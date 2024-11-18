Key Takeaways The Christmas period is often the most important in any Premier League campaign.

The experts at Opta have ranked each Premier League team's next 10 games in order of difficulty.

Arsenal have the fourth-easiest fixture schedule during their next 10 games, while Tottenham have one of the hardest runs.

With the final international break of 2024 drawing to a close, fans can brace themselves for the busiest period in the Premier League season. The football festivities pick up a new head of steam during the holiday period, with history showing that the fates of many clubs in the English top flight are sealed by the time they enter the new calendar year.

With so much on the line going into this make-or-break time of the campaign, the experts at Opta have managed to use their unique formula to work out which of the 20 Premier League clubs has got the easiest run over the next 10 games. By grading the difficulty of each individual match, the analysts then found an average score for each club, which makes very good reading for a certain London club.

Related 12 Best Premier League Signings of the 2024/25 Season [Ranked] With the Premier League season well underway, the 12 best signings in the summer window have been ranked - in order.

10 Clubs With Hardest Fixtures

Tottenham's stuttering form at risk of continuing

Close

The results of Opta's findings do not make good reading for relegation-threatened Everton and Leicester City, who are the teams with the toughest set of fixtures ahead. The pair sit in 16th and 15th respectively and are still very much in the dogfight. To make matters worse, their upcoming difficult run comes off the back of having the easiest set of opening fixtures, with neither side able to find their way out of trouble.

They are followed by Tottenham, who have the unenviable task of making the trip to Manchester City to restart their domestic campaign. Nottingham Forest are then fourth, which may put a dampener on their current fifth-place position in the league standings, as visits to the Emirates, the Etihad and Old Trafford await in three of their next four.

Southampton have not had much luck as it stands and the Saints will host Liverpool to get started with the fifth-toughest run. West Ham and Brighton follow, as do Ipswich Town off the back of their first three points of the season. Their first game back is at home to Manchester United, who happen to rank just below the Tractor Boys in ninth.

Ruben Amorim by no means has the most difficult task ahead of him as he takes over from Erik ten Hag. But as the data shows, it could be much easier for the incoming Portuguese tactician, with matches against Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool all coming within their next 10 fixtures. Rounding out the top 10 is Crystal Palace, with Oliver Glasner in desperate need of some points in order to keep his job safe in the coming weeks.

Every Premier League Club's Next 10 Fixtures [Hardest] Rank Club Fixture Difficulty Score 1. Everton 92.0 2. Leicester City 91.4 3. Tottenham 91.4 4. Nottingham Forest 91.2 5. Southampton 90.9 6. West Ham 90.7 7. Brighton 90.3 8. Ipswich 90.2 9. Manchester United 90.1 10. Crystal Palace 90.1

Related Three Ways Man Utd Could Line up in Ruben Amorim’s First Game in Charge Taking charge of his first Manchester United game against Ipswich Town, Ruben Amorim has a plethora of talent to pick from.

10 Easiest Run of Fixtures

Chelsea to have the best ride into the new year