Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have been named the best run Premier League club according to a new report.

Manchester United rank second, with Chelsea in sixth.

Nottingham Forest and Everton rank among the worst clubs following their recent points deductions.

In order to be successful in top flight football, you need so much more than just good players on the pitch and a good manager. While decades ago that may have been all that mattered, football has evolved to the point where a strong infrastructure is a must-have if any team wants to come close to competing at the very top and achieving their goals.

While it is difficult to distinguish what makes a well-run football club, a recent report has managed to do just that. By ranking clubs based on financial sustainability, food governance, fan and community engagement and equality and ethical standards, it has now been revealed which Premier League club has the best operation.

Premier League's Best Run Club Ranking Rank Club Finance Governance Equality Fan Engagement Total 1 Tottenham Hotspur 28.5 19.1 14.9 5.7 68.2 2 Manchester United 29.1 20.7 10.9 4.7 65.4 3 Brentford 26.5 14.7 12.3 6.7 60.2 4 Fulham 28.4 16.4 7.7 5.7 58.2 5 Liverpool 25.4 15.8 12.1 4.0 57.3 6 Chelsea 21.6 17.5 12.6 5.3 57.0 7 Manchester City 25.5 16.9 11.1 3.3 56.8 8 Brighton & Hove Albion 20.5 20.5 15.1 5.7 56.0 9 Arsenal 27.4 10.9 12.5 4.0 54.8 10 Crystal Palace 20.6 14.7 11.7 5.7 52.7 11 West Ham United 23.6 12.0 11.7 4.3 51.4 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16.0 16.9 13.8 4.3 51.0 13 Ipswich Town 24.6 12.5 7.2 5.0 49.3 14 Southampton 15.4 15.8 11.7 5.7 48.6 15 Leicester City 18.0 14.7 11.3 4.3 48.3 16 Aston Villa 23.0 9.8 8.1 5.7 46.6 17 Newcastle United 22.7 10.4 8.3 4.0 45.4 18 Everton 23.0 5.5 9.4 5.7 43.6 19 Nottingham Forest 16.7 13.6 9.5 4.0 42.8 20 Bournemouth 17.9 9.3 9.6 4.7 42.5

Related Every Premier League Away Day in 2024/25 Ranked Old Trafford has been ranked as one of the worst away days in the Premier League

20-16

Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Newcastle United, Aston Villa

The bottom five includes a mixed bag of teams, with some fans may expect to feature so low down and others that will come as a surprise. Right at the very bottom is Bournemouth, with the seaside club receiving a low overall score of 42.5 out of 100. Such a ranking may be a shock to some, given that the Cherries put in some strong performances under Andoni Iraola during the 2023/24 campaign, where many would argue the club overperformed.

Seeing Nottingham Forest and Everton so low is perhaps to be expected though. Both sides were handed points deductions last term for failing to comply with financial fair play regulations. As a result of this, Forest find themselves second from bottom when it comes to their financial sustainability score. Meanwhile, the Toffees, perhaps ironically given their nickname, rank the lowest when it comes to food governance.

Rounding out the bottom five are Newcastle United and Aston Villa, both of whom are teams that have undergone a major transformation on the pitch in recent years and under Eddie Howe and Unai Emery respectively.

Related 15 Best Strikers in the Premier League Ranked Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Ivan Toney all feature as the 10 best strikers in the Premier League right now are ranked.

15-11

Leicester City, Southampton, Ipswich Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United

The newly promoted trio of Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town are the next three to feature on the list, with the relegation contenders doing well to pip some more seasoned Premier League sides, at least in terms of the management of the club. It is not all positive news mind, as Southampton do rank the lowest in financial sustainability indicating how important the riches of England's first division could be for the Saints and how important it is for them to stay up.

Russell Martin's team do have reason to cheer when it comes to fan engagement, as they sit among the best scorers in that category. Meanwhile, it was a poor display for the Tractor Boys in the equality department, with Kieran McKenna's side ranking lowest in this metric with a score of 7.2 out of a 20.

Gary O'Neil's Wolves find themselves sitting in 12th, with the majority of their figures representing their position in the table, which is slap bang in the middle, except for the financial sustainability which does drag them down a tad. The final team in the bottom half are West Ham United, with the Irons' overall score being harmed by a relatively weak community engagement result. They will take solace from the fact that there haven't been any pitch invasions protesting the state of the club in recent years, something that had happened during the Hammers' darker days.

Related Premier League Predicted Prize Money (2024/25) Every team competing in the Premier League earns a staggering amount of money, even if they finish 20th.

10-6

Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City, Chelsea

Moving into the top half of the list and there are some notable names that, for one reason or another, may puzzle some fans as to why they find themselves in these positions. Crystal Palace being in 10th feels like the most natural fit out of this group of five, with Steve Parish's pragmatic approach to running a football club allowing the Eagles to maintain their top flight status for over a decade. Meanwhile, Arsenal being sat in ninth feels particularly shocking given the remarkable turnaround of fortunes under Mikel Arteta. In the Spaniard's earlier years, this position would perhaps be more expected, but given who sits in sixth, the Gunners may feel hard done by.

Brighton have also made themselves a force to be reckoned with in recent years and their ability to make serious profit in the transfer market has helped them be granted a spot in eighth place. Then there is Manchester City. The champions of the last four years, on paper, would have to be considered the best run team in the country given their success. There are the 115 FFP charges looming over their heads though, which may see their ranking fall drastically in the future.

Somehow above the Cityzen's is Chelsea. The poor performances and erratic recruitment under Todd Boehly have turned the Blues into a laughing stock. Yet according to this report, the Blues rank respectively across the board, handing them the same position here as they finished in the actual Premier League table last season.

Related Every Premier League Club's Owner As Everton's prolonged takeover rolls on, we have taken a look at all 20 Premier League owners

5-1

Liverpool, Fulham, Brentford, Manchester United, Tottenham

Fulham, Liverpool and Brentford's position in the top five are hard to argue with. If this was five years ago, the Cottagers would maybe find themselves in the bottom half for their inability to last more than a season in the top flight. Under Marco Silva though, the London outfit has managed to solidify their position in the league. Liverpool have gone from mid-table fodder to one of the best teams in Europe over the last 10 years, whilst Brentford's forward-thinking approach to recruitment has enabled them to be a well-oiled underdog machine loved by fans, as the Bees boast the best score in fan engagement.

In second, incredibly, is Manchester United. Despite their fall from grace in recent times, they maintain the strongest financial sustainability and food governance ranking, no doubt aided by the cheap prices at Old Trafford. With a new football leadership team, they will hope the performances on the pitch return to previous heights.

That means topping the bill is Daniel Levy's Tottenham. With the best stadium in English football and a side that are beginning to show more promise under Ange Postecoglou, it has been deemed that the Lilywhites are in fact the best run team in the entire Premier League. Spurs fans will hope this will be the foundation for silverware to finally return to the club.