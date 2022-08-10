Highlights Premier League walkout songs aim to intimidate opponents, ignite passion, and rattle away teams.

Premier League clubs have some iconic walk-on music. A walkout song is meant to ignite passion and intensity - but it ultimately helps to strike fear into a team's opponents. It's the first thing they hear when they set foot on your pitch, so best believe supporters in attendance better make the track count.

This is why sides have a staple song to come out onto the turf to, recreating that feeling every time a fixture commences. The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all known for their walkout songs. That said, there are a few teams in the league who play some absolute clangers pre-match.

Some anthems are unique and there are a fair few in the country that get the crowd going. From 'Blue Moon' to 'You'll Never Walk Alone', GIVEMESPORT have ranked every walkout song from all 20 Premier League teams.

Ranking factors

Our ranking factors are as follows:

Ability to intimidate opposition - While songs shouldn't really get underneath an opposing player's skin, the more popular the song is, the better the chance the crowd will get behind the home team and rattle the away side.

- While songs shouldn't really get underneath an opposing player's skin, the more popular the song is, the better the chance the crowd will get behind the home team and rattle the away side. How iconic the song is - There are a lot of belters on the list. The more famous the track is, the higher on the list it's likely to sit.

- There are a lot of belters on the list. The more famous the track is, the higher on the list it's likely to sit. Uniqueness - While fans can appreciate a banging song, clubs who have opted to choose a unique and surprising song are likely to rank favourably on the list.

Every Premier League club's walkout song ranked Rank Club Song Artist 1. Liverpool You'll Never Walk Alone Gerry and the Peacemakers 2. Arsenal The Angel - North London Forever Louis Dunford 3. West Ham I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles John Kellette 4. Chelsea Liquidator Harry J Allstars 5. Wolves Hi Ho Silver Lining Jeff Beck 6. Crystal Palace Glad All Over The Dark Clark Five 7. Manchester United This is the One The Stone Roses 8. Newcastle Going Home Mark Knopfler 9. Everton Theme from Z Cars Johnny Keating 10. Aston Villa Escape Craig Armstrong 11. Fulham Palladio Karl Jenkins 12. Brentford Hey Jude The Beatles 13. Brighton Sussex by the Sea William Ward-Higgs 14. Bournemouth Seven Nation Army The White Stripes 15. Manchester City Blue Moon The Marcels 16. Tottenham Duel of the Fates John Williams 17. Nottingham Forest Mull of Kintyre Paul McCartney and Wings 18. Burnley Wake Up Arcade Fire 19. Luton Town Strings For Yasmin Tin Tin Out 20. Sheffield United Joker And The Thief Wolfmother

20 Sheffield United

Song: Joker And The Thief - Wolfmother

'Joker & the Thief' is a track by the Australian rock band Wolfmother. Nominated for the "Best Rock Video" and "Video of the Year" awards at the 2007 MTV Australia Awards, the titular "Joker" and "Thief" are a reference to the lyrics of Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower" in 1967.

Most notably, the song appeared in the Green Bay Packers' video package at Super Bowl XLV back in 2001, while fellow NFL team the Chicago Bears have also made a habit of blasting that tune before a home game. Despite its popularity across the pond, Premier League side Sheffield United have opted to play the track before their matches. Wolfmother’s eye-catching single greets the Blades players as they walk onto the pitch at Bramall Lane, but we don't feel like it ranks well compared to some of the other songs on this list.

19 Luton

Song: Strings For Yasmin - Tin Tin Out

The single 'Strings for Yasmin' famously featured in the 2001 Vinnie Jones film 'Mean Machine' and was also used as the 1997/98 Premier League's commercial soundtrack, which featured Sean Bean. Frequently played at Elland Road and the Riverside Stadium before a Leeds United and Middlesbrough match, Tin Tin Out were an English electronic dance music duo, comprising Darren Stokes and Lindsay Edwards.

Luton have used tracks from the likes of Tom Grennan and The Jam to get the Kenilworth Road faithful hyped up before a game, but it looks like Tin Tin Out’s late 90s anthem is their walkout song of choice now. Despite its success in the charts, it shouldn't be played at a football stadium. The electronic chorus doesn't get you hyped for the match as the players are walking onto the pitch; therefore, the Hatters' anthem is fairly low down on our list.

18 Burnley

Song: Wake Up - Arcade Fire

'Wake Up' is an indie rock song performed by Canadian rock band Arcade Fire. The fifth and final single was released from the band's debut album, Funeral. In 2009, NME ranked the tune as the 25th best song of the 2000s, and in 2011, placed the track 22nd in their '150 Best Tracks of the Past 15 Years'.

It used to be played as the pre-game intro song at the New York Rangers games during the 2006/07 season and is also used by Irish Premier League giants Linfield. 'Wake Up' is also popular at Turf Moor with Premier League side Burnley, but Vincent Kompany will need a little more inspiration from the tune given their struggles in the 2023/24 campaign.

17 Nottingham Forest

Song: Mull of Kintyre - Paul McCartney & Wings

'Mull of Kintyre' was written by the famous Paul McCartney and Denny Laine in tribute to the Kintyre peninsula in Argyll and Bute in the southwest of Scotland. The single was Wings' biggest hit in Britain and is one of the best-selling hits of all time in the United Kingdom - where it became the 1977 Christmas number one.

The track has been the official anthem for Premier League side Nottingham Forest since winning the 1977/78 English First Division title and is sung with alternate lyrics by supporters as the players walk out at the City Ground. That said, it's not the best of tunes to get fans pumped up for a game.

16 Tottenham Hotspur

Song: Duel of the Fates - John Williams

Fans of Star Wars will be all too familiar with 'Duel of the Fates'. Composed by John Williams and recorded for 'Episode I: The Phantom Menace' by the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) and the London Voices, the lyrics are based on a fragment of a Welsh poem, Cad Goddeu, and the song was used in plenty of scenes during the prequel trilogy.

North London giants Tottenham regularly use the jaw-dropping track to greet the Spurs players on the pitch. However, it doesn't quite get fans up for the game the way Star Wars fans were hyped up when the tune was played in the movie. If anything, the club should look for a new anthem to play before a match.

15 Manchester City

Song: Blue Moon - The Marcels

Manchester City's most famous song is 'Blue Moon', which is played as the players take to the pitch, with fans joining in as the Etihad reaches full volume. Originally sung by Crewe Alexandra’s fans, it was only during the past couple of decades that the Blues adopted it and made it their own. Composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart are responsible for coming up with the original track.

Speaking on the first time it was ever sung, City historical expert Gary James said: “The first time I can ever recall it being sung was at the opening game of the 1989/90 season at Liverpool. It had never been sung by fans during the seasons before that. At Anfield, City fans were kept behind for a while after the match and a few lads started singing it as we started to make our way out. They sang a sort of melancholic version, but it caught on.”

Different versions of ‘Blue Moon’, by Doves, Supra, The Marcels, Sha Na Na, and Beady Eye are played regularly. When the chorus comes on, City fans raise their arms in the air and sing the lyrics with all their heart. It's a captivating display of support for the club that is set to continue. It's not enough to crack the top 10 on our list. Like a lot of these songs this low down, it just doesn't do enough to strike fear in the opposing player's eyes.

14 Bournemouth

Song: Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes

'Seven Nation Army' has served as an official anthem at various sporting events. Multiple personalities have also used the track as their official song or walkout music, including boxers Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua, as well as American football teams the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions.

The song has grown due to its usage in sports and is regularly played by Premier League side Bournemouth. Commonly used in boxing, it tends to get the fighter raring to go ahead of their epic fight. It's quite bizarre to see the Cherries use it as their official track as it doesn't appear to get their fans riled up for the match. Therefore, it misses out on a place in the top 10.

13 Brighton & Hove Albion

Song: Sussex by the Sea - William Ward-Higgs

'Sussex by the Sea' is, without a doubt, the unofficial anthem of the counties of East and West Sussex and has long been the walkout song for Brighton, with fans belting out the first verse and chorus at the Amex Stadium before kick-off. Ward-Higgs was originally from Lancashire and only lived on the south coast for a few years, but was moved to write a song, celebrating his adopted home.

It was heard around the county at several events and was eventually adopted by the Seagulls when they moved to the Amex back in 2011. The track isn't very well-known, but it works at Brighton, proving to energise the crowd before a game.

12 Brentford

Song: Hey Jude - The Beatles

A proper footballing classic. It's one that every fan knows and a song that will get the crowd going on most occasions. A solid effort from Brentford, but it's not a unique choice by the club. 'Hey Jude' is a song by the English rock band The Beatles that was released back in August 1968 - written by Paul McCartney.

It has been part of the fabric of the west London outfit ever since the 1970s, with former stadium announcer Peter Gilham the man that started a long-running trend. He told The Athletic when asked about the Beatles track: “Hey Jude came out in 1968. In 1969, it was my first year on radio. In those days, I would sit in a box at the back of the stand (at Griffin Park), make an announcement and put the music on as well.

“During the 1970s, there was a group of us who would socialise and go to home and away games. One of them was a girl called Judy Kaufman. Judy was known as Jude and therefore I used to play the song for her.

“It’s just been adopted by Brentford fans listening to it and it evolved pretty quickly. It was an innocent start — it wasn’t launched to become a Brentford anthem!”

11 Fulham

Song: Palladio - Karl Jenkins

The pre-match entrance music played as the teams walk down the tunnel of Craven Cottage is 'Palladio' by ''Escala.'' It's a fierce piece of music that certainly gives goosebumps. While the Fulham players often emerge for the second-half to 'I've Got a Feeling' by Black Eyed Peas or 'London Calling' by ''The Clash,'' it's the song before the showdown that proves to be popular with the Cottagers.

'Palladio' is a composition for string orchestra by Karl Jenkins, which was completed in 1995. Since then, it's been used by the Premier League club in an attempt to inspire the players as they are taking to the pitch. A good choice, sure, but not quite as impressive as some of the other tracks played around the grounds.

10 Aston Villa

Song: Escape - Craig Armstrong

Armstrong is a Scottish composer of modern orchestral music, electronica and film scores. One of his most iconic tracks that he composed is 'Escape', which was used in the pilot of the 2000 science fiction series 'Dark Angel', as well as having featured in various film trailers and sports broadcasts. Its emotional build-up and choir make it rather unique.

It was used in the trailer for the BBC's Euro 2012 coverage as well as featured in film trailers such as Spider-Man 2 and Daredevil. Aston Villa aren't the only club to play the track before a match. The likes of Wigan Athletic, the England rugby union team, Leeds Carnegie and Kent County Cricket Club have all played their tune as the players walk out onto the pitch.

9 Everton

Song: Theme from Z Cars - Johnny Keating

The tune of the long-running BBC television drama 'Z-Cars', Fritz Spiegl's reworking of a traditional Liverpool folk song has been accompanying the Everton players onto the pitch at Goodison Park since the 1960s. The Merseyside club also uses the theme on their official podcasts.

The likes of Sunderland and Watford have also used the song before a match, but many fans will associate the track with the current Premier League side. It's certainly a unique tune, hence it's position on the top 10 of our list. Nevertheless, we feel like there are a few other clubs who have better tracks.

8 Newcastle

Song: Going Home - Mark Knopfler

'Going Home' is an instrumental rock track by Mark Knopfler and the closing song from the 1983 film 'Local Hero'. The song is well-received across English football, particularly in Newcastle. When the saxophone kicks in, it's a thing of sheer bliss for the ears.

However, former Magpies legend Mick Quinn once called for the club to change the club’s matchday anthem. Speaking to talkSPORT, via Chronicle Live, the ex-forward reveals ''Going Home'' wasn't intimidating enough, saying: “It all stems from something little like they come out to Local Hero, that’s not going to scare anyone.

“I’d change the title music to the old Blaydon Races and a rousing reception as they’re coming down the stairs onto the pitch and get the atmosphere up there. The fans and noise level are instrumental in a promotion push.”

7 Manchester United

Song: This is the One - The Stone Roses

An iconic Manchester band for a giant club. This is the one that rings around Old Trafford before kick-off and gets the crowd and players pumped up on the red side of Manchester. What fans may not know is that former Red Devils star Gary Neville played a huge part in establishing The Stone Roses' track as the walkout tune.

Neville wanted a song that reflected the 'true authentic spirit' of the city. The ex-England international revealed to the club why it has become such a special part of the matchday experience, saying: “This is the One has stood the test of time because it's a great song. That's it first and foremost, and that album is legendary.

“But Manchester United helps keep it alive every single week. I'm up there now on the gantry and that guitar starts to play, and that moment still gives you goosebumps.

“If you're a Manchester United fan and you hear that song, then you know it's time for the match to start. You can have good times and bad times. But still, every United fan that walks over that forecourt into that stadium has a dream and hope that they're going to see something special. The song that's played in the tunnel is the start of that moment.”

6 Crystal Palace

Song: Glad All Over - The Dave Clark Five

Visitors to Selhurst Park will be aware that the Holmesdale End leads the rest of the ground in a rendition of 'Glad All Over' by The Dave Clark Five at every home game. Over the years, it's become part of Palace's identity and strikes real intimidation into the hearts of any opposition.

The Dave Clark Five first performed the song at the ground in February 1968, and it just seemed to catch on. The song reached the top of the UK charts in 1964 and became the band's only number one single in the United Kingdom. Most famously, a cover version was released by the Palace squad that reached the FA Cup final in 1990 - something which helps to propel the track up our rankings.

5 Wolves

Song: Hi Ho Silver Lining - Jeff Beck

'Hi Ho Silver Lining' was first released as a single in March 1967 by English band The Attack, and was then put out a few days later by Jeff Beck. The latter's recording managed to reach the top 20 of the singles charts in the United Kingdom in both 1967 and 1972 - becoming his biggest solo hit.

Beck's version has been the go-to track by numerous football clubs in England, especially Premier League side Wolves. During the chorus, the words 'silver lining' are usually replaced with the name of the team. It's well deserving of being in the top five due to its uniqueness and ability to ramp up the crowd before a match.

4 Chelsea

Song: Liquidator - Harry J Allstars

This is one everyone knows and bobs along to. The additional 'Chelsea!' at the end of every last note is enough to carry it up in terms of atmosphere. The tune has been used at various football grounds across the country over the years. The likes of Wycombe Wanderers, West Bromwich Albion, Yeovil Town and St. Johnstone have all run out to the song, although it's mainly associated with the London giants.

The cheerful tune was first played by the Blues in the late 1960s. Even though it's iconic, the Blues faithful have added lyrics to it over the years, chanting "We hate Tottenham" at every home game.

3 West Ham

Song: I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles - John Kellette

West Ham United's 'Forever Blowing Bubbles' is nothing short of incredible. The lyrics are sung by Hammers far and wide, and its quirkiness ensures it gets a bronze medal. The song was written by John Kellette, an American songwriter from Massachusetts with lyrics by James Brockman, James Kendis, and Nat Vincent. It was debuted in the 1918 Broadway musical ‘The Passing Show’.

The Hammers faithful began singing the song soon after when it was introduced by former manager Charlie Paynter, as reported by The Sun. Since then, it has become synonymous with the east London club. Due to its ability to truly get the crowd going, the anthem cracks the top three.

2 Arsenal

Song: The Angel - North London Forever - Louis Dunford

"Lux Aeterna" and tracks by Fatboy Slim and Eminem have all been used pre-match by the Gunners over the years. However, Louis Dunford's tribute to the north London outfit has become the anthem of choice for over two years now. The track went viral in 2022 after it was picked up by fans of the club on social media. Now, it's become the side's official tune.

Speaking to CQ about when it was first used, during Arsenal's clash with Leeds, Dunford said: “I'll never forget it. I think it's an anxiety thing, but I'm always sort of petrified that I'll miss the best-slash-most important moments in my life as they're happening. And it'll only be in hindsight, when I look back, that I realise it was a moment of joy.

“But I've never been more aware of a moment playing out in real time. I was thinking, This is one, y'know what I mean? This'll flash before me eyes as I'm about to leave the planet. What the fuck, how'dya top that? I might as well retire.”

1 Liverpool

Song: You'll Never Walk Alone - Gerry and the Peacemakers

Originally a song from the 1945 musical Carousel, Liverpool fans began singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' nearly two decades after it was released. It was largely down to the success of the 1963 single of the song by the local Merseyside group, Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Former Reds defender Tommy Smith, via GOAL, recalled the band's lead singer, Gerry Marsden, presenting then-manager Bill Shankly with a recording of the song prior to its release: "Shanks was in awe of what he heard. Football writers from the local newspapers were travelling with our party and, thirsty for a story of any kind between games, filed copy back to their editors to the effect that we had adopted Gerry Marsden's forthcoming single as the club song."

Kicking on ever since, it's simply proven to be popular with not only the Liverpool crowd, but with fans across the globe.