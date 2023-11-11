Highlights The Premier League is notorious for its fast-paced nature and, as a result, some of football's quickest speedsters play in the English topflight.

Quick players add further excitement to the league, with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Micky van de Ven showing their rapid speed on a weekly basis.

Having quick feet and ample speed is typically useful for forwards when latching on to balls or trying to counter-attack and is shown in abundance by the likes of Adama Traore and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Premier League is a notoriously fast-paced league in comparison to the other top European divisions. Many of the fastest players in the entire world ply their trade in the English top flight currently, adding to the excitement and entertainment of the league.

Squawka have revealed the fastest player at each Premier League club, with some shocking names appearing on the list. It is slightly different to ranking the fastest players in the league as several clubs have some rapid players on their books, but only one name can be put forward. So without further ado, we take a look at those players below, from lightning-quick full-backs to electric wingers - this list has it all...

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Fastest Player From Each Premier League Club Player Club Top Speed (km/h) Micky van de Ven Tottenham 37.38 Chiedozie Ogbene Luton Town 36.93 Pedro Neto Wolves 36.86 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 36.76 Dara O'Shea Burnley 36.73 Anthony Gordon Newcastle United 36.68 Amadou Onana Everton 36.65 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 36.60 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 36.33 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 35.94 Moussa Diaby Aston Villa 35.93 Anthony Elanga Nottingham Forest 35.85 Adama Traore Fulham 35.55 Raheem Sterling Chelsea 35.53 Diogo Dalot Manchester United 35.46 Matheus Nunes Manchester City 35.39 Michail Antonio West Ham United 35.09 Cameron Archer Sheffield United 34.71 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 34.5 Igor Brighton 34.3 Information via Squawka - Correct as of 08/02/2024

Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli - 36.33 km/h

Gabriel Martinelli comes out on top of a very quick bunch with William Saliba and Bukayo Saka both possessing blistering pace. Martinelli is a key part of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side that are hoping to continue challenging Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League title race after falling just short last season. The club have already beaten the Citizens this season with Martinelli scoring the only goal of the game after being brought on as a substitute.

The Brazilian more than held his own against Kyle Walker - who himself is rapid - in that game despite only playing for a short period due to his recent return from injury. The front three of Martinelli, Saka and Gabriel Jesus could well be the fastest in the entire division and in contention when put up against trios across Europe.

Aston Villa

Moussa Diaby - 35.93 km/h

Another new addition to the Premier League, Aston Villa beat competition from Saudi Arabian clubs for the signature of Moussa Diaby in the summer. Ollie Watkins has continued to grab the headlines for the Villans, but the introduction of the former Bayer Leverkusen star was a real statement of intent by Unai Emery's side. Along with Leon Bailey on the opposite flank, Diaby brings a threat in behind opposition threats as he has been recorded at a speed of 35.89 km/h this season.

The Frenchman will likely go from strength to strength over the course of his Aston Villa career after being tracked by many top clubs before his move to the Midlands. Premier League defenders will be left with headaches on a regular basis after having to defend against the winger.

Bournemouth

Illia Zabarnyi - 36.60 km/h

Bournemouth endure a slow start to their 2023/24 season under new boss, Andoni Iraola. One man who can be described as anything but slow is Illia Zabarnyi. The Ukrainian defender was signed by the Cherries in January 2023 and has become a regular part of the back line at the club under the new manager.

Dominic Solanke has been Bournemouth's stand-out player as the team have adapted to the new style of play well after a tricky opening few months of the campaign. The English striker previously held the record for the club's fastest player of the season, but his colleague has since overtaken that recorded speed and tops the charts at the VItality Stadium.

Brentford

Bryan Mbeumo - 35.94 km/h

Bryan Mbeumo became the main man at Brentford at the start of the 2023/24 season, while Ivan Toney served the remaining months of his suspension for gambling-related offences. Taking on more responsibility in the team, the Cameroon international thrived as he has topped the goalscoring charts for the Bees so far this term, despite suffering a long-term injury.

Mbeumo's fastest sprint recorded came in at just shy of 36 km/h, which makes it absolutely stunning that he doesn't even make the top five fastest players in England's top tier. If he continues to impress with his electric performances upon his return to fitness, the 24-year-old is likely to attract interest from some of the big boys.

Related Every Premier League team ranked by how much they have suffered from injuries in 23/24 When you look at the 2023/24 Premier League injury table, it's no surprise Chelsea, Newcastle and Man United have all struggled this season

Brighton

Julio - 34.30 km/h

Roberto de Zerbi decided to take a slow approach to bedding the defender into the squad rather than throwing him straight into the firing line as a regular starter. Igor has played many minutes since his slow start to life with the Seagulls due to injuries picked up by fellow defenders.

Brighton are an attacking outfit and this leaves the defenders with a lot of work to do when trying to prevent counter-attacks from resulting in goals. Comfortable on the ball and a very tenacious tackler, the Brazilian has clocked the fastest speed of any player at the AMEX Stadium this term, at 34.3 km/h.

Burnley

Dara O'Shea - 36.73 km/h

Vincent Kompany's team haven't adapted to the top flight as well as they were initially expected to with the open and expansive brand of football causing more problems than it has solved thus far. It is a brave decision to continue playing the same style of football that they did in the Championship, but the Belgian boss looks set to stick to his guns.

It leaves a lot of work for defenders such as Dara O'Shea to do, as they are expected to get on the ball and bring the team forward. The nature of the league they are now in has meant that the defenders in the team have been forced to run back towards their own goal on many occasions. O'Shea has clocked an impressive 36.73 km/h, making him the second-fastest defender on this list.

Chelsea

Raheem Sterling - 35.53 km/h

This one comes as a slight shock. Even Chelsea fans are unlikely to have predicted that Raheem Sterling would be faster than Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke. The winger has been inconsistent, to say the least, under Mauricio Pochettino - just as the entire team has been - but he evidently still has the electric pace of his younger days.

When watching the England international with the ball at his feet, it is clear he is lightning-quick, but Mudryk especially looks very hard to compete with out of possession. Sterling started the season as one of the best players in the country, consistently driving at full-backs and making things happen but that has slowed down significantly in recent times.

Related Every player to play for Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League (Ranked) Mo Salah, Fernando Torres and Daniel Sturridge have all featured for Chelsea and Liverpool. But who is the best player to play for both teams?

Crystal Palace

Nathaniel Clyne - 34.50 km/h

Crystal Palace have endured a rather up-and-down 2023/24 season with results being very inconsistent. Two of the bright sparks in Roy Hodgson's side are attacking players in the form of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. Neither man is the fastest at Selhurst Park, however.

That crown goes to Nathaniel Clyne who, despite previously having a torrid time with injuries, has been playing very regularly at right-back for the Eagles. He may not have the same speed he once had during his first spell at the club or his Southampton days, but he comfortably out-paces the likes of Tyrick Mitchell and Marc Guehi, who are no slouches at the back.

Everton

Amadou Onana - 36.65 km/h

Everton are a very industrious team under the guidance of Sean Dyche, but no player stands out as the obvious candidate to make this list. Onana comes as one of the shock names on the list as his more defensive role doesn't always allow him to stretch his legs on a regular basis. He may have to go down as one that is deceptively quick.

The Belgian is a very exciting prospect with the sky being the limit for his potential. West Ham were one of the teams pursuing a move for the midfielder before he opted to move to Goodison Park, but we suspect some bigger clubs could be looking in his direction soon enough. Arsenal and Manchester United have been named among some of the top teams that could be interested.

Fulham

Adama Traore - 35.55 km/h

It will take many by surprise to see Adama Traore come in as the 13th-quickest player on the list. There aren't too many players at Craven Cottage that would be able to compete with the Spaniard, although Antonee Robinson is no slouch at left-back, and Alex Iwobi can hold his own in the engine room. It's been a quiet start to life in West London for the winger, but there was one moment that fans will remember.

Adama Traore vs William Saliba was a battle for the ages at the Emirates in a 2-2 draw early in the season. The Cottagers could have even nicked a historic victory in the closing stages as Traore gave Saliba - who is one of the quickest defenders around - a head-start before blitzing past the Frenchman and getting a shot at goal. Had it not been for a brilliant save from Aaron Ramsdale, it would have been a goal replayed by Fulham supporters for many years.

Related Why Adama Traore smothers his arms in baby oil before matches Adama Traore is known to have particularly oily arms when playing football, but there is a method behind the Fulham star's madness.

Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai - 36.76 km/h

There was a point in the season where Dominik Szoboszlai was the fastest player in the entire league as he became one of the quickest players in Premier League history due to a recovery run in Liverpool's 3-1 win at Wolves. The sprint in question saw the Hungarian overtake many players as he helped defend for his team.

Szoboszlai came into the league with a reputation as an incredible striker of the ball and very good overall technical ability. The things that will have shocked some are the 23-year-old's work ethic and physical dominance in the middle of the park. Formerly a wide midfielder, Szoboszlai has become a vital part of Jürgen Klopp's team in the middle of midfield already in the short time he has spent on Merseyside.

Luton Town

Chiedozie Ogbene - 36.93 km/h

Luton Town might have been the overwhelming favourites to head straight back down to the second tier of English football, but Rob Edwards' team are putting up one hell of a fight. Chiedozie Ogbene's speed has already caused problems for some of the bigger clubs this season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dan Burn being twisted inside out by the winger. Ogbene is one of Edwards' biggest attacking tools as the Hatters play on the counter-attack a lot in the Premier League.

Maybe just needing to refine his end product slightly, the wide man looks to have a career in the top division, whether that is with Luton or not. Should his fine form continue, it will put him in contention for the club's Player of the Season award.

Manchester City

Matheus Nunes - 35.39 km/h

The biggest shock on this list comes with the absence of Kyle Walker. Manchester City's right-back was the quickest player during the 2022/23 season and has been known to be rapid throughout his career. It is actually one of the lesser-seen faces at the Etihad that has recorded the quickest sprint in the league - new signing, Matheus Nunes.

To be faster than Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku - as well as Walker - is unbelievable stuff from the former Wolves man. He may not play too often but Nunes' pace could come in handy one day for the Citizens. As a team that enjoys the lion's share of possession in almost all of their games, it is always useful to have speed demons such as Walker and Nunes to recover defensively should an opposing team look to counter-attack.

Manchester United

Diogo Dalot - 35.46 km/h

Manchester United possess a lightning-quick front line that consists of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho. However, none of these three men have travelled at a faster pace than Diogo Dalot's 35.46 km/h.

The Portuguese defender has been asked to play on both sides of the back line as Erik ten Hag's side have struggled with injury issues for the majority of the season. Dalot is adept at playing on both sides and is more than capable of keeping up with opposition wingers with his incredible speed. He may not be the obvious shout, but to be the quickest player in the Man United squad is mightily impressive.

Related Most underrated Premier League players of 2023/24 From Gabriel at Arsenal to Diogo Dalot at Manchester United, these 10 underrated Premier League players deserve some praise.

Newcastle United

Anthony Gordon - 36.68 km/h

Anthony Gordon was almost written off in the early months of his Newcastle career after making the move from Everton in January 2023. Eddie Howe has worked his magic on the winger and got him performing at a very high level, putting him in contention to get some game time for his country in the near future if he continues his current trajectory.

It has been common knowledge since his early days in the Premier League that he was very fast, and this just goes to show. Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy are likely to be the main contenders to Gordon's throne within the Newcastle squad, although it will take some doing to beat his record of 36.68 km/h.

Nottingham Forest

Anthony Elanga - 35.85 km/h

Anthony Elanga looked to have been written off at Premier League level when it was clear his Manchester United career was coming to a close under Erik ten Hag. A move to Nottingham Forest has given him the chance to shine, however, and Elanga has grabbed that opportunity by the scruff of the neck. His electric speed helped him race clear of the Chelsea defence in a historic 1-0 win for Forest at Stamford Bridge in the opening weeks of the campaign.

He is one of the quickest left-wingers in the league. The City Ground will likely witness some more enthralling performances and displays of speed from the Swede over the course of the season. His pace is a big help to a side that thrives on the counter-attack, particularly against the bigger sides.

Sheffield United

Cameron Archer - 34.71 km/h

It's been a bleak season for Sheffield United so far as the Blades battle to maintain their Premier League status. Some fans were surprised to see Aston Villa let go of Cameron Archer in the summer transfer window after the striker had impressed during a loan spell at Middlesbrough in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Englishman has gone on to become one of the few positives at Bramall Lane so far this season with very little support in the goalscoring department. The best example of his lightning-quick speed came in the build-up to his goal during United's first win of the season over Wolves. Archer was fortunate to see a deflection bounce past the Wolves back line, but he still had a lot of work to do as he raced through on goal and rifled a shot into the net via the crossbar.

Tottenham

Micky van de Ven - 37.38 km/h

Tottenham's new boy, Micky van de Ven, is the fastest player in the 2023/24 season so far. Van de Ven was brought in by Ange Postecoglou to partner Christian Romero at the heart of the Spurs back line. The North London side have been one of the surprise packages under their Australian boss with some breathtaking performances. James Maddison has a shout for being their best signing of the campaign, but Van de Ven's impact has been just as big.

The Australian boss likes to play a very expansive and attacking style of football and this requires the defenders to be comfortable enough to push very high up the pitch and leave space in behind for opposing teams to try and exploit. This is a huge change from the expectations placed on centre-backs from the Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho days and Van de Ven has taken to it like a duck to water. His explosive speed has blown many forwards out of the water, just when they think they have got the better of the 22-year-old.

Related Why Micky van de Ven wears the number 37 The defender opted to choose a non-traditional number upon his arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

West Ham United

Michail Antonio - 35.09 km/h

Michail Antonio continues to show a clean pair of heels while leading the line for the Hammers despite his advancing age and hefty workload. The striker is still the main man at the top of David Moyes' attack, and with the style of play the Scottish manager employs at times, it leaves Antonio with a lot of unenviable work to do by himself. This has resulted in the Jamaican missing several months of the campaign, but he still holds the fastest sprint of any West Ham player to date.

Clocking in at just over 35 km/h puts Antonio ahead of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus, who are both rapid in their own rights. Irons fans saw a rejuvenated Antonio in the opening weeks of the season, with goals against Chelsea and Brighton being the stand-out moments. The 2022/23 season looked to take a toll on the Jamaican as he ended the campaign looking very fatigued and leggy, but he is a new man this term.

Wolves

Pedro Neto - 36.86 km/h

Pedro Neto has had a very tough few years due to persisting injury issues and the Portuguese winger lost another couple of months of his season just when he was coming into his own. He was one of the best performers in the league over the first eight games or so as he was integral in the Wolves side that beat reigning champions, Manchester City.

Leaving almost the entire City team in his wake, it was Neto's delivery into the box that was inadvertently directed into his own net by Ruben Dias. Another example of Neto absolutely roasting opposition defenders came in a game away against Luton Town, where he was sent running after a ball that looked to be a lost cause. He managed to make the ball his own before cutting inside and blasting into the top corner. The third-quickest on the list.