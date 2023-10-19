Highlights GIVEMESPORT attempts to rank every Premier League club by how much fun they would be on a night out.

Bournemouth, Wolves, and Fulham rank low, with limited entertainment compared to some of the other teams.

Newcastle, West Ham, Burnley and Manchester City all rank high.

You’ve probably seen an overwhelming number of rankings lately. They might have ranked all 20 Premier League teams based on who oversaw the best summer transfer business, or they might have looked at which topflight manager has amassed the most points over their career. There's almost certainly around 10 XIs of players that Manchester United have been linked to.

But that's not what we're here to discuss today. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we’ve taken a different route – which teams would be the most fun on a night out?

Given that the majority of Premier League outfits are subject to the odd night out amid the demanding schedule of club football, many a debate would’ve been had among friendship groups about who would be the most fun during a night accompanied by heaps of alcohol. It’s certain to say that England’s decorated topflight has a contrast of personalities on offer. Some are the life and soul of the party while some – or so they say – would prefer to be feet up with a tea in hand watching 'Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging' with their better half.

Each to their own. But that hasn’t stopped us delving deep into the sides and mustering up our 20-team rankings, from trips out on the town that would send the most energetic person to sleep to ones that could provide enough chaos to fulfill The Hangover’s fourth film. Here are our thoughts about which Premier League club would be the most fun on a night out.

20 Bournemouth

A night full of sophistication – but that’s what painting the town red is all about said no one ever. The dancefloor clears as Andoni Iraola attempts a ‘Mr Brightside’ rendition. He tries too hard to get the boys to warm to him. Not today, Andoni. Probably takes place at a nice venue overlooking the beach but some of the lads from warmer countries moan about the cold weather. On the route home, Dominic Solanke chews the taxi driver's ear off as he suggests he could be playing at a higher level. One of those nights where you wished you pulled a sicky.

19 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Unable to enjoy the night (at least to its full extent) given their current on-pitch woes. Note to self: don’t ever let personal issues spoil a night out. Gary O’Neil grabs hold of the mic to tell the whole place that he’s found Wolves’ answer to Cristiano Ronaldo in Hwang Hee-chan, telling everyone how clinical a finisher he is. Craig Dawson carries the night a bit like their season but comes to regret offending the bouncer who he flings him round like a ragdoll as the team head towards the next spot. Bedtime for Dawsy while some of the other lads end up in the swankiest of hotspots Wolverhampton has to offer: their finest Wetherspoons.

18 Fulham

Stinks of a student night, this one. Adama Traore spends the night challenging everyone to a 100m sprint. It all goes to pot when he loses to Tim Ream, trips, lands face first and ends his night in the back of an ambulance having his top lip stitched up. Crowd goes mild but it was still the highlight of the night. Absolute snooze fest from 8pm to – you guessed it – 11:30pm. Marco Silva gives them a stern talking to stop embarrassing themselves. Radio silence for the remainder of the night. Andreas Pereira refuses to get a taxi as he lives furthest away. Jogs home instead.

17 Luton Town

The Premier League newbies keep it lowkey and hire out the Kenilworth Road function room. Few randomers try to join, but Rob Edwards is having absolutely none of it. Out you go, gents. Most of the night is spent in front of a tactics board and all players are restricted to two drinks each. YouTube clip of fans cheering blaring in the background to mimic a matchday. Odd. On their way home, the hardcore members end up at a house party in one of the houses next to the stadium and spend the rest of the night laughing at how mental the whole staircase situation is.

16 Brighton & Hove Albion

Pascal Gross brings in his own two-pint stein just to rub the salt into England’s mediocrity when it comes to necking drinks. Solly March attempts to show him how it’s done on home soil and spends the next half an hour in the smoking area with his head in his hands, sweating profusely. Roberto De Zerbi is spotted filling out a Manchester City: Head Coach application form but the poor Wi-Fi in Vodka Revolutions takes him back to the start, and he flips his lid. Boots Tariq Lamptey into next week. It all goes to pot after the bar calls last orders. Indecisiveness on their next destination ends a bang average night.

15 Tottenham Hotspur

Mediocre night for the north London boys as they have a title charge to foc... We'll stop ourselves there. Some of the newer lads keep themselves to themselves, though darkhorse-turned-liability Guglielmo Vicario has one too many and passes out. Funny. James Maddison spent most of the night wondering how he’ll assert himself round the table as his Gran comes round for a Sunday roast. A fresh-faced Micky van de Ven gets turned away at the doors and spends the rest of the night peering through the windows with a Subway in hand. Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris revisit their past argument, and it all ends in tears.

14 Chelsea

The group is split like a year six disco – senior lads one side, newbies the other. Mauricio Pochettino is dancing round trying to act as the middleman – the Argentine Jeremy Kyle. A few unfamiliar faces with zero appearances between them are tagging along – apparently Todd Boehly signed them three years ago? Ben Chilwell and Reece James drag everyone on stage, but both pull a hamstring as they hop off. Poch isn’t best pleased but is left to defuse with an Estrella in hand. Conor Gallagher is sent home before getting to the queue, but somehow gets back into Poch’s good books by the weekend.

13 Brentford

Slow start. Small talk at a minimum. Relatively decent once inside the club until Ivan Toney tries to make a drinking game out of how many goals he’s scored. Good banter but nothing which raises your neck hairs in all honesty. Thomas Frank’s on good form but his deep heart-to-heart chats turn strangely confrontational after his third pint. He’s given the cold shoulder for the rest of the night. Wanders to the toilets and not seen again. A side full of great wingmen but all unable to seal the deal. A sorry number of luminous cocktails later and it’s time to call it a night.

12 Nottingham Forest

“Usual please, mate,” Steve Cooper belts out. That’s at the kebab counter and not the bar, by the way. The 43-year-old pops in for the odd WKD and pack of Nobby’s Nuts and then departs all in the name of some cheesy chips. Anthony Elanga wears his old Manchester United training top under his shirt, while Callum Hudson Odoi, Serge Aurier and Divock Origi are the life and soul of the party. Chris Wood has to explain why he’s blacklisted from every club in the city as the whole team cuddle round a packed table in the corner of the local pub, taking the mick about how the striker went back with Jonjo Shelvey after a night out, with the latter showing a fan his highlights on YouTube. Would love to be a fly on the wall at the training ground come Monday.

11 Arsenal

Peaks early this night. Let's set the scene. For the majority of the evening: drinks are flying, bodies are bouncing, and the dance floor is getting a seeing to. All for it to come crashing down right at the last hurdle as taxis are missed, Dominos is closed, and they finish five points off the pace. Oops. Declan Rice bores everyone to death by persistently asking the DJ to play “Rice, Rice baby” – alright, we get it Declan. Mikel Arteta’s well-thought-out itinerary goes out the window as the three Brazilian Gabi’s fold it up to fix the wobbling table. Aaron Ramsdale stays stone-cold sober just to give David Raya daggers all night.

10 Crystal Palace

Good vibes all round but can’t help but think they miss Wilfried Zaha’s antics. Seasoned veteran Joel Ward stands on the outside of the dancing circle to ensure everyone’s having a good time. Joachim Andersen caught googling “how to do the worm?” before an audacious attempt. Lowlight of the night. Roy Hodgson sits in the corner with his neatly steamed Marks and Spencers shirt with a coffee and catches up with an old pal from his Inter Milan days and then calls it a night at 10pm. There’s no convincing Roy to stay out for 'just one more'. “We’ve got training on Monday!” he said. Bless him.

9 Manchester United

The night starts on a sour note as they’ve realised the Glazers have left no money on the tab – typical. No sign of Jadon Sancho, still exiled by Erik ten Hag. Casemiro doing the samba was class the first 10 times, but the novelty quickly wore off. Andre Onana is handed the gaffers phone to take a group pic. Goes straight through his hands, iPhone in tatters. There are rumours that David de Gea will join after his family dinner at Bella Italia. A night filled with a lot going on but little to no chemistry among the boys. Tyrell Malacia is the epitome of a lightweight and spends the majority of the night clinging on to Marcus Rashford for dear life.

8 Sheffield United

Oli McBurnie. Need we say more? Worryingly chaotic this bloke. Begins the night force-feeding the likes of Luke Thomas and Cameron Archer a weird concoction of every alcoholic beverage on offer. Ends it by slowly sipping water in a booth with his head drooped. When will you learn, Oli? Paul Heckingbottom sees it as the perfect opportunity to scout. “What is your availability on the weekend?” he says. Give it a rest, Paul. Saying that, John – who works part-time at Sainsbury’s – won his County Sports’ 100m sprint back in 1992 so don’t be surprised to see him starting up top soon. Celebrate like a team top of the league, not bottom.

7 Liverpool

Out on the lash dressed like a 90s boyband. A carnage-fuelled night courtesy of Jürgen Klopp, though he does somehow find a way to blame the straw, the flashing lights and the poor surface for his underwhelming pint-downing time. 12.63 seconds? Pick up the pace, Jurgen! Darwin Núñez is caught asking the bouncers whether they had seen his assist or goal for Uruguay against Brazil: “Chested it down, one touch and bang – right in the stanchion.” Sadly, it falls on deaf ears. Can only assume they favour the blue side of Merseyside. Top night all round.

6 Everton

Sean Dyche is at the centre of everything, good and bad. Although he spent most of the night reminiscing over his top-tier pub trips with the Burnley boys, including one down the Royal Dyche, the tears soon dry up as someone mentions they have a 2-for-1 offer on Sambuca shots. Jordan Pickford stormed off home as he got teased for still wearing his goalkeeper gloves. The entirety of the night ends in a blur after Dyche’s overindulgence of shots. Gets informed (mid-pub trip) that no signings can be made next summer due to lack of funds. Was it worth it? Absolutely.

5 Aston Villa

One to tell your grandkids about. All swanning round in Vinyl like it's going out of fashion as John McGinn orders no one to move to the other rooms offering the latest tracks. Any raised eyebrows are lowered as ‘Cotton Eyed Joe’ comes on. Sends the entire room into raptures like they’ve scored a last-gasp winner. Unai Emery quite literally is the epitome of a ‘darkhorse’ and the Villa boys realise this moniker extends past his role on the touchline. VIP booths, free entry, arriving in a limo – the Spaniard knows how to splash the cash appropriately and gives his squad a night to remember.

4 Manchester City

Two words: Jack Grealish. All eyes were peeled on the charismatic Englishman as Pep Guardiola’s men paraded Manchester in all their treble-winning glory and the Brummie did not disappoint. Mix that with his right-hand man Erling Haaland and the Cityzens paint the town blue. Beers? Tick. Shots? Tick. Champagne? Sorry gents, Pep Guardiola’s maxed out the credit card. Howler. The kit man is topless sliding across the dancefloor, exactly like he did after the FA Cup win, taking out harmless dancefloor enthusiasts left, right and centre. Laugh-jerking antics was appreciated by all in attendance but a health and safety hazard unfortunately – early night for him. Bernardo Silva follows Guardiola round like a lost puppy, and Kyle Walker ends up in a four-man scuffle with Manchester United fans. Standard – but exhilarating - stuff.

3 Burnley

Nightclub? Nope. Bar? Nah. Pub? Yes please. The newly promoted are still on a high of returning to the topflight and are seen scoping out the finest casino Burnley has to offer at 4am. Absolute carnage from start to finish from the boys up north. Drink of choice you ask? You guessed it, it’s pints all round please barkeep! Nathan Redmond spends the dying stages of the night crying – arms wrapped around Vincent Kompany – telling him he’s the best manager he’s ever played under. Must have been the early start. Everyone’s plastered, and their dignity? Well, that was well and truly in the bin as soon as Jay Rodriguez claimed to have the same celebrity status as Take That. Truly mental.

2 West Ham United

Faces plastered all over every front page come Sunday morning. Even the training ground receptionist gets a mention, despite merely providing lifts home. Poor Sandra. Lucas Paqueta uses his South American charm to woo the bar staff for free drinks all night, while Thomas Soucek provides an alcohol-induced moment of madness and is sick all over the taxi upholstery on the way back. David Moyes is at the centre of everything good - and bad - on what is a night to remember – east London will never be the same.

1 Newcastle United

The Tyneside boys know how to party. They all wake up with splitting headaches on Sunday morning. Dan Burn surrounded by heaps of McDonald's wrappers with Jaegerbomb stains all down his new Gucci shirt. That’s £2,500 the defender will never see again. Shocker. Weirdly, Eddie Howe manages to find a dressing room to get a post-nightclub photo. Every football fan’s favourite meme – Jason Tindall – finds himself right in the centre of all the lads yet again. Straight on Tindall’s fridge when he gets back. All about the memories, eh.