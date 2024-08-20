A damning graphic has emerged showing the total number of years remaining for players at every Premier League club, which paints Chelsea's strategy of handing long-term contracts to players in a seriously bizarre light. Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have tied numerous incomings down on lengthy deals, a move which other teams are reluctant to follow.

Much has been made over the Blues' recent transfer strategy under their current owners. Although they have never been afraid to flex their muscles in the transfer market since the turn of the century, their spending, coupled with their contract policy, has bucked the typical trends seen in the English top flight.

It has seen the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and others join the club on deals which could last into the 2030s. Cole Palmer also recently signed an extension at Stamford Bridge which will see him remain at the club for nine more years - a length which nobody else in the league is offering.

Chelsea's Have 191 Years Remaining on Players

Blues' combined total is nearly double that of second place Tottenham

To show how different Chelsea's strategy is to the rest of the Premier League, Sky Sports have shared a graphic showing the total number of years every Premier League club has players on. They have added the length of contract for individuals together to calculate the totals, with Chelsea's standing at 191.

For context, that is nearly double what Tottenham, who are in second place, have remaining on players in their current squad. Ange Postecoglou's squad have a combined total of 97 years remaining, followed by Brighton on 96.

Every Premier League Club's Combined Contract Years Remaining on Players Rank Club Combined Contract Years Remaining 1. Chelsea 191 2. Tottenham 97 3. Brighton 96 4. Wolves 83 5. Manchester United 82 6. Nottingham Forest 80 7. Southampton 78 8. Bournemouth 75 9. Brentford 74 10. West Ham 73 11. Aston Villa 72 12. Manchester City 71 13. Newcastle 69 14. Leicester City 67 15. Liverpool 64 16. Arsenal 62 17. Crystal Palace 59 18. Ipswich 58 19. Fulham 51 20. Everton 47

The majority of Premier League clubs have between 70 and 83 years remaining, although a few do drop outside of that bracket. Liverpool and Arsenal are towards the bottom of the table on 64 and 62 respectively, but both big six clubs are way ahead of bottom-placed Everton, whose combined total stands at 47 years.

Joao Felix to add Even More Years to Chelsea's Total

Portuguese attacker nearing a transfer to Stamford Bridge

Incredibly, the gap between Chelsea and the rest of the league in this regard is only going to grow in the coming days, with Joao Felix set to join the club from Atletico Madrid. The attacker, who played for the west Londoners for six months while on loan in 2022/23, has signed along the dotted line on a six-year deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Felix will be Chelsea's 36th signing under Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Additionally, further business could be done by the club's hierarchy after the transfer is confirmed. Chelsea's interest in Victor Osimhen has been heavily reported as they look for a new striker, while the Sun also state that Brentford's Ivan Toney could be an option for them. Any further deals will take the combined contract length on players close to or over the 200-year mark, although that does not account for any potential outgoings.

Having stockpiled talent over the years under Boehly, they will be desperately hoping that these long contracts pay dividends in the future, although with all the uncertainty at Stamford Bridge right now, nothing is certain.