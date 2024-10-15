The Premier League is the most-watched league in the world, and it's brimming with exciting talent. Many of those are beloved heroes who guide their team to victory with aplomb.

However, there are those who play the role of the pantomime villain, drawing disdain from rival fans because of their polarising personalities. Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez are almost obsessed with instigating trouble and annoying supporters.

Here, we have compiled a list of every Premier League player's most disliked player. Fans often roll their eyes when they see these 20 players named on a manager's teamsheet. These divisive characters' transfer choices, club rivalries and track records of success are hugely influential in the contempt they receive from supporters.

Related 11 most controversial moments in Premier League history The Premier League has seen some shocking moments over the years, but these are the pick of the bunch.

Kai Havertz

Arsenal

Most Premier League fans collectively frowned when Arsenal spent £65 million on Kai Havertz. The German attacker had struggled at Chelsea and was viewed as a flop despite his heroic winner in the 2021 Champions League final.

Havertz quickly silenced his critics at the Emirates with top-quality performances for the Gunners that had Blues fans scratching their heads. His confidence can sometimes be perceived as arrogance, and he's not afraid to speak his mind.

The 25-year-old received backlash from Stamford Bridge for claiming achieving European glory with the North Londoners would 'mean more' than their 2021 triumph. He let his football do the talking with a brace in a 5-0 win last season on the Blues' home turf.

Related Kai Havertz Transformation Under Arteta Becomes Clear as Incredible Stats Emerge Stats prove how much better the German is at Arsenal compared to his best season at Chelsea.

Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa

As wind-up merchants go in the goalkeeping world, Martinez takes the cake. The 32-year-old has a long list of controversial moments that have gotten under rival fans' and opponents' skin.

Take, for example, the Argentine hero's antics after (not to mention during) the 2022 FIFA World Cup final win over France. The Villa shot-stopper celebrated winning the Golden Glove by thrusting the award towards his crotch.

Martinez has also been a menace in the Premier League and was embroiled in a bust-up with former Brentford striker Neal Maupay last season. The former Arsenal keeper and the Frenchman acted more like petulant school children than professional footballers, falling to the ground with the slightest of pushes.

Related Emi Martinez: Argentina goalkeeper winds up World Cup final referee as new footage emerges Emiliano Martinez cemented his place in Argentine folklore with his performance in the 2022 World Cup final, but new footage shows how he even wound up the referee

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Bournemouth

The Cherries' permanent squad are a well-liked bunch on the whole, but their new loanee goalkeeper, Kepa Arizzabalaga, has a history of controversial moments that have infuriated fans. He's yet to get up to mischief at the Vitality but Bournemouth fans could be in for a rollercoaster ride.

The Spaniard's professionalism was brought into disrepute during his Chelsea days. Fans will recall his confrontation with Maurizio Sarri when he refused to be substituted in a loss to Man City in the 2019 League Cup final.

Kepa was immediately under scrutiny when he arrived at Stamford Bridge from Athletic Bilbao in August 2018. He became the world's most expensive goalkeeper in a £67.2 million deal. The former Real Madrid loanee didn't come close to living up to that price tag, which fans have used as a stick to beat the 30-year-old throughout his Premier League career.

Vitaly Janelt

Brentford

Brentford's rise to the Premier League is a fairytale story that most fans appreciate, and Thomas Frank has a squad that rarely offends the opposition. Ivan Toney was somewhat of a villain at the Gtech for his betting escapades and bold personality, but he's since jetted off to Saudi.

Perhaps the one player rival fans don't like seeing appear on the Bees' teamsheet is Vitaly Janelt. The German midfielder's versatility and relentless work ethic make him an annoying presence on the pitch for his opponents.

Vitaly was a thorn in Chelsea's side when he netted a brace in a famous 4-1 away win that stung the Stamford Bridge faithful. That came during a gloomy period in 2022 for the Blues, and the 26-year-old poured more misery on disillusioned fans.

Related Ranking Every Premier League Club's Most Valuable Starting XI The richest league in the world has produced some of the most valuable lineups ever to grace a football pitch.

James Milner

Brighton

There is no argument that James Milner is one of the Premier League's most hardworking and passionate midfielders. That said, he's also drawn the ire of rivals because of his transfer choices when searching for an adventure elsewhere.

City fans slammed his reasons for swapping the Cityzens for Liverpool in 2015. Milner claimed he left for a more prominent role with the Reds despite being a regular with the Cityzens.

The veteran midfielder has since been booed several times when facing his former employers. The 38-year-old's club history includes City, Liverpool and Leeds United, three of Man United's arch-rivals, which also makes him a villain on the other side of Manchester.

Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea

Chelsea's never-ending recruitment has seen many combative characters come and go. Man United fans' disdain for Jadon Sancho and Marc Cucurella's post-Euro 2024 celebrations at England's expense ran Nicolas Jackson close.

Yet, the chaotic Colombian frontman's constant clashes with other players since arriving in the Premier League have given him a somewhat bad reputation. That's not to take away from the versatile attacker's talents, but he is a magnet for heat from fans with his temperament.

Jackson is currently in Nottingham Forest fans' bad books after appearing to slap the Tricky Trees' Morato. The 23-year-old also doesn't mince his words when responding to critics, including a remarkable social media tirade at the Blues' club legend John Obi Mikel.

Related Mauricio Pochettino Slams ‘Unacceptable’ Chelsea Penalty Incident vs Everton Mauricio Pochettino and Cole Palmer have both spoken out about the incident which saw Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke argue over a penalty.

Rob Holding

Crystal Palace

Rob Holding has been exiled from the Eagles' first team after a reported falling out with manager Oliver Glasner.

Holding is still a role model for the younger generation, although the 29-year-old's enthusiasm for the game led to several heated moments during his spell with the Gunners. He's stood his ground against some of the Premier League's most daunting forwards.

The former Bolton Wanderers defender has clashed with ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa and Fulham's Adama Traore, allegedly saying the latter was 'built like a brick s****house'.

Jordan Pickford

Everton

Jordan Pickford is the prime example of a player who has the adoration of his national team fans when representing his country, but when it comes to club football, he's a pantomime villain. The Everton goalkeeper is one of the Premier League's larger-than-life personalities, and his antics often lead to chaos.

Liverpool fans have several reasons to dislike Pickford. One of those is that the 30-year-old plays his football on the blue side of Merseyside and often loves nothing more than exchanging barbs with away fans at Goodison Park.

However, the Kop End will never forget or forgive the England No.1 for his wild challenge on Virgil van Dijk in October 2020. The Reds captain suffered an ACL injury and spent months on the injury table.

A mackem at heart, he started his career at Sunderland, which means Pickford is enemy number one when visiting St James' Park. He's been involved in two of the biggest rivalries in English football and he wouldn't have it any other way.

Related Jordan Pickford Praised for Interview After England Lose Euro 2024 Final England's No. 1 wore his heart on his sleeve with a heartfelt interview after the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Bernd Leno

Fulham

Self-belief is an important trait for any footballer, and Bernd Leno has it in abundance. The Fulham goalkeeper is a confident character who still feels Arsenal's decision to sell him was unjustified.

Leno was the Gunners' No.1 until Mikel Arteta signed Aaron Ramsdale in 2021, and the English goalkeeper took his spot. The veteran German shot-stopper argues that 'club politics', not his performances, led to his departure.

The 32-year-old has been a hit at Craven Cottage but has occasionally incurred rival fans' wrath. He was lambasted after shoving a young Bournemouth ball boy when the Cottagers visited the Vitality in December 2023.

Related Every Unai Emery Arsenal signing ranked from worst to best Most of Emery's signings failed to make an impact in north London...

Kalvin Phillips

Ipswich Town

If Doc Brown were to drive his DeLorean time machine into Premier League football, Kalvin Phillips would likely be the first to hop in the passenger seat. Once one of England's most exciting midfield talents, the former Leeds man, previously dubbed 'the Yorkshire Pirlo', has suffered a fall from grace since leaving Elland Road for Man City in 2022.

Phillips' decision to leave his boyhood club didn't go down well with the Peacocks' passionate fanbase. The 28-year-old failed to make an impact at the Etihad, and a disastrous loan spell at West Ham United ended in disarray.

The former Three Lions regular even gave a frustrated Hammers fan the middle finger after he was scolded for a poor performance. He's trying to get back on track on loan at Ipswich, but his popularity in English football has nosedived. Gareth Southgate might still be a fan, though.

Related Guardiola 'sorry' after Kalvin Phillips comments at Man City Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has apologised for calling midfielder Kalvin Phillips overweight in December 2022.

Jamie Vardy

Leicester

Neutral fans fell in love with Leicester when they won the Premier League in 2015/16, one of the greatest miracles in sporting history. Vardy was at the forefront of that triumph, and fans across the country famously sang, 'Jamie Vardy's having a party'.

Those songs dissipated over time amid the striker's constant run-ins with away fans. The veteran Foxes frontman loves provoking supporters with his goal celebrations, not least including impersonating an Eagle at Selhurst Park, pointing to the Premier League badge after scoring against Spurs and the classic finger-to-lips while parading in front of away fans, which has also caused issues on the pitch with rival players.

Say what you want about Vardy but with 138 Premier League goals and counting, he's still getting the last laugh.

Related 11 Biggest Wind-up Merchants in Football History [Ranked] From Jamie Vardy to Sergio Ramos, here are 11 of the biggest wind-up merchants in football history.

Andy Robertson

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's success in bringing Liverpool's glory days back required a squad of hungry and determined warriors willing to go to war for the Merseysiders. Andy Robertson has all the traits of a gritty and dogged Scotsman, but he's also a perennial wind-up merchant.

Rival fans often view Robertson as unbearable because of his knack of moaning at officials or trying to get a rise out of opposition players. Man United icon Roy Keane was incensed with Robbo after a 2-2 draw against Arsenal last season.

The Sky Sports pundit hilariously branded the 30-year-old a 'big baby' after he accused a linesman of elbowing him in the throat. He often makes it easy for rival fans to detest him.

Rodri

Man City

Premier League fans have grown tired of Man City's dominance in English football and Rodri has been a figurehead on the pitch during the Cityzens' historic era. Many feel he's one of, if not the greatest, midfielders in the English top-flight's history.

However, Rodri can also be hot-headed, and there have been several occasions when the Spaniard's temper has gotten him in trouble and drawn disdain from rival fans.

The Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament is often outspoken, which was the case after City won last season's title race. The 28-year-old took a dig at the Gunners and claimed they lacked the mentality required to become champions.

Bruno Fernandes

Man United

Man United have a well-documented history of divisive characters that rival fans love to hate. When arriving on English soil nearly five years ago, Bruno Fernandes quickly became one of them.

The Portuguese playmaker riles up supporters with his perceived play-acting, often adjudged as feigning injury or at least overreacting. The 30-year-old can be whiny, constantly finding fault with the referee, and yet will often get himself booked for rash or dangerous challenges.

Erik ten Hag's decision to hand the club captaincy to Fernandes was ridiculed by some fans, who felt he lacked the leadership qualities and the mentality befitting of a skipper.

The Portugal international also tends to rattle those who have previously graced the Premier League, including Gabby Agbonlahor, who chose the Red Devils ace as the player he'd have hated to have as a teammate.

Anthony Gordon

Newcastle

Imagine naming the home of your former club's rivals as the stadium with the best atmosphere. Anthony Gordon did just that, calling the noise made by Liverpool fans at Anfield 'top level'.

This inevitably upset the Everton fanbase, who had watched him grow as a footballer during his youth at Goodison Park. The 23-year-old left the Toffees during a troubling period in January 2023, leaving a sour taste in fans' mouths.

Evertonians have used his transfer as fuel to hurl abuse at the England international every time he faces them. The Park End Stand erupted when he missed a penalty in a 0-0 draw against Newcastle earlier this month, celebrating his miss like a 90th-minute winner.