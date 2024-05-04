Highlights Liverpool's net spend on transfers during Jurgen Klopp's time at the club is lower than all of their 'Big Six' rivals.

Manchester United have the highest net spend having spent recklessly and sold poorly.

All 20 Premier League clubs have spent more on transfers than they've brought in and only Luton, Brentford and Brighton have a net spend that is lower than €100million.

It may seem as though Jurgen Klopp's final season at Liverpool is fizzling out, with talk of a potential quadruple earlier this year now a distant memory, but when all is said and done he will be remembered as one of the all-time great Premier League managers.

Klopp ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league title in 2020, a year after delivering the Anfield club's sixth European Cup, and there have also been two League Cups, an FA Cup, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup and a Community Shield hoisted under the German.

All of the above was achieved despite Liverpool having a lower net spend than eight of the other 19 teams currently in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Philippe Coutinho's €135million transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona in 2018 remains the most expensive signing involving a Premier League club of all-time.

Premier League clubs' net spend on transfers since Jurgen Klopp became Liverpool manager Ranking Club Money Spent Money Received Net spend 1 Manchester United €1.37bn €337.07m €1,037.21m 2 Chelsea €2.10bn €1.12bn €978.58m 3 Arsenal €1.19bn €379.05m €812.49m 4 Manchester City €1.51bn €702m €808m 5 Tottenham Hotspur €1.01bn €449.02m €595.15m 6 Newcastle United €789.40m €268.25m €521.15m 7 Aston Villa €709.69m €299.10m €410.59m 8 West Ham United €827.16m €422.70m €404.46m 9 Liverpool €938.50m €548.35m €390.15m 10 Wolverhampton Wanderers €686.46m €399.78m €286.68m 11 Crystal Palace €399.02m €134.38m €264.64m 12 AFC Bournemouth €469.34m €201.12m €268.22m 13 Fulham €399.14m €157.13m €242.01m 14 Nottingham Forest €394.88m €167.40m €227.48m 15 Everton €764.47m €551.46m €213.01m 16 Burnley €342.94m €195.81m €147.13m 17 Sheffield United €220.05m €76.59m €143.46m 18 Brighton & Hove Albion €521.41m €456.22m €65.19m 19 Brentford €224.77m €175.47m €49.30m 20 Luton Town €30.30m €14.40m €15.90m

Liverpool's Net Spend Since Klopp's Arrival

Coutinho sale provided platform for success

By no means do Liverpool have a 100 per cent hit rate in the transfer market, but Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, their second and fourth most-expensive signings of all-time respectively, have been exceptional since joining in 2018.

Darwin Nunez became Liverpool's club-record signing in 2022 but has struggled, while Naby Keita flopped after his €60million move. Generally, though, the Reds have bought well under Klopp, with Fabinho, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai all signed for big fees.

Perhaps their best piece of business in the transfer market was the sale of Philippe Coutinho for a mammoth €135million fee in January 2018, which helped fund the moves for Van Dijk, Alisson and Fabinho.

How Liverpool Compare to Their 'Big Six' Rivals

Chelsea go wild under Boehly as United spend big but sell poorly

Liverpool's net spend on transfer fees since Klopp's arrival (€390.15m) is far lower than even Tottenham (€595.15m), who have the second-lowest net spend of the Premier League's traditional 'Big Six' clubs.

Spurs' 12 most-expensive signings of all-time have all been made since Klopp arrived in England in 2015. Tanguy Ndombele is the North London club's record acquisition, joining from Lyon for €62million in 2019. Richarlison, Brennan Johnson and Cristian Romero have all arrived for fees north of €50million in recent years. In terms of player sales, Harry Kane and Kyle Walker are their most expensive departures in recent years.

Manchester City have spent more money on new players (€1.51bn) than every Premier League club other than Chelsea (€2.10bn) since Klopp's arrival. Jack Grealish, Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias are their three most expensive signings since Klopp's arrival, but they have also recouped significant sums from player sales, with Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Leroy Sane and Cole Palmer all leaving for fees in excess of €40million.

Arsenal operated with tight purse strings for much of Arsene Wenger's time in charge but they are not afraid to splash the cash these days and have spent almost €1.2billion on new signings during Klopp's time in charge of Liverpool.

Thomas Partey is only Arsenal's eighth most-expensive signing post-2015, and he cost €50million. Gabriel Jesus, Alexandre Lacazette, Ben White, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz, Nicolas Pepe and Declan Rice all commanded huge fees.

Manchester United have both spent poorly and sold poorly over the last decade, splurging €1.37billion on new players and recouping just €337million from player sales. United spent over €80million each on Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Antony, Harry Maguire and Romelu Lukaku, none of whom could be classes as genuinely successful signings.

Lukaku was at least sold to Inter Milan for a hefty €74million fee but Dan James and Morgan Schneiderlin are their only other notable sales since 2015, signing for Leeds and Everton respectively for fees in excess of €20million.

Chelsea have spent more than any other club (€2.10bn) on transfer fees during Klopp's period in charge of Liverpool, with Todd Boehly's arrival as owner signalling the kind of spending spree that the Premier League had not previously seen.

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo both set them back more than €100million, while Mykhailo Mudryk also cost a pretty penny. The Blues at least sold relatively well last summer, bringing in a combined €140million for Mason Mount and Kai Havertz. Chelsea also brought in over €100million for Eden Hazard in 2019.

The Rest of the Premier League

Only three clubs with lower net spend than €100m

Newcastle (€521.15m), Aston Villa (€410.59m) and West Ham (€404.46m) all have higher net spends than Liverpool during Klopp's time on Merseyside. Newcastle have spent more freely since the arrival of their Saudi Arabian owners, with Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak all signed for hefty fees.

Aston Villa made Moussa Diaby their record signing last summer and have spent €30million or more on six other players since 2015, while West Ham have made a number of marquee signings in recent years, bringing in Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus for fees in excess of €40million.

Luton have the lowest net spend of any Premier League club at just €15.9million, while Brighton (€65.19) and Brentford (€49.30m) are the only other clubs with net spends under €100million.

All statistics via Transfermarkt