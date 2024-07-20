Highlights Premier League clubs have a wide range of mascots, adding to the matchday atmosphere.

Mascots like Pete the Eagle and Gunnersauras rank highly on the list.

Everton are the only side in the Premier League without a mascot.

Essential to fans' matchday experience is, of course, the football itself, but also the club's mascots, as they are commonly seen ramping up the atmosphere in the crowd, interacting with the younger audience, and providing us with half-time entertainment.

From aliens to dinosaurs to scary bionic-looking figures, the Premier League is home to a wide range of mascots, and with the 2024-25 campaign starting in August, GIVEMESPORT has decided to rank all 19 mascots in the league, with Everton excluded from the list, as they currently do not have one.

1 Pete the Eagle

Crystal Palace

Previously overshadowed by Kayla, a real eagle that used to fly over the stadium of Crystal Palace on matchdays, until her sad passing in 2020, Pete the Eagle has now taken centre stage as the club mascot in recent years. A hit amongst the fans, this eagle rocks sunglasses on matchdays at Selhurst Park, and what is there not to love about that?

2 Gunnersauras

Arsenal

Perhaps the most well-recognised club mascot in the entire division, Arsenal's Gunnersauras may not be a great penalty shot-stopper, but he is an incredibly friendly-looking, unique mascot that is impossible not to love. Introduced in the 1990s, he is also the only one on this list to have been made redundant before Mesut Ozil famously stepped up and used some of his money to pay his wages - a nice touch of class from the German midfield maestro.

3 Filbert Fox

Leicester City

Cheering on Leicester City since 1992, Filbert the Fox has been reinstated as a Premier League mascot once again after spending the season in the Championship last campaign. Being a fox for Leicester, Filbert is fitting to the club. With a big black nose, and a friendly smile, especially in comparison to some of his rivals coming up in this list, he is undoubtedly one of the best in the league.

4 Billy the Badger

Fulham

A mascot that can go under the simple but effective headline is Fulham's Billy the Badger, with the black and white stripes fitting the club's colour scheme, although Billy has been known to be a bit of a controversial figure at Craven Cottage. Sent off against Aston Villa in 2008 for break dancing and ambushing a disgruntled former Chelsea manager, Avram Grant, on his way to the changing rooms at half-time, Billy enjoys getting involved in the matchday drama, which gives the home fans plenty of entertainment, fitting the bill as a mascot.

5 Wolfie and Wendy Wolf

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Our first double act on the list, it wouldn't be hard to guess what animal would represent Wolverhampton Wanderers. Seen getting involved in the matchday action at the Molineux stadium, Wolfie and Wendy the Wolf are friendly and perfectly likeable mascots. Despite their friendly nature, their designs are nothing unique to write home about, but a great fit for the club they represent.

6 Buzz Bee

Brentford

Known for his charitable work in the Brentford community, Buzz the Bee can be seen buzzing around the Brentford Community Stadium on matchdays, often accompanied by his partner in crime, Buzzette, or on charitable visits to workshops at local schools in the community. A bee is a difficult mascot to mess up, and thus, has earned himself a ranking in the upper echelons of our list.

7 Sammy and Mary Saint

Southampton

Best known for their entertaining half-time performances, most notably back in 2012 when Sammy and Mary performed on PSY's mega hit, Gangnam Style, the Southampton pair come off as a friendly and fun duo, which the Premier League is happy to welcome back into the division after a year in the Championship. Incredible value for half-time leisure, and a rather friendly appearance, Sammy and Mary are a solid top half of the table duo.

8 Mighty Red

Liverpool

It was not until the Fenway Sports Group took over at Liverpool that a mascot was introduced to the club in 2012, aimed at representing the club's commitment to the local community. However, some fans may have preferred that it stayed that way, as a liver bird known as Mighty Red was announced. Some people hate him, some people like him. However, we find ourselves somewhere in the middle. Nothing extraordinary, but there are far worse ones to come on this list.

9 Moonchester and Moonbean

Manchester City

Maybe the most unique mascot idea across the entire Premier League, Moonchester and Moonbean are extraterrestrial beings, which works for Manchester City due to their iconic blue moon song. The two certainly like to get in on the celebrations, especially during their famous treble-winning season, as the two were spotted travelling with the City squad to Istanbul for the Champions League final and to Wembley for the FA Cup final that season. That being said, despite being the most out-of-the-box idea, there's just something about the execution that is a little off, not terrible, but not great.

10 Bluey

Ipswich Town

A white horse with a set of blue spiky hair, Bluey is exactly what you would expect from an Ipswich Town mascot and is well known for his appearances at schools around the community in Ipswich. He even has an academy for four to six-year-olds named after him, called Bluey's Ballers. While it's far from the worst mascot in the division, there's very little that appeals about him, and for that reason, GMS believes a mid-table finish is fair.

11 Cherry Bear

Bournemouth

From League Two to the Premier League, Cherry Bear was made mascot of Bournemouth back in 2006 and he has seen his club come a long way and has been there right from the beginning. While he may not have an appearance that makes him look smarter than your average bear, he certainly has an incredible story with the club.

12 Chirpy the Cockerel

Tottenham Hotspur

Straight from the club crest itself, it is quite self-explanatory why Tottenham Hotspur decided to go with a giant cockerel as their club mascot. Sometimes accompanied by his female counterpart, Lily the Cockerel, the two can be located at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, cheering on 'the Lilywhites' and amping up the Spurs faithful. However, there's something oddly off-putting about Chripy's smile, which is why they find themselves further down this list.

13 Stamford and Bridget the Lion

Chelsea

Without a doubt, the most fittingly named duo out of all the mascots in the Premier League, Stamford and Bridget the Lions, are named after Chelsea's home, Stamford Bridge. Bridget was introduced to the club in 2013 to give the long-standing mascot, Stamford, a partner. The two are heavily involved in charitable causes, and on Chelsea matchdays, they can be seen roaring on their side from the sidelines. Being the first of the two lion mascots to feature on this list, it is safe to say neither have really nailed it.

14 Hammerhead

West Ham United

Potentially winning the prize for the scariest mascot on this list, Hammerhead is one of a kind, said to be as 'strong as iron,' as 'fast as Billy Bonds,' and can score goals like West Ham United legend, Vic Watson. Friendly and cuddly, Hammerhead is not. Unique? Without a doubt.

15 Fred the Red

Manchester United

One of the iconic and most recognisable mascots in the league is, of course, Manchester United's Fred the Red, as he is often seen dancing and getting Old Trafford rocking before a match. Fred's appearance is derived from the club's nickname, 'the Red Devils,' and is one of the more entertaining and fan-interactive mascots in the Premier League, but unfortunately for him, personality is by far his biggest asset.

16 Robin Hood

Nottingham Forest

Another unique mascot in the Premier League is Nottingham Forest's Robin Hood, who is currently the only human-like character based on the famous character of the heroic outlaw. He is now set for his third consecutive season in the English top flight, entertaining the 'Tricky Trees' fans at the City Ground. Though perhaps there is a reason that he is the only human mascot in the division, because this one just doesn't work.

17 Monty and Maggie Magpie

Newcastle United

Newcastle United were always going to have a magpie as their club mascot; anything other than that just simply would not have fit; however, unfortunately, Monty and Maggie the Magpies are not appealing in the slightest to the eye, and despite their best efforts to raise the temperature at St. James Park, they do not rank highly on our list.

18 Hercules and Bella the Lion

Aston Villa

Right idea, wrong execution. Aston Villa's Hercules and Bella Lions are perfectly fitting to the club, pulled from the Aston Villa logo, and are even correctly coloured schemed, but there is just something about them that is oddly terrifying. However, they are anything but terrifying in nature, as they are often seen taking photos with opposition managers and having pictures with some of the greats of the Premier League, with Jurgen Klopp, Arsene Wenger, and Louis van Gaal just some of the examples.

19 Gully and Sally the Seagull

Brighton & Hove Albion

Look, we get what Brighton & Hove Albion were going for. Taken from the club crest, Gully and Sally the seagull represent not only Brighton football club but the city itself due to the number of seagulls present on the seaside. However, to put it bluntly, in terms of appearance, the two just are more terrifying than appealing, and rank bottom of our list.