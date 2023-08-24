As with everything in the world, the prices of football tickets are ever-increasing in the modern day, but there are still some Premier League clubs with affordable ticket prices out there.

A graphic has emerged that shows the cheapest ticket available at every club in the league, with the exception of Luton Town as the newcomers to the division have not released this data at the current moment.

There are factors to be brought into the equation with some clubs offering much cheaper prices for children's tickets in comparison to adults. That may skew the data in the favour of some clubs in this case, but nonetheless, it is a case of the cheapest possible ticket available.

So with fans no doubt looking forward to finding out which club ends up at either end of this list with the information being via The Athletic.

Most Expensive - £40+

To get your hands on the cheapest Everton ticket available will cost £55, which is remarkable when considering the quality of performances from the team on the pitch in recent seasons. The Toffees have been in relegation scraps for each of the last two campaigns, yet their fans are paying up a minimum of £55 per match.

There are two clubs joint next on the list with a cheapest ticket price of £44, although the clubs in question are slightly more understandable than Everton. Last season's treble winning - Manchester City - are one of the two clubs, and it has to be said, the City fans are certainly getting a lot of joy for their money in recent times.

An emerging force in the form of Newcastle United are the other side with £44 as the cheapest ticket for a league game. The Magpies had a brilliant campaign in 2022/23 and the feel good factor is set to be carried into the new season, with Champions League football being brought to Tyneside. Fans of the club are probably feeling a little bit better about parting ways with their money to watch their team play.

The first London club to appear on the list are Crystal Palace, with the Eagles having £42 as their cheapest ticket for a league game. Having been in the Premier League for a decade now, the future does tend to look bright for the club with talents such as Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise on display.

Aston Villa are the final club to charge fans over £40 minimum for a ticket, at £40.50. Like Newcastle, the Midlands club are set to embark on a European journey after a brilliant season under Unai Emery last time out. Villa fans will likely be happy to pay a premium to get a glimpse of new signings such as Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby.

Everton £55 Newcastle United £44 Manchester City £44 Crystal Palace £42 Aston Villa £40.50

£30-39.99

Almost half of the Premier League clubs fit into this bracket as nine teams have a cheapest ticket of between £30 and £40. At the highest-end of this price range is Nottingham Forest at £38 as they are set to go through their second successive season in the top flight.

Only just cheaper are Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham at a price of £37 to catch a sight of the beautiful football the Australian is aiming to bring to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs fans are in the fortunate position of having a state of the art new stadium to visit every week which surely softens the blow of the price attached.

A historic ground that has been said to be past it's best is Old Trafford. It will still cost at least £36 for a ticket to see the Red Devils play in the league, however, which is to be expected as one of - if not the - biggest club in the country. If they have to wait another decade for a Premier League title, however, tensions may start to rise if the ticket prices continue to do so.

Fulham and Wolves share the spoils for the next spots on this list as they both have a cheapest ticket of £35, and all that can tell us is that it will cost at least £35 to watch Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore. On a serious note, both sides have struggled in their opening league fixtures and supporters will hope for improved football to watch going forward.

The most common price on the list is £30 which is the cheapest price at West Ham, Brighton, Brentford and Sheffield United. The Blades are back in the top division after a one season absence, and are charging a minimum price that is the same as Brighton, who gained Europa League qualification last season.

West Ham are a big club that did have a poor campaign last year until they won the Europa Conference League, so £30 is a reasonable ask to witness them play. Brentford, like Brighton, have been a joy to watch since they got promoted two years ago with Thomas Frank's men earning big wins over Liverpool and Man City lasy season.

Nottingham Forest £38 Tottenham Hotspur £37 Manchester United £36 Wolverhampton Wanderers £35 Fulham £35 Sheffield United £30 Brentford £30 Brighton & Hove Albion £30 West Ham United £30

£20-29.99

Last year's title challenging Arsenal charge a minimum of £28.50 per league match. This is great value for any fans capable of getting their hands on these tickets with the Emirates being a brilliant stadium, and the football under Mikel Arteta has not been bad at all either.

Bournemouth are looking like a bit of a dark horse for the new season with some brilliant transfer business being done thus far. Their fans will have to fork out at least £28 to see their team play, which is the fourth cheapest in the league.

Chelsea and Burnley charge £25 or more for tickets, with both sides expected to aim for different goals, as Chelsea look to gain entry back into the Champions League, and Burnley will just be hoping to avoid relegation back down to the Championship. These prices are very reasonable as they represent the joint-second cheapest in this list.

Arsenal £28.50 Bournemouth £28 Burnley £25 Chelsea £25

<£20 - The cheapest tickets

The only club said to have a ticket under the £20 mark is Liverpool, with the cheapest ticket to see the Reds play being a reported £9. It has to be noted that a £9 ticket at Anfield will gain either a restricted view or a child's ticket with some tickets reaching the £40+ mark, according to The Athletic.

The fact remains that to see Jurgen Klopp's heavy-metal Reds attempt to challenge for the league title once again, it can cost as little as £9, which is the cheapest ticket in the entirety of the Premier League.