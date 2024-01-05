Highlights Declan Rice and Dominik Szoboszlai are two of the best signings of the season with the midfielders elevating Arsenal and Liverpool respectively.

West Ham's signing of Mohammed Kudus could be one of the purchases of the 2023/24 season.

Bournemouth and Brighton have been shrewd operators in the transfer market and have a few players in contention for their best signing of the season.

The January transfer window is open and Premier League clubs have the opportunity to add to any transfer business they carried out in the summer 2023 window. Not all clubs feel the need to dip into the market during the winter, but some view it as a chance to right some wrongs within their playing staff.

Eye-watering amounts of money were spent on transfers in the build-up to the start of the 2023/24 season, with every club bringing in new recruits to try and achieve their goals. Some have gone well, others have been disastrous. GIVEMESPORT have decided to keep it positive and take a look at every Premier League club's best signing of the 2023/24 season so far.

This can be based on the future of these players, their individual performances or even the impact they have had on those around them. Without further ado, let's get into it...

Every Premier League Club's best signing of 2023/24 Club Player Signed From Transfer Fee Arsenal Declan Rice West Ham £105 million Aston Villa Pau Torres Villarreal £33 million Bournemouth Alex Scott Bristol City £25 million Brentford Nathan Collins Wolves £23 million Brighton Joao Pedro Watford £30 million Burnley Luca Koleosho Espanyol £2.5 million Chelsea Cole Palmer Man City £42.5 million Crystal Palace Jefferson Lerma Bournemouth Free Everton Jack Harrison Leeds Loan Fulham Alex Iwobi Everton £22 million Liverpool Dominik Szoboszlai RB Leipzig £60 million Luton Town Ross Barkley OGC Nice Free Manchester City Jeremy Doku Rennes £55.5 million Manchester United Rasmus Hojlund Atalanta £72 million Newcastle Tino Livramento Southampton £32 million Nottingham Forest Anthony Elanga Man United £15 million Sheffield United Cameron Archer Aston Villa £18 million Tottenham Guglielmo Vicario Empoli £17.2 million West Ham Mohammed Kudus Ajax £38 million Wolves Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Strasbourg £12.9 million Transfer fees are courtesy of Sky Sports News and Transfermarkt.

Arsenal

Declan Rice

Declan Rice joined Arsenal for an enormous £105 million fee after leading West Ham to Europa Conference glory at the end fo the 2022/23 campaign and the former Hammers' skipper took to the Emirates like a duck to water with no adaptation period required. New signings often take a few games at least to get into the swing of things at their new club, but the English midfielder has been dominating opposition midfields ever since the first kick of a ball in 2023/24.

Kai Havertz and David Raya have had spells of impressing, but the duo have also struggled massively at times since their moves from Chelsea and Brentford (loan) respectively. Jurrien Timber was brought in from Ajax to be a starting defender, but the Dutchman suffered a long-term injury on the opening day of the season against Nottingham Forest and has been absent ever since. Rice is the standout candidate as he has started every single league game of the season to date and will be vital if the Gunners are to go on to win the Premier League.

Aston Villa

Pau Torres

Unai Emery moved to bring Pau Torres in from Villarreal after the pair had worked together in La Liga previously, and the ball-playing defender has lived up to expectations at Villa Park. Aston Villa are surprising everyone as they have inserted themselves into an unlikely title race, and are one of the favourites to secure a top-four finish. Torres had a difficult start to life in England as he was brought on to replace the injured Tyrone Mings in the opening day thrashing at the hands of Newcastle.

The Spaniard has since acclimatised to the Premier League and is a big part of one of the most organised defences in English football. Villa Park has become a fortress due to the high energy of Emery's team and Torres is one of the biggest factors in the solidity of the unit. Youri Tielmans on a free transfer from Leicester City was a great coup, and Moussa Diaby has all the potential to grow into his role as one of Villa's key forward positions. Torres is the undisputed winner for us.

Bournemouth

Alex Scott

Bournemouth were one of the more active Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window, as Gary O'Neil departed and Andoni Iraola was brought in to replace him. The new manager signed the likes of Tyler Adams, Milos Kerkez, Justin Kluivert, and Max Aarons among others. While many of those players have performed admirably in the Cherries' charge towards the top half of the table, it is a highly-rated youngster that has started to make headlines.

Alex Scott was a much sought-after midfielder while plying his trade for Bristol City in the second tier of English football, but Bournemouth won the race and the English midfielder has found his feet and could prove to be a sensational signing for £25 million. His creativity and ability to progress the ball forward will be huge assets as his new club look to move forward and solidify themselves as a mid-table club.

Brentford

Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins has cemented himself as a regular feature in Brentford's back three. This isn't an easy feat for any player as Thomas Frank's team has been one of the most solid defensive units in the Premier League since their promotion two seasons ago. There have been a few shaky moments, such as his horror show against his former club Wolves, in which he was at fault for two of the goals conceded.

Collins has nonetheless been a good signing and is an obvious pick as Kevin Schade has suffered from injury issues since his loan move was made permanent over the summer. The Bees' other pieces of business in the transfer market are with a view to the future, with an array of younger players being brought in.

Brighton

Joao Pedro

To be named as Brighton's best signing in any season is one of the biggest compliments a player can be handed, as it has become well-documented that the Seagulls are one of the best - if not the best - operating Premier League teams in the transfer market. Roberto de Zerbi's team had an extremely busy summer window with Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo being the biggest departures from the AMEX Arena.

Joao Pedro has lit up the top-flight after being snapped up from Championship side Watford. The majority of his goals have come in the Europa League, but Pedro has also kept wonderkid Evan Ferguson out of the starting line-up for the majority of the campaign to date. Seven goals in 20 league matches is a good return for the Brazilian in the opening half of the campaign and at 22 years old, there is so much room for improvement. James Milner, Mahmoud Dahoud, Carlos Baleba, and Bart Verbruggen have all proven to be good signings along with Pedro.

Burnley

Luca Koleosho

Burnley were amazing in the Championship as they stormed to promotion to the Premier League. Vincent Kompany was then hailed as one of the most exciting managers around, but things haven't gone to plan for the Belgian in the 2023/24 season as they look like overwhelming favourites to drop back into the second tier of English football. Luca Koleosho has shown moments of brilliance in his short spell at Turf Moor to date but will miss a large portion of the season due to injury.

The Italy Under-21 international has electric pace and is a direct dribbler that gives opposing full-backs something to think about at all times. There are very few players at the club to have impressed upon their return to the big time, but Koleosho has been one to catch the eye of onlookers.

Chelsea

Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer has announced himself to the Premier League in the 2023/24 season as he has already been handed the nickname 'Cold Palmer' due to his wonderful goal against Luton Town and incredible celebration against former club Manchester City. Having scored in City's Super Cup success against Sevilla at the start of the season, it became apparent that starting opportunities would be limited at the Etihad and Chelsea were the opportune side that made a move.

The Blues have had a rough ride under Mauricio Pochettino as they are floundering in mid-table after spending some eye-watering amounts of money on the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernández in 2023. Palmer has 12 goal contributions to his name from his first 16 league appearances for the club and is without a doubt the star performer at Stamford Bridge so far this season.

Crystal Palace

Jefferson Lerma

Crystal Palace are a side that didn't feel the need to make too many new signings over the summer transfer window, but the Eagles did recruit Jefferson Lerma from Bournemouth and the defensive midfielder has slotted into the side seamlessly. Going about the dirty work for his side, Lerma's impact is often overlooked but that can't take away from his ball-winning prowess. The ex-CHerries midfielder has the added responsibility of filling the void left by long-term absentee Cheick Doucoure.

Roy Hodgson's team are very hot and cold in the Premier League thus far in the 2023/24 season but look to have enough to keep themselves in the division. The Eagles aren't the biggest spenders around and are reliant on shrewd pick-ups such as Lerma to keep them afloat.

Everton

Jack Harrison (loan)

Like Palace, Everton have had to rely heavily on players that were already at the club before the 2023/24 season. Jack Harrison has forced his way into Sean Dyche's side since a loan move from Leeds United. The winger was one of the best-performing players at Elland Road but was powerless as the Yorkshire outfit slipped back into the Championship. He has been given a second chance at Premier League football - albeit on a temporary basis for now - and the Toffees are benefitting from the move.

Harrison netted one of the best goals of the season to date with an audacious lob from distance against Bournemouth. Dyche-ball is well known to require all players to get stuck in and work hard to both get forward and get back to help out the defensive players. The 27-year-old never stops running and is the only player to regularly start for the club that wasn't an Everton player before the season kicked off.

Fulham

Alex Iwobi

Marco Silva's men have endured a tough start to the 2023/24 season after enjoying a wonderful campaign back in the top league of English football in the 2022/23 campaign. Aleksandar Mitrovic's switch to Al-Hilal left the Cottagers without a clinical goalscorer and, while Raul Jimenez came in from Wolves and has done an admirable job, the Mexican hasn't been the same thorn in the side of opposing teams as his predecessor.

Alex Iwobi was an unexpected arrival from Everton but the Nigerian has been an important member of Silva's midfield that is as industrious and hard-working as any other in the division. The former Arsenal winger has transformed into a Premier League level central midfielder after having been written off previously. There have been no standout performers in a white shirt this season so far, but Iwobi is the pick of the new signings.

Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai

Jürgen Klopp was tasked with completely overhauling his engine room in the summer of 2023 as long-serving midfielders Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, and Naby Keïta departed the club following a less than impressive 2022/23 season. The Reds' manager has done a remarkable job to transform a team that failed to make it into the top four in the previous season into title challengers while integrating a completely new midfield into his side.

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Wataru Endo have all had brilliant moments in the early days of their careers on Merseyside but Dominik Szoboszlai has been the most impressive to date. The Hungary captain has started all Premier League games to date and has shown his incredible technique with several wonder goals across all competitions. Fatigue appears to have set in slightly during a busy period of the season, but Szoboszlai is one of the driving forces behind Liverpool.

Luton Town

Ross Barkley

No one could have foreseen Ross Barkley's return to England being the success it has been. Particularly when that involved joining Luton Town on a free transfer from OGC Nice. The Hatters have shown more fight than expected as they are embroiled in a relegation scrap and the former Chelsea and Everton midfielder has been at the centre of anything good Rob Edwards' team have done.

Barkley is one of the vital cogs in Luton's system as he drives his team forward with menacing runs in possession of the ball while he is also the most capable passer in the team. Andros Townsend is another example of shrewd business on the part of the Premier league newcomers as the winger brings even more experience to the team, but Barkley has outperformed all of his new teammates.

Manchester City

Jeremy Doku

It would always be difficult to improve the Manchester City squad from the 2022/23 season after Pep Guardiola led his team to a historic treble including their first-ever Champions League trophy. Riyad Mahrez left to join the emerging Saudi Pro League and Palmer was allowed to leave for Chelsea as previously mentioned. Who could replace the talent of the two players leaving? Jeremy Doku.

Guardiola swooped for a different kind of winger from the ones he already has in his squad as he snapped up the electric wide man from Rennes. Doku hit the ground running as he wreaked havoc for English defences and even joined an exclusive club of players to have assisted four goals in a single Premier League game against Bournemouth. Josko Gvardiol has been a solid signing at left-back, but the Croatian has had a few difficult moments and thus, Doku edges it for City.

Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund

Times are clearly hard at Old Trafford when a player who took 15 league appearances to net his first goal is declared the club's best signing. However, Rasmus Hojlund has shown potential on the European stage as he scored five goals in six appearances. The Danish forward was signed for £72 million from Atalanta to take up the mantle of being Man United's number nine and that burden appears to have laid heavily upon his shoulders at times.

None of the Red Devils' attacking options have been firing on all cylinders and the other players signed in the summer - Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat, Sergio Reguilon, and Andre Onana - have struggled to look like the required quality to drag United back to the glory years. Hojlund is still a young player and has plenty of time to improve and as the team around him picks up form, more goalscoring chances should come his way.

Newcastle United

Tino Livramento

Newcastle fans perhaps expected Sandro Tonali to be regarded as their best signing of the season at the halfway mark as the Italian midfielder was seen as an extraordinary coup at the time. However, after only a handful of appearances for the Magpies, the ex-Milan man was suspended for 10 months due to gambling-related offences. Another signing that was primed to hit the ground running was Harvey Barnes but the winger has hardly featured in the first 20 games of the campaign due to injury.

Young full-back Tino Livramento has been immense whenever taking to the field for Eddie Howe's side. Injury issues have been rampant within the Newcastle squad and resources have been stretched a number of times meaning the majority of the defender's appearances have come in an unfamiliar left-back role. He is as hard-working as they come and a long-term injury at Southampton doesn't appear to have had any real impact on his pace. He is no doubt the long-term successor to Kieran Trippier in his natural right-back role.

Nottingham Forest

Anthony Elanga

Manchester United have been having issues scoring goals as previously mentioned. One man that escaped Old Trafford in the summer was Anthony Elanga after the Swedish international struggled for regular game time in the Red Devils' senior squad. Nottingham Forest have reaped the rewards of taking a chance on a youngster that was left on the fringes of a 'top six' club as the winger has netted four goals and registered six assists in his first 20 league games.

Elanga is one of the fastest players in the Premier League, and he has suited the counter-attacking style of play Nottingham Forest have employed throughout the season. The youngster even netted an unlikely winner at Stamford Bridge earlier in the campaign and played a big part in a 2-1 success over his former employers at the City Ground. Forest are a club that have made many signings over the past 18 months, but this is one of the very best.

Sheffield United

Cameron Archer

There's not much to shout about at Sheffield United after the Blades have been rooted to the bottom of the table for the majority of the season. Cameron Archer's arrival from Aston Villa came after the striker impressed on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship and there is clearly talent within the former Villan. He may have only scored three goals in the league - including one at Villa Park - but this makes him the club's joint-top scorer.

Gustavo Hamer and Vinicius Souza have been good signings that could feel hard done by to not get the nod ahead of Archer, but the Sheffield United midfield has struggled to cope with the speed and quality of the Premier League, and thus, those players in the engine room miss out.

Tottenham

Guglielmo Vicario

James Maddison may be the name you are screaming at your screen right now, but hear us out. While Maddison was a revelation in the early part of the season, the English midfielder has missed a lot of games due to injury. Guglielmo Vicario, on the other hand, has been an ever-present in Ange Postecoglou's impressive Tottenham side. Taking over from Hugo Lloris as the number one for Spurs was never going to be an easy task for anyone, but the Italian has taken to the role incredibly.

Vicario has kept five clean sheets despite playing behind a makeshift defence that has mainly consisted of multiple full-backs playing at centre-half. Maddison is a very close second, but the bravery of the shot-stopper to leave his line rapidly when needed and the ability to pull off wonderful saves when called upon has just got him in ahead of the former Leicester City man.

West Ham

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham will be without Mohammed Kudus for January and perhaps even February due to AFCON. The Irons will need to be creative in how they replace their Ghanaian star for the fixtures he misses as the former Ajax man has formed an incredible front three alongside Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen for David Moyes' team. Six Premier League goals and an assist is a good way for the winger to have started life in East London.

Many top clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea were previously linked with a move for Kudus, but the money brought in for Rice helped the Hammers clinch the deal. The 23-year-old is deceptively quick, strong and technically astounding. It wouldn't be a surprise to see an elite club make a move for him in the near future if his performance levels continue on their current trajectory. West Ham are through to the knockout rounds of the Europa League and have put themselves in contention for the European places in the league too.

Wolves

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

Wolves saw most of their transfer business result in players exiting the club rather than new players coming in. Ruben Neves, Adama Traore, and Raul Jimenez were the highest-profile departures from Molineux. This is due to the Financial Fair Play restrictions placed upon the club and as a result, there wasn't a huge budget to work with. Gary O'Neil stepped into the job with a tough task on his hands, but has done admirably to steer Wolves away from any relegation conversations.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has shown glimpses of quality with goals against Brentford and Sheffield United from midfield and is probably the best signing the club have made in the 2023/24 season but as already stated, there's not much in the way of competition.