Key Takeaways Bargain signings can lead to successful Premier League careers, like Vidic and Vieira's, despite low transfer fees.

Clubs like Forest, Brighton, and Villa have seen remarkable success with cheap signings like Samba, Caicedo, and McGinn.

Cost-effective deals like Mahrez to Leicester and Coleman to Everton highlight the impact of shrewd business in the Premier League.

Spending large transfer fees to bring in new signings doesn’t necessarily translate to success on the football pitch. Every year there are more and more big-money flops. However, each transfer window also brings some successful signings.

Clubs such as Brighton are brilliant at finding a diamond in the rough and over the years they have signed some exceptional bargains, who have gone on to perform at the highest level. The traditional big six have also acquired some bargains over the years with Manchester United bringing in Eric Cantona for just £1.2m.

With that in mind, here is every current Premier League club’s best bargain signing.

Each club's best bargain transfers in Premier League history Players Club Fee Appearances Nemanja Vidic Manchester United £7m 300 Patrick Vieira Arsenal £3.5m 405 Riyad Mahrez Leicester City £450,000 179 Vincent Kompany Manchester City £6m 360 Seamus Coleman Everton £60,000 424 Jurgen Klinsmann Spurs £2m 68 Sami Hyypia Liverpool £2.6m 464 Cesar Azpilicueta Chelsea £6.5m 508 Paolo Di Canio West Ham United £1.5m 139 John McGinn Aston Villa £2.79m 242 Jose Fonte Southampton £1.2m 288 Rob Lee Newcastle United £700,000 381 Matt Doherty Wolverhampton Wanderers £75,000 345 Tim Ream Fulham £1.04m 312 Marcus Stewart Ipswich Town £2.75m 89 Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace £6m 458 Moises Caicedo Brighton £4.5m 53 Vitaly Janelt Brentford £500,000 169 Callum Wilson Bournemouth £3m 187 Brice Samba Nottingham Forest £1.7m 133

20 Brice Samba

£1.7m - Caen to Nottingham Forest

Playing a vital role in the club’s return to the top flight, the Frenchman will go down in Nottingham Forest folklore. Well-known for his heroic penalty saves and controversial time-wasting antics, Samba was a superb piece of transfer business.

Years on, Forest are still looking to truly fill the void left by the goalkeeper, who joined Lens in 2022, with their current crop of players in the position unable to perform to Samba’s standards.

19 Callum Wilson

£3m - Coventry City to Bournemouth

Callum Wilson became an instant hero at Bournemouth. After scoring twice on his debut for the club, the striker helped the Cherries earn promotion to the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history.

In 2015, Wilson scored his first Premier League goals against West Ham with a sublime hat-trick. However, significant ACL injuries did mean that Wilson spent prolonged periods of time on the sidelines. Nevertheless, the £3m fee paid by Bournemouth to bring him to the Vitality Stadium was a bargain in today’s transfer market and it's nothing compared to how much his goals earned the club as they secured top-flight status. He also secured them around £20m with an eventual move to Newcastle.

18 Vitaly Janelt

£500,000 - Bochum to Brentford

One of the cheapest players on this list is Janelt. The tireless midfielder rose through the ranks at the Hamburger SV and RB Leipzig academies before moving to England.

Capped by Germany at youth level, Janelt has now become one of the key components of Thomas Frank’s system. Although the German isn’t known for his goal-scoring qualities, Janelt has a tendency to pop up with an important goal in big matches. Last season his performances were recognised by his teammates with the midfielder clinching Brentford's Players’ Player of the Year award.

17 Moises Caicedo

£4.5m - Independiente de Valle to Brighton

Known for their sensational business in the South American market, Brighton signed one of the most promising players in the form of Caicedo. Beating Manchester United to his signature by offering more game-time, the Seagulls secured one of their best-ever bargains.

The defensive midfielder has an incredible work ethic and is equally impressive on the ball. Caicedo performed exceptionally throughout a season and a half at the club, with his performances earning him a British record £115m move to Chelsea in 2023.

16 Wilfried Zaha

£6m - Manchester United to Crystal Palace

The decision to bring Wilfried Zaha back to the club after his miserable spell in Manchester is easily one of the best pieces of business made by Crystal Palace. The winger is considered one of the best players to showcase his incredible talent at Selhurst Park.

His electric feet and eye for goal dragged the Eagles out of many difficult situations over the years. Furthermore, his fine form was rewarded with a move to Champions League side Galatasaray in 2023.

15 Marcus Stewart

£2.75m - Huddersfield Town to Ipswich Town

A very interesting bargain considering this was a signing from a promotion rival. Stewart was worth every penny with his goals aiding the club in its return to the top flight in 2000.

Despite being the most prolific English goalscorer in the top tier, helping the club finish fifth in the league, he was unable to receive a call-up for his country. However, he will go down as a Town legend, having scored 37 goals in 93 appearances.

14 Tim Ream

£1.04m - Bolton Wanderers to Fulham

After winning consecutive Player of the Season awards at Bolton Wanderers, Ream joined Fulham in 2015 and went on to play over 300 games for the London-based club.

Signed for just a small transfer fee, Ream quickly became an integral part of the Fulham side and has been trusted by every manager who has been in the dugout during his spell at Fulham. In terms of his international success, he was part of the USA team at the 2022 World Cup.

13 Matt Doherty

£75,000 - Bohemians to Wolverhampton Wanderers

The second cheapest purchase on this list and what a shrewd piece of business from Wolves, picking up a gem from Irish club Bohemians. Doherty has played in various divisions for the West Midlands outfit but became a star player under manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The attacking fullback scored numerous vital goals in important clashes against Newcastle and Manchester City before moving to Spurs in 2020. However, the Irishman has now returned to Wolves, although he is now more of a squad player.

12 Rob Lee

£700,000 - Charlton Athletic to Newcastle United

Midfielder Rob Lee played an important role in one of Newcastle’s most successful periods. He made 345 appearances for the Magpies during his 10-year stint in the North East and he will go down as a Newcastle legend.

Lee captained the side for a campaign when the club were battling for the title with Manchester United. However, after being appointed captain by Kenny Daglish he was unable to lift the trophy at the end of the season with Sir Alex Ferguson’s men taking the crown.

11 Jose Fonte

£1.2m - Crystal Palace to Southampton

The Portuguese defender, who joined in 2010, made 288 appearances for Southampton before leaving the club in January 2017. Following an impressive first season at the club, scoring seven league goals that helped Southampton win promotion to the Championship, Fonte was named in the League One Team of the Year for the 2010-11 season.

Furthermore, he was also voted the club’s Player of the Year for that season and they eventually rose to the Premier League. Although Fonte did not quite reach the 300-appearance milestone he is still considered an icon by the club’s supporters. The Portugal international took the captaincy after Adam Lallana left for Liverpool and also won another Player of the Season award.

10 John McGinn

£2.79m - Hibernia to Aston Villa

Not only is he Aston Villa’s best-ever bargain, but he is probably one of the club’s best signings ever. McGinn has wowed Villa fans with his relentless work rate and tremendous goals.

Beginning his spell at Villa in the Championship, he is now continuing to impress in the Champions League and when looking at his transfer fee, McGinn has to be regarded as one of the smartest signings the club has ever made.

9 Paolo Di Canio

£1.5m - Sheffield Wednesday to West Ham United

One of the most memorable players in the sport's history, Di Canio won the hearts of Hammers’ fans with his brilliant finishes and controversy. The Italian is infamously known for pushing referee Paul Alcock to the ground but is still considered an icon of the game.

Relegation in 2003 meant Di Canio was forced to leave to help the club resolve their financial issues. Still, his contribution to the club was priceless.

8 Cesar Azpilicueta

£6.5m - Marseille to Chelsea

A player who cost very little but has won it all. Azpilicueta has made the sixth most appearances in Chelsea’s history, captaining them to a Champions League win in 2021.

Although he wasn’t the most exciting player, the Spaniard was a model professional who performed at an exceptionally high level at all times, deputising as a wing-back and full-back on either side and as a center-back. He proved to be great value for money over the years.

7 Sami Hyypia

£2.6m - Willem II to Liverpool

One of the most underrated names to appear on this list. In terms of major honours, the Liverpool defender won the Champions League, the UEFA Cup, the UEFA Supercup and also enjoyed plenty of success in domestic cups.

A Liverpool icon that has perhaps gone slightly under the radar considering he made 464 appearances for the Reds, he was a fantastic defender in his pomp. One of Finland's finest exports, Hyypia was a bargain for the Reds.

6 Jurgen Klinsmann

£2m - Monaco to Tottenham

Just £2m for 38 goals in 66 games is a shrewd bit of business, especially when you take into consideration that he was also a World Cup winner. Although he was unable to win a trophy during his time at Tottenham, Klinsmann did enjoy some personal success.

His impressive goal-scoring record saw him named in the PFA Team of the Year in 1995 and he also claimed the FWA Footballer of the Year. He certainly left a big legacy in north London.

5 Seamus Coleman

£60k - Sligo Rovers to Everton

Another cheap Irish fullback makes the list. Everton paid such a small fee for a player who provided them with numerous years of service. Coleman has now captained the Toffees and has experienced the very best and very worst at Goodison Park. However, nobody can question his commitment to the club, with the Irishman always working his very hardest.

The defender has made well over 400 appearances for the club and will be hoping to add to this tally before his time in Merseyside comes to an end.

4 Vincent Kompany

£6m - Hamburg to Manchester City

Kompany is without a doubt one of Man City’s best-ever signings, regardless of price. He was brought in as a relatively unknown player but left as a legend – not only for the club but also as a Premier League icon.

The Belgian was one of the first players involved in City’s revolution and went on to become captain, guiding them to four Premier League titles. Now at Bayern Munich as a manager, perhaps he'll return to the Etihad one day as a coach.

3 Riyad Mahrez

£450,000 - Le Havre to Leicester City

The Algerian was part of the remarkable Leicester side, who were crowned Premier League champions against all the odds. Mahrez joined for such a little fee but went on to score 48 goals and notch 38 assists for the club, winning both the PFA's Players' Player and Fans' Player of the Year.

His exquisite performances also saw him nominated for the Ballon d’Or. He would later move to Man City for £60m, netting the Foxes an astonishing profit.

2 Patrick Vieira

£3.5m - AC Milan to Arsenal

Known for his fierce rivalry with Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira captained Arsenal to three Premier Leagues and four FA Cups. He will be remembered as one of the greatest midfielders in the game with his prime years coming under Arsene Wenger.

Able to dictate a game, effortlessly dribble past players and find the back of the net, the Frenchman is easily one of the most talented players on this list. In the modern market, he would cost so much more than the £3.5m he was picked up for.

1 Nemanja Vidic

£7m - Spartak Moscow to Manchester United

Nemanja Vidic is one of the greatest defenders to ever grace the Premier League. He was an integral part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s team that won five Premier League titles in eight years.

He is also the only Premier League defender to win the Player of the Year award on two separate occasions. Vidic won over the Old Trafford faithful with his venomous tackles and amazing leadership, at £7m bargains don't come much better than that.

All starts courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11/10/2024