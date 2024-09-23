Key Takeaways Set-pieces are a crucial part of Premier League football with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City benefitting.

There are some teams, however, who are less fruitful in such situations, such as Manchester United and Brentford.

Below is the full list of 20 top flight sides, ranked by how many set-piece goals they've scored since the start of 2023/24.

Football is the name, goalscoring is the game. There are a plethora of ways that teams can amount to a goal in the beautiful game: from a well-worked team goal to an absolute howitzer from 20 to 30 yards out.

There aren't many more satisfying, however, than a well-drilled set-piece, whether that be from either a free-kick or from a corner. The added emphasis, particularly in behind-the-scenes training sessions, on set-pieces has shone through the cracks in recent years.

But which team for the Premier League are the most fruitful from those situations? Using data from WhoScored, here’s all 20 Premier League sides by how many league goals they’ve scored from set-piece situations – ranked in order from fewest to most – since the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town's numbers from the 2023/24 Championship campaign have been used and, as such, their numbers reflect an extra eight outings.

20-16

Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Manchester United

Close

Kicking off with those who tend to struggle at asserting their dominance from set-piece situations is Crystal Palace, who have been led by Roy Hodgson and Oliver Glasner in the allotted time period.

Nottingham Forest, who have enjoyed a terrific start to 2024/25 proceedings, struggled to convert from such situations last term – but have flicked the switch. In fact, they have scored two from set-pieces this term. Last season alone, they scored just five.

Brighton & Hove Albion (18th) and Brentford (17th) have notched 10 and 11 goals, respectively. The former, however, have shown glimpses of improvements in the infancy of 2024/25, recording a duo of set-piece goals from their five games thus far.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are known for their struggles in front of goal – and that notion transpires into when they are setting up to whip a ball in from either a free-kick or from the corner flag. They’ve scored just 11 since the start of 2023/24.

Every Premier League Team Ranked by Set-Piece Goals - 20-16 Rank Team 2023/24 2024/25 Total 20. Crystal Palace 5 1 6 19. Nottingham Forest 5 2 7 18. Brighton & Hove Albion 8 2 10 17. Brentford 10 1 11 16. Manchester United 9 2 11

15-11

Fulham, Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Chelsea