Arsenal's Jurrien Timber and Bournemouth's Max Aarons may still redeem themselves, but injury has hindered their seasons in the Premier League.

Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo has struggled to make an impact, playing limited minutes and facing uncertainty with his future at the club.

The Premier League season always brings about excitement and anticipation, especially with new signings bolstering squads across the league. However, amidst the success stories, there are inevitably some signings that fail to live up to expectations.

Whether it be through injury or because the player hasn't settled into their new club, we will always have players who end up being labelled as flops or mistakes. It's a harsh reality, but a reality nonetheless.

GIVEMESPORT has decided to take a look at who these players are from this season's crop. Taking factors into consideration such as key stats, injury history, current form and the original expectation of these stars, we have named each Premier League's club worst signing of the 2023/24 season.

Every PL Team's Worst Signing 23/24 Arsenal Jurrien Timber Aston Villa Nicolo Zaniolo Bournemouth Max Aarons Brentford Nathan Collins Brighton Igor Julio Burnley Sander Berge Chelsea Romeo Lavia Crystal Palace Dean Henderson Everton Arnaut Danjuma Fulham Raul Jimenez Liverpool Ryan Gravenberch Luton Town Jacob Brown Manchester City Josko Gvardiol Manchester United Mason Mount Newcastle United Harvey Barnes Nottingham Forest Ibrahim Sangare Sheffield United Tom Davies Tottenham Hotspur Alejo Veliz West Ham United Kalvin Phillips Wolves Santiago Bueno

Arsenal

Jurrien Timber

For the most part, Mikel Arteta’s transfer business has been flawless. And in the case of Jurrien Timber, there is every chance he could still come good for Arsenal. However, based on the fact he has managed to play just one Premier League game this season, it’s hard to put him anywhere else – especially with other summer arrivals Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and David Raya all shining.

The Dutchman sustained a knee injury on the opening day and is yet to return. Should he become available for the run in, then it would be a boost to the Gunners' title charge. Breaking into a now settled defence at this stage of the season, may hold the 22-year-old back initially though with time running out for him to play a major role in his debut campaign.

Aston Villa

Nicolo Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo has had an interesting career path thus far. Having been on the books at Fiorentina and AC Milan before settling in Rome, the 24-year-old was hyped up as a star for the future. It made his switch to Fenerbache in the winter of 2023 puzzling.

Just a few months later, Zaniolo was packing his bags again, this time to Aston Villa. In a side that has been pushing the boundaries of what they can achieve this season, the loanee has found himself on the periphery. An average of just 30 minutes of Premier League football a game paints the picture of his fortunes.

The former Italian wonderkid is at an age now where we should be starting to see his potential develop into something substantial. As it stands, his time in England will likely be short-lived and he will have to rebuild once again.

Bournemouth

Max Aarons

Whilst breaking through at Norwich, Max Aarons was a player who was touted as being one of the country's brightest young prospects. Given that he plays in a position that includes the likes of Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker, that is some statement.

His move to a more competitive never materialised when it seemed like it should. In order to get back to Premier League football, he moved to Bournemouth. Since then, things have been underwhelming. The full-back is the Cherries' second poorest-rated player on Whoscored this season (of those with over 600 league minutes).

To make matters worse, he has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since January, causing him to miss almost as many games as he has played in.

Brentford

Nathan Collins

Former Wolves and Burnley defender Nathan Collins joined Brentford for what at the time was a club record fee last summer. Brought in to freshen up an ageing defence, the 22-year-old was in a position to help solidify Thomas Frank's backline.

After 29 Premier League games, the Bees have conceded 16 more goals than they did at the same stage last time out. Collins has been a fundamental part of that defence, playing in all but five of those games. This is the main reason why Brentford find themselves in a relegation scrap, with Collins not being as influential an addition as his price tag demanded.

Brighton

Igor Julio

As famed as Brighton are for their recruitment, the major additions this summer haven't set the world alight. Joao Pedro is their top scorer, yet has struggled to hold down a starting spot. Bart Verbruggen has had a similar problem whilst adapting to English football. However, Igor Julio is probably the most disappointing of the lot.

The Brazilian defender has been in and out of the team and hasn't sustained a major injury to justify his inconsistent selection. He is the lowest recognised centre-back for clearances and interceptions per game at the club. The 26-year-old is also the second-lowest for tackles.

Having not been able to make a marked improvement on those already at the Amex, Igor seems destined to remain a rotational option moving forward.

Burnley

Sander Berge

Sander Berge was once a man whose arrival at Sheffield United showed the club's ambition to make an unlikely run for European football. That was in 2020. Four years on, he was sold to Burnley in a cut-price deal and seems destined for yet another stint in the Championship.

The Norwegian is a much wiser head than he was when he made his Premier League debut, not that you could tell. Yes, there are a lot of names who could feasibly be seen as worse than him on Vincent Kompany's team, but none have failed to deliver what was expected of them quite like the 26-year-old.

Chelsea

Romeo Lavia

He may have been relegated with Southampton last season, but Romeo Lavia established himself as one of the most promising young prospects the division had to offer. It was no surprise that he was sought after heavily, with Liverpool beaten to his signature by Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea.

After that, there’s not much analysis that can go on. The Belgian has played a grand total of 32 minutes this season, with injuries, like many others on this list, scuppering his chances of getting off to a good start at his new club. Given the fact he is in the earliest stages of his career, he will have plenty of time to recover.

Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson shares similarities to our previous entrant, as his 2019/20 season at Bramall Lane was the high point of his career. He returned to Manchester United following that spell with the aim of becoming their number one.

The Englishman believed that he didn't receive the game time he deserved, so when Erik ten Hag joined the club, he made it clear he wanted out. Henderson secured a permanent move to Crystal Palace last August, however he still finds himself warming up the bench the majority of the time. He is firmly behind another United alumni, Sam Johnstone, in the pecking order. If he had ambitions to force his way into the 2024 Euros squad, that seems to have gone up in smoke.

Everton

Arnaut Danjuma

This time last year, Arnaut Danjuma had not long snubbed Everton to instead move on loan to Tottenham. That didn’t exactly pan out, so in the summer, the Dutchman, with his tail between his legs, finally agreed to move to Goodison Park.

This short-term deal has gone much like the last one. Danjuma has been relegated to a rotational option and has certainly not made any kind of impact in Sean Dyche’s bid to keep the Merseyiders up despite the adversity they have faced.

Perhaps a return to La Liga, where he previously appeared to be at his most dangerous, would be a smart move for the Bournemouth man.

Fulham

Raul Jimenez

The Mexican sensation used to be one of the most dangerous frontmen the Premier League had to offer. It's what makes his decline, which was largely out of his hands, all the more sad to see.

Raul Jimenez has done incredibly well to recover from a life-threatening head injury, but was surplus to requirements by Wolves in the summer. This led him to London, to serve as the replacement for the outgoing Aleksandar Mitrovic. It was a tough ask for the out-of-form forward, who to his credit did the best he could under the circumstances.

The impact that Rodrigo Muniz has had since the turn of the year has highlighted Jimenez's shortcomings further, and he is likely to transition into the 22-year-old's backup moving forward.

Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch

There's no doubt that Ryan Gravenberch is one for the future at Anfield. He was bought with that in mind. When looking at who else came in though, the Dutchman stands out as having settled in the least.

What makes the 21-year-old's initial struggles so difficult to watch for Liverpool fans, is that it is clear their main target was Jude Bellingham. Gravenberch ultimately became the secondary option after the Englishman made the move to Real Madrid. It leads supporters to wonder what could've been, as the former Borussia Dortmund man carves out his legacy at the Bernabeu.

That being said, don't rule out the Ajax academy product making just as big a name for himself in the future. The tools are there, he just needs to begin showcasing them more regularly in the coming 18 months.

Luton Town

Jacob Brown

Rob Edwards and Luton had a very tough task finding Premier League-ready players on what was clearly a shoestring budget. It makes the fact that they are not in the bottom three with ten games to go an almighty achievement. What it meant, though, was that everyone they signed needed to make a massive impact in order to help the team.

Jacob Brown was one of those men. The Scottish international had to provide goals and attacking purpose in order to help the Hatters pull off the impossible. Instead, he has managed just two Premier League goals, perhaps showing he is not quite at the level needed to succeed in the top flight.

Manchester City

Josko Gvardiol

A bad Manchester City signing? Now that's a rarity. A club that are usually on the money with their transfer business, it appears they may have overspent on this Croatian superstar.

Josko Gvardiol was one of the hottest properties last summer, with the RB Leipzig man having a release clause that had all top teams licking their lips. It was the European Champions who secured his services, but he has struggled to adapt. Despite playing more often in the middle of the defence before, the 22-year-old has been utilised more frequently on the left.

Pep Guardiola has gone on record to say that Gvardiol is not yet capable of playing centrally for City, only emphasising the difficulty the £78m man has had.

Manchester United

Mason Mount

The Englishman is not shy about producing on the big stage. After all, he did provide the assist for Chelsea’s winner in the 2021 Champions League final.

With just one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, Mason mount was the subject of great interest despite a drop-off in performances. Despite that, the Red Devils decided to stump up £55m up front for the midfielder in order to secure his services.

Things have not gone to plan. For the most part, Mount has been on the sidelines, but even when he was injury-free, he didn’t fit in the middle of the park alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes. He made his most recent return as an extra-time substitute against Liverpool in the FA Cup, but amidst the chaos, the 25-year-old did nothing of note.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: It has been over a year since Mason Mount last scored a Premier League goal.

Newcastle United

Harvey Barnes

Harvey Barnes was one of many of Leicester's fine talents who would inevitably find a new home after the Foxes were unexpectedly relegated from the Premier League last season. It was Newcastle who secured his services, in a deal that no doubt excited many.

Currently out with a hamstring injury, the 26-year-old has managed just 355 minutes of Premier League football in the 2023/24 campaign. That is an average of 32 minutes per appearance. Whereas others like Anthony Gordon have taken the next step in their careers, Barnes has seemed to stagnate. He remains a threat when fit, but because of what would've been expected of him, it's hard to see him as anything other than a flop at this moment in time.

Nottingham Forest

Ibrahim Sangare

Having previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, it was in fact Nottingham Forest who splashed the cash to bring Ibrahim Sangare to English football. Expected to provide some backbone in midfield to allow the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White more flexibility in advanced areas, the Ivorian is yet to put in the standard of performances expected by someone who was once on the verge of making a massive move to Premier League giants.

Despite being part of the Ivory Coast team that won the African Cup of Nations, the 26-year-old hasn't done enough to ensure that Nuno Espirito Santo's side are safe from the drop at this stage of the season.

Sheffield United

Tom Davies

In truth, this could be almost all of Sheffield United's signings from this season. That's how bad they have been. One of the worst Premier League teams in history, they are set to go down without much of a fight.

Tom Davies makes this list as the most notable thing he has done is get a dramatic haircut. The former Everton man was signed on a free transfer, which seemed like smart business. In him, the Blades were getting someone with plenty of Premier League experience under their belt, who could provide real tenacity in the middle of the park.

He has started two Premier League games all season. What more needs to be said?

Tottenham Hotspur

Alejo Veliz

All in all, Tottenham's recent transfer business has been rather successful. James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Micky Van de Ven have especially been good additions to the squad.

It feels harsh to then select a youngster whom not much was expected of immediately. Alejo Veliz falls into the same category as Gravenberch: one for the future. Unfortunately, he was the only striker bought in after Spurs sold Harry Kane. Whether he liked it or not, that was always going to come with pressure.

Currently out on loan in Spain, the Argentinian will be hoping the next couple of years in North London will be more fruitful.

West Ham

Kalvin Phillips

For the most part, we have aimed to avoid signings that were made in the January transfer window. After all, these individuals have barely had time to settle in, so judging them so soon would be incredibly harsh.

That being said, Kalvin Phillips has been so bad for West Ham, it’s hard not to choose him. Given that he already has bags of experience in English football, the Manchester City loanee has looked like a fish out of water. Mistakes and red cards from the get-go have already seen him relegated to David Moyes' bench, while he also looks set to lose his place in the England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Wolves

Santiago Bueno

Santiago Bueno is not of the same profile as other Wolves defenders. The Uruguayan came up through the ranks at Barcelona before establishing himself at Girona. There, the 25-year-old was able to show proficiency on the ball and drew interest from the midlands outfit.

It seemed like an odd fit, as Wolves don't especially rely much on ball-playing defenders. The outcome has been that Bueno has featured only a handful of times this season, more often than not reverting to being an unused sub. A major change in Wolves' style of play will be required for him to settle into any meaningful role in the team.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored (as of 22/03/24).