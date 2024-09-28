Key Takeaways Arsenal have come under scrutiny in recent times for their apparent use of 'dark arts' in pursuit of a first Premier League title in 20 years.

The Gunners aren't the biggest culprits in the English top flight as Eddie Howe's Newcastle United come out on top.

Manchester City weren't happy with the Gunners' antics in a recent league clash, but the Citizens are in the top 10 'dark arts' users.

Arsenal have come in for a lot of criticism for their use of 'dark arts' under Mikel Arteta. Following the Gunners' dramatic 2-2 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League, many were quick to slam the tactics used by the Gunners to earn a point when down to 10 men.

The time-wasting methods and incidents of gamesmanship are nothing new in the sport as every club uses them to their advantage at different times. The term 'dark arts' is often seen as a negative approach, but in fact, some of the greatest managers of all time have utilised these tactics to wonderful effect.

The Athletic have published their rankings for every Premier League club based on the use of 'dark arts'. Each top-flight team is assigned a rating based on previous data and performances and placed in order. It may come as a surprise to some, but Arsenal don't top the list, although the north London side are very close to it.

Every Premier League Club's Use of Dark Arts [Ranked] Rank Club Dark Arts Rating 1 Newcastle United 10/10 2 Arsenal 9/10 3 Nottingham Forest 8/10 4 Brentford 7/10 5 Wolves 7/10 6 Chelsea 7/10 7 Southampton 6/10 8 Aston Villa 6/10 9 Manchester United 5/10 10 Manchester City 4/10 11 Liverpool 3/10 12 Fulham 3/10 13 Everton 2/10 14 Brighton 2/10 15 Leicester City 2/10 16 Ipswich Town 2/10 17 West Ham United 1/10 18 Crystal Palace 1/10 19 Bournemouth 1/10 20 Tottenham 1/10

10 Manchester City

'Dark Arts' Rating: 4/10

In one of the most heated clashes of the 2024/25 campaign to date, Manchester City were on the receiving end of 'dark arts' as 10-man Arsenal escaped the Etihad with a point. While there were many complaints from the Sky Blues on the day, Erling Haaland exemplified just how happy the club are to get dirty when needed.

The Norwegian threw the ball at the back of Gabriel's head and barged straight into Thomas Partey after kick-off, as the rivalry escalated to a new level. The Citizens have been praised in recent years for winning 'tactical fouls' on their way to four successive Premier League titles. Pep Guardiola is the best manager in world football, and the Catalan-born boss always has a trick or two up his sleeve.

9 Manchester United

'Dark Arts' Rating: 5/10

There are two main culprits when it comes to 'dark arts' at Old Trafford. Andre Onana was booked five times in his debut Premier League season for time-wasting as the Cameroon shot-stopper often takes his time to get the ball back into play from a goal kick.

Bruno Fernandes is known to throw himself around in the hope of winning free-kicks all over the pitch. The Manchester United captain is shameless in his determination to win in any way he possibly can. Whether it's pressuring the referee into making a decision, winding up opposing players, or rolling around on the floor, the Portuguese ace has it all in his locker.

8 Aston Villa

'Dark Arts' Rating: 6/10

Not only have Aston Villa improved extraordinarily under Unai Emery's stewardship, but the east Midlands outfit have also become more street-wise in the process. The Spanish manager knows what it takes to win at the highest level and quickly implemented various tactics to ensure the game is played at the Villans' pace.

Picking up 13 yellow cards in the 2023/24 season for time-wasting and failing to retreat makes them one of the worst offenders in this regard. The Villa Park faithful won't mind one bit, as they love the upward trajectory of the football on the pitch and the intelligence everyone involved is now showing.

7 Southampton

'Dark Arts' Rating: 6/10

Southampton started the season as they meant to go on in the 'dark arts' stakes. Ben Brereton Diaz was perhaps a tad dramatic in his reaction to Fabian Schar leaning in with his head. Granted, the piece of acting earned a red card for the opposition player, but many were left unhappy with the incident.

In an act of karma, the Saints still left Tyneside without any points as Joelinton scored the winning goal for 10-man Newcastle. Russell Martin's side are yet to register a Premier League win, proving that these tactics don't always result in victories.

6 Chelsea

'Dark Arts' Rating: 7/10

Chelsea are a club that always find themselves under the microscope. In decades gone by, rival fans were left frustrated by the impeccable use of 'dark arts' by Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese tactician revelled in riling up opposition players and fans by ticking the clock down to hold onto a lead.

The current crop of players aren't quite as clever in their game management, but they still make it into the top 10. Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson and Marc Cucurella are no strangers to the dirtier side of the beautiful game, with the trio well-known for seeking any advantage they can get.

5 Wolves

'Dark Arts' Rating: 7/10

If you were to ask Gabriel Jesus and Arsenal, Gary O'Neil's men would be placed a lot higher in these rankings. On the opening day of the 2024/25 season, Wolves travelled to the Emirates and fell to a 2-0 defeat. The actions of Yerson Mosquera were called into question.

The new signing touched Jesus in a place he'd rather not have been touched in a baffling move that didn't result in a red card. Add to this that the club were the second-worst disciplined side when it came to time-wasting and failing to retreat last term, picking up 15 bookings for such offences.

4 Brentford

'Dark Arts' Rating: 7/10

Had Neal Maupay still been at Brentford, their rating would surely have been much higher. The Bees are a generally well-liked and respected club in the English top-flight, but the French striker was the master at winding up opposing players and fans with his time-wasting and antagonising actions on the pitch.

Thomas Frank's men are extremely well-drilled and are often a nightmare for any team they come up against. In the 2023/24 Premier League season, Brentford took 30.1 seconds on average per restart, placing them third in the division for delays. Frank's players also picked up nine yellow cards for time-wasting or not retreating.

3 Nottingham Forest

'Dark Arts' Rating: 8/10

Nottingham Forest may not be graced with as much talent in their ranks as some of the other clubs in the English top flight, but Nuno Espirito Santo's men have displayed an incredible amount of nous in the opening months of the 2024/25 season. A historic victory at Anfield saw the effective use of time-wasting techniques and tactical fouls, in a wonderful away performance.

Morgan Gibbs-White was sent off in a draw against Brighton, showing that The Tricky Trees don't always execute the plan to perfection. Santo was also shown red that day and the Forest boss has long held a reputation for using underhand tactics. During his time with Wolves, the Portuguese manager was criticised by then Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce, who stated: "They are vociferous all the time. That’s their prerogative — we don’t quite behave like that."

2 Arsenal

'Dark Arts' Rating: 9/10

Arsenal have been accused of using every trick in the book to get the desired results under Mikel Arteta. Previously, managers such as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte were lauded for their pragmatic and effective approach to the game, but the Gunners have been portrayed in a rather negative light for using similar tactics.

Slowing the game down with multiple players going down with cramp in the dying stages of games and making the most of set-piece situations, Arteta's men are looking like a smarter and less naive team than they previously had. It may not be how all supporters want to see the game played, but it's certainly working for the north London club.

1 Newcastle United

'Dark Arts' Rating: 10/10

It's no real surprise that Newcastle United are the most proficient users of the famed 'dark arts' in the Premier League. Upon his departure from Bournemouth, Eddie Howe spent time learning from the very best managers to get his managerial career back on track.

On a trip to Madrid, the Magpies' boss took inspiration from Diego Simeone's approach at Atletico Madrid. Howe returned from the Spanish capital having noted all the tricks the incredible Argentine manager utilised and began implementing them into Newcastle's game to gain any advantage possible. He has previously commented that his side aren't in the business of being popular, saying (per The Daily Mail):

"We're not here to be popular, we are here to compete."

Statistics and ratings are courtesy of The Athletic. Correct as of 28-09-24.