Highlights Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis became the latest two England players to earn international caps.

This article picks out the best 'uncapped' player at senior level from every Premier League side, basing selections on club form and efforts at youth level.

Some players, such as Rico Henry and Noni Madueke, face a challenge to earn caps for their country because of competition in their positions.

It doesn’t get much better than belting out your national anthem with arms wrapped around your compatriots as you set out to wear your heart on your sleeve and represent your country, just like Manchester City's Rico Lewis and Chelsea star Cole Palmer would’ve found out recently. The pair, both in the embryonic stages of their respective careers, earned their first minutes in an England shirt during November’s international break as Gareth Southgate put his bias on hold and introduced the youngsters with both games not holding that much weight.

Going into the domestic football hiatus, England had already qualified for Euro 2024 in Germany and so, Southgate gave both Palmer and Lewis a chance to strut their stuff alongside the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Declan Rice. As expected, they were both impressive. So much so that Lewis, a day before his 19th birthday, picked up the Man of the Match gong for his impressive 90-minute display against North Macedonia, one in which England drew 1-1.

With both players now removing themselves from the ‘uncapped’ club, this got us thinking. From all 20 Premier League clubs, we’ve pinpointed one player that has not received the love from their national team and, as such, are yet to make their debut. We've based our selections on their form at club level and also their achievements for their country's youth sides, and, for reference, we have focused this piece on players that have not featured at senior level - any amount of U21 and U18 football doesn't matter. So, sit back, grab the popcorn, and ask yourself this: what are you waiting for? Let’s delve in.

Read More: Cole Palmer's reaction to first England senior call-up

Every Premier League team's best 'uncapped' player at senior international level Club Player Nation Arsenal Fabio Vieria Portugal Aston Villa Ezri Konsa England Bournemouth Max Aarons England Brentford Rico Henry England Brighton & Hove Albion Solly March England Burnley James Trafford England Chelsea Noni Madueke England Crystal Palace Michael Olise France Everton Dwight McNeil England Fulham Issa Diop France Liverpool Harvey Elliott England Luton Town Tahith Chong Netherlands Manchester City Stefan Ortega Germany Manchester United Aaron Wan-Bissaka England Newcastle United Sven Botman Netherlands Nottingham Forest Morgan Gibbs-White England Sheffield United Gustavo Hamer Netherlands Tottenham Hotspur Guglielmo Vicario Italy West Ham United Ben Johnson England Wolverhampton Wanderers Max Kilman England

Arsenal - Fabio Vieira - Portugal

With his pedigree on the international stage perhaps marred by his bit-part role in north London for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, Fabio Vieira may never get that call up – one that he so dearly yearns for. At Under-21 level, the midfielder has been excellent and appears in their top 10 all-time appearance makers, mainly while at Porto. Given just one start this term by Arteta, the Portuguese magician should be solely focusing on upping his domestic minutes before thinking of lining up alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo. That said, the former’s importance to Portugal may keep Vieira out of contention.

Aston Villa – Ezri Konsa - England

Not for much longer, it seems, but Ezri Konsa, a regular for his club Aston Villa, is still yet to fly out of the blocks for his nation. The 26-year-old defensive ace received his first call-up to senior international action but failed to feature in either game - typical. Whether Southgate will grant him another shot at donning the England threads upon the return of his teammate Tyrone Mings is a conversation for another day, but it would be remiss of us – and the current England chief – to ignore his influence on proceedings at Villa Park, especially under the guidance of Unai Emery.

Read More: Predicting Aston Villa’s next five England internationals after Ezri Konsa

Bournemouth - Max Aarons - England

Despite being a European champion at Under-21 level, Max Aarons is yet to receive a phone call from Southgate himself asking him to ready-up his suitcase and passport. Now at Premier League outfit Bournemouth, the London-born ace spent his embryonic years at Norwich, who yo-yo’d between the first and second tier for year upon year. Should the Cherries continue to retain their status as a top-flight club, Aarons could be in line for a shot later down the line. That’s only if England’s long line of right-backs decide to either a) retire ridiculously early or b) fall heavily out of form, though neither are exactly likely.

Brentford - Rico Henry - England

It’s almost impossible for Rico Henry to break into the England set up – and here’s why. Southgate has had to deal with the never-ending injury problems of Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw alike in recent years, while both have made serious claims for why they should start ahead of the other. But what often happens when the aforementioned duo are unavailable? In slots either a centre back or a right back. Henry, one of the finest left-backs the Premier League has to offer, has been looked past, despite being Brentford’s most loyal servant. Quick, strong, decisive – he has all the tools to be a brilliant asset to Southgate but his ways of managing a national side has no space for someone such as the Birmingham-born 26-year-old.

Brighton & Hove Albion – Solly March - England

An underrated aspect of Roberto De Zerbi’s well-oiled Brighton machine, Solly March – who is one of the Premier League’s best 15 players in 2023/24 based on stats – has gone under the radar on the international stage. The epitome of an unsung hero in its simplest form and now 29, his days of becoming a senior England international may be becoming eerily numbered, though he has played under Southgate’s tutelage in the past, albeit at Under-21 level. Back in 2015, the Brighton ace scored once in his three outings for the Young Lions but he has not been afforded the chance to back it up at senior level.

Burnley – James Trafford - England

An unsung hero at Under-21 level, it may come as a surprise that James Trafford has still not received the long-awaited nod from Gareth Southgate, especially after his heroics in the Under-21 European Championships. Being sold to Burnley in the summer was a potential mistake on his part, though regular minutes in Pep Guardiola’s imperious treble-winning side were not looking likely, with Ederson and Stefan Ortega comfortably first and second choice at the Etihad Stadium. Having struggled to impress between the Turf Moor sticks, Trafford will be looking to iron out his poor form to be considered for a call-up in the near future. Though he must be aware that until Jordan Pickford hangs up his gloves, the likelihood of any regular action in the fabled white of England is very, very slim.

Chelsea – Noni Madueke - England

Another bright English prospect who is still yet to reach the pinnacle of his career. Noni Madueke, who is adored by fans at Stamford Bridge and is part of the club's best Under-23 XI, is yet to prove his worth for England’s senior side. A mainstay under Aidy Boothroyd’s stewardship at the Under-21 side, Madueke, still only 21, will be hoping that his bright domestic form will warrant a punt from Southgate. If not, there may be no remaining places for him to go to and attempt to set the international side of football alight. Brimming with attacking talent, England often configure unorthodox attacks thanks to the versatility of those involved, and it’s difficult to picture Madueke in and amongst it at the moment.

Crystal Palace – Michael Olise - France

England fans will be crossing their fingers that Crystal Palace's talisman Michael Olise remains uncapped by France so that Southgate – or whoever is in charge – can make use of his twinkle-toe-like services. With Nigeria and Algeria also in the mix, it seems as if the star has his full focus on cracking the France squad, though that is an onerous task even for the sport’s very best. Having featured for their Under-21 side seven times, it’s quite possible that he could switch allegiances in years to come. Although he penned an extension at Selhurst Park, a move to Chelsea – which was heavily reported over the summer - may have helped his case given the increased exposure. Perhaps a missed opportunity for the talented 21-year-old.

Everton – Dwight McNeil – England

Dwight McNeil is still only 23 years old, believe it or not, which means that between now and when he turns 30 will be his best chance of impressing Southgate enough to earn a call-up. Unfortunately for the Everton ace, he doesn’t possess the same glitz and glamour as those also eagerly waiting in the wings, most notably: Madueke and Eberechi Eze. Involved with his nation at both Under-20 and Under-21 level, the former Burnley star has performed consistently domestically but may never be granted the opportunity to take his expertise into the senior England set up given the myriad of talent currently available in the roster.

Fulham - Issa Diop – France

Playmaker Andreas Pereira instantly sprung to mind before finding out he had been capped on the sole occasion for Brazil. It is also quite a surprise how many Fulham players have shown out for their country. That being said, Issa Diop is the standout candidate to join the exclusive ‘uncapped’ club. Breaking into the French set up is a tall order, admittedly, and so it may come as little surprise that Diop, currently earning his corn at Craven Cottage, has not been involved at international level. With the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Ibrahima Konate (to name just a few) already involved, it leaves little space for Diop, despite representing his nation at every level between Under-16 and Under-21s.

Liverpool – Harvey Elliott – England

A tough choice between Harvey Elliott - who is loved at Anfield for the thunderbolt he scored against Wolverhampton Wanderers - and his teammate and compatriot Curtis Jones here, but we’ve edged it towards the former purely based on domestic consistency. Liked for his high-energy approach to the game, Elliott has often been on the brink of a call-up in yesteryear but never met the threshold – at least in Southgate’s eyes. Having shone for England at a magnitude of age groups, it forever seems that Elliott’s chance at shining on the big stage is just around the corner, but that may remain the case for a while given the heaps of talent the Three Lions have oozing from their engine room.

Luton - Tahith Chong - Netherlands

If Tahith Chong had stayed at Old Trafford, would he have had more of a shot of being noticed by Ronald Koeman and his entourage? Quite possibly, due to the stature of Manchester United. That said, minutes were extremely limited. The attacking midfielder has become more of a regular at Kenilworth Road, and breaks into the fastest Premier League XI for 2023/24, but the Hatters do not have the same pull that the Red Devils do. Chong, 23, still has many years left in his tank before he calls it a day and will have numerous opportunities to impress and, subsequently, book himself a spot on the Netherlands’ plane wherever it may be heading to.

Manchester City – Stefan Ortega - Germany

Lucky enough to have versatility in abundance, Rico Lewis – a right-back by trade – would’ve been the first pick if he hadn’t picked up the Man of the Match award after making his England debut. So, Stefan Ortega it is. Typically kept away from action domestically thanks to the brilliance of Ederson, the German could be a first-choice stopper for many of the teams in the top flight. But when he gets his chance, boy does he take it. In Manchester City’s 2-1 win over their arch-rivals Man United in the FA Cup final, the German cut a calm and collected figure between the sticks. It seems as if the 30-year-old is being ignored purely because he irregularly starts for his club, but it would be remiss of Germany to continue snubbing his expertise.

Manchester United – Aaron Wan-Bissaka - England

This one baffled us, too. Admittedly, with the long line of promising English right-backs only continuing to grow exponentially, only a select handful will get the sacred opportunity to walk out onto the Wembley turf with 90,000 match attendees eager to see how you get on – and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not included in that list as things stand. There’s a lingering feeling that England may never come calling for his services. Which, to an extent, seems strange given he cost Manchester United £50m and has accumulated north of 150 games for them. Hailed as the best ‘one on one’ defender in the world by certain fans and also capable of a brilliant bit of skill now and then, England could perhaps use his ability in those games where push comes to shove.

Read More: Man Utd: 6 players who could leave for free at Old Trafford ft. Wan-Bissaka

Newcastle United – Sven Botman - Netherlands

Sven Botman has never played for the Netherlands. We repeat, Botman has never played for the Netherlands, making him the most expensive player to not be given an international cap. Let that sink in. A critical part of Eddie Howe’s side returning to the continental stage after a two-decade-long hiatus, the youngster will feel hard done by – and rightfully so. Of course, they are not short of options in that department, but come on. Not even one game? Botman has been a revelation in the Newcastle defence since his arrival, which put the Magpies back an initial £32m. But that’s obviously not enough to prick the ears of Ronald Koeman and his entourage.

Nottingham Forest – Morgan Gibbs-White - England

REUTERS

Nottingham Forest, like Fulham, unusually have a squad brimming with international regulars – but the one that stands out like a sore thumb is one of their most influential stars: Morgan Gibbs-White. His ‘uncapped’ case is certainly a curious one. Surely it’s just a case of England being stacked with a plethora of perfectly good options in the positions he can ply his trade in – otherwise, he would’ve been tried out by now. Three goals in 18 Under-21 caps is, unfortunately, not eye-catching enough for Southgate to consider him and, once again, he could become a player that is never given the opportunity to shine at the top international level.

Read More: England's midfielders for Euro 2024 ranked from 'No Chance' to 'Get Him On The Plane'

Sheffield United – Gustavo Hamer - Netherlands

Sheffield United’s best player by a country mile (sorry Cameron Archer, but it’s the truth). But evidently not good enough to get a sniff at international level. In fairness, this is Gustavo Hamer's first season under the bright lights of the Premier League and so a call-up from Koeman may beckon in the near future. Especially if he is able to secure a move to a top side, his first outing in the famous strip of Holland could only be a matter of time. Hamer is tasked with dislodging the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, and Marten de Roon if he is to achieve every young footballer’s dream.

Tottenham Hotspur – Guglielmo Vicario - Italy

It’s never an easy task to replace a long-standing shot-stopper but Guglielmo Vicario did it with such ease, didn’t he? Saying that, GIVEMESPORT’s goalkeeper of the season (so far) has interestingly – and fairly unnervingly – not represented his country, Italy. The 27-year- old has been reliable as ever for Tottenham Hotspur and Ange Postecoglou in the Greek-Australian’s inaugural season at the helm – and could he replicate the same form for Luicano Spalletti at Euro 2024? He also showed a lot of promise while plying his trade in the Serie A for Empoli, but his stock has continued to grow in England, and he’ll – no doubt – be called up for his nation sooner rather than later.

West Ham United - Ben Johnson - England

West Ham United are another side that feature senior internationals, so it was slim pickings here – so we’ve landed on Ben Johnson. Another. English. Right back. England’s primary conveyor belt of talent seems position-specific to the right side of defence, having spat out the likes of Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Kyle Walker over the years. As such, a player of Johnson’s ilk simply has no chance of getting a sniff. His struggles at domestic level also do not help his case, having accrued zero minutes since the 2023/24 campaign got underway. A shame really given how talented the 23-year-old is, but that’s just how the cookie crumbles, especially in the world of international football.

Wolverhampton Wanderers – Max Kilman – England

A consistent performer for Wolverhampton Wanderers, the ex-Futsal star joins an array of talent (many are on this list) not lucky enough to be noticed by Southgate. The interest in London-born star Max Kilman continues to grow as the Molineux faithful hope that he remains at the club for years to come, though a move away may be exactly what the doctor ordered for his desire to play for England. Interestingly, the 26-year-old failed to earn any international caps at youth level and so now finds himself in a predicament given the centre-back-inspired queue, many of whom have youth caps, waiting eagerly in the wings to gain Southgate’s attention. You may be waiting for a while, Max.