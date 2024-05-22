Highlights The Premier League Player of the Season award has been given out at the end of every season since 1994/95.

Four different players have been awarded this accolade on more than one occasion, with one winning it in back-to-back seasons.

Three defenders have been named Premier League Player of the Season, as well as only one goalkeeper.

The Premier League is often referred to as the greatest league in world football. It is the top flight of English football and is officially the most-watched sports league on the planet, containing some of the most recognisable club brands on the globe.

Such is its status, the division is able to attract some of the best international players to ply their trade within its ranks and this has led to some of the biggest superstars in the sport coming over and tearing it up in England. Every season, the league officially names who it thinks has been the best individual player across the campaign, and that player is awarded the Premier League Player of the Season.

As of 2024, there have been 26 different winners of the award and this list is going to go through all of them. Four different players hold the distinction of having been voted Player of the Season on more than one occasion.

Every Premier League Player of the Season Season Player Club Country Position 1994/95 Alan Shearer Blackburn Rovers England Forward 1995/96 Peter Schmeichel Manchester United Denmark Goalkeeper 1996/97 Juninho Middlesbrough Brazil Midfielder 1997/98 Michael Owen Liverpool England Forward 1998/99 Dwight Yorke Manchester United Trinidad & Tobago Forward 1999/00 Kevin Phillips Sunderland England Forward 2000/01 Patrick Vieira Arsenal France Midfielder 2001/02 Freddie Ljungberg Arsenal Sweden Midfielder 2002/03 Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United Netherlands Forward 2003/04 Thierry Henry Arsenal France Forward 2004/05 Frank Lampard Chelsea England Midfielder 2005/06 Thierry Henry Arsenal France Forward 2006/07 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Portugal Forward 2007/08 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Portugal Forward 2008/09 Nemanja Vidic Manchester United Serbia Defender 2009/10 Wayne Rooney Manchester United England Forward 2010/11 Nemanja Vidic Manchester United Serbia Defender 2011/12 Vincent Kompany Manchester City Belgium Defender 2012/13 Gareth Bale Tottenham Hotspur Wales Forward 2013/14 Luis Suarez Liverpool Uruguay Forward 2014/15 Eden Hazard Chelsea Belgium Forward 2015/16 Jamie Vardy Leicester City England Forward 2016/17 N'Golo Kante Chelsea France Midfielder 2017/18 Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt Forward 2018/19 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Netherlands Defender 2019/20 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium Midfielder 2020/21 Ruben Dias Manchester City Portugal Defender 2021/22 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium Midfielder 2022/23 Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway Forward 2023/24 Phil Foden Manchester City England Midfielder

1994/95 – Alan Shearer

Blackburn Rovers

Alan Shearer was the first ever player to be named the Player of the Season when he won the accolade after his exploits with title-winning Blackburn Rovers in the 1994/95 campaign. The striker was joined up top by Norwich City's Chris Sutton and the pair scored 49 goals between them, with Shearer grabbing 34, as Kenny Dalglish's side won their first league title in over 80 years. His haul saw him equal Andy Cole's record for most goals in a season in Premier League history and their joint-record stood until 2023, when it was broken by Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Alan Shearer's 1994/95 Season Position Forward Appearances 49 Goals 37 Assists 15 Club league position 1st

1995/96 – Peter Schmeichel

Manchester United

Peter Schmeichel is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all-time and almost indisputably the best goalie the Premier League has ever seen. Therefore, it seems only natural that the Dane is the only goalkeeper to have ever been named Player of the Year. After Manchester United had been denied the Premier League title for the first time in the 1994/95 season, they roared back the following campaign and swept in ahead of Newcastle United, with Schmeichel playing a key role in between the sticks as he kept 18 clean sheets in 36 matches and let in only 30 goals throughout the league season.

Peter Schmeichel's 1995/96 Season Position Goalkeeper Appearances 45 Goals conceded 36 Clean sheets 22 Club league position 1st

1996/97 – Juninho

Middlesbrough

Juninho is a unique inclusion on this list as he is the only player to have won the Player of the Year award while representing a side that ended up relegated. The Brazilian superstar made a surprise switch from Sao Paolo to Middlesbrough in November 1995 for £4.75m and despite a slow start to his career on Teesside, he enjoyed an outstanding 1996/97 campaign, scoring 13 goals and assisting eight in the league, and helping Boro reach the FA Cup and League Cup finals, both of which they lost. However, Juninho's talents weren't enough to prevent the North East outfit from going down, and Middlesbrough were forced to sell him to Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Juninho's 1996/97 Season Position Midfielder Appearances 46 Goals 16 Assists 12 Club league position 19th

1997/98 – Michael Owen

Liverpool

Michael Owen only made his senior debut at the end of the 1996/97 season, scoring away at Wimbledon at the age of 17. In the following campaign, he became Liverpool's first-choice striker despite his age and enjoyed one of the greatest full debut seasons in Premier League history. Owen scored 18 league goals, tying with Blackburn Rovers' Chris Sutton and Coventry City's Dion Dublin for the Golden Boot, and was named the Premier League's Player of the Year for the 1997/98 season. He won his first senior England cap in February 1998 and scored a memorable solo goal against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup quarter-final.

Michael Owen's 1997/98 Season Position Forward Appearances 44 Goals 23 Assists 14 Club league position 3rd

1998/99 – Dwight Yorke

Manchester United

When Manchester United broke their record transfer fee to sign Aston Villa forward Dwight Yorke for £12.6m in the summer of 1998, the Trinidad and Tobago striker was seen as being the final piece of the jigsaw at Old Trafford and the player that would restore the Red Devils back to the top of the table, after Arsenal had knocked them off the perch in the previous season. This proved to be a pretty accurate assessment as Yorke formed a prolific strike partnership with fellow forward Andy Cole, with the pair linking up for 12 goals throughout the campaign and bagging a combined total of 53, helping United to complete a historic European treble. Yorke was named the Player of the Year for his efforts.

Dwight Yorke's 1998/99 Season Position Forward Appearances 52 Goals 29 Assists 19 Club league position 1st

1999/00 – Kevin Phillips

Sunderland

Kevin Phillips had never appeared in the Premier League prior to the 1999/00 season, but the forward had played an integral role in Sunderland reaching the top flight in the previous campaign, scoring 23 goals in the second tier as the Black Cats clinched promotion as champions. He was able to carry that blistering form into the Premier League and managed to bag 30 goals in just 36 appearances in the league as his side defied all expectations to finish in seventh place in their first season back in the top flight. Phillips' goalscoring record earned him the European Golden Shoe and the Premier League Player of the Year award.

Kevin Phillips' 1999/00 Season Position Forward Appearances 37 Goals 30 Assists 1 Club league position 7th

2000/01 – Patrick Vieira

Arsenal

Patrick Vieira had been a key midfielder for Arsenal for four years prior to the 2000/01 season commencing. The Gunners endured their third successive season of finishing second to a formidable Manchester United outfit, but the Frenchman was still able to impress. Despite receiving two red cards in consecutive matches to open the season, Vieira made 48 appearances across the campaign, scoring six and assisting five, and was seen to be becoming a leader in the middle of the park, following the departure of experienced compatriot Emmanuel Petit. Despite Arsenal not winning the league, Vieira was still named the Premier League Player of the Season.

Patrick Vieira's 2000/01 Season Position Midfielder Appearances 48 Goals 6 Assists 5 Club league position 2nd

2001/02 – Freddie Ljungberg

Arsenal

The following year, Arsenal returned to winning ways, and it was one of Vieira's teammates who came in for a plethora of individual praise. Freddie Ljungberg was a talented Swedish winger who had been a reliable member of the Gunners' line-up for three seasons but became the star towards the end of the 2001/02 campaign, following an injury to Robert Pires, scoring in five consecutive matches during the run-in. His overall total came to 17 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions as Arsenal won the league and cup double, with Ljungberg scoring a screamer in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Freddie Ljungberg's 2001/02 Season Position Midfielder Appearances 39 Goals 17 Assists 5 Club league position 1st

2002/03 – Ruud van Nistelrooy

Manchester United

Ruud van Nistelrooy signed for Manchester United in the summer of 2001 and enjoyed an outstanding first season at Old Trafford, although his 36 goals in all competitions weren't enough to help Sir Alex Ferguson's side win a trophy. The Dutchman had an even better second season in English football, scoring 44 goals in 52 appearances as United won the league title. Van Nistelrooy was just about able to pip Arsenal's Thierry Henry to the Golden Boot for the season, with 25 league goals to the Frenchman's 24, and the forward was also named the Premier League Player of the Year.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's 2001/02 Season Position Forward Appearances 52 Goals 44 Assists 8 Club league position 1st

2003/04 – Thierry Henry

Arsenal

Thierry Henry is arguably the greatest player the Premier League has ever seen and was in the form of his life at Highbury in the early 2000s. He had been unlucky not to win the Player of the Year award after an astonishing individual 2002/03 campaign in which he scored 24 goals and grabbed 22 assists in the league, but the following season, there was absolutely no doubt over who the best player in the league was. Arsenal won the league, finishing the season unbeaten, with their French talisman Thierry Henry winning the European Golden Shoe after scoring 30 league goals, as well as assisting six.

Thierry Henry's 2003/04 Season Position Forward Appearances 51 Goals 39 Assists 15 Club league position 1st

2004/05 – Frank Lampard

Chelsea

From October 2001 to the end of the 2003/04 season, Frank Lampard played in every single match for Chelsea, and he continued to be an integral part of the team following Jose Mourinho's arrival as manager in the summer of 2004. The Portuguese coach transformed the West London outfit as they stormed to their first-ever Premier League title with Lampard at the front and centre, weighing in with 13 goals and 16 assists, including both efforts in Chelsea's 2-0 win away at Bolton in April, which confirmed their status as champions. The midfielder was named the Premier League Player of the Season after a tremendous campaign.

Frank Lampard's 2004/05 Season Position Midfielder Appearances 58 Goals 19 Assists 21 Club league position 1st

2005/06 – Thierry Henry

Arsenal

At the end of the 2005/06 season, Thierry Henry became the first-ever player to win the Premier League Player of the Season award for a second time, after another terrific individual campaign. The Gunners spent most of the season outside the top four, but pipped deadly rivals Tottenham to a Champions League spot on a dramatic final day, as Henry scored a hat-trick to give Highbury the send-off it deserved. During the campaign, the Frenchman won the Golden Boot for a record fourth time, became the club's all-time top goalscorer and helped the Gunners reach their first-ever Champions League final, where they were narrowly beaten by his future club Barcelona.

Thierry Henry's 2005/06 Season Position Forward Appearances 45 Goals 33 Assists 9 Club league position 4th

2006/07 – Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

The 2006/07 campaign was a breakout season for Cristiano Ronaldo and marked the year where he truly announced himself as one of the best footballers on the planet, while still only in his early 20s. The Portuguese forward formed a formidable partnership with his England counterpart Wayne Rooney, and the pair's frequent link-ups helped Manchester United win their first league title in four years. Individually, Ronaldo scored 23 goals and grabbed 14 assists in 53 matches in all competitions, and picked up five individual accolades at the end of the season awards, including being named the Premier League Player of the Season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2006/07 Season Position Forward Appearances 53 Goals 23 Assists 14 Club league position 1st

2007/08 – Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

While the 2006/07 season had been a truly memorable one for Cristiano Ronaldo, the following campaign was on another level entirely. The attacker transformed into a true goalscoring machine, winning the Golden Boot for the first time with an incredible 31 goals in 34 league matches, which was the joint-record amount of goals in a 38-game season at the time. He added another 11 in all competitions, including in the Champions League final, which United won to add another major honour to their retained Premier League title. There was only one candidate for Premier League Player of the Season and Ronaldo also won the Ballon d'Or for the first time in his career at the end of 2008.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2007/08 Season Position Forward Appearances 49 Goals 42 Assists 8 Club league position 1st

2008/09 – Nemanja Vidic

Manchester United

While Cristiano Ronaldo was winning numerous plaudits for his exploits up front, Nemanja Vidic was also playing a massive hand in Manchester United's success at the back, and his efforts were finally recognised in the 2008/09 season. The Red Devils romped to their third successive league title, and during the middle of the campaign, they embarked on a remarkable run of 14 league matches between November 2008 and February 2009 in which they didn't concede a single goal. Vidic played in every minute of this run, kept an outstanding 24 clean sheets throughout the league season and became the first defender ever to be named Premier League Player of the Season.

Nemanja Vidic's 2008/09 Season Position Defender Appearances 55 Goals 7 Assists 1 Club league position 1st

2009/10 – Wayne Rooney

Manchester United

The summer of 2009 saw Cristiano Ronaldo depart Old Trafford in an enormous £80m move to Real Madrid and this left Wayne Rooney with the responsibility of being Manchester United's main attacking threat. It was a task that the Liverpudlian was more than up to, as he scored six goals in the opening six league matches of what turned out to be by far his most successful individual campaign. Rooney scored 34 goals in 44 matches in all competitions, including hat-tricks against Portsmouth and Hull City, and was awarded the Premier League Player of the Season, despite Sir Alex Ferguson's side just falling short of what would have been an unprecedented fourth successive league title.

Wayne Rooney's 2009/10 Season Position Forward Appearances 44 Goals 34 Assists 6 Club league position 2nd

2010/11 – Nemanja Vidic

Manchester United

Manchester United re-claimed their crown in the 2010/11 season, officially becoming the most successful team in English football, as they overtook Liverpool's record of 18 top-flight titles. Nemanja Vidic played a vital role for the Red Devils once again, captaining Sir Alex Ferguson's side throughout the campaign, and making 35 league appearances. The Serb weighed in with five goals, including the winner in United's 2-1 victory over Chelsea in May 2011, which all but confirmed their status as champions, and he was named the Premier League Player of the Season for a second time, marking the fifth consecutive season that the award had been won by a United player.

Nemanja Vidic's 2010/11 Season Position Defender Appearances 47 Goals 5 Assists 1 Club league position 1st

2011/12 – Vincent Kompany

Manchester City

We now move from the club captain on one side of Manchester to the other. Vincent Kompany was an expensive signing from Hamburg in the summer of 2008 and the Belgian quickly became a key player for Manchester City before he was appointed club captain in the summer of 2011. The towering defender played 31 league matches for Roberto Mancini's side and was one of the main reasons they boasted the best defence in the league that season, as the club won their first top-flight title in 44 years. Kompany scored three goals that season, including the only one in a crucial win over Man United at the end of April that saw his side return to the top of the table.

Vincent Kompany's 2011/12 Season Position Defender Appearances 42 Goals 3 Assists 1 Club league position 1st

2012/13 – Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur

In 2007, Gareth Bale was signed by Tottenham as a talented full-back, but under the management of Harry Redknapp, the Welshman was transformed into one of the most dangerous wingers in the world. The 2012/13 season saw him named Premier League Player of the Season, following an outstanding individual campaign in which he bagged 21 goals in 33 league appearances, including several absolute screamers. Only Robin van Persie and Luis Suarez scored more goals that season than Bale, who was rewarded with a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 for a world record transfer fee of £85m.

Gareth Bale's 2012/13 Season Position Forward Appearances 44 Goals 26 Assists 10 Club league position 5th

2013/14 – Luis Suarez

Liverpool

Despite missing the first five league matches through suspension after biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic at the close of the 2012/13 season, Luis Suarez enjoyed one of the most incredible individual campaigns the Premier League has ever seen with Liverpool in 2013/14. The Uruguayan scored an absurd 31 goals in 33 league matches, winning the European Golden Shoe, as the Reds looked set to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time, but ultimately fell short after a costly defeat at home to Chelsea and a capitulation away at Crystal Palace during the run-in. Nevertheless, Suarez was still a shoo-in for Premier League Player of the Season and was signed by Barcelona for £65m in the summer of 2014.