Highlights The role of sporting directors is crucial in modern football clubs, resembling that of North American pro sports.

These transfer specialists are also known as technical directors and directors of football.

Several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United, have made new appointments in this position recently.

Sporting directors are a key part of any modern football club. The role has evolved over recent decades to become one of the most prominent areas of any organisation, taking charge of recruitment, negotiation and even player management.

This position - which is also interchangeably referred to as a technical director, director of football, head of football operations and any other combination of vague buzzwords - is similar to the structure utilised in North American professional sports. Whatever name they go by, these figures take responsibility away from the head coach.

While each Premier League manager boasts a baseline level of fame, sporting directors are invariably less well known - if recognisable at all to casual fans. Here's a rundown of the shadowy figures installed at every team in England's top flight. Some of their roles and responsibilities might vary, but each person featured in this article is one of the most important people at their respective club.

Premier League Sporting Directors Name Club Role Date Joined Edu Gaspar Arsenal Sporting Director 9th July 2019 Monchi Aston Villa President of Football Operations 16th June 2023 Tiago Pinto Bournemouth Director of Football 24th May 2023 Phil Giles Brentford Director of Football 18th May 2015 David Weir Brighton Technical Director 30th May 2022 Laurence Stewart & Paul Winstanley Chelsea Sporting Director 2nd February 2023 Dougie Freedman Crystal Palace Sporting Director 21st August 2017 Kevin Thelwell Everton Director of Football 25th February 2022 Tony Khan Fulham Director of Football Operations 22nd February 2017 Gary Probert Ipswich Town Director of Football Operations 15th October 2021 Jon Rudkin Leicester City Director of Football 14th December 2014 Richard Hughes Liverpool Sporting Director 1st June 2024 Txiki Begiristain Manchester City Director of Football 28th October 2012 Dan Ashworth Manchester United Sporting Director 1st July 2024 Paul Mitchell Newcastle United Sporting Director 4th July 2024 Ross Wilson Nottingham Forest Chief Football Officer 12th April 2023 Rasmus Ankersen Southampton Director of Football 5th June 2023 Johan Lange Tottenham Technical Director 9th October 2023 Tim Steidten West Ham United Technical Director 1st July 2023 Matt Hobbs Wolves Sporting Director 24th November 2023

Arsenal

Edu Gaspar

Edu Gaspar played for Arsenal in the early 21st century and was a member of the Invincibles squad which went the entire league season unbeaten in 2003/04. After hanging up his boots, the former midfielder found his calling in upper management as he was named as Corinthians director of football, which led to one of the most successful periods in the club's history. He also worked with the Brazilian national team.

The combative champion rejoined Arsenal in 2019 as technical director before he was promoted in 2022 to sporting director. This has coincided with the club's resurgence as they have begun to challenge for league titles once again after a prolonged period of underperformance. After losing their way somewhat in the later Wenger years before struggling in the wake of his retirement, Edu has rejuvenated the club behind the scenes and put them on the right path.

Aston Villa

Monchi

Unai Emery and Monchi go hand in hand. Their working relationship dates back to their shared time at Sevilla where the pair contributed to three Europa League titles in a row. During Monchi's time at Sevilla, the Andalusian club won 11 trophies and made extensive profits through the sale of academy graduates and cheaply acquired foreign players.

Monchi joined Aston Villa in July 2023. His stated aims were to qualify for the Champions League, which Villa achieved in his first season at the club when they finished fourth in the Premier League. He has overseen the signings of players such as Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres who are making an impact immediately, whilst also signing younger players for the future like Morgan Rogers.

Bournemouth

Tiago Pinto

Tiago Pinto was an ambitious hire for Bournemouth and shows the desire for the relatively new ownership group to improve the football club even further. Pinto had previously worked at Benfica and was part of the management team that saw the club record major profits from selling younger players, win the league title, and regularly appear in the Champions League.

From there, he moved to AS Roma, overseeing their Europa Conference League victory. Pinto's departure in February 2024 - shortly after Jose Mourinho was sacked as head coach - wasn't met with much sadness, as a number of the expensive signings he made failed to have a major impact on the club.

Brentford

Phil Giles

Phil Giles has been at Brentford since 2015 and has been a major part of the data-led revolution at the club instigated by owner Matthew Benham. Giles initially worked in quantitative analysis at Smartodds and has a PhD from the University of Newcastle in statistics. He has overseen the club's approach, which prefers to not pay large fees and bets on a player's potential to net them huge profits.

This has seen Brentford rise from League One to the Premier League in the past decade. Since being promoted, they have impressed fans with their flexible style of play. Though the 2023/24 season was a disappointment, the club have the structure in place to bounce back and continue improving.

Brighton & Hove Albion

David Weir

David Weir was appointed as sporting director for Brighton in 2022, taking over from Dan Ashworth following his move to Newcastle United. Weir had a respectable footballing career, interestingly playing college soccer in America for four years. His best time on the pitch came when he played for Everton, captaining the club under two different managers while also playing in Europe.

The former centre-back had previously worked at Brentford as the club's assistant manager and at Brighton, he was appointed as the loan manager. These experiences would have helped him to build the knowledge he needed to become the technical director at the Seagulls. His tenure at the club has seen them make huge profits whilst continuing to sign young players for the first team.

Chelsea

Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart

Chelsea have two sporting directors with both of them being signed from clubs that are known for buying low and selling high. Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart have overseen a huge financial outlay in west London since teaming up during the 2022/23 campaign - most of which has been focused on younger players. This has been criticised by some, and it will be a while before it is clear if this unorthodox approach has worked or not.

They have already worked with three different permanent managers; Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca. This lack of continuity could be detrimental to the club if the turnover remains high. Their plan is similar to that of rebuilding teams in North American professional sports, despite the huge differences between US franchises and European football clubs.

Crystal Palace

Dougie Freedman

Dougie Freedman has a long history with Crystal Palace. The former Scotland international played for the Eagles in two different spells, with the second lasting for eight years and 265 appearances. Freedman also managed the club and left in controversial circumstances, which is a decision he says he regrets.

Freedman's fourth spell in south London began in 2017, as he was appointed as sporting director. Since he has taken over this role, he has been key to the signings of Adam Wharton, Michael Olise, and Eberechi Eze, young talent that shone in the second tier of England's footballing pyramid. Freedman has contributed to the steady rise the club has been on for the past few seasons and was key to selecting Oliver Glasner to replace Roy Hodgson as head coach.

Everton

Kevin Thelwell

Kevin Thelwell has been the director of football at Everton since February 2022. Thelwell mostly played non-league football in Cheshire at Winsford United, Northwich Victoria and Congleton Town. Since retiring from playing, he has embarked on a long coaching career that has seen him act as director of coaching education for the Welsh FA, take his skills to the youth academies of Derby County and Wolverhampton Wanderers, before becoming sporting director at New York Red Bulls.

Since joining Everton, he has helped to steer the club through a tumultuous time, calling on his experiences to help the Toffees navigate points deductions and financial constraints. Everton should be through the worst, and this could allow Thelwell to build on some of the solid signings that have been made under his watch, such as Amadou Onana and Iliman Ndiaye.

Fulham

Tony Khan

Tony Khan has extensive experience in multiple sporting avenues, such as professional wrestling and the NFL, as his father also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars. His time as director of football operations at Fulham began in 2017. Khan got off to a good start as the Cottagers made the playoffs two seasons in a row, achieving promotion to the Premier League at the second attempt.

Since then, his tenure has been mixed at best. A period of yo-yo-ing between the Premier League and Championship followed before they finally established themselves in the league in the 2023/24 season. Signings were often expensive and misguided, but the club's recruitment has improved recently.

Ipswich Town

Gary Probert

Ipswich Town had struggled in League One for two seasons when Gary Probert joined towards the end of 2021. He was one of the key appointments after the club was bought by an American investment group. Probert oversees several areas at the club and has been responsible for improving the academy pathway to the first team.

Since taking the role, Ipswich have improved immensely on the pitch. They won promotion to the Championship in his second season before quickly ending their 22-year exile from the Premier League. Their transfer business also clearly indicates a desire to sign young English talent and their clear plan can only be a positive for the club.

Leicester City

Jon Rudkin

Since joining Leicester City, Jon Rudkin has overseen a promotion to the Premier League, an unthinkable top-flight title win, an FA Cup victory, and a relegation back to the Championship before another return to the top division. It has certainly been an eventful decade in charge.

He has also been criticised for several transfer blunders. Administrative errors made by Rudkin's recruitment team reportedly meant that the official documents regarding Adrien Silva's proposed move in 2017 were filed 14 seconds too late. Once the Portuguese midfielder eventually joined the Foxes six months later, he was given the number 14 shirt. Rudkin is also on the board of Leicester's Belgian sister club OH Leuven.

Liverpool

Richard Hughes

Richard Hughes had an interesting childhood. His father worked in Italy and that meant he got most of his footballing education from Atalanta before he moved to Arsenal in the late 1990s. Hughes' career saw him mostly play for Portsmouth and Bournemouth, and he stayed with the Cherries at the conclusion of his playing days, eventually becoming technical director at the club.

The former Scotland international moved to Liverpool in April 2024 and was immediately tasked with finding a new manager for the club after Jurgen Klopp dramatically revealed his departure. Hughes couldn't strike a deal to bring in the highly rated Xabi Alonso, instead turning to former Feyenoord coach Arne Slot.

Manchester City

Txiki Begiristain

​​​​​​​Txiki Begiristain had a successful playing career in his native Spain, winning trophies with Real Sociedad and Barcelona. Upon retiring, he became the director of football at Barcelona, overseeing a prolonged period of success while Pep Guardiola was head coach of the Catalan giants before stepping down in 2010. Begiristain was lured back into the world of football by Manchester City in 2012.

Since being hired, City have become the dominant team in England, winning seven Premier League titles and a European treble in the 2022/23 season. His relationship with Guardiola has been one of the most fruitful in the history of football.

Manchester United

Dan Ashworth

Dan Ashworth officially joined Manchester United in July 2024 after a protracted saga as the North-West club courted him during his time at Newcastle United. He had previously worked at Brighton and was named as the FA director of elite development in 2012, overseeing the major changes that have improved the fortunes of the England national team.

Initially forced into gardening leave in February 2024, Newcastle were demanding £20m compensation from Manchester United for the Englishman's services. The threat of a court case was raised when United's paltry offer of £2m was waved away before the two clubs eventually came to an undisclosed agreement during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United

Paul Mitchell

Newcastle turned to another highly-rated English transfer specialist when replacing Dan Ashworth. Paul Mitchell had previously worked at Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and RB Leipzig in recruitment roles. He was also the sporting director at AS Monaco for four years before arriving on Tyneside, spending and making more than €200m in the transfer window while the Principality club recorded a trio of top-three league finishes.

Mitchell spent a decade playing in midfield for the likes of Wigan Athletic and MK Dons without ever reaching the Premier League. The former midfielder only made 13 career appearances in England's second tier, spending much of his time in Leagues One and Two.

Nottingham Forest

Ross Wilson

Ross Wilson joined Nottingham Forest in April 2023, replacing the previous sporting director, Filippo Giraldi. Wilson came under some criticism during his first summer at the club as fans thought the transfer business was too slow, but he turned that around and signed 13 players before the window shut.

Wilson was previously employed in executive roles at Southampton, Huddersfield Town and Rangers. He oversaw varying levels of success at each club, with his best tenure coming in Glasgow as the Gers reached a Europa League final and won the Scottish Premiership during his tenure - although some critics stress that any achievements were made in spite of Wilson rather than because of his influence.

Southampton

Rasmus Ankersen

Rasmus Ankersen had previously worked at FC Midtjylland and Brentford under Matthew Benham, overseeing major improvements to both teams and turning them into two clubs that have achieved great things over the past decade. He left both roles in 2021 to start up Sport Republic, an investment fund that aims to replicate the City Football Group on a smaller scale.

Ankersen was named director of football at Southampton, 80% of which is owned by Sport Republic, after their relegation from the Premier League in 2023. The Saints were immediately promoted back to the English top flight after winning the Championship play-off final against Leeds United.

Tottenham

Johan Lange

Johan Lange joined Tottenham in October 2023, replacing Fabio Paratici who had been banned from football following a capital gains investigation in his home country of Italy. Lange had previous experience at Aston Villa and FC Copenhagen, two clubs that had improved their fortunes after hiring the Danish executive.

Since being hired, he has overseen a few younger signings, such as the teenage talents of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray. His relationship with Ange Postecoglou will be key, and the pair will have to work closely to identify the talent they need to make the Australian's intricate tactical system work.

West Ham United

Tim Steidten

Tim Steidten joined West Ham in 2023 after previously working at Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen. He managed to unearth several cheaper players who paid back the faith their clubs had put in them tenfold. Steidten's background clashed sharply with former West Ham boss David Moyes. While the new executive was keen on putting his stamp on the squad by dipping into his familiar European contacts, Moyes reportedly favoured players who had proven themselves in the Premier League.

The pair managed to oversee a top-half Premier League finish between them, but Steidten ultimately earned the backing of the owners as Moyes moved on in the summer of 2024. After building up the scouting and data analysis department over the past year, Steidten will be looking to provide new manager Julen Lopetegui with the talent he needs to improve the first team.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Matt Hobbs

Matt Hobbs was named as Wolves' sporting director in 2022. He has been at the Midlands outfit through a tricky period that saw Julen Lopetegui resign after falling out with management whilst the club continued to lose money at an alarming rate. Despite that, Wolves impressed last season and Hobbs was a key figure behind the appointment of Gary O'Neil, a manager who many thought had been treated poorly by Bournemouth.

Youngsters have also featured more in the first team since Hobbs took over. Wolves have also been active in the transfer market already this summer, with the key signing being Celta Vigo forward Jorgen Strand Larsen.