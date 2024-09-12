Key Takeaways Opta have ranked every Premier League team from worst to best using their elo-based rating system to determine how well clubs have performed.

Manchester United are only ranked as the 7th best team in the league right now after a poor start to the 2024/25 term.

Brighton and Brentford are much lower in the power rankings compared to where they currently sit in the Premier League table.

While the Premier League table is the definitive way of looking at how well a team is performing, it doesn't always paint the entire picture. Although it tells fans who is picking up the most points, it does not necessarily say which teams are going above and beyond their expectations, and which are falling well short.

Thankfully, that is where Opta's Power Rankings come into play. Using an Elo-based rating system to measure the strength of each team, the system updates team ratings after each game based on the result and expected outcome, gradually adjusting to accurately reflect each team's true strength over time. With that in mind, this is how every Premier League club ranks so far in the 2024/25 season.

Premier League Power Rankings 2024/25 Rank Club Rating 1. Manchester City 100 2. Arsenal 95.3 3. Liverpool 94.8 4. Newcastle United 89.7 5. Chelsea 89.4 6. Tottenham Hotspur 88.6 7. Manchester United 88.0 8. Aston Villa 87.8 9. Brighton & Hove Albion 87.5 10. West Ham United 86.2 11. Crystal Palace 86.1 12. Fulham 85.6 13. Brentford 85.5 14. Bournemouth 85.1 15. Everton 83.4 16. Wolverhampton Wanderers 83.3 17. Nottingham Forest 83.0 18. Leicester City 80.7 19. Ipswich Town 80.5 20. Southampton 80.1

20-16

Southampton, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Wolves

Unfortunately for the trio of newly promoted clubs, the power rankings do not make pretty viewing as all three find themselves at the bottom of the pile. Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester have all failed to win a single one of their opening three matches apiece, and look set to meet many pundits' expectations as they battle it out for survival.

It has also been a disappointing start to the campaign for Nottingham Forest and Wolves according to the ratings. The position of the latter is no surprise since they have just one point on the board, but Forest have taken five from their opening three games and sit in the top half of the table. It's the strength of their opposition that weighs them down though, with sterner tests on the horizon.

15-11

Everton, Bournemouth, Brentford, Fulham, Crystal Palace

Despite sitting rock bottom in the Premier League table with zero points and a minus eight goal difference, Evertonians may be shocked to see themselves in 15th, particularly above an unbeaten Nottingham Forest. Bournemouth are barely above them despite an unbeaten start themselves, while Brentford take up a spot at unlucky number 13 despite occupying a European place currently.

Fulham's 12th place ranking matches their standing in the Premier League, with their only defeat so far coming on the opening day at Old Trafford. The bottom half is rounded out by Crystal Palace, who have managed just a single point themselves thus far, despite promising signs towards the back end of last season under Oliver Glasner. The lack of a certain Michael Olise appears to be clipping the Eagles' wings in the early goings.

10-6

West Ham, Brighton, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Tottenham

West Ham's topsy-turvy start under Julen Lopetegui left the Hammers with three points from their opening set of fixtures, which has been enough to consolidate a spot in the top half of the power rankings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham are the 50th ranked team in the world according to Opta.

Brighton, on the other hand, could hardly have asked for a better start. Given that they snatched points off of Manchester United and Arsenal already, a place in ninth seems incredibly harsh. Aston Villa sit two places off of their current Premier League standing, while the Red Devils are seven places better off in these rankings. Finally, Tottenham's disappointing display away at Leicester City meant that they dropped a little lower than they would've wished ahead of the North London derby.

5-1

Chelsea, Newcastle, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City

Given the unpredictable nature of Chelsea in the Todd Boehly era, it is hard to say with any certainty whether or not the Blues will see the heights of the top four in the Premier League this season. So, their power ranking of fifth may be the closest that the Stamford Bridge outfit come.

Newcastle's impressive start to the season has been rewarded with a high rating, but Liverpool fans may find themselves feeling aggrieved that, despite having a 100% record so far, they are behind Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. However, Arne Slot's side did have the easiest opening set of fixtures to kick off the campaign, which is partly why they haven't been handed a better score.

Unsurprisingly, at the top of the tree is Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side are not only first in England, but have also been handed the same ranking across all teams that Opta rank, making them the best of the best. A fact that is hard to argue.