Highlights There were 23 managers over the course of the 2023/24 Premier League season, and they have been ranked based on their performances over the year.

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta put in wonderful displays as the former master and apprentice went toe-to-toe in the title race.

Meanwhile, it was a disastrous campaign for Erik ten Hag as the Dutchman oversaw Manchester United's lowest-ever league finish.

The 2023/24 Premier League season is now over, meaning it is time to look back on a thrilling campaign and review how everyone got on. Whether it be players, managers or entire teams, the period after the final game is always reserved for the judgement of how the past 10 months have gone.

In this instance, the focus will be on each of the 23 managers who took part in the Premier League season. This is an unusually low number of bosses in the English top-flight if recent history is anything to go by. Is this an indicator of the majority of gaffers putting in exceptional performances from the dugout, or a case of club owners showing a bit more patience than usual?

That's exactly what will be found out, as each of the managers in question have been placed in categories which include 'Incredible', 'Good', 'Average' and 'Disappointing'. In order to assign a boss to one of these sections, the following factors have been taken into consideration.

Performance in relation to expectations

Achievements (Winners, Champions League qualification, avoided relegation etc.)

Style of play

Incredible

Pep Guardiola, Unai Emery, Mikel Arteta

The man who steered a team full of superstars to a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title success - Pep Guardiola - had the best performance in the division in the sense that he finished top of the pile. However, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal pushed the juggernaut that is Manchester City all the way in the title race, with the Spaniard having his team playing some of the best football in Europe.

Related Ranking The 8 Managers With The Most Trophies in History Some managers could not stop winning trophies in their career from Sir Alex Ferguson to Luiz Felipe Scolari to Valeriy Lobanovskyi.

The surprise of the season, and perhaps the biggest overachievers, came with Aston Villa. While Guardiola and Arteta were expected to be competing at the top of the league standings, no one expected the Villans to qualify for the Champions League. Unai Emery continued to prove he is one of the best tacticians in world football as he got the best out of his players consistently and even masterminded a dominant victory over the other two bosses in this category.

Premier League Managers' Performances Manager Club Premier League Position Pep Guardiola Manchester City 1st Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2nd Unai Emery Aston Villa 4th

Good

Jurgen Klopp, Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner, Sean Dyche, Gary O'Neil

There's a strong argument that Oliver Glasner should be in the top category due to the incredible football the Austrian had Crystal Palace playing at the end of the season. Michael Olise, Eberechie Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta all looked like transformed players after Glasner's arrival but the sample size is perhaps slightly small for him to rub shoulders with Guardiola, Arteta and Emery.

Sean Dyche and Gary O'Neil looked to have their backs against the wall before a ball was even kicked in 2023/24 as many predicted Everton and Wolves to be in severe danger of being relegated. However, both clubs made their way to safety even after the Toffees were deducted points. Dyche and O'Neil may not have employed the most attractive style of play, but supporters won't care one bit as their respective sides enjoyed solid campaigns.

Related Every Premier League Manager of the Season Some legendary coaches have been crowned the best in the Premier League. Here is the full list of every winner, including a few surprises.

Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour looked like it would end in a fairytale second Premier League title triumph. However, sloppy form in the latter part of the season was the difference as Arsenal and Man City pulled away from Liverpool and that was the ultimate difference between a 'good' and 'incredible' final campaign for the German.

Andoni Iraola was a bold appointment choice as the Spaniard replaced the impressive Gary O'Neil at the Vitality Stadium. The Cherries looked to have made a huge mistake as they failed to win in their first nine league games. It all paid off in the end, however, as Iraola's genius brought the club into an unlikely 12th-place finish with 48 points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andoni Iraola guided Bournemouth to their highest-ever points tally (48) in Premier League history.

Premier League Managers' Performances Manager Club Premier League Position Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 3rd Andoni Iraola Bournemouth 12th Oliver Glasner Crystal Palace 10th Sean Dyche Everton 15th Gary O'Neil Wolves 14th

Average

Ange Postecoglou, Mauricio Pochettino, Marco Silva, David Moyes, Eddie Howe, Roberto De Zerbi

Two of the managers in this section made it to the end of the campaign but are now no longer associated with the clubs they led for the 2023/24 season. David Moyes bid farewell to West Ham less than 12 months after achieving European glory with the east London side. They may have finished in mid-table, to the frustration of supporters, but this may have left the Scot victim to his own success in previous years.

Mauricio Pochettino, on the other hand, looked to have Chelsea moving in the right direction after enduring a tough start to life at Stamford Bridge. The Argentine oversaw five league wins in a row to end the season, but it was announced just days after the final game that he had parted ways with the club.

Related 12 Best Football Managers Out of Work This Summer (Ranked) With the summer looming and many clubs looking for new managers, GIVEMESPORT have ranked the top 12 candidates that will be on the market.

Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou had almost the reverse season as he hit the ground running and had some tentatively linking Spurs with a title charge after eight wins out of their first 10 matches. However, the Australian was unable to prevent his side slipping down into fifth as they finished in a Europa League slot after a poor end to the term and multiple injuries to key players.

Roberto De Zerbi and Eddie Howe had slightly underwhelming years at the helm of both Brighton and Newcastle, although each team's ventures into European football are acceptable reasons for the slight dip in mid-season form. Meanwhile, Marco Silva had a tough start to the season after losing star forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, but the Portuguese coach turned things around and achieved an expected safe finish near mid-table.

Premier League Managers' Performances Manager Club Premier League Position Ange Postecoglou Tottenham 5th Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea 6th Marco Silva Fulham 13th David Moyes West Ham United 9th Eddie Howe Newcastle United 7th Roberto De Zerbi Brighton 11th

Disappointing

Erik ten Hag, Thomas Frank, Rob Edwards, Vincent Kompany, Nuno Espirito Santo, Chris Wilder

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag oversaw an extremely poor campaign at Old Trafford as the Red Devils narrowly avoided registering their worst-ever Premier League points tally. Speculation was rife that the Dutchman wouldn't see out the entire season, but he did so despite finishing eighth place in the league, their lowest since the re-branding of the competition in 1992.

The three relegated managers have all had disappointing seasons. Vincent Kompany was expected to bring his exciting, attacking brand of football to the top flight after dominating the Championship, but that turned out to be Burnley's undoing as the Clarets were far too open at the back and slipped back into the second tier.

Related Ranking the Top 10 Young Managers in World Football GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the most exciting young managers in the world, featuring the likes of Mikel Arteta, Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann.

Chris Wilder and Rob Edwards had significantly harder jobs, with the former being brought in to try and salvage an already faltering season. He was unable to do so as the Blades broke the record for the most goals conceded in a Premier League season.

Nuno Espirito Santo and Thomas Frank - while they kept their respective teams in the Premier League - had underwhelming campaigns. The former was brought in as a replacement for the popular Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest, but he didn't change the trajectory of the club greatly as they narrowly avoided the drop. Frank, meanwhile, had to contend with many injury issues, leading to the Bees' most disappointing season of their top flight journey.

Premier League Managers' Performances Manager Club Premier League Position Erik ten Hag Manchester United 8th Thomas Frank Brentford 16th Rob Edwards Luton Town 18th Vincent Kompany Burnley 19th Nuno Espirito Santo Nottingham Forest 17th Chris Wilder Sheffield United 20th

Didn't Last the Season

Roy Hodgson, Steve Cooper, Paul Heckingbottom

Only three managerial casualties occurred during the entire 2023/24 season despite speculation surrounding many of the previously mentioned bosses' positions. One of the first men to level his club was Paul Heckingbottom, who oversaw several humiliating defeats, such as the 8-0 and 5-0 losses against Newcastle and Burnley respectively. The Blades sacked him and turned to Wilder, although the 56-year-old was unable to turn their fortunes around.

Steve Cooper's two-year reign at Nottingham Forest ended at the halfway point of the season after seeing the club fall into a second successive relegation battle after hoping to see an upturn in form from the previous term. Roy Hodgson was the final manager to leave as he and Crystal Palace parted ways mutually. The veteran boss looked to have taken the Eagles as far as he could as he headed into retirement for a third time.