As football evolves away from its traditional guise, there is an unsolicited transition from the sport's working class roots to a commercialised, multi-billion-pound entertainment industry. Nowhere better is this showcased than through the rising costs of the matchday spectacle, with new data revealing the average season ticket for the Premier League's 2024/2025 season has increased by 7.5%.

The research was conducted by TicketGum, and the results offer a startling insight into the division's burgeoning greed for more financial muscle. Arsenal sell the priciest season tickets, with Tottenham, Liverpool, and Chelsea not far behind, while just two out of the 20 clubs opted out of hiking their prices. Interestingly, too, one team lived up to their name of 'The People's Club' by decreasing their rate, with all details revealed below.

Premier League Season Ticket Prices 2024/25 Rank Team Season Ticket Price Change (%) Cheapest Adult Season Ticket (24/25) 1. Arsenal +10.2% £1,073 2. Tottenham +6.1% £856 3. Chelsea +8% £810 4. Liverpool +2% £713 5. Newcastle United +10.3% £662 6. Aston Villa +4.9% £640 7. Bournemouth +7.3% £633 8. Fulham +4% £619 9. Brighton +5.3% £595 10. Manchester United +3.6% £579 11. Everton -7.5% £555 12. Nottingham Forest +18.3% £550 13. Crystal Palace +0% £545 14. Wolves +0% £525 15. Brentford +18.1% £495 16. Southampton +26.4% £479 17. Manchester City +10.4% £425 18. Leicester City +4.9% £404 19. Ipswich Town +5.4% £372 20. West Ham +11.3% £345

Arsenal the Most Expensive By Far

Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool in the moneyed chasing pack

In the 2024/25 Premier League season, there is just one club that sells their cheapest adult season ticket for more than £1,000, with Arsenal proving to be the most prohibitively expensive club in England. At £1,073, the Gunners top the charts by a distance, even though they rank seventh in the table outlining the biggest price change differences compared to last season, with an increase of 10.2%. The north London club also boasted the most expensive 'cheap' season ticket in 2023/24.

North London rivals Tottenham are their closest competitors, with the Lilywhites selling their cheapest adult season ticket for £856 - a generous £217 less for choosing white over red. Chelsea follow closely behind with their £810 valuation, while Liverpool will sell theirs at the cheapest for £713.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The most expensive Premier League matchday ticket for the 2023/24 season was found at Chelsea, where seats could be bought for a whopping £240. Second was Fulham, who sold some of their tickets at £105, and Arsenal and Tottenham straddled in third with a £103 ticket.

Both Manchester Clubs Way Behind Their Top Four Rivals

Manchester champions its working class roots

For the simple reason that Manchester is home to one of the biggest football clubs in the world, Manchester United, and one of the best football teams ever built by this current Manchester City side, one could be forgiven for thinking the blue and red of the northwest city also boasts the most expensive season tickets for the 2024/25 season.

However, this thought process is far from reality. While the Red Devils find themselves 10th for their cheapest adult season ticket out of all 20 Premier League teams, the Cityzens haven't lost the memory of their humble beginnings, with their price of £425 seeing them sell the fourth-cheapest season ticket in the league. Because of this, both Manchester clubs are way behind their top-four rivals. United are the closest to matching their out-of-city adversaries, but still sell their season tickets for £134 less than Liverpool.

Southampton Make Biggest Increase in Ticket Prices

Nottingham Forest and Brentford are second and third

Following their immediate return to the Premier League via their Championship playoff victory over Leeds United, Southampton are the Premier League club that have increased their prices the most, with a raise of 26.4% for their cheapest tickets, and a 13.7% increase for their most expensive tickets. Saints supporters will have to pay £479 for the cheapest season ticket - £100 more than the 23/24 season.

This is vastly different to other promoted sides for this season. Leicester City placed thirteenth on the list, with a 4.9% increase for their cheapest ticket, and a 10% increase for their most expensive season ticket available. Meanwhile, Ipswich Town, who will be experiencing Premier League football for the first time since 2002, have only inflated their prices by a meagre £19, which sees them take up 11th position on the percentage difference chart.

In second place for rising costs are Nottingham Forest, with a hefty season ticket price increase of 18.3%, rising from £465 to £550. However, fans have the option of forking out up to £850 on their most expensive ticket, which is a 28.8% increase (£190) from last year. Following closely behind, in third place, is Brentford, with a price increase of 18.1%, soaring from £419 to £495.

Everton The Only Team to Decrease Their Prices

Crystal Palace and Wolves freeze theirs

It's one thing to call yourself 'The People's Club', but backing it up with actions is far more difficult. Nevertheless, Everton have done just that. The Toffees are the only Premier League team decreasing their 24/25 season tickets, with a £45 decrease (7.5%) in their cheapest ticket price from £600 in 23/24 to £555 for the 24/25 season. Despite being among the clubs that could face further punishment for breaking Financial Fair Play rules and regulations, they continue to champion their nickname associated with their working class belief system. Although they did top the charts for the most expensive day out in 2023/24.

They are one of three clubs to opt out of increasing season ticket prices. The other two are Wolves and Crystal Palace, who both froze their cheapest price, even though both clubs endured a stellar season that could have warranted a more lavish matchday experience next term. Gary O'Neil has been a revelation since being replaced at Bournemouth and thus finding solace in the Molineux dugout, while Oliver Glasner has the Eagles spreading their wings again following a campaign that saw them finish in the top 10 of the topflight for the first time in their 162-year history.