The net spend of Premier League clubs has been revealed, and the results will come as a massive shock to fans.

Showing results from the last five seasons, the expected result being that all the clubs at the top of the table had spent the most.

This is proven to be true, but only to a certain extent.

Only two of the 20 teams in the league have a negative net spend which means they have brought in more money than they have spent.

Meanwhile, only eight have a net spend of less than £100 million which highlights the enormous amounts of money in the game today.

Which Premier League clubs have spent the most money?

For all the talk of Manchester City's financial dominance against the rest of the league, the Citizens have nowhere near the biggest net spend.

This does not mean that City have spent less than every club above them, it just means they have been able to bring in large sums for their outgoing players.

Even Manchester United are not at the top of the list despite being known for spending big each summer.

So which club has the highest net spend?

(Data via @BlueCityBrain as of June 29, 2023)

20. Brighton: - £72.9 million

19. Luton Town: - £9.4 million

18. Burnley: £4.8 million

17. Bournemouth: £24.7 million

16. Everton: £51 million

15. Brentford: £52 million

14. Fulham: £90.7 million

13. Crystal Palace: £95.5 million

12. Sheffield United: £101.8 million

11. Wolves: £126.9 million

10. Manchester City: £135.5 million

9. Liverpool: £178.6 million

8. Nottingham Forest: £220 million

7. Aston Villa: £289.7 million

6. West Ham: £296.3 million

5. Newcastle: £396.9 million

4. Chelsea: £443.3 million

3. Tottenham: £509.9 million

2. Manchester United: £544.5 million

1. Arsenal: £591.9 million

Arsenal have the highest net spend in the Premier League

The title-challenging Gunners have gone under the radar as they have racked up a net spend of over half a billion pounds.

Man City and Liverpool, the dominant forces in the division, sit comfortably in mid-table in terms of spend.

The clubs with the best players understandably have the ability to outlay more funds than smaller clubs such as Burnley.

Brighton have made the most money in the period specified, as they have become famous for the profits they make on young talents signed up for small fees.

Newly promoted Luton Town are the only other club to have a negative net spend and are likely to have the smallest budget to work with as they embark on their first foray into the top flight.