The Premier League has been home to some of the most iconic players in history, boasting names such as Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard. They are three of many legendary talents to grace the English top flight, and their abilities were rarely questioned as they flourished at Arsenal, Man United and Chelsea, respectively.

It's not easy playing in the most-watched league in world football. Many players struggle to reach expectations or live up to the staggering price a club pays for their services. Despite questionable performances or disastrous spells with clubs in the English top tier, some are still held in high regard. These players can be viewed as 'overrated', and this description divides opinion.

With that said, a list of every Premier League club's most overrated player in 2024/25 has been formed. Factors considered include their overall performance in the English top flight, transfer fees paid in English football, and whether they've reached potential - compared with their standing within the game in terms of pundit and fan view.

Jorginho

Arsenal

First up is Jorginho, who continues to divide opinion among Premier League fans over his individual abilities. The 32-year-old arrived on English soil at Chelsea from Napoli six years ago in a £50 million deal. He was a prominent member of the Blues side that won the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

However, the deep-lying playmaker's style hasn't always gone down well with fans, including at Arsenal, where he's been a utility player for Mikel Arteta. A third-place finish on the 2021 Ballon d'Or podium was met with some backlash across the football world.

Italy icon Antonio Cassano argued it was undeserved because Jorginho is a footballer who 'struggles to kick and assist'. The Euro 2020 winner, who joined the Gunners in January 2023 for £12 million, has struggled to nail down a starting berth under Arteta, making just 19 starts in 36 games across competitions last season.

Jorginho Premier League career Appearances 183 Goals 21 Assists 8 Collective transfer fees £62 million

Leon Bailey

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have rarely got it wrong in the transfer market during Unai Emery's reign. The Villans' £25 million capture of Leon Bailey in August 2021 excited fans at Villa Park. The Midlands outfit got their hands on a direct and pacey Jamaican winger who'd caught the eye at Bayer Leverkusen.

Bailey has performed fairly well under Emery and was even eyed by England for a shock call-up during his Leverkusen spell. That said, the 27-year-old has an unremarkable goal-contribution record and is stuttering this season with just one assist in eight games across competitions.

Leon Bailey Premier League career Appearances 92 Goals 15 Assists 16 Collective transfer fees £25 million

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Bournemouth

The world's most expensive goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, has been a flop in the Premier League. The Spanish shot-stopper was under immense pressure when Chelsea paid Athletic Bilbao £71.6 million for his services in August 2018.

Kepa's spell at Stamford Bridge was tainted by glaring errors, questionable professionalism and a failure to keep the No.1 spot. He's occasionally displayed his shot-stopping abilities, but there's been clanger after clanger, and his hefty price tag has weighed heavily.

Bournemouth turned to Kepa on loan after Neto's departure to Arsenal in the summer, and the 13-cap Spain international has the chance to reignite his stagnating career with the Cherries. A failed spell in West London saw him branded 'the world goalkeeper in Europe', and he quickly fell out of favour on loan at Real Madrid last season.

Kepa Arrizabalaga Premier League career Appearances 113 Clean Sheets 59 Collective transfer fees £71.6 million

Fabio Carvalho

Brentford

Making the step up from the EFL Championship to the Premier League can be too much for some to handle. That appears to have been the case for Fabio Carvalho. The Portuguese attacker lit up the second-tier of English football with Fulham and earned a £5 million move to Liverpool in 2022.

Carvahlo unfortunately never got going at Anfield and grew frustrated with his lack of first-team opportunities under Jurgen Klopp. The German tactician didn't appear to trust the 22-year-old, who was sent out on loan to RB Leipzig and Hull City last season.

You could argue Liverpool pulled off an impressive coup by selling Carvalho to Brentford for £27.5 million in the summer, given his disappointing spell with the Merseysiders. A talent once backed to be a talisman for the Reds, and he rarely starts at the Gtech Community Stadium, which speaks volumes of his failure to reach his potential.

Fabio Carvalho Premier League career Appearances 24 Goals 4 Assists 1 Collective transfer fees £32.5 million

Evan Ferguson

Brighton & Hove Albion

Sometimes, Premier League teenage gems can be thrust into the spotlight too quickly, and Evan Ferguson looked to be on the road to superstardom. The Brighton frontman became the first teenager since Rooney to score ten or more goals in the English top flight in a calendar year.

Ferguson's extraordinary form in the 2022-23 season quickly garnered talk of a jaw-dropping £100 million move to one of the league's heavyweights. Man United were tipped to swoop for the 19-year-old to help bolster Erik ten Hag's attack.

The speculation over a potential move to a Big Six club may have halted the Seagulls striker, who has yet to hit his stride under Fabian Hurzeler at the Amex. He's without a goal in four outings, last finding the net almost a year ago, and is also dealing with recurring injury problems.

Evan Ferguson Premier League career Appearances 50 Goals 12 Assists 2 Collective transfer fees N/A

Joao Felix

Chelsea

Chelsea has seemingly turned a corner on the recruitment front amid overspending that began at the start of the Todd Boehly regime. However, their acquisition of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid in a £44.5 million deal raised alarm bells. The Portuguese attacker had encountered a difficult loan spell at Stamford Bridge in the second half of the 2022/23 season.

Felix broke onto the scene in Liga Portugal with Benfica and won the Golden Boy award in 2019. Atleti won the race to sign the versatile winger in a club-record £112.9 million deal, making him the fourth most expensive signing in football history.

The 24-year-old nosedived at the Wanda Metropolitano, and Diego Simeone lost his patience with the young forward. There is a feeling in Spain that Atleti were 'overjoyed' to get him off their books. Adding the 43-cap Portugal international to an already stacked attack in Enzo Maresca's squad is puzzling.

Joao Felix Premier League career Appearances 21 Goals 5 Assists 0 Collective transfer fees £44.5 million

Daichi Kamada

Crystal Palace

The jury is out on Daichi Kamada at Crystal Palace amid an underwhelming start to his Selhurst Park career. There was plenty of hype surrounding the Japanese attacking midfielder, who arrived as a free agent in the summer.

Kamada reunited with Oliver Glasner, the manager who got the best out of him at Eintracht Frankfurt. He was instrumental in the Bundesliga side's UEFA Europa League triumph in 2022, but he has yet to win over fans in the Premier League.

The former Lazio man recently impressed on international duty with Japan, and perhaps there's an argument Glasner is misusing him. The 28-year-old has been used in various midfield roles but has yet to settle in at Palace.

Daichi Kamada Premier League career Appearances 7 Goals 0 Assists 0 Collective transfer fees Free transfer

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton

Everton have been embroiled in constant relegation battles in recent years, coinciding with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's struggles. The English striker has been plagued by fitness issues that have been problematic for the Toffees, missing 25 of his side's league games in the last two seasons through injury.

Calvert-Lewin looked to be ascending to the top of English football at Goodison Park until running into injury troubles. Despite the 27-year-old's poor medical record, the 11-cap England international was surprisingly linked with Chelsea in the summer.

The former Sheffield United frontman has a good reputation on Merseyside, posting 70 goals in 254 games. That said, he's not up there with the best No.9's available to new Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Premier League career Appearances 220 Goals 56 Assists 15 Collective transfer fees £1.5 million

Rodrigo Muniz

Fulham

Brazilian football has produced many Selecao stars who have taken to Premier League football like ducks to water. Rodrigo Muniz isn't one of them, failing to grasp the tough nature of the English top-flight at Fulham.

Muniz joined the Cottagers from Flamengo in August 2021 for around £6.8 million and was expected to spearhead Marco Silva's attack. He showed glimpses of promise last season with nine goals in 26 games but hasn't replicated that form this term.

The 23-year-old is statistically one of the league's worst finishers this season. He's managed one goal in seven games after returning from a lacklustre loan spell at Middlesbrough, and Silva has turned to veteran Mexican striker Raul Jimenez to lead the line.

Rodrigo Muniz Premier League career Appearances 33 Goals 10 Assists 2 Collective transfer fees £6.8 million

Kalvin Phillips

Ipswich Town

It's been a sorry sight watching Kalvin Phillips' career plummet after initially cementing his place in England's first team in 2021. The sky was the limit for the former Leeds United hero, and he had the backing of Andrea Pirlo, who insisted the Three Lions had 'never had this type of talent'.

Fast-forward three years, and Phillips is fighting to restore his reputation as an English midfield marvel on loan at newly promoted Ipswich Town. A risky £42 million move to Man City in July 2022 has proven disastrous, and Pep Guardiola's controversial comments on the holding midfielder's weight didn't help matters.

Phillips has failed to rediscover his Leeds form, which made him a celebrated talent at Elland Road. His downfall at City and tumultuous loan at West Ham United arguably indicate he can't compete with the Premier League's elite.

Kalvin Phillips Premier League career Appearances 77 Goals 1 Assists 3 Collective transfer fees £42 million

Conor Coady

Leicester City

When Gareth Southgate named Conor Coady in his England squad for Euro 2020, the consensus was that the veteran defender was there because of his leadership qualities. Many younger defensive prospects were overlooked because of his influence in the dressing room, but that's as far as his contributions went in that tournament.

Coady is a popular figure at any club he plays for, but his qualities on the pitch leave much to be admired. The 31-year-old was unconvincing in Everton's defence. This is why the Toffees opted not to make the former Wolves captain's loan deal permanent in June 2023.

The Liverpool-born centre-back isn't exactly versatile. He's a Steady Eddie as a sweeper in a back three, but has difficulty playing in a back four. He's been on the fringes of Leicester City's first team, including during their Championship title-winning 2023-24 season. The Foxes might be ruing spending a reported £7.5 million.

Conor Coady Premier League career Appearances 177 Goals 6 Clean sheets 50 Collective transfer fees £9.5 million

Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool

A midfield rebuild at Anfield in the summer of 2023 saw many high-profile names come and go. Liverpool's most expensive acquisition was Dominik Szoboszlai, who joined from Leipzig for £60 million.

Szoboszlai made a promising start on Merseyside with eye-catching performances, but a hamstring injury derailed his debut season. The Hungarian has since failed to reignite the red-hot form that had fans talking up his transfer, which now looks like an overpriced deal.

Ange Slot has continuously shown his faith in Szoboszlai despite his stumble during the second half of last season. The 49-cap Hungary captain is perhaps the weak link in the Reds' midfield trio alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

Dominik Szoboszlai Premier League career Appearances 40 Goals 3 Assists 4 Collective transfer fees £60 million

Jack Grealish

Man City

When Man City pulled off the £100 million signing of Jack Grealish, many envisioned the charismatic English attacker would be a revelation. The Cityzens smashed their transfer record to bring the then-highly coveted Villa captain to the Etihad.

Yet, Grealish has been in and out of Guardiola's starting XI, falling short of his task of being a talisman for the reigning champions. The 38-cap England international played a significant role in his side's 2022/23 treble-winning campaign.

One of the 29-year-old's main flaws at City has been his goal contributions, disappointing in this department. He's managed 14 goals and 20 assists in 134 games since arriving in August 2021, and his underwhelming past season resulted in him missing out on England's Euro 2024 squad.

Jack Grealish Premier League career Appearances 176 Goals 26 Assists 29 Collective transfer fees £100 million

Lisandro Martinez

Man United

The modern era of the Premier League includes some of the most highly regarded centre-backs in Europe. There was a time when Lisandro Martinez's name was mentioned in the debate over the very best, up there with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Arsenal's William Saliba, and Tottenham's Micky van de Ven.

That stance has subsided amid Martinez's catastrophic start to the season, and he's stuck out like a sore thumb in a poor Man United defence. There's no escaping the Argentine defender's height and how he's often bullied to the ball by a physically imposing forward.

The 26-year-old – who earns £120,000 per week – is excellent with the ball at his feet, but recent performances have highlighted his vulnerabilities at the back. You know it's bad when 36-year-old Jonny Evans has not only displaced you but also been a drastic improvement.

Harvey Barnes

Newcastle

A purple patch is when a player comes to the fore with a short spell of consistency before dropping off the radar, and Harvey Barnes fits that description. The Newcastle United winger is unpredictable. He'll conjure up a fine tally of goals before going into hiding.

The Magpies dropped £39 million on Barnes in July 2023, a fee that sometimes gets brushed under the carpet. The 26-year-old struck three goals in as many consecutive Premier League games in September but hasn't been on target since.

For the price the Tyneside giants paid Leicester for the one-cap England international, you'd expect more bang for your buck. His ability isn't the problem, it's his unreliability.

Harvey Barnes Premier League career Appearances 174 Goals 45 Assists 32 Collective transfer fees £39 million

James Ward-Prowse

Nottingham Forest

A set-piece specialist always builds a strong bond with Premier League fans, and James Ward-Prowse has done that throughout his career. The English midfielder has netted many memorable free-kicks, but the 29-year-old isn't as impactful when it comes to in-game play.

Ward-Prowse is lively in the middle of the park but doesn't compare with the country's best midfield talents. He was expected to excel at West Ham after joining the Hammers from Southampton for around £30 million in the summer of 2023.

His quick loan departure to Nottingham Forest shows he wasn't part of the West London outfit's long-term plans. He hasn't set the world alight at the City Ground either, without a goal or an assist, and picked up the second red card of his career.