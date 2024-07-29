Highlights Premier League matches on the final day are crucial for teams at both ends of the table.

Manchester City are aiming for a fifth consecutive title, but they face pressure from Arsenal.

Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool all finish the season at home in the race for Champions League football.

The Premier League is one of the hardest competitions in the world to win. It encapsulates drama, chaos and intrigue throughout the campaign, with teams desperate to accomplish their goals. Only the best players in the world can ever think about lifting the trophy at the end of the season. 38 games require no luck; it needs determination, passion and a belief that they can go all the way.

In the 2023/24 season, Manchester City won the title on the final day of the campaign by beating West Ham 3-1. Rodri struck the final goal, but fast-forward 12 months, and it is not guaranteed that Pep Guardiola's side will be claiming glory in May again,

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will be determined to end their two-decade drought in the competition — and the final day of the season may have a crucial impact. It's where the pressure builds, and one slight slip can prove costly for any team in the relegation battle or at the top of the table. Due to this, we have outlined every single match on the final day of the season, all of which will kick off at the same time on Sunday, 25th May 2025.

Every Premier League Match on the Final Day of the Season Match Venue Bournemouth vs Leicester Vitality Stadium Fulham vs Manchester City Craven Cottage Ipswich vs West Ham Portman Road Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Anfield Manchester United vs Aston Villa Old Trafford Newcastle vs Everton St James' Park Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea The City Ground Southampton vs Arsenal St Mary's Stadium Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Wolves vs Brentford Molineux Stadium

Bournemouth vs Leicester

Vitality Stadium

Close

Bournemouth will be hosting Leicester City on the final day of the season. It's not a 'stand-out' fixture compared to others on this list, but it could prove crucial. The Foxes are returning to the Premier League after a one-year absence, but it will not be an easy ride.

They could receive a points deduction for breaching the division's profit and sustainability rules, which would lead to them playing catch up throughout the campaign. If that is the case, they may go into the match on the south coast desperately needing a win to stay up. Meanwhile, the hosts will be hopeful of improving on a 12th-placed finish from the last campaign under entertaining manager Andoni Iraola.

Fulham vs Manchester City

Craven Cottage

Close

Manchester City became the first men's side ever to win four top-flight titles in a row in English football in 2024. There is a strong possibility that Pep Guardiola will depart the club at the end of the campaign, but he will be determined to finish his spell in the north of England with a fifth successive Premier League crown.

It's never been done before, so they've got the motivation, but accruing more points than Arsenal over the course of 38 matches is not easy. Their final-day clash against Fulham is not the most important of the campaign — those key contests come against the Gunners — but there will be pressure.

Ipswich vs West Ham

Portman Road