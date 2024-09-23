Football is the name, goalscoring is the game. There are a plethora of ways that teams can amount to a goal in the beautiful game: from a well-worked team goal to an absolute howitzer from 20 to 30 yards out.

There aren't many more satisfying, however, than a well-drilled set-piece, whether that be from either a free-kick or from a corner. The added emphasis, particularly in behind-the-scenes training sessions, on set-pieces has shone through the cracks in recent years.

But which team for the Premier League are the most fruitful from those situations? Using data from WhoScored, here’s all 20 Premier League sides by how many league goals they’ve scored from set-piece situations – ranked in order from fewest to most – so far this season.

20-16

Fulham, Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle & Ipswich Town

Kicking off with those who tend to struggle at asserting their dominance from set-piece situations is Fulham, who have failed to actually score a single goal from a set-piece this season, despite a solid start to the campaign. Ipswich Town have a tough task of remaining in the Premier League this season and will need to be more effective from set-pieces if they're to stand a chance of avoiding the drop. So far, they've scored just twice from set-pieces.

Tied with the Tractor Boys, there are a number of teams on two set-piece goals. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool and Newcastle United have all had varying levels of success this campaign. The former is flirting with the bottom of the table, the Reds are having an astonishing start to Arne Slot's tenure and Eddie Howe's Magpies have fallen short of expectations so far.

All three have had similar experiences with set-pieces so far, though, with all of them also registering just two goals from them after 13 games played.

15-11

Southampton, West Ham United, Chelsea, Tottenham & Brentford