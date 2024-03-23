Highlights As the end of the 2023/24 Premier League season draws near, the best-performing player for each team has been revealed.

Criteria for selecting the best players include key stats, performance versus expectations, and impact on the team.

Rising stars like Kobbie Mainoo and seasoned players like Pascal Gross have showcased exceptional talent at their respective clubs.

As we enter the final stretch of this year's Premier League season, it is time to take a look at which players have shone brightest home and away, under each team's floodlights, through sunshine and rain.

There have been some exceptional performers in the English top flight this season. It has led to a captivating season at the top of the table, as three teams battle for the top prize. Meanwhile, the race for Europe is also set to go down to the wire.

GIVEMESPORT has decided to take a look at which individuals have stood out the most across every Premier League team. This is harder to narrow down in some cases than others, but this list has managed to whittle each team down to just one player of the season apiece.

Ranking factors

With a list like this being full of subjectivity, we have narrowed our selections down by using key criteria, including:

Key statistics

How well they have performed versus expectation

Overall impact on their team

There have been some harsh omissions from our list, simply because of the talent pool at each club. However, these twenty are some of the best that each team has to offer.

Every PL Team's POTY Arsenal Bukayo Saka Aston Villa Ollie Watkins Bournemouth Dominic Solanke Brentford Bryan Mbeumo Brighton Pascal Gross Burnley Josh Brownhill Chelsea Cole Palmer Crystal Palace Eberechi Eze Everton Jarrad Branthwaite Fulham Antonee Robinson Liverpool Mohamed Salah Luton Town Ross Barkley Manchester City Phil Foden Manchester United Kobbie Mainoo Newcastle United Anthony Gordon Nottingham Forest Morgan Gibbs-White Sheffield United Vinicius Souza Tottenham Hotspur Son Heung-Min West Ham United Jarrod Bowen Wolves Matheus Cunha

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka

The rising star of Arsenal has been sensational once again this season. Firmly established as Mikel Arteta's main man, the 22-year-old has made an impressive mark. With an impressive tally of 31 goal involvements in 37 appearances this season, Bukayo Saka embodies the transformation undergone by the north London club in recent times.

The likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard can certainly feel aggrieved by their omission. They too have been tremendous. Despite that, the young winger gets the nod in this comparison. A product of Hale End, Saka still possesses untapped potential, suggesting that his development could yield even greater rewards in the future. A prospect that should unsettle opponents across the league.

Bukayo Saka 2023/24 Stats Appearances 37 Minutes 3023 Goals 16 Assists 15

Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins

With Unai Emery at the helm, Ollie Watkins has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as one of the most lethal forwards in the entire Premier League. The Spanish tactician has moulded the English striker into Aston Villa's primary attacking force, a move that has paid dividends as the Midlands get ever closer to a long-awaited Champions League return.

A future move back to London for the former Brentford man has been much speculated, with Arsenal believed to be in the running for his signature. You can’t blame them. If they had his consistent source of goals down the middle, they might even be favourites to end their 20-year title drought.

Ollie Watkins 2023/24 Stats Appearances 41 Minutes 3288 Goals 22 Assists 10

Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke

Before the current season, Dominic Solanke had only scored 10 Premier League goals in his entire career. But this season, he's already scored 15 goals, putting him in third place for the Golden Boot alongside Mo Salah.

The 26-year-old’s goals have been the backbone of Bournemouth's success this season. His consistent scoring has not only boosted team morale but has also helped secure crucial points in tight matches. At the start of the campaign, there were concerns that Bournemouth might struggle to stay in the Premier League and could face relegation. However, Solanke's stellar performances have surpassed expectations, providing his team with a launchpad to safety.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Dominic Solanke has contributed 36.6% of his team's Premier League goals this season, more than any other player in the entire division.

Dominic Solanke 2023/24 Stats Appearances 32 Minutes 2720 Goals 17 Assists 4

Brentford

Bryan Mbeumo

It was obvious that having no Ivan Toney was always going to hamper Brentford's form at the start of the season. Being without their talisman left them without a rich source of goals that was near impossible to replace. What it did allow though, was for Bryan Mbeumo to take centre stage.

Without the Englishman through the middle, Mbeumo became the focal point and proved he could deliver. No longer was he in Toney's large shadow. Instead, he was reminding everyone just how important he was to Thomas Frank's side. The only dampener is he has been out through injury since Toney returned, meaning the duo are yet to reunite.

Bryan Mbeumo 2023/24 Stats Appearances 18 Minutes 1417 Goals 7 Assists 4

Brighton

Pascal Gross

Pascal Gross has been nothing short of an assist king for the Seagulls this season. The German has not only been ever-present despite being in the twilight of his career, but he has set up 13 goals for his teammates in all competitions this season. On top of that, he has managed to find the net himself five times.

In a team that champions the players of the future, it is one of their elder statesmen who has been providing the goods. His experience is invaluable for the young talent around him to benefit from both on and off the pitch. Gross is truly being rewarded for his hard work on the south coast.

Pascal Gross 2023/24 Stats Appearances 37 Minutes 3204 Goals 5 Assists 13

Burnley

Josh Brownhill

This season has been one to regret for the first of the newly promoted sides. Vincent Kompany's squad appears destined for relegation, with few players finding reasons to maintain their morale. The one thing you can say is that at least their captain has led the team with class and professionalism.

Josh Brownhill's contributions often go underappreciated. He consistently performs well, as indicated by SofaScore's rating of 6.94, making him one of the team's stronger performers.

The midfielder constantly displays the passion you would want from any leader, which is never easy to do in the toughest of moments. His spirit speaks volumes about his character, something the Clarets would most certainly miss if he wasn’t there.

Josh Brownhill 2023/24 Stats Appearances 29 Minutes 2154 Goals 3 Assists 2

Chelsea

Cole Palmer

What would Chelsea do without Cole Palmer? This young English talent emerged from Manchester City's shadows to become the sole beacon of hope at Stamford Bridge under Mauricio Pochettino.

In what has been a turbulent time at Stamford Bridge, their young creative spark has made sure to provide moments of class like few of his teammates can. With the European Championships on the horizon, Palmer will be looking to get on the plane to Germany. His captivating performances are turning heads and the 21-year-old could be a mainstay for the Three Lions in years to come.

Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze

It was a tough call between Eberechi Eze and his French teammate Michael Olise. Both men are the driving forces behind Crystal Palace's attack. When they are missing, their absence is clearly felt. Ultimately, that's what this choice boiled down to.

Eze has been more available this season, with his counterpart being struck with the injury curse more frequently. While the Eagles have not been at their best, the Englishman has still provided nine goal contributions in all competitions and is edging ever closer to a move to one of the league's big boys.

Eze also brings a type of flair and excitement which has become a commodity in today's more tactically minded game. Players like him will always get fans off their seats.

Eberechi Eze 2023/24 Stats Appearances 22 Minutes 1539 Goals 6 Assists 3

Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite

It has been a tough year for Everton fans to endure. Points deductions have made the threat of relegation a real possibility, but the Toffees have dug their heels in and forced themselves into a less precarious position. These efforts can be summarised through one player's performances this season.

Jarrad Branthwaite has been rewarded for his brilliant form with his first call-up ahead of the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. Having come through the ranks, the defender has established himself firmly in the first team alongside James Tarkowski. At just 21 years old, Branthwaite has all the tools necessary to stamp his authority and make a place in the team his own for years to come.

Jarrad Branthwaite 2023/24 Stats Appearances 31 Minutes 2790 Goals 2 Assists 0

Fulham

Antonee Robinson

Having once been on the verge of joining AC Milan, the United States international has found his feet in the top flight of English football. Antonee Robinson epitomises the hard work that Marco Silva demands from his team and has stopped the Cottagers from being a 'yo-yo' club.

The defender has been impactful on both ends of the pitch, leading in both Premier League assists and interceptions for his side this season. At 26, there is still more room for the ex-Wigan Athletic man to develop, but what he is currently producing has been exactly what Fulham have needed.

Antonee Robinson 2023/24 Stats Appearances 35 Minutes 2951 Goals 0 Assists 7

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah

It's Liverpool. Of course it's Mo Salah. Sorry Virgil van Dijk. It is harsh to leave the Dutchman out of this list as he has been in imperious form throughout Klopp's swansong. When it previously looked like his long-term injury was going to prevent him from getting back to his best, he proved doubters wrong.

But then there's the Egyptian. 34 goal contributions in 32 games. Ridiculous as it is to say, that's a quiet season for the winger. That's how incredibly high his standards have been. Nonetheless, it's still an out of this world outlay for a player who will go down as one of Anfield's greatest when he departs. Rumour has it that that could be sooner rather than later, so Liverpool fans should enjoy it while it lasts.

Mo Salah 2023/24 Stats Appearances 32 Minutes 2304 Goals 21 Assists 13

Luton Town

Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley's revival at Kenilworth Road has been remarkable. Previously recognized for his stints at Everton and Chelsea, Barkley appeared to be on a downward trajectory after disappointing spells at Aston Villa and OGC Nice.

However, in a twist of fate, the 30-year-old's displays in Luton's midfield have garnered attention, with some advocating for his return to the national team fold. Transitioning into a deeper-lying role, Barkley now orchestrates play while retaining his ability to make decisive contributions in the final third when required. Should Luton manage to stay up, it would arguably rank as one of their number six’s greatest achievements, with himself playing a vital role.

Ross Barkley 2023/24 Stats Appearances 29 Minutes 2341 Goals 4 Assists 5

Manchester City

Phil Foden

It's truly astonishing to realize that Phil Foden is merely 23 years old. His appearance and performance on the field defy his age, resembling that of a seasoned professional at the peak of his career. It's both exciting and daunting to contemplate the heights he'll reach as he continues to mature.

The playmaker has already surpassed his previous Premier League season's productivity, achieving higher goals and assists tallies with ten games remaining. His outstanding performances place him among the frontrunners for the PFA Player of the Year award for the 2023/24 season. In a team that includes so many superstars, it’s the little Englishman who has stood tallest.

Phil Foden 2023/24 Stats Appearances 42 Minutes 3334 Goals 18 Assists 10

Manchester United

Kobbie Mainoo

It's been a step backwards from the progress made last season at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's men have struggled, with key players like Casemiro seemingly losing his legs and not coming close to replicating the same form from a year ago.

In dark times throughout their history, Manchester United have often turned to their famed academy to provide inspiration. This time is no exception, as they have been handed one of their finest graduates in recent years. Despite being just 18, Kobbie Mainoo plays like he's a veteran. Possessing an amazing football IQ and rapid feet, the teenager is the exact breed of midfielder Manchester United have been crying out for.

Kobbie Mainoo 2023/24 Stats Appearances 22 Minutes 1643 Goals 2 Assists 2

Newcastle United

Anthony Gordon

It wasn't an easy start to life at Newcastle United for Anthony Gordon. That hasn't stopped him turning things around in some style. Since then, the Englishman has transformed into an integral figure this season. With 15 goal contributions, he sits in the among the top 15 in the entire Premier League. He has also remained fit throughout most of the campaign, something that is a miracle with the injury epidemic at St James' Park.

Gordon is within touching distance of making the Euros this summer. He faces some stiff competition, but he is everything he can to book his ticket to Germany.

Anthony Gordon 2023/24 Stats Appearances 40 Minutes 3162 Goals 10 Assists 7

Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White

The announcement of Nottingham Forest's points deduction will undoubtedly be a tough blow for fans to absorb. This setback significantly diminishes their chances of staying in the Premier League. In the unfortunate event of relegation, fans should brace themselves for the departure of their star player as well.

Morgan Gibbs-White has picked up where he left off last season, with dynamic performances that have put to bed any question marks over whether or not he deserves his place in the top flight. His fantastic technical ability is matched by his enthusiasm and hard work off the ball. He is a rare combination for this reason, making the Englishman all the more difficult to replace should he go.

Morgan Gibbs-White 2023/24 Stats Appearances 33 Minutes 2751 Goals 4 Assists 5

Sheffield United

Vinicius Souza

There weren't exactly many players who were jumping off the page when looking at who Sheffield United's player of the season could be. The majority have been pretty dreadful, with the Blades doomed for the drop.

Brazilian Vinicius Souza has probably been the most well-rounded performer that Chris Wilder has had at his disposal. He leads the team in tackles per game, and ranks highly in interceptions and passes per 90.

At 24, the midfielder has time to make a Premier League return in a more stable environment that may allow him to shine even further. If he sticks it out at Bramall Lane, he could be one of the biggest destroyers in the Championship next season.

Vinicus Souza 2023/24 Stats Appearances 29 Minutes 2199 Goals 1 Assists 0

Tottenham

Son Heung-Min

What a player Son Heung-Min has been for Tottenham. For many years, he has played second fiddle to Harry Kane. With the Englishman moving on to pastures new, it has left the South Korean as the new captain, and new focal point.

He has struck an impressive partnership with James Maddison, which was so good it had fans questioning if Spurs could be title contenders in the early stages of the season. That level of form wasn't sustained, but Son has remained a key part of Ange Postecoglu's squad and recaptured the spark that he seemed to have lost in the 2022/23 campaign.

Heung-Min Son 2023/24 Stats Appearances 26 Minutes 2103 Goals 14 Assists 8

West Ham

Jarrod Bowen

Regardless of what the future holds, Jarrod Bowen will forever hold a special place in the hearts of West Ham United supporters nationwide. His decisive goal in the 2023 Conference League final will be etched into the lore of the Hammers, a testament to his worthiness as a player.

At 27 years old, Bowen already stands as the joint fourth-highest scorer in Premier League history for the club. Merely six more goals would elevate him to the esteemed ranks of Mark Noble and the legendary Paolo di Canio as joint second. Such esteemed company speaks volumes of Bowen's stellar performances for West Ham over the past four years.

Jarrod Bowen 2023/24 Stats Appearances 37 Minutes 3248 Goals 18 Assists 7

Wolves

Matheus Cunha

Under Gary O'Neil, Wolves have become a more attractive outfit to watch than the one we got used to seeing in previous years. One of the great beneficiaries of that style alteration, was Matheus Cunha.

The Brazilian has been one of the biggest creative threats this season, managing 11 goals and 7 assists in 28 games. He appears to be really enjoying his football, which is reflected in his level of performance. Having joined permanently from Atletico Madrid in the summer, it seems as though the 24-year-old is deserving of playing for a team in the Champions League once again. When that opportunity could come for him remains to be seen.

Matheus Cunha 2023/24 Stats Appearances 28 Minutes 2292 Goals 11 Assists 7

All stats via Transfermarkt and WhoScored as of 20/03/24 (unless otherwise stated)