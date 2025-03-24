The 2024/25 Premier League season is approaching its conclusion, and some clubs are already turning their attention to the next campaign, with squad changes, new managerial appointments and fresh kit designs on the agenda.

While official unveilings for 2025/26 Premier League kits are still weeks or even months away, leaked images of home, away and third kits have begun to circulate online and are already sparking debates among fans.

Some clubs appear to be eyeing notable changes to their kits, while others are staying true to their traditional designs, just as they did this season.

Regardless, there is always anticipation surrounding new kit releases, and leaks from Footy Headlines have offered a glimpse of