Highlights Premier League clubs heavily depend on sponsorship deals for revenue beyond TV deals, such as from front-of-shirt and sleeve sponsors.

Despite a ban on betting sponsors, some clubs still have them on shirts, with lucrative deals contributing to financial gains.

The Premier League's biggest sides earn a significant amount from these deals, which helps them towards complying with PSR.

Premier League clubs rely significantly on the income they receive not only from TV deals but from their sponsorship ones too, whether that's from the kit manufacturer, the sponsor on the front of the shirts, or even the sleeve sponsor. The latter was only introduced ahead of the 2017/18 season, but it's a further cash injection that can lead to additional spending in the transfer window.

Despite a ban on betting sponsors on shirts coming into place ahead of the 26/27 season, some clubs have continued to have them on the front of their shirts in the meantime. Eight of the twenty teams in the Premier League have a gambling sponsor on the front of their shirts, while they have also made their way into sleeve sponsorship with two sides having a gambling sponsor on their sleeves.

This article takes an in-depth look at every Premier League club's sponsors, how much revenue they generate for each club, what industry the sponsors are in, and how long every sponsor is set to appear on the shirts. Some sponsors have a long-standing partnership with a club, while others are new to the world of Premier League club sponsorship.

Every Premier League Club's Shirt and Sleeve Sponsor Team Shirt Sponsor Industry Sleeve Sponsor Industry Arsenal Emirates Airline Visit Rwanda Tourism Aston Villa BK8 Gambling Trade Nation Financial Services Bournemouth Dafabet Gambling DeWalt Power Tools Brentford Hollywoodbets Gambling PensionBee Financial Services Brighton and Hove Albion American Express Financial Services SnickersUK.com Workwear Burnley W88 Gambling Uphold Financial Services Chelsea Infinite Athlete Technology and Media BingX Financial Services Crystal Palace Cinch E-commerce - Car Retailer Kaiyun Sports Gambling Everton Stake.com Gambling Kick Live Streaming Fulham SBOTOP Gambling WebBeds Tourism Liverpool Standard Chartered Financial Services and Banking Expedia Tourism Luton Town Utlilita Energy FreeNow Mobility Service Provider Manchester City Etihad Airways Airline OKX Financial Services Manchester United TeamViewer Software DXC Technology IT and Consulting Service Newcastle United Sela Entertainment and Hospitality Noon E-commerce Nottingham Forest Kaiyun Sports Gambling Ideagen Software Sheffield United CFI Financial Services Gtech Technology Tottenham Hotspur AIA Life Insurance and Financial Services Cinch E-commerce West Ham United Betway Gambling JD Sports retail Wolverhampton Wanderers Astropay Financial Services - Online Payment Platform 6686 Sports Gambling

Arsenal

Emirates and Visit Rwanda

Emirates is no stranger to sponsorship dealings in the world of football, with the airline also the shirt sponsor for AC Milan and Real Madrid. Emirates is not only the front-of-shirt sponsor for Arsenal but is also their stadium naming rights partner. The airline has been Arsenal's front-of-shirt sponsor since 2006, and the partnership is the longest-running in the history of the Premier League.

In 2023, Arsenal decided to extend their contract with Emirates until 2028, and the deal is worth £50 million per season, which is an increase of £10 million per season before the extension, while the amount earned from the sponsorship deal also includes the naming rights for Arsenal's stadium. The club extended the deal for the naming rights of their stadium with Emirates in 2012, and the deal also runs until 2028.

Arsenal's Visit Rwanda sleeve sponsorship deal meanwhile, sees the Gunners receive £10 million per season from the partnership. The pair have been united since 2018 before the deal was extended in 2021.

Arsenal Sponsors Shirt sponsor Emirates Revenue £50 million per season Expires 2028 Sleeve sponsor Visit Rwanda Revenue 2025 Expires £10 million per season

Aston Villa

BK8 and Trade Nation

Despite the upcoming ban on betting companies being the front-of-shirt sponsor, Aston Villa and BK8 struck up a partnership ahead of the 23/24 season for a period of three seasons. This was a controversial deal given Norwich City had pulled out of their partnership with the betting company after two years over sexually provocative adverts.

The deal with BK8 is a club record and is thought to be considerably more than their previous £6 million a year deal with Cazoo. Despite the record revenue it will generate for Aston Villa, the deal came under a lot of scrutiny from their supporters as well as several pundits throughout the game. The Aston Villa Supporters' Trust called the sponsorship deal "a cynical" attempt at financial gain and accused the club of ignoring supporters' concerns over gambling companies as front-of-shirt sponsors.

Much like the deal with BK8, the value of the sponsorship deal with their sleeve sponsor, Trade Nation, has not been disclosed. However, it is a multi-year deal, and football financial expert, Kieran Maguire expects Aston Villa's commercial revenue to rise by £5 million per season as a result of both of the deals.

Aston Villa Sponsors Shirt sponsor BK8 Revenue Not Disclosed Expires 2026 Sleeve sponsor Trade Nation Revenue Not Disclosed Expires Not Disclosed

Bournemouth

Dafabet and DeWalt

Dafabet has a long history of sponsorship of Premier League shirts, following previous deals with Sunderland, Norwich City and Aston Villa. Bournemouth signed a two-year agreement with Dafabet in 2022, with the last season of the sponsorship being the 2023/24 campaign. The value of the Dafabet deal has not been disclosed by Bournemouth, though it is thought to be in the region of £4 million per season.

Bournemouth will be looking for a new front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2024/25 season and beyond after the expiry of Dafabet at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. The challenge for Bournemouth is to find a deal worth more than the one with Dafabet that allows them to progress and can give them a helping hand in the transfer market.

Bournemouth's sleeve sponsorship deal with DeWalt began at the start of the 2022/23 season, originally a single-season deal, and it was renewed ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The value of the deal has not been disclosed by the club, and it is unclear whether the club will continue its partnership with the club after the 2023/24 season.

Bournemouth Sponsors Shirt sponsor Dafabet Revenue £4 million per season Expires 2024 Sleeve sponsor Dewalt Revenue Not Disclosed Expires 2024

Brentford

Hollywoodbets and PensionBee

Hollywoodbets became Brentford's front-of-shirt sponsor after the club's promotion to the Premier League ahead of the 2021/22 season. Despite Brentford, striker Ivan Toney being diagnosed with a gambling addiction, something that resulted in the player being banned from football for eight months, the club decided to extend their deal with Hollywoodbets until 2025.

The deal with the gambling company is reportedly worth £2.36 million per season. The South African betting brand's partnership with Brentford has helped drive its expansion into the UK betting market. Brentford's partnership with PensionBee as their sleeve sponsor began ahead of the 2023/24 season and will run until the end of the 2024/25 campaign. The value of the deal with PensionBee has not been disclosed by the club.

Brentford Sponsors Front-of-Shirt Sponsor Hollywoodbets Revenue £2.36 million per season Expires 2025 Sleeve Sponsor PensionBee Revenue Not Disclosed Expires 2025

Brighton and Hove Albion

American Express and SnickersUK.com

American Express has been Brighton's sponsor since 2013 in a deal that also includes the naming rights to their stadium and training wear. The club extended the deal for a further 12 years in 2019 in a 'cover-all deal' which is reportedly worth more than £100 million. Spread the reported cost over 12 years, and Brighton stands to earn £8.3 million per season.

The deal with American Express has helped Brighton establish themselves as a Premier League club, following their promotion ahead of the 2017/18 campaign and have continued to grow each year, culminating in the club's highest top-flight finish (sixth) and their first participation in European football competition.

SnickersUK.com became Brighton's sleeve sponsor ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and extended the 3-year deal in 2023 for a further year. The club has not disclosed the value of the sleeve sponsorship deal, and it is unclear whether they will extend the deal for what would be a fifth year.

Brighton Sponsors Front-of-Shirt Sponsor American Express Revenue £8.3 million per season Expires 2031 Sleeve Sponsor SnickersUK.com Revenue Not Disclosed Expires 2024

Burnley

W88 and Uphold

After securing promotion back to the Premier League ahead of the 2023/24 season after lifting the Championship title, Burnley announced a deal with gambling company W88 to become their front-of-shirt sponsor. The Asian online betting brand has previously sponsored Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The deal will run until the end of the 2025/26 season due to the gambling front-of-shirt sponsor ban coming into place the following season.

The deal with W88 is worth a staggering £8 million per season for Burnley, which is an incredible deal for a newly promoted club, and a significant upgrade on the valuation of the previous front-of-shirt sponsor, Classic Football Shirts. Burnley will hope the impressive deal will help them in the transfer market, and avoid relegation from the Premier League. Burnley's sleeve sponsorship deal with Uphold is a single-season deal for the 2023/24 campaign, the value of the deal has not been disclosed by the club.

Burnley Sponsors Front-of-Shirt Sponsor W88 Revenue £8 million per season Expires 2026 Sleeve Sponsor Uphold Revenue Not Disclosed Expires 2024

Chelsea

Infinite Athlete and BingX

Following the end of Chelsea's multi-year deal with previous sponsor, Three, the club started the 2023/24 campaign without a sponsor on their shirts. In October 2023 Chelsea agreed to a whopping £40 million deal with Infinite Athlete to become their front-of-shirt sponsor for the rest of the 2023/24 season. The club are working on securing a longer-term front-of-shirt sponsor before the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Chelsea also began the 2023/24 campaign without a sleeve sponsor, the club announced in January 2024 that they had secured a £12 million deal with crypto firm, BingX. The deal will see the crypto firm appear on the front of Chelsea's training gear for the 2024/25 season, in what is a multi-year deal.

Chelsea Sponsors Front-of-Shirt Sponsor Infinite Athlete Revenue £40 million per season Expires 2024 Sleeve Sponsor BingX Revenue £12 million per season Expires 2024

Crystal Palace

Cinch and Kaiyun Sports

Cinch became Crystal Palace's front-of-shirt sponsor ahead of the 2022/23 in a multi-year deal which will see the sponsor also appear on the women's team shirts. Cinch are no strangers to sponsoring sports teams, they are England Cricket shirt sponsors, as well as Tottenham Hotspurs sleeve sponsors.

The club did not disclose the value for Cinch to become Crystal Palace's front-of-shirt sponsor, however, their previous front-of-shirt sponsorship with W88 was valued at £6.5 million per season, and it is expected the deal with Cinch is to be worth more. The club have not disclosed the value of their sleeve sponsor, Kaiyun Sports either. However, the deal will run until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Crystal Palace Sponsors Front-of-Shirt Sponsor Cinch Revenue Not Disclosed Expires Multi-Year (Undisclosed Date) Sleeve Sponsor Kaiyun Sports Revenue Not Disclosed Expires 2024

Everton

Stake.com and Kick

Stake.com's sponsorship deal with Everton was not their first front-of-shirt deal with a Premier League club, previously sponsoring Watford during the 2021/22 season. The multi-year deal with Everton started ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and is said to be the highest-value sponsorship deal in the club's history.

The deal with Stake.com is reportedly worth around £10 million per season. Stake.com replaced the previous front-of-shirt sponsor, Cazoo as the club wanted to clinch a much more lucrative deal. Everton's deal with their sleeve sponsor Kick, is said to be valued at between £1.5 million to £2 million, and it is currently a single-season deal, ending at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Everton Sponsors Front-of-Shirt Sponsor Stake.com Revenue £10 million per season Expires Multi-Year (Undisclosed Date) Sleeve Sponsor Kick Revenue £1.5 - £2 million per season Expires 2024

Fulham

SBOTOP and WebBeds

SBOTOP became Fulham's front-of-shirt sponsor ahead of the 2023/24 season, the Asian online betting brand had previously been Leeds United's front-of-shirt sponsor. Fulham announced the sponsorship as a club record and is thought to be valued at around £10 million per season. The deal will run until the end of the 2025/26 campaign, ahead of the ban on gambling companies becoming front-of-shirt sponsors in the following season.

SBOTOP is yet another gambling sponsor for Fulham, following on from their previous front-of-shirt sponsor W88. This is despite Fulham fans voicing their concerns over gambling sponsors on their shirts. As part of Fulham Supporters' Trust's survey, 46% of fans were said to feel uncomfortable about having a gambling sponsor on their shirts.

WebBeds became Fulham's sleeve sponsor ahead of the 2023/24 season, and it was the company's first foray into sports marketing. It is a multi-year deal, however, the club have not disclosed any information regarding the value of the deal or a specific date for when the deal comes to an end.

Fulham Sponsors Front-of-Shirt Sponsor SBOTOP Revenue £10 million per season Expires 2026 Sleeve Sponsor WebBeds Revenue Not Disclosed Expires Multi-Year (Undisclosed Date)

Liverpool

Standard Chartered and Expedia

Standard Chartered became Liverpool's front-of-shirt sponsor ahead of the 2010/11 season, becoming the club's fifth front-of-shirt sponsor. Liverpool extended the multi-year deal in 2022 for a further five years, with the deal expiring in 2027. The sponsorship deal is one of the most lucrative in the whole of the Premier League, worth £50 million per season.

The deal with Standard Chartered increased by £10 million per season upon signing the extension in 2022. Meanwhile, Liverpool's sleeve sponsor, Expedia began their partnership during the 2020/21 season. Before signing an extended four-year deal in 2023, the value was understood to be around £9 million per season. That value has increased significantly following the signing of the new deal in 2023, with the value now understood to be worth £15 million per season.

Liverpool Sponsors Front-of-Shirt Sponsor Standard Chartered Revenue £50 million per season Expires 2027 Sleeve Sponsor Expedia Revenue £15 million per season Expires 2027

Luton Town

Utilita and FreeNow

In February 2022, Utilita became Luton Town's front-of-shirt sponsor, and at the time was also featured on the back of their shirts. Luton extended their contract with Utilita in July 2023 after the club celebrated promotion to the Premier League, the extension of the deal is understood to be the club's biggest-ever sponsorship deal.

The sponsorship agreement with Utilita includes Utilita Giving to donate £2 from every Luton Town shirt sold to local charities, including Luton Foodbank. The club have not disclosed the value of the deal with Utilita, it is a multi-year contract but Luton has not disclosed a specific date for the deal coming to an end. Luton announced their first-ever sleeve sponsor ahead of their return to top-flight football in 2023 in the shape of FreeNow. The club have not disclosed the value of the deal or how long the deal will run, however, at present it is expected to be a single-season deal.

Luton Town Sponsors Front-of-Shirt Sponsor Utilita Revenue Not Disclosed Expires Multi-Year (Undisclosed Date) Sleeve Sponsor FreeNow Revenue Not Disclosed Expires 2024

Manchester City

Etihad Airways and OKX

In 2009 Etihad became Manchester City's front-of-shirt sponsor on a multi-year deal. The club have since extended their partnership with the airline and receives an eye-watering £67.5 million per season from the sponsor. Etihad also has the naming rights to Manchester City's stadium. The club have a large commercial revenue of £331 million, one of the largest in world football, never mind the Premier League.

Manchester City have the largest revenue of any club in world football. They are ahead of Real Madrid by more than £10 million, with a total club revenue of £619.1 million with over half of the club's overall revenue coming from the commercial side of the football club, a quite staggering amount.

On top of the lucrative Etihad deal, Manchester City also receive more than £55 million per season from their sleeve sponsor OKX, the partnership is initially over three years. The club's commercial dealings have come under scrutiny after they were charged with a breach of Financial Fair Play rules, dealings that have spanned a decade.

Manchester City Sponsors Front-of-Shirt Sponsor Etihad Airways Revenue £67.5 million per season Expires Multi-Year (Undisclosed Date) Sleeve Sponsor OKX Revenue £55 million per season Expires 2026

Manchester United

TeamViewer and DXC Technology

TeamViewer became Manchester United's front-of-shirt sponsor ahead of the 2021/22 season when they replaced Chevrolet. TeamViewer's contract with the club runs until the end of the 2024/25 season when the club's new front-of-shirt sponsor will be Snapdragon, after Manchester United and TeamViewer agreed to end their deal prematurely.

Manchester United's sponsorship deal with TeamViewer is worth £47 million per season. The deal with Snapdragon to replace TeamViewer is understood to be worth £60 million per season, a £13 million per season increase. Meanwhile, the club's deal with sleeve sponsor, DXC Technology, is understood to be worth £20 million per season.

The deal with DXC Technology began ahead of the 2022/23 season and replaced previous sleeve sponsor Kohler. The sponsorship with DXC Technology is a multi-year deal and is one of the most lucrative sleeve sponsors in the whole of the Premier League. Manchester United managed to agree the deal without performing in the Champions League at the time.

Manchester United Sponsors Front-of-Shirt Sponsor TeamViewer Revenue £47 million per season Expires 2025 Sleeve Sponsor DXC Technology Revenue £20 million per season Expires Multi-Year (Undisclosed Date)

Newcastle United

Sela and Noon

Newcastle United reached a mutual agreement with FUN88 to end their front-of-shirt sponsorship early. The club agreed on a deal with Saudi Arabian entertainment and hospitality company, Sela, understood to be worth £25 million per season to become their new front-of-shirt sponsor. This is a significant increase on their previous deal with gambling company FUN88 valued at £6.5 million per season.

The deal with Sela was announced as a multi-year deal, though Newcastle have not disclosed the expiration date of the deal. Meanwhile, the club announced a new sleeve sponsor in the shape of another Saudi Arabian-based company, Noon, ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. This was Newcastle's first Middle East sponsorship deal since the club's takeover in 2019. The club's deal with Noon is valued at £7.5 million per season, an increase on their previous sleeve sponsor, Kayak, with that deal earning Newcastle £5 million per season.

Newcastle United Sponsors Front-of-Shirt Sponsor Sela Revenue £25 million per season Expires Multi-Year (Undisclosed Date) Sleeve Sponsor Noon Revenue £7.5 million per season Expires Multi-Year (Undisclosed Date)

Nottingham Forest

Kaiyun Sports and Ideagen

In a rare occurrence for a Premier League team, Forest went the entirety of the 2022/23 season without securing a permanent front-of-shirt sponsor. UNCHR, the UN Refugee Agency did appear on the front of Forest shirts from December 2022 until the end of the 2022/23 season. The club finally agreed to a deal for a front-of-shirt sponsor with Kaiyun Sports. The deal is understood to be worth £14 million per season with the gambling company. Kaiyun Sports will remain as Forest's front-of-shirt sponsor until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Forest agreed to a deal with technology company, Ideagen to become their sleeve sponsor ahead of the 2023/24 season. However, the club did not disclose the value of the deal, nor did they disclose how long the deal would be for. The technology will be the front-of-shirt sponsor for the Academy sides and the girls' development team.

Nottingham Forest Sponsors Front-of-Shirt Sponsor Kaiyun Sports Revenue £14 million per season Expires 2025 Sleeve Sponsor Ideagen Revenue Not Disclosed Expires Not Disclosed

Sheffield United

CFI and Gtech

CFI became Sheffield United's new front-of-shirt sponsor ahead of their return to the Premier League for the 2023/24 season, in a deal understood to be worth £6 million per season. CFI replaced the previous front-of-shirt sponsor, Randox, on an initial one-year deal. The financial services company has a history of investment in football, with Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, as their global brand ambassador.

Sheffield United also agreed to a new sleeve sponsor ahead of the Premier League return, partnering with manufacturing company, Gtech. The deal will run until the end of the 2023/24 season, however, the club did not disclose the value of the deal. It is unclear whether the club will extend the deal for a further season.

Sheffield United Sponsors Front-of-Shirt Sponsor CFI Revenue £6 million per season Expires 2024 Sleeve Sponsor Gtech Revenue Not Disclosed Expires 2024

Tottenham Hotspur

AIA and Cinch

AIA was announced as Tottenham Hotspur's front-of-shirt sponsor ahead of the 2019/20 season, in a deal that is due to run until the end of the 2026/27 campaign. The complete value of the deal is understood to be £320 million for eight years, which comes to a total of £40 million per season to allow the club to compete with the best in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Spurs' sleeve sponsor, Cinch, was announced in January 2021 bringing an end to three years without a sleeve sponsor. The deal is understood to be worth £10 million per season, and the club announced the partnership as a multi-year deal. However, they did not disclose a specific date for when the deal ends.

Tottenham Hotspur Sponsors Front-of-Shirt Sponsor AIA Revenue £40 million per season Expires 2027 Sleeve Sponsor Cinch Revenue £10 million per season Expires Multi-Year (Undisclosed Date)

West Ham United

Betway and JD

In February 2015, West Ham United announced gambling company, Betway as their front-of-shirt sponsor in a multi-year deal, which was extended in 2019 until 2025. The club will have to find a new front-of-shirt sponsor for the start of the 2026/27 season when the ban on gambling companies becoming front-of-shirt sponsors comes into force.

The deal with Betway is understood to be worth £10 million per season, to put this into some perspective, before the extension of the Betway deal, it was estimated to be worth £6 million per season. The club hopes to secure a significant increase in the value of the front-of-shirt sponsor when they search for a new sponsor when the deal with Betway ends. West Ham announced JD as their new sleeve sponsor ahead of the 2023/24 season, in an initial one-year deal. However, the club did not disclose the value of the deal.

West Ham United Sponsors Front-of-Shirt Sponsor Betway Revenue £10 million per season Expires 2027 Sleeve Sponsor JD Revenue Not Disclosed Expires 2024

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Astropay and 6686 Sports

Wolves announced Astropay as their new front-of-shirt sponsor ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. The sponsorship is a multi-year deal, however, the club have not disclosed the value of the deal or a specific date of when the deal ends with Astropay. Meanwhile, the club announced a new sleeve sponsor ahead of the 2023/24 season in the shape of 6686 Sports, which replaced the previous sleeve sponsor 12Bet. The deal with 6686 Sports will run until the end of the 2023/24 campaign. However, similarly to the front-of-shirt sponsor, the club have not disclosed the value of the deal.