Highlights Only three clubs have a higher net spend than Manchester City since Pep Guardiola joined in 2016.

Chelsea, Man United, and Arsenal have higher net spends but lack trophies to show for it compared to City.

Despite their lower net spend, clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle have achieved significant success in recent years.

Since Pep Guardiola's introduction to the Premier League in 2016, Manchester City have been criticised for overspending to reach the pinnacle of English football. Of the 10 most expensive transfers in the league's history, the Citizens are responsible for two of the most upmarket acquistions, with Josko Gvardiol making it onto the list last summer at a price tag of £90m.

As a result of 115 Financial Fair Play and Profit & Sustanability Rules charges being strapped to the backs of the Arab-owned club halfway through the 2023/24 campaign, inquiries into how City are allowed to spend so much have reached boiling point in recent months. However, statistics have shown that Man City haven't spent as much outside of their rights as other teams around them.

Instead, since Guardiola first took up the role as a Premier League manager, there are three clubs that have a higher net spending than the Citizens. It is, arguably, because of City's overawing success - which includes an unprecedented treble last season and a record-breaking fourth consecutive league title this term just gone by - that the microscope homes in on them more closely. But, needless to say, they've ostensibly spent wisely compared to those above them.

Premier League club's net spent since Guardiola joined Man City in 2016 Club Expenditure Income Net Spend Manchester United €1.37bn €343.07m €-1,031.21b Chelsea €2.11bn €1.13bn €-982.94m Arsenal €1.18bn €379.05m €-802.49m Manchester City €1.51bn €724.07m €-784.99m Tottenham €1.02bn €433.32m €-590.08m Newcastle United €783.20m €267.72m €-515.48m Aston Villa €709.69m €303.10m €-406.59m West Ham €821.36m €427.08m €-394.29m Liverpool €934.50m €547.35m €-387.15m Bournemouth €485.13m €200.47m €-284.67m Wolves €680.46m €399.78m €-280.68m Crystal Palace €399.02m €134.38m €-264.64m Fulham €402.40m €157.13m €-245.27m Nottingham Forest €394.88m €171.90m €-222.98m Everton €742.57m €540.46m €-202.12m Leicester City €632.65m €545.67m €-86.97m Brighton €540.91m €456.22m €-84.69m Brentford €257.77m €175.47m €-82.30m Southampton €551.26m €516.19m €-35.07m Ipswich Town €19.82m €19.23m €-585k

Manchester City's Net Spend

The Citizens have spent nearly £2billion on transfers, but sales have ensured they don't sit top of the net spend list

Indeed, Guardiola's arrival has coincided with Man City spending larger sums in the transfer market. In the Manuel Pelligrini reign of yesteryear, the highest transfer fee spent was £76m on Kevin De Bruyne, followed by the £64m Raheem Sterling signing from Liverpool. However, the next most expensive transfers in the pre-Pep Guardiola era drop to £45m and £44m, with Eliaquim Mangala and Nicolas Otamendi.

This is a stark contrast to the budget the current manager luxuriates. Jack Grealish cost the Citizens' £117m, while the Spaniard's 17th most expensive transfer - which was the business that saw Nathan Ake join from Bournemouth in 2020 - equals his predecessor's third-highest fee spent on a player.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guardiola has identified the defence as his side's Achilles heel, using it as his reasoning for spending upwards of £450m on defensive reinforcements alone.

It is easily identifiable that Man City have overspent in some cases. However, there are shrewd signings to hail in the Guardiola-era, as well. First-choice goalkeeper, Ederson, has been a fine servant, and he cost just £45m, while Ilkay Gundogan's £27m fee now feels like daylight robbery after he scored so many important goals from midfield before moving onto Barcelona last summer.

Likewise, Julian Alvarez for £21m has already proven a fruitful transfer, and the World Cup winning striker is still a long way off his lofty potential. In today's market, Man City have made full use of their funds to reap the corporeal benefits of six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, a Champions League, the Super Cup, and the Club World Cup.

Three Clubs Have a Higher Net Spend

Manc United, Chelsea, and Arsenal all have a higher net spend, yet don't have the achievements to back it up

The money-spent-to-trophies-collected ratio is something Man City are topping. Yet, there are others who have spent more outside their rights and are yet to win trophies since Guardiola's arrival. One such - glaring - example is the tempestuously extravagant reign of Todd Boehly down in London with Chelsea.

Only one year has passed since the American ownership took over from Roman Abramovich - but, already, there have been four managers, £600m spent, and unsolvable upheaval in the West End. Boehly personifies the notion that money doesn't buy you happiness, and while a bottomless pit of gold should bear fruit, this has been far from the case. Perhaps the tides are turning after Cole Palmer proved to be an excellent signing - however, sitting second in the net spend ranking without even having qualified for European competition won't sit well with Blues' fans.

Sitting atop the net spend table is Manchester United. The Red Devils have spent £1billion more than they have earned via income, but have only got an FA Cup, Europa League, and League Cup to show for it. In turn, this has led the club down a precarious path of crippling debt under the Glazers' family. Now under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS' watchful gaze, there is hope that the club will be a bit more logical with their budget in coming transfer windows, while the steady flow of silverware provides a sound blueprint to broadened horizons.

This can't be said about Arsenal who, while having been Man City's closest adversary to domestic success in recent years, haven't got the tangible achievements to suggest the money is worth it. Declan Rice - who cost upwards of £115m - was meant to be the final piece to the north London club's Premier League title plight puzzle, but it was again Guardiola who prevailed.

Until Guardiola leaves City, it feels like the Gunners will suffer in his shadow and go down in history as another group of nearly men. Nonetheless, with that said, they're clearly in a better situation than Man United and Chelsea, even if the dust-collecting trophy cabinet says otherwise.

Related Man City's and Arsenal's Net Spend Compared Over Last Five Years Two of the Premier League's title contenders have spent a staggering amount in the past five years.

Notable Clubs Below Man City in Net Spend Table

Newcastle, Liverpool & Aston Villa are noteworthy clubs spending less than Guardiola's side

Since the 2017/18 campaign, only one club has beaten Man City to the Premier League title. That is a serious show of just how good Jurgen Klopp was at operating on a shoe-string budget (compared to Guardiola, at least!) and still turning Liverpool into a trophy-collecting monster of its sleeping self.

The Reds sit ninth in the net spend table. Yet, they have won every trophy they have competed for other than the Europa League in the last eight years. The likes of West Ham and Tottenham have spent more, which only further accentuates Liverpool's recent golden era.

Interestingly, despite recently being taken over by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) - a company which also owns four Saudi Pro League clubs, including Cristiano Ronaldo's team Al Nassr - Newcastle also operate rather lowly in line with what onlookers would expect. The Magpies' sixth-placed ranking shows they have kept a slightly cautious approach to the transfer market, though extra wiggle room allows for bigger spending than previously under Mike Ashley.

Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, and Nick Pope are among those that have been celebrated in the North-East has bargain buys. But the club will be underwhelmed by their seventh-placed finish last term after they qualified for the Champions League in the 2022/23 campaign.

In the Premier League season just over, it was Aston Villa who took the role of underdogs and perfected its principles. Just behind Newcastle in the net spend table, Unai Emery guided the Villans to a fourth-placed finish, with Jhon Duran and Pau Torres notable economical difference-makers.