dibling's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 13 Goals 1 Assists 0

Tottenham: Brennan Johnson

Brennan Johnson's goalscoring run earlier this campaign propelled Tottenham to some important victories. While things have not been looking as good recently for Spurs, the fact that the Welshman has become so clinical will hold out some hope for the future.

Brennan Johnson's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 14 Goals 6 Assists 0

West Ham United: Jarrod Bowen

West Ham's new captain continues to lead by example despite Julen Lopetegui's tough start to life in the capital. Bowen has been a consistent presence and could be the reason that the Hammers don't fall into any further trouble.

Jarrod Bowen's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 14 Goals 3 Assists 3

Wolves: Matheus Cunha

The list started with one of the most obvious names and finishes in the same fashion. Throughout all of Wolves' recent troubles, it has been Matheus Cunha who has gotten them out of danger time after time thanks to his 10 goal contributions already this season.

Matheus Cunha's 24/25 Premier League Statistics Games 14 Goals 7 Assists 3

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 06/12/2024.