Highlights Martin Odegaard stands out as Arsenal's best January signing, helping improve their form and making them contenders for the Premier League title.

Tyrone Mings has been a vital defender for Aston Villa, helping them get promoted to the Premier League and maintaining their top-flight status.

Steve Cook's contribution to Bournemouth's rise to the Premier League cannot be ignored, as his displays helped the club secure promotion and avoid relegation.

It's well understood that the January transfer market is a complicated time to try and sign new players. Over the summer months, clubs can take their time to do their due diligence in terms of scouting, and then negotiate the right price for the right player – thus reducing the risk of signing a flop.

In January, however, there is only a month to do business. Often players are signed to provide much-needed cover or to desperately help improve a team who are falling short of their targets. This environment can often mean caution is thrown to the wind when bringing in new arrivals, leading to some major transfer missteps.

Liverpool having to find a replacement for Fernando Torres and blowing £35m on Andy Carroll springs to mind as one example of a terrible winter signing. By the same token, the Reds also picked up Luis Suarez in the same window, showing good purchases can be made in the winter window.

And with that being the case, GIVEMESPORT has decided to name the best January transfer market signing for every club in the Premier League right now since the competition began in 1992. We have taken into account aspects such as longevity, trophies won, and just how much the player has improved their team to decide our rankings.

Arsenal

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal signed José Antonio Reyes in the winter of 2004, and he helped the Gunners maintain their unbeaten streak in that famous Incinvbles season Premier League. Andrey Arshavin also had an exciting impact on the team when he arrived in 2009, but Martin Odegaard simply stands out at another level.

Initially, the Norwegian arrived as a loanee from Real Madrid and showed glimpses of his technical quality and game-state intelligence during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign. Mikel Arteta was convinced and signed the midfielder permanently that summer. By 2022, Odegaard was named club captain and this just so happened to coincide with Arsenal's form improving to the point where they are now viewed as genuine contenders for the Premier League title.

Martin Odegaard at Arsenal Games 130 Goals 31 Assists 19 Via Transfermarkt

Aston Villa

Tyrone Mings

Aston Villa haven't been shy from spending big in the winter months of the past. For instance, they spent £24m on Darren Bent in 2011 and then also landed Philippe Coutinho on loan in January 2022, before blowing £17m to make that deal permanent later on in the year.

Instead of those two, however, we're going to name Tyrone Mings as our pick. Injuries have been an issue for the defender throughout his career but when fit enough to truly find his rhythm, the Englishman is a real rock at the back. He helped the Villans get promotion up from the Championship in 2019 and they've been in the top-flight ever since thanks, in no small part, to his performances.

Tyrone Mings at Aston Villa Games 166 Wins 69 Losses 66 Draws 31 Via FootballDataBase

Bournemouth

Steve Cook

Dominic Solanke actually arrived in the winter of 2019 and after a slow start to his career has steadily established himself as one of the club's best players, even if he is somewhat underrated in the rest of the Premier League. But Steve Cook has to get the nod here.

The old-school defender arrived permanently in January 2012 after a short loan spell when the Cherries were still in League One. By 2015, they were a Premier League team with Cook a vital cog in the team. He later became club captain in 2020 and his value was proven as he missed only 21 of the club’s top-flight 190 games across a five-year spell.

Steve Cook at Bournemouth Games 388 Wins 156 Losses 141 Draws 91 Via FootballDataBase

Brentford

Christian Eriksen

Brentford may only be in their third-ever season in the Premier League, but a number of their players have already made a big impact on the division. Ollie Watkins, David Raya, and Saïd Benrahma all played for the Bees at different stages, while Ivan Toney is one current star who looks set to star elsewhere in English football.

Those players all arrived in the summer, though, so this makes Christian Eriksen the obvious choice. The Dane signed in January 2022 with major doubts over his health, having suffered cardiac arrest just 18 months earlier but settled in so fast it was as if he'd playing under Thomas Frank all his life. Brentford were struggling with a slump in form in their debut Premier League season but Eriksen's arrival steadied the ship, allowing them to finish 13th.

Brentford at Christian Eriksen Games 11 Goals 1 Assists 4 Wins 7 Losses 3 Via Transfermarkt

Brighton

Glenn Murray

In terms of pure profit, transfers don't come much better than Moisés Caicedo. The midfielder arrived from Independiente del Valle in the winter of 2021 for just £4.5m and was sold to Chelsea for £115m just two years later. But that's not a particularly romantic way of looking at football.

Instead, we've picked the far less glamorous signing of Glenn Murray. Costing Brighton £300,000 in January 2008, his goals – across two different spells – helped the club make it to the Premier League from League One. These days, we know the Seagulls as a slick machine but without the striker netting 36% of the club’s goals throughout the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, they would have likely been relegated.

Glenn Murray at Brighton Games 287 Goals 111 Assists 20 Via Transfermarkt

Burnley

James Tarkowski

A bunch of familiar names have arrived at Burnley in the winter months – such as defenders Kieran Trippier and Michael Keane, and more attack-minded players like Robbie Brady, Ashley Barnes, and Charlie Austin – but James Tarkowski is the pick of the bunch.

The English centre-back was key for Sean Dyche for a number of years but actually joined Brentford in a January transfer window and then moved on to Turf Moor two years later. It took him a little time to establish himself as a regular starter but Keane's move to Everton in 2017 allowed Tarkowski the opening he needed. He would go on to play 194 league games for the club in six years before moving to Goodison Park in 2022.

James Tarkowski at Burnley Games 218 Wins 76 Losses 90 Draws 52 Via FootballDataBase

Chelsea

Gary Cahill

Having spent around £100m on Enzo Fernández, Chelsea will hope the Argentine one day is proven to be their best-ever winter deal. As of yet, though, the jury is still out on that particular transfer. Doubts over Gary Cahill's service to the club, however, are non-existent.

The English defender joined the Blues from Bolton in January 2012 and by 2015 he'd won the Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League. Not a bad haul for a £7m transfer...

Gary Cahill at Chelsea Games 290 Wins 173 Losses 55 Draws 62 Via FootballDataBase

Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha, of course, excelled for Crystal Palace in two different spells. First, he came through the club's academy and impressed enough to earn a move to Manchester United. But after a tricky few years at Old Trafford, he returned to Selhurst Park – turning a loan into a permanent deal in 2015.

Back on his home patch, Zaha soon rediscovered his best form, proving to be one of the most scintillating wingers in the Premier League. He won Crystal Palace Player of the Year three times on the trot between 2015/16 to 2017/18, showing just how vital he was for the club before his move to Galatasaray in 2023.

Wilfried Zaha at Crystal Palace Games 458 Goals 90 Assists 76 Via Transfermarkt

Everton

Séamus Coleman

It's well-known that Séamus Coleman arrived from Sligo Rovers for next to nothing – £60,000 to be exact – but the Irishman did so in the winter, thus making him a strong candidate for Everton's greatest winter arrival. You could even argue he is their best signing in the Premier League era, full stop.

After all, costing so little and joining as a complete unknown, he has far surpassed all expectations. Coleman made his senior debut in 2009 and was named captain 10 years later. Now aged 35, the right-back remains with the club, still adding to his tally of over 400 appearances for the Toffees.

Séamus Coleman at Everton Games 411 Wins 170 Losses 135 Draws 106 Via FootballDataBase

Read more: Where the Premier League's 10 youngest players are now

Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrović

Perhaps recency bias plays a part in this decision. Brede Hangeland, Brian McBride and Clint Dempsey all delivered fantastic moments at Craven Cottage for Fulham but Aleksandar Mitrović's goals have been so important in making the club a Premier League side in recent years, he can't be overlooked.

The Serbian striker scored 111 goals in 206 games for the club, most memorably smashing home a record 43 times in 46 games as Fulham gained promotion from the Championship in 2022. Without him, the club may well still be struggling down in the second tier.

Aleksandar Mitrović at Fulham Games 206 Goals 111 Assists 22 Via Transfermarkt

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk

Honestly, this pick could so easily be Suárez, who – as mentioned in the intro – proved to be a much better way of spending the £50m gained from Torres' sale, after so much of that cash was blown on Carroll. Unlike Virgil van Dijk, however, the Uruguayan wasn't quite able to bring silverware to Anfield.

With that being the case, the Dutchman just edges it here. Having won every trophy on offer for the Reds since arriving in the winter of 2018, it's hard to think of a transfer being quite so perfect as this. Indeed, Van Dijk was the final piece of the puzzle required for Jurgen Klopp to complete his all-conquering squad.

Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool Games 242 Wins 165 Losses 34 Draws 43 Via FootballDataBase

Luton Town

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

Luton Town are in the Premier League having had an astonishing rise over the past decade. Indeed, in 2013 they were playing in the Conference League and ten years on they are a fully established top-tier club.

It just so happens that Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu arrived in the winter of 2013 and has been with the club every step of the way on the path back to the top. The midfielder is the first and only footballer to go from non-league football all the way up to the Premier League with one club.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu at Luton Town Games 388 Wins 178 Losses 111 Draws 99 Via FootballDataBase

Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus

Perhaps one day, Julián Álvarez will take this honour. He does already have a treble under his belt, as well as the Club World Cup, but it's still early days in the Argentine's career with Manchester City. And others may point to Edin Džeko as another fine January signing for City but he didn't win as much or score as much as Gabriel Jesus.

Indeed, the Brazilian bagged 95 goals for the Cityzens while Džeko claimed 72. Jesus also won a lot more, leaving the club for Arsenal in 2022 with four league titles, one FA Cup, and three League Cup trophies under his belt. While he was never the star man, the striker certainly played a big role in the club's domination of English football.

Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City Games 236 Goals 95 Assists 46 Via Transfermarkt

Manchester United

Nemanja Vidić

Bruno Fernandes may be a valid pick for some but unfortunately, he has played in such a woeful era, it's easier to look back on the past to appreciate the best winter signing Manchester United have ever made – and so we come to Nemanja Vidić. Arriving in January 2006 from Spartak Moscow for just £7m, he was a bargain compared to the £68m required to land Fernandes.

The centre-back would go on to form a brilliant relationship with Rio Ferdinand at the heart of United's defence, winning the Premier League five times under Sir Alex Ferguson. He also lifted the Champions League, the Club World Cup and three League Cup trophies during his time at Old Trafford.

Nemanja Vidić at Manchester United Games 300 Wins 204 Loses 45 Draws 51 Via FootballDataBase

Newcastle United

Kieran Trippier

You get the feeling that the list of exciting January signings made by Newcastle United is going to significantly grow over the coming years, thanks to their unimaginable wealth. Their Saudi ownership has already forked out on some great purchases such as Bruno Guimarães but Kieran Trippier just gets the nod here.

The Englishman arrived from Atlético Madrid in the winter of 2022 for just £12m. This has proven to be an absolute bargain with the fullback's experience, leadership, and general quality helping elevate the Magpies from the bottom of the Premier League up into the Champions League.

Kieran Trippier at Newcastle Games 79 Wins 38 Losses 20 Draws 21 Via FootballDataBase

Nottingham Forest

Danilo

The modern edition of Nottingham Forest has become synonymous with new signings. Under the ownership of Evangelos Marinakis, a whopping 124 signings have been made. Not all of them have been successful but some have fared better than others.

With so many incomings and outgoings since their promotion to the Premier League, it's hard to put a finger on one reliable name. So instead of looking backwards, we will project forwards and name the talented Danilo. Still only 22, the Brazilian who joined in January 2023 has a bright future and his displays in the middle of the park last term were vital in keeping the club in the top flight.

Danilo at Nottingham Forest Games 28 Wins 9 Losses 14 Draws 5 Stats via FootballDataBase

Sheffield United

Oliver Norwood

REUTERS

Perhaps Sander Berge is a better player but after he helped Sheffield United get promotion in 2023, he then jumped ship that summer to join Burnley – who were also returning to the Premier League. With that in mind, it's nicer to name a player who has stuck around a little longer.

Up step Oliver Norwood. The midfielder joined the Blades back in 2019 and played a telling role in both of their recent promotions to the Premier League. He has featured over 240 times for the club, with appearances in both the top and second flight.

Oliver Norwood at Sheffield United Games 240 Wins 104 Losses 86 Draws 50 Stats via FootballDataBase

Tottenham Hotspur

Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe joined Tottenham Hotspur in the winter of 2004 and then after leaving for Portsmouth (another winter move), he returned five years later in January 2009. Perhaps his favourite New Year's Resolution is to find a new club...

Either way, it makes him the perfect pick for this article. The Englishman was Spurs' Player of the Year in 2004 and would go on to score 140 goals and pick up 31 assists in 361 outings for the north London outfit. Not bad at all.

Jermain Defoe at Tottenham Games 361 Goals 140 Assists 31 Via Transfermarkt

West Ham United

Tomáš Souček

The Czech midfielder isn't the most glamorous footballer to have played for West Ham over the years, but Tomáš Souček certainly is effective in the middle of the park. Whether it be breaking up the play with his long legs, or striding into the box to get on the end of crosses, he delivers time and time again for David Moyes.

Declan Rice and Lucas Paquetá got more attention for their roles in midfield as the Hammers won the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League but Souček played his part too, working tirelessly alongside them in a trio throughout the bulk of the competition. He arrived on loan in January 2020 without much fanfare but his contributions to the team since then cannot be overlooked.

Tomáš Souček at West Ham Games 183 Wins 86 Losses 63 Draws 34 Via FootballDataBase

Wolves

Sylvan Ebanks-Blake

Benik Afobe had some fine moments in a Wolves shirt, while Daniel Podence is another winter arrival who delivered the goods for the club in the past. But they probably don't quite have the same legacy as Sylvan Ebanks-Blake.

He won the Championship Golden Boot in two consecutive seasons at Molineux, bagging 25 league goals when Wolves managed to get Premier League promotion back in 2009. He bagged 62 goals and 19 assists in 193 games for the club during a memorable five-year stint.