Key Takeaways The 2024/25 Premier League transfer window is now shut, signalling a perfect time to analyse all the deals and work out which side had the most successful summer.

Wolves failed to remedy Pedro Neto and Max Kilman sales, leaving them in a precarious position ahead of the season, while Everton's financial constraints leave them in another relegation dogfight.

Chelsea's devil-may-care policy could work out finally, and Brighton and Fulham battle it out at the top.

The summer transfer window is one of the most exciting periods in the Premier League calendar, offering clubs the chance to reshape their squads and bolster their chances for the upcoming season. From high-profile signings to shrewd bargain buys, each team’s market activity has the potential to make or break its campaign.

With the latest round of transfers now complete, it is time to rank every Premier League club based on their summer business, as considerations include the potential impact of new arrivals, the strategic choices behind key departures, and the overall effectiveness of each club's approach to the transfer market ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

This season, a total of 105 permanent deals were completed by Premier League clubs, bringing the total spend to a mind-boggling £1.52billion. Astonishingly, this was over £1million more than second-placed La Liga, as England's topflight once again demonstrated its strength as an enthralling season heats up.

Related 10 Best New Players in the Premier League in 2024/25 [Ranked] From Leny Yoro to Niclas Fullkrug, here are some of the most exciting players coming to the Premier League in 2024-25.

20 Wolves

Pedro Neto and Max Kilman sales haven't been remedied

Wolves - Summer signings Fee Tommy Doyle (Man City) £4.3m Rodrigo Gomes (Braga) £12.7m Pedro Lima (Sport Recife) £8.45m Arthur Nasta (Larkhall Athletic) Undisclosed Jorgen Strand Larsen (Celta Vigo) Loan Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace) £10m All fees via Sky Sports

The losers of this summer's transfer window were Wolves - and there can't be much of an argument to suggest otherwise. By Gary O'Neil's own admission, the club should have welcomed far more faces in the wake of Max Kilman and Pedro Neto's departures to Premier League rivals, West Ham and Chelsea.

However, the combined £94m they received from two of their star players wasn't redistributed into a side that must now fear the worst as they stare down the barrel of relegation. Two losses from two at the start of the campaign doesn't bode well as signing other club's hand-me-downs - such as Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace - exemplifies the precarious situation the West Midlands side find themselves in.

19 Everton

Financial constraints continue to drag the Toffees into a relegation dogfight

Everton - Summer signings Fee Omari Benjamin (Arsenal) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Tim Iroegbunam (Aston Villa) £9m Iliman Ndiaye (Marseille) £20m Jesper Lindstrom (Napoli) Loan Jake O'Brien (Lyon) £17m Asmir Begovic (QPR) Free Armando Broja (Chelsea) Loan All fees via Sky Sports

Similarly to Wolves, Everton have also been unable to put Goodison Park's departure lounge to rights. Losing Amadou Onana to Aston Villa might prove to be the final nail in the coffin for the Toffees' Premier League plight, but it was one that was necessary as the club arm wrestle over staying afloat competitively and keeping their heads up above the water financially.

Last season, they faced two separate punishments relating to the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules, and no better is their feeble condition better represented than through the worrying fact they've had to dip into the Championship for loan deals, with Jack Harrison of Leeds United tasked with resisting the tides of the dropzone. Having fought off relegation in the previous three seasons, another poor transfer window will surely make a fourth successful fight nearly impossible this time around.

18 Leicester City

An oddly quiet summer for the Foxes

Wolves - Summer signings Fee Abdul Fatawu (Sporting) £17m Michael Golding (Chelsea) Undisclosed Caleb Okoli (Atalanta) Undisclosed Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham) Free Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton) Loan Oliver Skipp (Tottenham) £25m Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) £7.5m Odsonne Edouard (Crystal Palace) Loan All fees via Sky Sports

Leicester City fans will be relieved to know they won't have to deal with the pain of falling in love with a loan player after they announced the permanent signing of Abdul Fatawu from Sporting earlier in the summer. This was a big one for the Foxes after the Ghanaian winger lit up the Championship last season, providing 13 assists for his teammates.

But other than this swift piece of business, Leicester's summer has been weirdly quiet. Losing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Enzo Maresca to Chelsea was expected to catalyse a frenzy of acquistions so that the Foxes could reassert their topflight mainstay status they held just a couple of seasons ago. But besides the arrival of Oliver Skipp and Odsonne Edouard's loan deal, there isn't a whole lot to report on.

17 Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke departure will be felt

Bournemouth - Summer signings Fee Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) £1.5m Alex Paulsen (Wellington Phoenix) £2m Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) £20m Enes Unal (Getafe) £14m Koby Mottoh (Portsmouth) Free Dean Huijsen (Juventus) £15.2m Julian Araujo (Barcelona) £8m Evanilson (Porto) £40m Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) Free All fees via Sky Sports

For Bournemouth fans, anything seems possible under the tutelage of Andoni Iraola. And this is a notion supplemented by incomers that entail a fusion of old and experienced, and young and exciting. Notable acquistions this summer include Evanilson from Porto, Enes Unal from Getafe, and Ronald Aruajo's younger brother, Julian.

But despite the positivity that continues to swirl around the Vitality Stadium, it's still difficult to see past the Dominic Solanke sale. The Englishman contributed to 22 Premier League goals last season - which equated to just over 42% of Bournemouth's total league output - and he is yet to be replaced since joining Tottenham.

Related Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher Rank Premier League Summer Signings The pair were given a choice between Matthijs de Ligt, Pedro Neto or Dominic Solanke and they came to the same conclusion.

16 Newcastle United

Keeping ahold of key players is Eddie Howe's side's saving grace

Newcastle - Summer signings Fee Lewis Hall (Chelsea) £28m Miodrag Pivas (FK Jedinstvo Ub) Undisclosed Odysseas Vlachodimos (Nottingham Forest) Undisclosed Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) Free John Ruddy (Birmingham City) Free William Osula (Sheffield United) £15m All fees via Sky Sports

Such is the financial strength Newcastle United's new Saudi Arabian-led ownership now packs, one could be forgiven for thinking the Magpies would have gone big this summer to realise their potential of becoming a household name in European football. But this couldn't have been further from the truth.

Except for the permanent signing of Chelsea's Lewis Hall, it's difficult to see any of their newcomers making an impact on the starting lineup from last season. Unlike clubs who place below them in this ranking article, though, they haven't lost anyone of significance, which naturally places them higher than those around them who have seen drastic turnovers within their squad.

15 Nottingham Forest

Elliot Anderson and James Ward-Prowse could be interesting signings

Nottingham Forest - Summer signings Fee James Ward-Prowse (West Ham) Loan Elliot Anderson (Newcastle) £35m Eric da Silva Moreiro (St Pauli) £1.3m Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) £12m £12m Carlos Miguel (Corinthians) Undisclosed Marko Stamenic (Red Star Belgrade) Undisclosed Shea Cahill (Brisbane Roar) Free Jota Silva (Vitoria Guimaraes) £10.1m Ramon Sosa (Talleres de Cordoba) Undisclosed Alex Moreno (Aston Villa) Loan David Carmo (Porto) Undisclosed All fees via Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest have an insatiable appetite for buying players in abundance as soon as the sun starts to shine. This isn't always a bad thing for a club that is set to face yet another season down near the dreaded dotted line. However, there's only one new face that really stands out this time around.

Whilst Sandro Tonali served a lengthy ban last season, Elliot Anderson became a permanent fixture in Newcastle's midfield. But now that he's not needed in the north-east, he makes his way over to the County Ground for the 2024/25 campaign, and his all-action playing style could be a great addition to Nuno Espirito Santos' squad. Coupled by the fact Forest have been able to keep Brazilian centre-back, Murillo, at the club, and their transfer business could well go down as an underrated one once we know more about how they work on the pitch, especially with James Ward-Prowse now on set-pieces, too.

Related Ranking the 9 Best Crossers in World Football (2024) There are many ways to create chances in football but crossing is still one of the most effective and pleasing on the eye.

14 Southampton

Ben Brereton Diaz is a bargain and a half

Southampton - Summer signings Fee Flynn Downes (West Ham) £18m Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) £25m Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough) £6m Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Man City) £20m Maxwel Cornet (West Ham) Loan Ryan Fraser (Newcastle) Undisclosed Yukinari Sugawara (AZ Alkmaar) £5m Ben Brereton Diaz (Villarreal) £6.5m Rento Takaoka (Nissho Gakuen High School) Undisclosed Nathan Wood (Swansea City) £3m Adam Lallana (Brighton) Free Brook Myers (Charlton) Free Khiani Shombe (Lewisham Borough) Free Charlie Taylor (Burnley) Free Wellington (Sao Paulo) Free (January) Juan (Sao Paulo) Free (January) Kuryu Matsuki (FC Tokyo) Undisclosed Cameron Archer (Aston Villa) £15m Lesley Ugochukwu (Chelsea) Loan Mateus Fernandes (Sporting) £12.8m All fees via Sky Sports

At a squad age that averages out at 24.9 years old, much of Southampton's transfer business warrants patience. Because of this, it's very difficult to map out exactly how the new-look side will play in their first campaign back in the big time after an instant return.

But with a starting lineup that already boasted the likes of Joe Aribo, Kyle Walker-Pieters, and Adam Armstrong, one thing is for certain, and it's that the arrival of Ben Brereton Diaz could well be the steal of the summer at £6.5million. In a diabolical Sheffield United side, the 25-year-old forward notched six goals in 14 Premier League appearances. Now around a much improved team, the Chile international could form a lethal partnership with Armstrong.

13 Crystal Palace

Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen are big losses

Crystal Palace - Summer signings Fee Chadi Riad (Barcelona) £14m Daichi Kamada (Lazio) Free Jemiah Umolu (West Ham) Free Ismaila Sarr (Marseille) £11m Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest) Loan Maxence Lacroix (Wolfsburg) £18m Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) £30m All fees via Sky Sports

When Crystal Palace lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, there was tangible fear among fans that Euro 2024 star Marc Guehi would be next to leave in a deal that would have seen him join a big six club. But, instead, it was Joachim Andersen who departed, and his short journey across the River Thames to Fulham made things worse than what was initially expected.

Certainly, the arrival of Ismaila Sarr - who finally joined Palace after years of interest - and Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah helped soften the blow. And while the Eagles missed out on Joe Gomez, the purchase of Maxence Lacroix meant no love was lost in south London. To a certain extent, the club still managed to take a few steps forward this summer, and a promising squad that still boasts Eberechi Eze and Jean-Phillipe Mateta still has solid foundations to build upon in January, especially if recouped funds are spent wisely.

12 Brentford

Liverpool duo has bags of potential

Brentford - Summer signings Fee Igor Thiago (Club Brugge) £30m Benjamin Fredrick-Simoiben Undisclosed Julian Eyestone (Duke Blue Devils) Free Sepp van den Berg (Liverpool) £25m Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool) £27.5m Jayden Meghoma (Southampton) £5m All fees via Sky Sports

Brentford are one of the clubs to have made fewer signings in comparison to their rivals this summer. But after coming out on top in the race for highly-rated Liverpool duo, Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho, they can definitely fancy their chances at climbing the table again this season.

The departure of Ivan Toney has very little bearing on the Bees' immediate future after signing these two, with Carvalho in particular being more than capable of forming a deadly attacking lineup alongside Bryan Mbuemo. The Portuguese attacking midfielder scored nine goals from deep with Hull City last season, while the arrival of Igor Thiago also brings a lot of intrigue.

11 Liverpool

Federico Chiesa saves arid transfer window

Liverpool - Summer signings Fee Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valenica) £29m (joins in the summer of 2025) Federico Chiesa (Juventus) £12.5m All fees via Sky Sports

Until the last seven days, Liverpool had failed to make a single transfer under Arne Slot. But much like London buses, once one came in, another followed straight after. It's cliche to say it, but the Reds are in safe hands with the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia after the Georgian goalkeeper took Euro 2024 by storm. Yet, the acquisition of Federico Chiesa will no doubt steal the headlines.

For just £12.5m, the Italian joins an attacking unit that already boasts Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, among others, and it's a deal that encapsulates the conscientious yet effective manner in which Michael Edwards has always operated during his time at Anfield. The Reds have long needed backup on the right flank, and for such a small fee, Slot must be laughing as rivals question Chiesa's ability to stay fit.

Related The 20 Signings Michael Edwards Made at Liverpool (Ranked) Michael Edwards was responsible for many incredible signings at Liverpool during his first spell at Anfield.

10 Arsenal

Quantity over quality in pursuit of first Premier League title in 20 years

Arsenal - Summer signings Fee David Raya (Brentford) £27m Tommy Setford (Ajax) £850,000 Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna) £42m Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) £31.6m Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) Loan All fees via Sky Sports

Last summer, Declan Rice was supposed to be the missing piece to Arsenal's jigsaw puzzle. It wasn't quite meant to be for the Gunners, who missed out on their first Premier League title in 20 years by just two points. Nevertheless, their strategy of spending big on few players - rather than little spread across loads of players - could still turn good.

The signings of Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino show that Arsenal's recruitment team kept a watchful gaze on this summer's European Championship, as both impressed with their respective nations. By bolstering midfield and defence, the north Londoners look in good shape to pick up where they left things last season. The deadline day loan signing of Raheem Sterling could yet prove pivotal, too, with the Englishman used to winning what has always evaded the Gunners.

9 Aston Villa

A trilogy of superb signings means Douglas Luiz is already forgotten

Wolves - Summer signings Fee Ethan Amundsen-Day (Copenhagen) Undisclosed Cameron Archer (Sheffield United) £14m Ross Barkley (Luton Town) Undisclosed Enzo Barrenechea (Juventus) Undisclosed Lewis Dobbin (Everton) £10m Samuel Iling-Junior (Juventus) Undisclosed Omar Khedr (ZED) Undisclosed Ian Maatsen (Chelsea) £37.5m Amadou Onana (Everton) £50m Jaden Philogene (Hull City) £18m Max Jenner (West Brom) Free All fees via Sky Sports

Douglas Luiz's switch to Juventus looked to be a hard-hitter when it first materialised at the start of the window. Needless to say, though, Aston Villa have slowly but surely addressed the departure with a surfeit of new faces, making certain that the Brazilian midfielder's presence is no longer missed.

Amadou Onana is a like-for-like replacement for his predecessor, and his fee cost just £7m than what Villa had sold Luiz for. Elsewhere, the arrivals of Jaden Philogene from Hull City and Ian Maatsen from Chelsea ensure Villa Park is well-positioned to handle the pressures of Champions League football in the 2024/25 campaign.

8 Ipswich Town

The Tractor Boys look more like a Premier League side after a successful transfer window

Ipswich Town - Summer signings Fee Dara O'Shea (Burnley) £15m Liam Delap (Man City) £20m Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea) £18m Jacob Greaves (Hull City) £15m Darragh McCann (Glentoran) Undisclosed Arijanet Muric (Burnley) £15m Leon Elliott (Crystal Palace) Free Ben Johnson (West Ham) Free Conor Townsend (West Brom) £500,000 Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) £10m Kalvin Phillips (Man City) Loan Jack Clarke (Sunderland) £18m Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) £8m All fees via Sky Sports

A popular transfer strategy for teams promoted to the Premier League is one that places emphasis the urgency around signing players with topflight experience. It's not always a successful philosophy, but considering the lengths to which Ipswich Town have gone to ensure they have a squad steeped in talent and wisdom, the Tractor Boys have definitely got a good platform to build from.

Kalvin Phillips, Dara O'Shea, and Ben Johnson should do the Sussex side no harm in the fixtures where grit and determination prevails. Meanwhile, plucking some of the Championship's most exciting players - such as Chiedozie Ogbene from Luton Town and Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers - is a tactic that has paid off in the past for the likes of Crystal Palace and Fulham.

7 Chelsea

Decent signings amid a mindless strategy

Chelsea - Summer signings Fee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) £30m Marc Guiu (Barcelona) £5m Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa) £19m Tosin (Fulham) Free Pedro Neto (Wolves) £54m Renato Veiga (FC Basel) £12m Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United) Undisclosed Estevao Willian (Palmeiras) £29.1m Filip Jorgensen (Villarreal) £20.7m Aaron Anselmino (Boca Juniors) £15.6m Jadon Sancho (Man United) Loan Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) £46.3m Mike Penders (Genk) £17m (joins in the summer of 2025) All fees via Sky Sports

When you spend as much as Chelsea have in the last three seasons under the devil-may-care policies of Todd Boehly, then eventually money will buy you happiness. So, while a lot of the Blues' transfer dealings over this summer have been mindless once again, there's still a decent possibility some of the big name signings will turn out well.

On paper, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, and the loan purchase of Jadon Sancho have all the ingredients to completely change a team's fortunes by themselves, just as Cole Palmer did after making the move from Manchester City 12 months ago. Tosin is bound to stiffen up the defense, and Dewsbury-Hall could be a genuine livewire in that otherwise lethargic midfield. But, again, as always the case with the West End's ongoing tragedy, only time can tell if this actually comes to fruition.

Related The 10 Clubs With the Most Expensive Transfer Windows Ever Chelsea feature three times, while only one Saudi Pro League team makes an appearance.

6 Manchester City

Ilkay Gundogan return could be priceless in more way than one

Man City - Summer signings Fee Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona) Free Savinho (Troyes) £33.6m All fees via Sky Sports

For once in a blue moon, Manchester City decided to put the handbrake on this summer. But whilst the club decided against any nine-figure mega signings this time around, they were still - somehow - able to pull off a masterful period. The acquistion of Brazilian winger Savinho looks to be one for the future, and the return of Ilkay Gundogan might just be the jewel in Pep Guardiola's final Premier League crown.

Gundogan only left City for Barcelona last summer, but he has already returned on a free transfer just 24 months after captaining the Cityzens to a historic treble in the 2022/23 campaign. An explosive midfielder with a knack of arriving late into the box and scoring crucial goals, the 33-year-old adds heaps of firepower to the four-peat champions just as Julian Alvarez raked in profits of £80m upon his Atletico Madrid switch to alleviate the club's financial concerns.

5 Tottenham

North Londoners finally replace Harry Kane

Tottenham - Summer signings Fee Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) £65m Lucas Bergvall (Djurgarden) £8.5m George Feeney (Glentoran) Undisclosed Archie Gray (Leeds United) Undisclosed Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) Loan Min-Hyuk Yang (Gangwon FC) Undisclosed Wilson Odobert (Burnley) Undisclosed All fees via Sky Sports

The biggest obstacle early in Ange Postecoglu's reign as Tottenham boss was the club's deep, dark void of an out-and-out goalscorer. Harry Kane left the Lilywhites in the same summer he arrived, and Richarlison and Timo Werner have acted as square pegs in round holes for the vacancy.

Nevertheless, the signing of Dominic Solanke alone is enough to wax lyrical about the club's transfer business this time out. The former Bournemouth striker scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season, and his clinical edge will complement teammates Heung-min Son and James Maddison tremendously. What's more, the swoop for midfield duo Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray could well set Tottenham's midfield up for success in the future.

4 West Ham

Julen Lopetegui must be loving life after initial backing

West Ham - Summer signings Fee Luis Guilherme (Palmeiras) £25m Max Kilman (Wolves) £40m Wes Foderingham (Sheffield United) Free Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) Undisclosed Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund) £27.5m Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis) Free Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice) Loan Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man United) £15m Mohamadou Kante (Paris FC) Free All fees via Sky Sports

In direct contrast to Postecoglu's slow first summer in charge, Julen Lopetegui was provided with a war chest upon his debut summer transfer period at West Ham. The Hammers have splashed £122m since David Moyes left at the end of last season, and it's hard to pinpoint any misses in their dealings.

Max Kilman and Aaron Wan-Bissaka make the east London outfit a stern opposition, with Lopetegui favouring a rock-solid backline this campaign. Meanwhile, Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville are two attacking players that flaunt the club's ability to address every area of their squad this summer.

3 Manchester United

Red Devils' first INEOS-led summer promises a brighter future

Man United - Summer signings Fee Leny Yoro (Lille) £58.9m Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna) £36.5m Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich) £42.7m Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich) £17.1m Manuel Ugarte (PSG) £50.5m All fees via Sky Sports

It's been a long time since Manchester United fans could genuinely feel happy about their club's summer dealings. But after the first few months under the new INEOS-led ownership, now could finally be the time for celebration.

Of course, those of the Old Trafford persuasion must be reminded that good signings don't always lead to good performances. But there isn't a single transfer they have completed this summer that warrants fear. Noussair Mazroaui and Matthijs de Ligt have proven their worth at the top level with Bayern Munich, Manuel Ugarte has been a stalwart in midfield for PSG, and the Red Devils beat several big clubs to the signatures of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, with the former already hitting the ground running when he scored in the opening game against Fulham.

2 Brighton and Hove Albion

Yankuba Minteh could quite easily become signing of the season

Brighton - Summer signings Fee Yankuba Minteh (Newcastle) £25m Ibrahim Osman (Nordsjaelland) £16m Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord) £25m Malick Yalcouye (IFK Gothenburg) £6m Amario Cozier-Duberry (Arsenal) Free Brajan Gruda (Mainz) £25m Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) £40m Matt O'Riley (Celtic) Undisclosed Ferdi Kadioglu (Fenerbahce) £25m All fees via Sky Sports

If there's one club you can always rely on to have a successful transfer period, it's Brighton and Hove Albion. And after two wins from their opening two Premier League fixtures where new faces have been at the heart of promising performances, that notion has proven correct yet again.

Ferdi Kadioglu fits straight in at right-back as the primary choice for that position, Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer appears likely to be the club's Moises Caicedo-esque defensive midfielder, and Yankuba Minteh has already shown he's worth his weight in gold after scoring three goals and providing two assists in 242 minutes of pre-season football. Clearly, Brighton's production line is perpetual, and they also boast young - yet immensely gifted - manager in Fabian Hurzeler.

1 Fulham

Emile Smith Rowe could be a shining light in pending underdog season

Fulham - Summer signings Fee Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham) Free Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) £34m Jorge Cuenca (Villarreal) Undisclosed Sander Berge (Burnley) £25m Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) £30m Reiss Nelson (Chelsea) Loan All fees via Sky Sports

In fairness, the top two could have easily been interchanged. But, for us, the key difference between Brighton and Fulham's summers is the fact the latter has signed high-profile players who are already well-versed with the physical and technical demands of the Premier League.

Emile Smith Rowe was tipped to be the next big thing out of Arsenal's Hale End Academy, while Joachim Andersen has been a defensive stalwart since making the move to Crystal Palace a couple of seasons ago. Because of this, Marco Silva can feel pretty safe in the knowledge that there shouldn't be any complications over acclimatisation periods, boosting the Cottagers' chances of tapping into a potential underdog story this campaign.