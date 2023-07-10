The table showing the purchase value - and total market value - of every Premier League club has emerged. And it's rather interesting.

What does that mean?

Well, the table shows how much money each club has spent to assemble their squad while also showing how much their squad is worth now. And then it's ranked by the difference between the two figures.

Essentially, have clubs overpaid to assemble their squad - or are their players now worth more than what they bought them for?

It's the difference between a well-run club and one that's poorly operated.

The ability to spot talented players and sign them for cheap - or bring a youngster through your academy - is crucial in modern football with the transfer fees for Premier League stars extortionate.

Meanwhile, ominous signs are overpaying for players who fail to live up to their price tag and their stock depreciates as a result.

So, how does the ranking of Premier League clubs look? Let's take a look with all data coming from Transfermarkt:

The difference in purchase value and current value of every Premier League club

Arsenal lead the way

Okay, let's start at the very top - the best-run clubs.

Arsenal lead the way with a huge difference of €404 million between their purchase value and their total market value. Those figures don't include the impending arrivals of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber - although it's unlikely the two signings will make a big difference to their overall 'difference.'

The reason Arsenal lead the way is mainly due to Bukayo Saka. Having graduated through the academy, Arsenal didn't spend a penny to acquire him. The winger is now worth €120 million.

However, it's unfair to say that Saka is the only reason for Arsenal being top of this table. That's because the likes of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba were all purchased for relatively cheap fees and are now worth €90m, €80m and €65m respectively.

Fair play, Arsenal.

Brighton and Brentford are well-run clubs

Brighton and Brentford are often referred to as the best-run clubs in the Premier League and that's clear for all to see in this table.

Brighton have almost tripled the purchase value of their squad, from €186m to €470m - and that's despite selling some of their stars recently.

The likes of Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan and Kaoru Mitoma are now worth €75m, €32m and €32m respectively after being picked up on the cheap.

It gives Brighton a difference of €284m having purchased their entire squad for just €186m.

Brentford are in third place with a difference of €209m. Their most expensive players are Ivan Toney (€35m), Bryan Mbeumo (€35m), David Raya (€30m) and Rico Henry (€28m) all seeing their transfer value skyrocket after a few years in the Premier League.

Man City and Liverpool fare pretty well

Champions Manchester City may have spent almost €1 billion to assemble their squad - the second most in the division - it's been money well spent with a squad value of €1.19 billion.

How have they achieved a difference of €194m?

Well, Erling Haaland now being worth €180m after being signed for €60m certainly helps. So too, does Phil Foden being valued at €110m having progressed through the academy.

Liverpool are in fifth place - and are also helped out by an academy graduate. Trent Alexander-Arnold is worth €65m having been at the club as a youth.

Luis Diaz is actually the club's most valuable player at €75m - he was signed for €47m. Mohamed Salah is valued at €65m having been bought for €42m.

Interestingly, Alexis Mac Allister - who was bought this summer for just €42m - is currently valued at €65m suggesting Liverpool massively underpaid for him.

The best of the rest

Aston Villa (difference of €110m), Crystal Palace (€108m), Nottingham Forest (€95m), Fulham (€58m) and West Ham (€55m) all make up the top 10.

Tottenham (€50m) and Newcastle (€46m) are 10th and 11th respectively.

Four clubs have a negative difference

But it's not all positive.

There are actually four clubs that have a negative difference between the amount they paid for their squad and the amount it's now worth.

Sheffield United are down in 17th - although their difference is a very minimal €940k.

In 18th is Wolves with a difference of €24m. Their biggest losses come in the form of Fabio Silva who was signed for €40m and is now worth €13m, Goncalo Guedes who was signed for €32.6m and is now worth €23m and Matheus Cunha who was signed permanently for €50m and is now worth half of that.

The bottom two clubs - Man Utd and Chelsea

But the bottom two clubs are particularly interesting. -and damning.

In 19th is Manchester United.

The Red Devils bought their current squad for €970m - the third most in the Premier League. However, their squad is now worth €834m, representing a loss of €136m. And that's despite their most valuable player - Marcus Rashford - coming through their academy and being worth €80m.

Where do their losses come from then?

Well, last summer's €95m splurge on Antony wasn't money well spent it seems with the Brazilian being valued at €60m. There's also a €40m loss on Jadon Sancho after he was signed for €85m. It hasn't quite worked out for the winger so far at Old Trafford. Harry Maguire is also rated at €20m having been bought for €87m. Substantial losses on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly have also contributed to the -€136m difference.

Chelsea are the worst-run club in the Premier League

But the worst-run club according to transfer value is, unsurprisingly, Chelsea.

It cost them more than €1 billion to assemble their squad - the highest in the Premier League. Now, it's worth €887m for a loss of €146m.

Which players contribute the most to that difference?

Well, Kepa Arrizabalaga is pretty guilty being valued at just €18m having been signed for €80m - that's almost half of Chelsea's deficit! Romelu Lukaku's struggles are even worse having been bought for €113m and is now valued at €40m. Christian Pulisic's value drop is also pretty damning. The American was signed for €64m but is currently valued at €25m.

Marc Cucurella (€65.3m to €35m) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (€70m to €50m) are also significant losses.