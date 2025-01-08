One of the biggest criticisms which people have of modern-day footballers is that they come across as arrogant and are not very likeable. Despite this being a common opinion of many football fans, there are in fact some very likeable and nice football players out there today and in this article, GIVEMESPORT will name the most likeable player at each and every Premier League club right now.

Included in this article are multiple predictable and maybe obvious selections such as Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah, however, there are some players who are included who may have backstories which you may not be aware of which makes them likeable. As well as some players' backstories being relevant to their likeableness, for some, their style of play, attitude, work rate and contributions and reputation off the pitch are also relevant for certain selections.

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal have quite a few players who are likeable, however, there is one who stands out among all of them and that player is Bukayo Saka. One of the main reasons as to why the English winger is so likeable is because of his resilience and attitude. Following the 2020 EURO final where he missed the penalty which handed Italy the trophy, Saka looked destroyed and was subject to horrific online abuse for a long time but fought on and proved the doubters wrong. As well as his resilience and attitude, Saka is known to be a really nice person off the pitch and he is one of a few footballers who may be near-impossible to truly dislike.

Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins’ journey from non-league to an elite-level Premier League striker is what footballers all around the world dream of. The Englishman started his career as an out-of-favour striker for Exeter City but his career kicked on after a successful loan spell at Weston Super Mare and he now finds himself playing in the UEFA Champions League for one of the biggest clubs in England. Watkins’ journey is what makes him so likeable, as he has not just shot to superstardom, instead, he has worked hard and single-handedly got himself to where he is today. His story along with his humble personality is what makes him the most likeable player at Aston Villa.

AFC Bournemouth

David Brooks

There aren’t many truly inspirational figures in football but AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks is one of them. The Welshman is not just likeable because of his great footballing talent, but for what he has been through at such a young age. In October 2021, at just the age of 24 years old, Brooks was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of cancer. Fortunately, after months of treatment, Brooks became cancer-free in May 2022. Since overcoming his illness, the Welshman has been enjoying a successful career and won promotion with Southampton back to the Premier League and is now a squad option for Bournemouth. After what he has overcome, it is impossible to dislike him.

Brentford

Bryan Mbeumo

Since getting promoted to the Premier League in 2021, Brentford have proven themselves to be one of the most entertaining teams in English football and their exciting style along with the skilful players they’ve had has made them a very likeable team. Bryan Mbeumo stands out among other Brentford players as the club’s most likeable player. The Cameroonian winger’s style of play is what makes him so likeable but it is not just that, he is also an honest player, which is rare for wingers and flair players nowadays. Mbeumo has been with Brentford since their days in the Championship and that is what makes him even more likeable to Brentford fans as his loyalty can’t be questioned.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Danny Welbeck

Just like the team who have just been mentioned above, Brighton have also solidified themselves as one of the most likeable and entertaining sides in the Premier League since they got promoted in 2017. The Seagulls have been known for their smart recruitment and sales of young players, however, they have also recruited experience, and their most likeable player, Danny Welbeck has helped them tremendously since he’s been at the club. As well as just seeming like a great guy off the pitch, Welbeck’s longevity, but also the way he has improved as he has got older is what makes so many people like him. Welbeck may be 34, but right now he may be the best he’s ever been and that is what draws a lot of people towards him.

Chelsea

Cole Palmer

One of the most common and understandable criticisms of modern-day footballers is that there is a clear lack of unique personalities in the sport and the main reason as to why this is the case is due to media training. Cole Palmer is one of the very few players left who show their true personality and their true selves and is not a media-trained robot who gives the same answers to every question. As well as his unique personality, his free and creative style of play is what makes him so likeable. His skills and willingness to take risks is what has cemented him as a fan favourite in the Premier League over the last year.

Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze

The stories of a few players included in this article are what makes them popular and Eberechi Eze is another player whose story contributes to his likeableness. Similar to Ollie Watkins, Eze came up through the English football pyramid and had to work incredibly hard to get to the point where he is now as an England international. Eze has gone from playing in League Two for Wycombe Wanderers to playing in a European Championship and even prior to his days in League Two, his time in football was hard. Eze was released from multiple academies and told he wasn’t good enough but he has proved them wrong. Stories like that are how players become so likeable.

Everton

Seamus Coleman

Seamus Coleman may rarely feature for Everton nowadays, but there is a clear reason why they keep him in around the squad despite being injury-prone and potentially past Premier League level now. Coleman is a hard-working model professional and having a figure like that in and around your dressing room is very important and Everton fans realise that and that is why he is so beloved among the Everton fanbase. As well as his work ethic and professionalism, the Irishman is also as loyal as they come. At a point during his Everton career, Coleman was one of the best right-backs in English football and probably could’ve left but he chose to stay loyal and that contributes to Everton’s fans’ love for him. It also helps that he is one of the biggest bargains in Premier League history.

Fulham

Emile Smith-Rowe

After enjoying back-to-back superb seasons with his boyhood club Arsenal in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 seasons, it looked like the sky was the limit for Emile Smith-Rowe but injuries seemed to halt his career and make him out of favour with the Gunners. Smith-Rowe refreshed his career last summer by leaving Arsenal and joining fellow London side, Fulham and now he is back playing regular football and showing just how good he is. The Englishman has been very open about his struggles off the pitch and as always, when players are an open book, it allows them to be more likeable and relatable to fans.

Ipswich Town

Liam Delap

Liam Delap is arguably the brightest breakout star in the Premier League so far this season. The 21-year-old striker signed for Ipswich last summer after several relatively unsuccessful loans to the Championship but he has adapted to life in the English top flight pretty much seamlessly. There are many reasons as to why Delap is very likeable, but two in particular stand out, his fearless style of play and the fact that even though he comes from a famous footballing family, he is very humble and grounded. The son of former Stoke City player Rory Delap may find himself playing for a top English club very soon.

Leicester City

Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy may have riled up most Premier League fan bases over the years but he is a player who is unapologetically himself and that is why he has become such a loved and likeable figure throughout his years playing for Leicester. Football fans became aware of Vardy and his amazing story going from non-league to a Premier League champion during the 2015/2016 season and ever since then, he has been ever-present for the Foxes and has not changed his personality whatsoever, which is great as that is what made him so popular and likeable in the first place. Vardy may now be 37 years old but he still has the same fire in his belly to be an entertaining nuisance as he did when he was younger.

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah

It is quite rare for any player who is considered to be one of the best on the planet to be pretty much universally loved, but Mohamed Salah has come as close to achieving that as anyone in the last few years in the sport of football. The Egyptian is not just a world-class footballer, he also seems a world-class human being and that is why so many people like him. Despite being a global superstar, Salah is incredibly humble and seems to live a quiet lifestyle with his family. This may seem normal and common, but with the money he is on and the things he has achieved, it is a testament to himself that he has been able to stay grounded and respectful.

Manchester City

Rodri

Rodri may have only very recently won football's most coveted individual award, the Ballon d’Or, but he lives a completely opposite style of life to previous superstars who have won the award such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. As well as being an honest, hard-working and likeable player on the pitch, Rodri is also incredibly likeable off the pitch due to his humbleness and very simple lifestyle. The Spaniard is not your typical footballing star as he does not drive fancy cars or dress in flashy designer clothes, he has made it clear many times over the years that he is not interested in those things and instead, he likes to stay grounded and be himself which is a great trait to have even while being a global footballing superstar.

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has been through a lot during his almost decade-long spell at Manchester United and despite him being vilified and slated at times by the media, Rashford’s work away from the football pitch has been incredibly impactful. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Rashford was responsible for the UK government overturning their decision to stop the free school meals programme during holidays. This was one of many of Rashford’s contributions towards helping children and people within his local community. The Englishman is a global superstar but still makes time for people who are less fortunate and that should be commended and is a reason as to why he is likeable.

Newcastle United

Dan Burn

Newcastle United don’t really have many well-liked players, however, one player who stands out above the rest to Newcastle fans in particular is Dan Burn. The 6’7 defender was born in Blyth which is very close to Newcastle, and he grew up in the United academy. After being released from the club he supported at the age of 11, Burn became a regular in the Premier League for Brighton before completing a dream move back to Newcastle in 2022. Despite being a monstrous 6’7 defender, Burn is known to be a very calm and funny person and is well-liked among Newcastle fans, not just for his early connections to the club but for his personality as well.

Nottingham Forest

Chris Wood

Chris Wood’s redemption arc has been great to watch this season. The Kiwi has always scored goals for whichever club he has represented but at times throughout his career, he has been looked at as almost a joke player but this season he has completely turned that around and is proving himself to be a great Premier League-level striker and people are clearly warming to him. Nottingham Forest fans absolutely love Wood as he is firing the goals in for them but he is also one of a few genuinely honest strikers left in the game. Wood’s resurgence has been great to watch and he will only become more popular if his form continues.

Southampton

Tyler Dibling

Tyler Dibling has been a shining light in what has been an abysmal start to Southampton’s 2024/2025 Premier League campaign. The 18-year-old has pretty much burst onto the scene for ‘The Saints’ this season and is playing to a level beyond his years. We haven’t seen much of Dibling off the pitch, but on the pitch, the youngster is amazing to watch and he has a style which is very enjoyable to watch and he has quickly become the most likeable figure in the Southampton squad and the fans adore him. Dibling has been Southampton’s strongest performer so far this season and to be showing as much fight as he has done shows just how much he cares about the club even when they’re pretty much nailed on for relegation.

Tottenham Hotspur

Heung-Min Son

There have been very few footballers over the years who no matter who you support, are pretty much impossible to dislike, but Heung-Min Son is one of them. The South Korean has been playing in the Premier League for a decade now and typically, with this amount of time spent in the league, people find something to dislike, but with Son, people can’t. The winger is a very humble person despite his superstar status and seems like a genuine, down-to-earth person. As well as his likeable personality traits, Son has also garnered himself a reputation as a hard worker over the years playing in several Spurs sides who have struggled to say the least.

West Ham United

Michail Antonio

Michail Antonio is the definition of personality showcased on a football pitch. The Jamaican international is a very charismatic person both on and off the pitch and has earned himself an almost cult hero-like status during his time with West Ham United. As well as being charismatic, Antonio has also opened up about his mental health struggles in the past and being so open would have undoubtedly helped others to come forward and ask for help. Even during the tough time, Antonio is currently going through following his horrific car crash, his statement which he posted on social media was still based around positivity and finding the best in bad situations, that is what makes him so likeable.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Matheus Cunha

Despite recently being involved in an incident after a Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town which led to him being suspended, Matheus Cunha remains Wolverhampton Wanderers’ most likeable player. The Brazilian, like some other players who are mentioned in this article, is likeable mainly because of his style of play. Cunha signed for Wolves in 2023 and has quickly become one of the most exciting and dynamic players outside of the top six. He loves to get on the ball and take charge of games and is incredibly skilful and is not afraid to take risks. This style of play in a team where Wolves do not have many greatly talented players is what has made him such a likeable figure among the Wolves fanbase.