Highlights Mastering the art of taking set-pieces, whether that be from a corner, free-kick or throw-in, is trickier than many think.

There are varying degrees of success across the Premier League, with one team scoring 48.7% of their league goals this term through set-piece situations.

Other sides in the division, however, struggle in this regard with two teams scoring just four times from said opportunities.

It isn’t sheer luck. Mastering the art of taking set-pieces, whether that be from a corner, free-kick or throw-in, is harder than first thought on the basis that many of Europe’s biggest superstars are often seen struggling to beat the first man from whichever set-piece situation.

While some sides in the Premier League have become accustomed to seeing the net ripple when their free-kick and corner takers are stepping over the ball, there are some who struggle to yield the same sort of success, hence relying heavily on goals from open play.

After taking a deep dive into the Premier League statistics via WhoScored, here are all 20 outfits ranked on how efficient they have been from set-piece situations this season – particularly in terms of how many goals they’ve scored from corners and free-kicks. To caveat: penalty goals have not been included.

Every Premier League Club Ranked by Set-Piece Goals This Season Rank Team Set-piece goals Percentage of goals scored from set-pieces (%) 1. Arsenal 20 23.5% 2. Everton 18 48.7% 3. Manchester City 15 18.3% 4. Aston Villa 14 19.2% 5. Wolves 14 29.2% 6. Luton Town 14 29.2% 7. Liverpool 13 16.9% 8. Newcastle Utd 13 17.6% 9. West Ham Utd 12 21.4% 10. Tottenham 11 16.4% 11. Bournemouth 11 21.2% 12. Fulham 10 19.6% 13. Brentford 10 19.2% 14. Chelsea 9 14.3% 15. Manchester Utd 8 15.4% 16. Brighton 6 11.5% 17. Sheffield Utd 6 17.6% 18. Nottingham Forest 5 11.9% 19. Crystal Palace 4 8.9% 20. Burnley 4 10.5%

1 Arsenal

Set-piece goals: 20

Starting with the kings of set-pieces, Arsenal, who are looking to win their first Premier League title since their Invincibles season. Largely thanks to former Manchester City man Nicolas Jover’s expertise, 20 of their set-pieces have resulted in the ball bulging the back of the net since the current term got underway.

Having scored a league-leading 85 goals, a whopping 23.5% of their Premier League strikes are an outcome of Jover working his magic on the training pitch. Two of the main beneficiaries of Arsenal’s well-drilled set-piece have been centre-back duo Gabriel and William Saliba, both of whom have been prolific from corners and free-kicks.

2 Everton

Set-piece goals: 18

Everton chief Sean Dyche, even during his tenure at Turf Moor, has grown a widespread reputation for being a set-piece specialist – and the numbers prove exactly that. Throughout the current season, the Toffees have been the second-best team in the league by virtue of set-piece goals scored, despite conceding 11 goals from similar positions.

Better renowned for their impressive defensive acumen, Dyche and his men have scored a paltry 37 goals thus far, which is the second-worst return in the league. Given their struggles from open play, the Goodison Park faithful will be very thankful for their persistent threat from corners and free-kicks.

3 Manchester City

Set-piece goals: 15

Guessing that Manchester City would secure a podium spot in this regard is little to no feat. As one of the highest-scoring teams in the Premier League, led by the talismanic goal gobbler Erling Haaland, learning Pep Guardiola and Co have scored 15 goals from set-piece situations is certainly expected.

Even with dead-ball specialist Kevin De Bruyne, one of the division’s best playmakers, missing a lot of the campaign via injury, Guardiola’s men have ensured to not let their lack of creativity thwart their charge for a fourth consecutive title. With the Belgian now back in the mix, the Citizens could rise to the top of this pile.

4 Aston Villa

Set-piece goals: 14

Similarly to Manchester City, by virtue of their top four credentials, Aston Villa are expected to be nearing this list’s summit. And that they are with 14 of their goals scored this term (52) having been turned in from set-piece situations – whether that be a corner or a free-kick.

For all of their attacking excellence from said situations, they are worryingly porous when faced with defending them, having conceded 14 thus far in 2023/24. If they were less vulnerable when the opposition prepare to launch it in the mixer from a dead ball, who’s to say they wouldn’t be challenging for the title?

5 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Set-piece goals: 14

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil has not always been a set-piece specialist. During his 2022/23 season at Bournemouth, the Englishman managed to oversee nine set-piece goals – but his current bunch, with 14 set-piece goals to show for, have exceeded that tally already by quite some margin.

That may come as a bit of a shock considering the Old Gold are not well-known for their goalscoring tallies. In fact, this season alone, O’Neil’s men have notched home on just 48 occasions, meaning a whopping 29.17% of their strikes have come from set-piece situations. Particularly clinical in the opposition box, they now need to replicate that on the floor.

6 Luton Town

Set-piece goals: 14

Relegation-threatened Luton Town have proved to be deadly from set-piece situations during their first season in the Premier League. After being mooted as a leading candidate to finish rock bottom of the 20-strong division, Rob Edwards’ side have impressed, racking up 48 goals (four less than Manchester United).

This term, the Hatters have scored 14 times from set plays, with dead balls having helped them pick up some much-needed points in their bid to retain their status as a top flight outfit. Whether the likes of Ross Barkley and Alfie Doughty’s deliveries can continue to be a threat, they could achieve the unthinkable.

7 Liverpool

Set-piece goals: 13

Their threat from set-pieces aside, Liverpool have been uncharacteristically porous in their own box this season. Man mountain Virgil van Dijk and his partner, usually one of Ibrahima Konate or Jarell Quansah, have been subject to the odd mismatch, having conceded 10 goals from such situations this term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Last season, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds scored the most goals from set-piece situations (17) of any Premier League sides.

Going the other way, they have been brilliant. Scoring 77 goals, of which 13 have been from set-pieces, is mightily impressive and an exact reason why they have challenged for the Premier League title until late on. Albeit not as potent as they were last time out, creators-in-chief Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been on their A game.

8 Newcastle United

Set-piece goals: 13

By virtue of the large-statured Dan Burn, the club’s tallest player, you’d almost expect to see Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United higher up in the standings. Of their 74 Premier League strikes in 2023/24, only 13 of them have come as a result of a free-kick or corner being turned in.

Interestingly, the side from the northeast have already scored more than they did last season and have the likes of Burn and Sven Botman, also known for his enormity, to thank. While Newcastle's squad have been hampered by injuries this campaign, they have ensured to not let their availability – or lack thereof – hinder their ability from set-piece situations.

9 West Ham United

Set-piece goals: 12

With a reputation as the league’s set-piece merchants to uphold, West Ham United have failed to reach their usual heights this campaign, with just 12 set-piece goals to their name thus far. The sizable presence of Tomas Soucek is a major reason behind their well-documented success with free-kicks and corners.

Combine that with James Ward-Prowse’s dead-ball prowess – and you’d think it would be a match made in heaven. This term, however, you’d be wrong given they have underwhelmed in that regard. On the flip side, they have been resolute when defending set-pieces, with their tally of seven goals conceded being the fourth-best in the division.

10 Tottenham Hotspur

Set-piece goals: 11

Concerns over Tottenham Hotspur’s set-piece ability – particularly from a defensive standpoint – were raised after their five-goal thriller against Arsenal recently. Too often, the Gunners were able to make use of their favourable height with corners and free-kicks with the Lilywhites 3-0 down by the time the clock struck 38 minutes.

But giving Spurs their credit, they have been relatively ruthless themselves this season, having scored 11 goals from set-piece situations. Thanks to James Maddison whipping balls in and centre-back duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven on hand to convert them, additional work on the training ground could easily see them climb up this list.

11 Bournemouth

Set-piece goals: 11

Bournemouth have endured an up-and-down campaign during Andoni Iraola’s first season in the Cherries dugout. A shaky start to life, showcased by their inability to score, saw the Spaniard’s credibility questioned – but with them now residing in tenth, the fans are starting to envisage what they can become.

However, from set-pieces, they have been merely average. It’s not unfair to say they have failed to make use of the towering presence of marksman Dominic Solanke and midfielder Philip Billing to the best of their ability, having scored 11 of their 52 league goals as a result of a set-piece circumstance.

12 Fulham

Set-piece goals: 10

Thanks to the nature of former striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham converted many chances from set-piece situations last season. His departure, however, has left a deficiency in the Londoners seeing as they are yet to reach the same tally this season, having notched just 10 of their 51 goals from set pieces.

The Craven Cottage-based side have, at times, looked a decent group this season – but improvements from a set-piece standpoint would not go amiss as they look forward to yet another season rubbing shoulders with the nation’s best sides in 2024/25. The likes of Willian, Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira all have the natural ability of putting a ball on a six pence, it’s just the recipients that are faltering.

13 Brentford

Set-piece goals: 10

Thomas Frank’s Brentford can be somewhat forgiven for their average tally of set-piece goals (10) this term. Mooted as a potential Darwin Nunez replacement, Ivan Toney, who has the ability to hit the 20-goal-a-season mark, missed the first half of 2023/24, leaving the capital club without a reliable source of goals through the middle.

With the Englishman back in the fold, their threat from said situations has been boosted tenfold. In terms of conceding from set-piece opportunities, the Bees are resolute. In fact, they are one of the best teams in the league with just eight of their 60 goals conceded having come from a set-piece.

14 Chelsea

Set-piece goals: 9

Barring the excellent Cole Palmer, Chelsea have been particularly wasteful in front of goal this season. While their nine-goal haul from set-pieces may, from the outset, seem paltry, it’s not too worrying, all things considered. The fact they have conceded more from set-pieces (10) than they have converted (9) may raise concerns among the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Mauricio Pochettino has plenty of options who are able to deliver well – not least Conor Gallagher, the aforementioned Palmer and Ben Chilwell – but it’s more of an issue of their teammates getting on the end of said deliveries. In their late pursuit of European football, the west Londoners need to take more of an advantage of the likes of Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson and Benoit Badiashile.

15 Manchester United

Set-piece goals: 8

Another visible problem for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is his side’s lack of threat from set-piece situations. The Dutchman, formerly of Ajax, has streamlined his philosophy to become one of the best transitional teams on the planet – but where does taking advantage of their height, courtesy of Harry Maguire, get taken into account?

The 63-cap Englishman, alongside Casemiro, has been their leading threat from set-pieces since the campaign kicked off, but they have only scored eight goals from them so far. Goalscoring has become a general issue at Old Trafford and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be looking to increase their output from set-piece situations over the summer.

16 Brighton & Hove Albion

Set-piece goals: 6

Brighton & Hove Albion, in general, have flattered to deceive this season - not only in terms of how many goals they’ve managed to register from set-piece situations. But judging by their tally of six set-piece goals, there is also room for drastic improvement in that department, too.

The side from the coast under Roberto De Zerbi, who is reportedly set to be replaced by Brentford’s Thomas Frank at the end of the season, are known for their exciting brand of football but mastering the art of set-pieces is not currently in their repertoire. Lewis Dunk, their main aerial threat, and Pascal Gross, the provider, are in need of extra help.

17 Sheffield United

Set-piece goals: 6

The Bramall Lane outfit are the first to have secured relegation back down to the English second tier this season – showing that neither former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom, who started the season at the helm, nor Chris Wilder, who is now in charge, has been able to work their magic, especially from a set-piece perspective.

For the newly promoted bunch, set-piece situations are often used to their advantage as a means of levelling the playing field by keeping the ball off the deck. The Blades, however, have failed to propel themselves out of the drop zone with just six goals to their name from set-pieces.

18 Nottingham Forest

Set-piece goals: 5

Oh, Nottingham Forest. Steve Cooper and Nuno Espirito Santo share equal responsibility for their poor set-piece record – both offensively and defensively – this season, given the duo have shared the season in the hotseat. The Tricky Trees are not revered for their goalscoring prowess, having scored just 42 goals in total this campgin, but their return of five from set-pieces is a cause for concern.

Their league-worst tally of 22 set-piece goals conceded is equally worrying – and should they retain their spot at the top of the English pyramid, it will be an area of weakness that Santo and his training staff will look to address in the off season.

19 Crystal Palace

Set-piece goals: 4

Having the likes of Manchester United-linked Michael Olise sidelined for a large chunk of the season – and even creative force Eberechi Eze at points – has certainly not helped Crystal Palace’s exploits from a set-piece standpoint, with them scoring just four in total so far.

Nearing the bottom of the spectrum, four of the London-based outfit’s 45 strikes this season have been an outcome of their set-piece situations, which is the joint-worst record of any Premier League side. Newly appointed chief Oliver Glasner has them back firing on all cylinders and a full season at the club will, potentially, see them become more devastating from said situations.

20 Burnley

Set-piece goals: 4

Joining the aforementioned Crystal Palace as one of the least deadly top tier sides from set plays, Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side have done all they can to avoid flirting with relegation after returning through automatic promotion last time out but have not been helped by their lack of goals from corners and free-kick situations.

In their efforts to stay afloat, the Clarets have been toothless in both boxes thus far, netting just four times and conceding on 16 occasions. Whether that will be enough to see them survive the relegation dogfight remains to be seen as we enter the final three games of the campaign.