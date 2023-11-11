Highlights Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell is the fastest player in the squad, with a top speed of 34.1 km/h.

The Premier League is a notoriously fast-paced league in comparison to the other top European divisions. Many of the fastest players in the entire world ply their trade in the English top flight currently, adding to the excitement and entertainment of the league.

Sky Sports have revealed the fastest player at each Premier League club, with some shocking names appearing on the list. Each player has then been ranked in order to give a clear view of which club has the quickest player in the country. It is slightly different to ranking the fastest players in the league as several clubs have some rapid players on their books, but only one name can be put forward.

So without further ado, we take a look at those players below, from lightning-quick full-backs to electric wingers - this list has it all...

20 Tyrick Mitchell - Crystal Palace

Top Speed: 34.1 km/h

Crystal Palace have endured a rather up-and-down start to their 2023/24 season with results being very inconsistent. Two of the bright sparks in Roy Hodgson's side are young defenders Tyrick Mitchell and Marc Guehi, with the former being the Eagles' quickest player of the campaign.

The English youngster must now be at least putting his name in the hat for Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of the Euro 2024 tournament next summer. He may be at the bottom of this list, but Mitchell has still proven himself to be rapid within the Crystal Palace squad with a top speed of 34.1 km/h.

19 Carlos Baleba - Brighton

Top Speed: 34.16 km/h

Being brought in with the task of replacing an outgoing Moises Caicedo, it was never going to be an easy job for Carlos Baleba to step into the Brighton midfield. Roberto de Zerbi decided to take a slow approach to bedding the young midfielder into the squad before throwing him straight into the firing line as a regular starter. Baleba's first start of the season came on matchday eight against Liverpool at the AMEX, and the Cameroonian caught the eye of many.

The 20-year-old was a dominant presence in the engine room during that game, with his speed playing a big part in covering wide areas against the likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. With Brighton's attacking style, it is important to have a man that can cover the ground effectively and swiftly, just as Caicedo had done previously. Tony Bloom looks to have done it again in the transfer market.

18 Cameron Archer - Sheffield United

Top Speed: 34.71 km/h

It's been a bleak season for Sheffield United so far as the Blades battle to maintain their Premier League status. Some fans were surprised to see Aston Villa let go of Cameron Archer in the summer transfer window after the striker had impressed during a loan spell at Middlesbrough in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Englishman has gone on to become one of the few positives at Bramall Lane so far this season with very little support in the goalscoring department. The best example of his lightning-quick speed came in the build-up to his goal during United's first win of the season over Wolves. Archer was fortunate to see a deflection bounce past the Wolves back line but he still had a lot of work to do as he raced through on goal and rifled a shot into the net via the crossbar.

17 Michail Antonio - West Ham United

Top Speed: 35.09 km/h

Michail Antonio continues to show a clean pair of heels while leading the line for the Hammers despite his advancing age and hefty workload. The striker is still the main man at the top of David Moyes' attack, and with the style of play the Scottish manager employs at times, it leaves Antonio with a lot of unenviable work to do by himself.

Clocking in at just over 35 km/h puts Antonio ahead of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus, who are both rapid in their own rights. Irons fans saw a rejuvenated Antonio in the opening weeks of the season, with goals against Chelsea and Brighton being the stand-out moments. The 2022/23 season looked to take a toll on the Jamaican as he ended the campaign looking very fatigued and leggy, but he is a new man this term.

16 Kyle Walker - Manchester City

Top Speed: 35.32 km/h

The first big shock of this list comes with Kyle Walker. Manchester City's right-back was the quickest player during the 2022/23 season and has been known to be rapid throughout his career. It's one of his biggest strengths, with opposition players very rarely being able to get the better of the pacey full-back. Walker has found his way back into Pep Guardiola's starting XI after previously being second in the pecking order behind his English colleague, John Stones.

He may be lower than expected on this list, but to be faster than Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku just goes to show that a 33-year-old Walker has still got it. One of the reasons behind his low ranking could be the fact that his team spend the vast majority of their games in possession of the football, meaning there is very little defensive work to be done against many of the teams they face. There is no doubt that the recovery speed is there should Walker need it.

15 Rasmus Hojlund - Manchester United

Top Speed: 35.45 km/h

Erik ten Hag looks to be coming under increasing pressure as Manchester United struggle to keep up the good form of the prior season. The Dutch manager made a number of poor signings in the summer transfer window, with Mason Mount and Andre Onana, in particular, struggling to match the standard required. Rasmus Hojlund was brought in for a massive £72 million from Atalanta in a deal that was met by many raised eyebrows.

The Danish forward has actually been one of the very few bright sparks in the Red Devils' season. With the 'Theatre of Dreams' being the home of some of the best counter-attacking football the division has seen in years gone by, Hojlund could fit perfectly when the team around him starts firing. Being recorded at 35.4 km/h, the youngster will be a frightening prospect for Premier League defenders for many years to come.

14 Ben Chilwell - Chelsea

Top Speed: 35.5 km/h

This one comes as a shock. Even Chelsea fans are unlikely to have predicted that Ben Chilwell would be faster than Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke. The left-back has once again faced injury troubles in the first half of the season after playing in a more advanced role during Mauricio Pochettino's first few games in the Stamford Bridge dug-out.

Chilwell had thought his pace had helped him out during the opening day clash with Liverpool as he raced through on goal and took the ball past an on-rushing Alisson before sticking the ball in the net. However, he may have been too quick off the mark as the offside flag denied him the goal. Chilwell is undoubtedly a massive asset to his team when he can get on the pitch regularly and the former Leicester City man will be hoping to do so in the near future.

13 Micky van de Ven - Tottenham

Top Speed: 35.52 km/h

There is only one defender on this list ahead of the Tottenham new boy. Micky van de Ven was brought in by Ange Postecoglou to partner Christian Romero at the heart of the Spurs back line. The North London side started the season as one of the surprise packages with some breathtaking performances. James Maddison has a shout for being their best player during the opening weeks of the campaign, but Van de Ven's impact was just as big.

The Australian boss likes to play a very expansive and attacking style of football and this requires the defenders to be comfortable enough to push very high up the pitch and leave space in behind for opposing teams to try and exploit. This is a huge change from the expectations placed on centre-backs from the Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho days and Van de Ven has taken to it like a duck to water. His explosive speed has blown many forwards out of the water, just when they think they have got the better of the 22-year-old.

12 Adama Traore - Fulham

Top Speed: 35.55 km/h

As was the case with Walker, it will take many by surprise to see Adama Traore come in at 12th on the list. There aren't too many players at Craven Cottage that would be able to compete with the Spaniard, although Antonee Robinson is no slouch at left-back, and Alex Iwobi can hold his own in the engine room. It's been a quiet start to life in West London for the winger but there was one moment that fans will remember.

Adama Traore vs William Saliba was a battle for the ages at the Emirates in a 2-2 draw early in the season. The Cottagers could have even nicked a historic victory in the closing stages as Traore gave Saliba - who is one of the quickest defenders around - a head-start before blitzing past the Frenchman and getting a shot at goal. Had it not been for a brilliant save from Aaron Ramsdale, it would have been a goal replayed by Fulham supporters for many years.

11 Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

Top Speed: 35.8 km/h

Speaking of the Gunners, Gabriel Martinelli comes out on top of a very quick bunch with the aforementioned Saliba and Bukayo Saka both possessing blistering pace. Martinelli is a key part of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side that are hoping to challenge Manchester City in the Premier League title race after coming just short last season. The club have already beaten the Citizens this season with Martinelli scoring the only goal of the game after being brought on as a substitute.

The Brazilian more than held his own against Walker in that game despite only playing for a short period of time due to his recent return from injury. The front three of Martinelli, Saka and Gabriel Jesus could well be the fastest in the entire division and in contention when put up against trios across Europe.

10 Anthony Elanga - Nottingham Forest

Top Speed: 35.85 km/h

Anthony Elanga looked to have been written off at Premier League level when it was clear his Manchester United career was coming to a close under Erik ten Hag. A move to Nottingham Forest has given him the chance to shine, however, and Elanga has grabbed that opportunity by the scruff of the neck. His electric speed helped him race clear of the Chelsea defence in a historic 1-0 win for Forest at Stamford Bridge.

He is one of the quickest left-wingers in the league and narrowly beats Martinelli on this list. The City Ground will likely witness some more enthralling performances and displays of speed from the Swede over the course of the season. His pace is a big help to a side that thrives on the counter-attack, particularly against the bigger sides as shown by his short cameo on the opening day of the season against Arsenal as he drove forward and set up Taiwo Awoniyi for a consolation goal.

9 Moussa Diaby - Aston Villa

Top Speed: 35.89 km/h

Another new addition to the Premier League, Aston Villa beat competition from Saudi Arabian clubs for the signature of Moussa Diaby in the summer. Ollie Watkins has continued to grab the headlines for the Villans, but the introduction of the former Bayer Leverkusen star has elevated the performance levels of Unai Emery's side. Along with Leon Bailey on the opposite flank, Diaby brings a threat in behind opposition threats as he has been recorded at a speed of 35.89 km/h this season.

The Frenchman will likely go from strength to strength over the course of his Aston Villa career after being tracked by many top clubs before his move to the Midlands. Premier League defenders will be left with headaches on a regular basis after having to defend against the winger.

8 Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford

Top Speed: 35.94 km/h

Bryan Mbeumo has become the main man at Brentford at the start of the 2023/24 season, while Ivan Toney serves the remaining weeks of his suspension for gambling-related offences. Taking on more responsibility in the team, the Cameroon international has thrived as he has topped the goalscoring charts for the Bees so far this term.

Mbeumo's fastest sprint recorded came in at just shy of 36 km/h which makes it absolutely stunning that he doesn't even make the top five. If he continues to impress with his electric performances, the 24-year-old is likely to attract interest from some of the big boys.

7 Dominic Solanke - Bournemouth

Top Speed: 36.1 km/h

It is a surprise to see the former Liverpool and Chelsea striker so high on the list, but Dominic Solanke is starting to look like the full package. The sprightly forward has improved his hold-up play and a season in the Championship helped give him the chance to improve his finishing abilities, which he has done. Solanke is more than just a big target man for Bournemouth defenders to aim for when they start coming under pressure. His blistering pace makes Solanke as much of a threat in behind the back line as he is in front of it.

If the Cherries are to survive another season in the top flight, we would suspect that the English striker would be vital in that. With age, Solanke is becoming a more mature player that can really look to make a mark on the division before maybe then looking to put his name in the hat for an England call-up eventually. That is quite some compliment given the array of talent at Southgate's disposal.

6 Amadou Onana - Everton

Top Speed: 36.65 km/h

Everton are a very industrious team under the guidance of Sean Dyche, but no player stands out as the obvious candidate to make this list. Onana comes as one of the shock names on the list as his more defensive role doesn't always allow him to stretch his legs on a regular basis. He may have to go down as one that is deceptively quick.

The Belgian is a very exciting prospect with the sky being the limit for his potential. West Ham were one of the teams pursuing a move for the midfielder before he opted to move to Goodison Park, but we suspect some bigger clubs could be looking in his direction soon enough.

5 Anthony Gordon - Newcastle United

Top Speed: 36.68 km/h

Anthony Gordon was almost written off in the early months of his Newcastle career after making the move from Everton in January 2023. Eddie Howe has worked his magic on the winger and got him performing at a very high level, putting him in contention to get some game time for his country in the near future if he continues his current trajectory.

It has been common knowledge since his early days in the Premier League that he was very fast, and this just goes to show. Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy as likely to be the main contenders to Gordon's throne within the Newcastle squad, although it will take some doing to beat his record of 36.68 km/h.

4 Dara O'Shea - Burnley

Top Speed: 36.73 km/h

Vincent Kompany's team haven't adapted to the top flight as well as they were initially expected to with the open and expansive brand of football causing more problems than it has solved thus far. It is a brave decision to continue playing the same style of football that they did in the Championship, but the Belgian boss looks set to stick to his guns.

It leaves a lot of work for defenders such as Dara O'Shea to do, as they are expected to get on the ball and bring the team forward. The nature of the league they are now in has meant that the defenders in the team have been forced to run back towards their own goal on many occasions. O'Shea has clocked an impressive 36.73 km/h, making him the fastest defender on this list.

3 Dominik Szoboszlai - Liverpool

Top Speed: 36.76 km/h

There was a point in the season where Dominik Szoboszlai was the fastest player in the entire league as he became one of the quickest players in Premier League history due to a recovery run in Liverpool's 3-1 win at Wolves. The sprint in question saw the Hungarian overtake many players as he helped defend for his team.

Szoboszlai came into the league with a reputation as an incredible striker of the ball and very good overall technical ability. The things that will have shocked some is the 23-year-old's work ethic and physical dominance in the middle of the park. Formerly a wide midfielder, Szoboszlai has become a vital part of Jürgen Klopp's team in the middle of midfield already in the short time he has spent on Merseyside.

2 Pedro Neto - Wolves

Top Speed: 36.86 km/h

Pedro Neto has had a very tough few years due to persisting injury issues and the Portuguese winger has picked up yet another long-term problem just when he was coming into his own. He was one of the best performers in the league over the first eight games or so as he was integral in the Wolves side that beat reigning champions, Manchester City.

Leaving almost the entire City team in his wake, it was Neto's delivery into the box that was inadvertently directed into his own net by Ruben Dias. Another example of Neto absolutely roasting opposition defenders came in a game away against Luton Town, where he was sent running after a ball that looked to be a lost cause. He managed to make the ball his own before cutting inside and blasting into the top corner. The second quickest on the list!

1 Chiedozie Ogbene - Luton Town

Top Speed: 36.93 km/h

Luton Town might be the overwhelming favourites to head straight back down to the second tier of English football, but here is a list they find themselves at the top of. Chiedozie Ogbene's speed has already caused problems for some of the bigger clubs this season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold recently being twisted inside out by the winger. Ogbene looks to be Rob Edwards' biggest attacking tool as the Hatters will be playing on the counter-attack a lot in the Premier League.

Maybe just needing to refine his end product slightly, the wide man looks to have a career in the top division, whether that is with Luton or not. His fine early season form already puts him in contention for the club's player of the season award, should he keep it up.