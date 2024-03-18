Highlights Opta have predicted the Premier League run-in and ranked the teams with the most difficult fixtures.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool's remaining fixtures show which side is the favourite for the Premier League title.

The relegation places and European spots are also still to be decided in the final 10 games of the season.

The back end of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign is drawing closer. The battle to be crowned champions is hotting up, with fans set for one of the best run-ins in the history of the league. There is a three-horse race at the top as Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool remain firmly in the mix to claim the coveted prize.

There's an intriguing dogfight at the bottom of the table too, with Luton Town battling the likes of Nottingham Forest in an attempt to avoid the drop. The stakes over the final few months couldn't be higher and, as has been seen in the past, anything can happen in the Premier League. It would be brave to try and predict how things will turn out at the end of the year, but that's exactly what Opta have done.

The supercomputer has compiled a prediction based on the final 10 games and who faces the toughest matches towards the end of the campaign. It's worth noting that a few teams have played before the international break. They've attributed every team a rating between 0-100 to then assign a difficulty value to each side to determine how hard an opponent they might be. Here, we will take a look at how it's all set to play out.

Every Premier League club's run-in has been ranked by data experts Rank Club Opponent average rating 1. Brighton & Hove Albion 89.9 2. Aston Villa 89.7 3. West Ham 89.3 4. Crystal Palace 89.2 5. Arsenal 88.5 6. Luton Town 88.4 7. Wolves 88.2 8. Tottenham 87.7 9. Fulham 87.7 10. Bournemouth 87.3 11. Sheffield United 87.3 12. Manchester City 87.3 13. Manchester United 87.1 14. Liverpool 86.6 15. Burnley 86.5 16. Everton 86.3 17. Nottingham Forest 86.2 18. Chelsea 86.1 19. Newcastle 85.5 20. Brentford 85.2

1 Brighton

Average Opponent Rating: 89.9

Roberto De Zerbi's men remain in with a chance of qualifying for one of the European spots this season. However, Opta's prediction would suggest that Brighton are in for a tough run-in. With an average opponent rating of 89.9, the South Coast outfit still have to play Liverpool at Anfield.

Also on the horizon are home showdowns with both Manchester City and Manchester United before a mouthwatering encounter with Arsenal. Chelsea and Aston Villa still have to travel to the AMEX Stadium in their remaining 10 games, while the Seagulls also still have to travel to Newcastle to face Eddie Howe's side.

2 Aston Villa

Average Opponent Rating: 89.7

If Aston Villa stand a chance of qualifying for the Champions League, then they must get through their difficult run-in. Unai Emery's side have been one of the surprise packages this season, with Ollie Watkins shining throughout for the Midlands outfit so far.

According to the numbers, the Villans have the second-hardest run-in, with visits to Man City and Arsenal coming up. Home showdowns with Chelsea and Liverpool and a trip to face Brighton are also on the agenda. They're currently in a head-to-head with Tottenham for the final spot in Europe's elite, and with Villa's run-in, it could go down to the wire.

3 West Ham

Average Opponent Rating: 89.3

The Hammers, like Brighton, remain firmly in the race to qualify for one of the final spots in Europe. That said, Opta's numbers predict that the east London club have one of the most difficult schedules in the league. David Moyes' side have been lingering around seventh for most of the campaign but face competition from the Seagulls, Newcastle and Chelsea.

With an average opponent rating of 89.3, West Ham still have home clashes with London rivals Tottenham. The Irons still have to navigate tough trips to Chelsea, Manchester City, Wolves and Newcastle before the end of the campaign.

4 Crystal Palace

Average Opponent Rating: 89.2

At the time of writing, the Eagles are eight points above the drop zone. While the club should be safe and sound, Opta's numbers show that the London side are set for a tough final 10 games. With nothing left to play for, Oliver Glasner's men will be hoping to get many points on the board before the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

After the international break, Palace have two winnable games, in Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, before back-to-back games against Manchester City and Liverpool. They still have to play the likes of Manchester United, Wolves and Aston Villa. Therefore, it's certainly a tricky end to the season for them - as backed by the stats.

5 Arsenal

Average Opponent Rating: 88.5

In terms of the title race, it would appear that Arsenal have the tougher challenge compared to both Manchester City and Liverpool - who are also competing for the crown.

The Gunners have home clashes with Chelsea and Aston Villa as well as away fixtures with Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United before the end of the season. These fixtures have earned them a difficulty rating of 88.5 out of a potential 100 - the fifth-highest on the list. Mikel Arteta's young side will need to fight for every point if they are to pick up their first league title since 2004.

6 Luton Town

Average Opponent Rating: 88.4

Heading into the international break, Luton Town had the timely boost of moving above Nottingham Forest in the league due to a four-point deduction for their relegation rivals. While Rob Edwards' side will be doing everything they can to beat the drop, Opta's prediction would suggest that the Hatters are in for a tough end to the Premier League season.

In their first four games after the break, Luton have to play Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City away from home, with a home showdown with Bournemouth sandwiched in between. The club still have to play Wolves, West Ham and fellow strugglers Everton in their final 10 games.

7 Wolves

Average Opponent Rating: 88.2

Gary O'Neil's Wolves could still be playing Europa Conference League football next season. According to the numbers, the Midlands outfit have an average opponent rating of 88.2, with the club's toughest remaining matches including clashes with Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa away from home.

As well as that, the club host the likes of West Ham, Arsenal and Crystal Palace before the end of the current Premier League campaign. After reports suggested that Pedro Neto could miss the rest of the season, the Portuguese winger's absence could prove costly in their quest to qualify for European football.

8 Tottenham

Average Opponent Rating: 87.7

The north London side have a fairly comfortable start to April on paper with games against West Ham and Nottingham Forest before trying to navigate three successive matches that could be vital in the title race. Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool all have to face Spurs in the space of three weeks.

Following those showdowns with the Premier League giants, Tottenham have an easier end to the campaign by facing some of the teams in contention to drop into the Championship, Sheffield United and Burnley. Their recent defeat to Fulham means there's still a bit of work to do if they're to catch up with Aston Villa and sneak into the final Champions League spot.

9 Fulham

Average Opponent Rating: 87.7

With nine games to go for Fulham following their recent win against Spurs, Marco Silva's side will be desperate to end the season on a high and break into the top half of the Premier League table. According to the numbers, the west London outfit have the ninth-hardest run-in. The club still have to host the likes of Man City and Liverpool before the end of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At 22 years and 317 days old, Rodrigo Muniz is the youngest Fulham player to score 2+ goals in a Premier League London derby, breaking Louis Saha's record from March 2002 against Chelsea (23 years and 210 days old).

The Cottagers have got to travel to West Ham and Brentford in London-based encounters. Newcastle and Crystal Palace will need to be at their best to take any points away from Craven Cottage. They end the 2023/24 Premier League campaign with a home clash against strugglers Luton Town.

10 Bournemouth

Average Opponent Rating: 87.3

Bournemouth are in a similar position to Fulham. With nothing to play for, the Cherries are set for another season in the Premier League. With 10 games left to play, Andoni Iraola's side have a decent set of games remaining - having to face the likes of Everton, Luton Town and Brentford.

The South Coast side still have to make the trips to Aston Villa and Arsenal. Erik ten Hag will take Man United to the Vitality Stadium looking for revenge for the 3-0 defeat Iraola's team inflicted on the Red Devils. With an average opponent rating of 87.3, their final game will see the club travel to west London to face Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea.

11 Sheffield United

Average Opponent Rating: 87.3

Sheffield United have a lot of work to do if they're to remain in the Premier League. Currently rock-bottom of the table with 14 points. With only one win in their last 10 Premier League games, the Blades face a tough run-in. Eleven points behind Nottingham Forest in 17th place, the club look destined to go down in what has been a miserable campaign for the side.

After the international break, Chris Wilder's men face Liverpool and Chelsea at the beginning of April. An away clash with Manchester United is still yet to be rescheduled as well as a home showdown with Tottenham on the final game of the season.

12 Manchester City

Average Opponent Rating: 87.3

Should City secure the coveted prize, it'll be their fourth win in as many years. Pep Guardiola's side are certainly in the race to win the title. While the club's form has been a bit hit-and-miss during the 2023/24 season, Opta predicts that they have a fairly average run-in by their standards.

After the international break, the Citizens have two tough games against Arsenal and Aston Villa. With an average opponent rating of 87.3, Guardiola's side still have to travel to Tottenham and Brighton - with the latter still yet to officially be rescheduled. Their three remaining games are Wolves at the Etihad, Fulham away before hosting West Ham in the final match of the season.

13 Manchester United

Average Opponent Rating: 87.1

Manchester United have a slim chance of breaking into the top four, and - at the time of writing - are nine points behind fourth-place Aston Villa. Ten Hag's Red Devils have endured a poor season by their usual high standards. In their final 10 league games, the club still have to face Liverpool and Arsenal at Old Trafford, as well as trips to Chelsea and Brighton.

That said, with an average opponent rating of 87.1, the Manchester outfit have a fair few winnable games in Brentford (A) - immediately after the break - and Burnley (H) along with Bournemouth (A) and Crystal Palace (A).

14 Liverpool

Average Opponent Rating: 86.6

According to Opta, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have the most comfortable run-in compared to their fellow title challengers. With an average opponent rating of 86.6, the Merseyside giants still have to play both Aston Villa and Man United in the league.

They're still yet to play both Tottenham and Brighton at Anfield. However, the games will come as a relief for the Reds faithful given how exquisite their form at home is. Klopp will want to end the campaign as champions in what will be his last season in charge at Anfield - and the numbers would suggest that they're in the best position heading into the home straight.

15 Burnley

Average Opponent Rating: 86.5

Vincent Kompany's Burnley are in a similar position as Sheffield United. Sitting 19th in the Premier League standings, the Clarets are facing a race against time in a battle to remain in England's top-flight division. Currently eight points behind 17th place Nottingham Forest, the club will need a miracle to avoid the drop - but have a favourable run-in.

With games against Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Everton still to come, Burnley - who have an average opponent rating of 86.5 - have still got to head to Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea towards the back end of the 2023/24 campaign.

16 Everton

Average Opponent Rating: 86.3

Sean Dyche's Toffees have endured a tough start to 2024. Everton have not won a league game since December 16 - a 2-0 away win at Burnley. Their poor form since the turn of the new year means they're still in with a chance of failing to beat the drop this season and are only three points above the relegation zone.

With an opponent average rating of 86.3 out of a possible 100, Opta predicts that the Merseyside club should be safe this season. The club still have to travel to Arsenal and Chelsea and face Liverpool at home - which is yet to be rescheduled. That said, they still have winnable home games with Sheffield United, Burnley and Nottingham Forest still to come to Goodison Park before the end of the campaign.

17 Nottingham Forest

Average Opponent Rating: 86.2

Nottingham Forest have suffered a miserable campaign so far. Since the sacking of Steve Cooper, Nuno Espirito Santo has failed to turn the club's misfortunes around, and the club have fallen into the relegation zone due to their point deduction. Forest have an average opponent rating score of 86.2, Opta predicts that they still have a good chance of surviving the drop due to their easier run of games in comparison to Luton.

The club have still got to play Manchester City (H), Tottenham (A) and Chelsea (H) - but also have winnable fixtures in the shape of Crystal Palace (H), Fulham (H), Sheffield United (H) and Burnley (A).

18 Chelsea

Average Opponent Rating: 86.1

Following Mauricio Pochettino's arrival in the summer, a lot was expected of the Argentinian. However, he's failed to live up to the high expectations set by the new owners. With the club languishing in the bottom half of the table, the 52-year-old has endured a tough campaign.

That said, the numbers published by Opta predict that the west London outfit will have an average opponent rating of 86.1. With the likes of Burnley, Bournemouth and West Ham set to visit Stamford Bridge between now and the end of the season, the club will feel as if there are points to be won in these fixtures. Pochettino's side still have to face both Arsenal and Manchester United - with their clash with the Gunners yet to be rescheduled at the time of writing.

19 Newcastle

Average Opponent Rating: 85.5

The Magpies still have a slight chance of qualifying for the Europa Conference League this season, and have a good chance of potentially sneaking into the European sports based on the data provided. Newcastle's average opponent rating score of 85.5 means there is still hope to salvage an underwhelming season thus far.

Between now and the end of the season, the club will play West Ham, Tottenham, Everton, Sheffield United and Brighton at home, and face a tough away trip to Manchester United. The final game of the season will see Howe and his players travel to west London to face Brentford.

20 Brentford

Average Opponent Rating: 85.2

Brentford have endured a tough 2023/24 Premier League campaign. For the first half of the campaign, the club were without star man Ivan Toney due to a hefty ban. Since the Englishman's return to action in January, the forward has failed to inspire the Bees - who are now in a position where they could go down if their torrid run of form in the league continues.

That said, the Bees have got the best run-in according to Opta. Thomas Frank's side are waiting to face Manchester United and Brighton at home. They still have showdowns with the likes of Everton, Sheffield United and Luton Town, and this is where the club will be looking to pick up some valuable points. Providing they come away most unscathed, the west London outfit should be safe for another season.