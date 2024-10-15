Key Takeaways Outfield players temporarily replaced their goalkeepers in critical moments due to dismissals or injuries.

Examples include John Terry, John O'Shea, and Phil Jagielka, who successfully filled in as goalkeepers.

Unforeseen circumstances led to memorable events, such as Vinnie Jones' commendable performance despite conceding goals.

It is universally acknowledged that the position of goalkeeper is completely separate from that of his 10 outfield equivalents. And although their role has changed in recent years, as they are used more and more in the construction of actions, none of them could, in the long term, be replaced by one of their team-mates. But over short periods, the situation is different.

Throughout history, there have been several examples of players who have replaced their goalkeeper (for a variety of reasons), either because of the unusual nature of the event or because of genuinely unexpected performances - Pele, Olivier Giroud and Kyle Walker are among those concerned. The Premier League is no stranger to such events, as shown by the 10 outfield players who have donned the goalkeeper's gloves for a moment out of time.

10 Outfield Players Who Have Played in Goal Rank Player Game Date 1. Vinnie Jones Newcastle United - AFC Wimbledon 21st October 1995 2. Julian Dicks Everton - West Ham 19th December 1995 3. Lucas Radebe Manchester United - Leeds United 17th April 1996 4. Andy Booth Sheffield Wednesday - Liverpool 11th May 2007 5. John Terry Chelsea - Reading 14th October 2006 6. Phil Jagielka Sheffield United - Arsenal 30th December 2006 7. John O'Shea Tottenham - Manchester United 4th February 2007 8. Jose Enrique Newcastle United - Liverpool 1st April 2012 9. Carl Jenkinson West Ham United - Leicester City 15th August 2015 10 Lewis Dunk Brighton and Hove Albion - Newcastle United 6th November 2021

10 Lewis Dunk

Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United, 6th of November 2021

In November 2021, having gone five games without a win, Brighton were hoping to take advantage of Newcastle's visit to get the ball rolling again. Indeed, Leandro Trossard's opener gave the Seagulls every reason to believe that the outcome could be in their favour.

But the sky darkened when Isaac Scot Hayden equalised, before exploding when Robert Sanchez was sent off for a foul on Callum Wilson. With only a few minutes left to play, Graham Potter, who had already made his three changes, was forced to let Lewis Dunk replace his Spanish keeper and keep his fingers crossed that the flood would not come. His prayer was answered, as the central defender managed to hold on for a draw against a Magpies side still unable to get their heads above water.

9 Carl Jenkinson

West Ham United v Leicester City, 15th of August 2015

Different clubs, same situation. In August 2015 when Leicester came to town, Carl Jenkinson also temporarily left his right-back berth to deputise for Adrian, who had been sent off for a foul (a foot deemed too high) late in the game.

On loan from Arsenal, Jenkinson did not concede a goal, and in fact, looked quite comfortable in his unusual role, but still saw his side go down to defeat thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Shinji Okazaki. It was an unfavourable outcome for the Hammers, but at least it gave the Englishman an unusual anecdote to tell his children.

8 Jose Enrique

Newcastle United v Liverpool, 1st of April 2012

Although Liverpool are now recognised as one of the best teams in the country, both home and away, that reputation has not always been the case. Take, for example, the 1st of April 2012, when the Reds went down two goals to nil at St. James' Park. A victory for Newcastle which, when told in this way, seems completely banal.

But that was not to be the case in a match marked by an event that is far less so. After seeing his goalkeeper Pepe Reina sent off in the final 10 minutes, Jose Enrique decided to take on the responsibility of replacing him. He did not concede a goal, and in fact had no impact on the final score, which had already been decided on the hour mark.

7 John O'Shea

Tottenham v Manchester United, 4th of February 2007

Unlike his counterparts, who had to make up for the dismissal of their goalkeeper, John O'Shea stood out for having replaced his own who had gone off injured. In February 2007, when Manchester United were leading Tottenham 4-0 - with three goals scored between the 45th and 53rd minutes - and Sir Alex Ferguson had already made his three substitutions, Edwin Van der Sar suffered a broken nose after a collision with Robbie Keane.

Although Rio Ferdinand had initially taken the goalkeeper's jersey, O'Shea eventually stepped in and managed to keep his goal intact during the ten minutes or so he spent between the posts.

6 Phil Jagielka

Sheffield United v Arsenal, 30th of December 2006

How Sheffield United rounded off their 2006 campaign is one that will live long in the memory. Beating Arsenal was already a major feat, but doing it with an outfield player in goal was even more so. Indeed, at the time, Neil Warnock had seen fit not to call up a substitute goalkeeper to his bench.

And as fate would have it, Paddy Kenny, the incumbent in the position, was injured on the hour mark. It was the perfect opportunity for Phil Jagielka to showcase his unsuspected qualities as a goalkeeper, with a decisive save from Robin van Persie. A real Christmas miracle.

5 John Terry

Chelsea v Reading, 14th of October 2006

Imagine if your first-choice goalkeeper was injured 20 seconds into the game and his replacement, already unused to the game, was knocked unconscious by an opposing player. Such was the fate embraced by Petr Cech and Carlo Cudicini in October 2006, when Chelsea hosted Reading.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: John Terry is the third most capped player in Chelsea history.

One - or rather, two - incidents forced Jose Mourinho to take the rare decision of sending on John Terry to try and keep goal for the Blues, even though all the changes had already been made. It was a decision that paid off, with Chelsea eventually winning 1-0, and one that has undoubtedly helped place the centre-back a little higher among the legends of the London club.

4 Andy Booth

Sheffield Wednesday v Liverpool, 11th of May 2007

In May 1997, as the Premier League season was drawing to a close, Liverpool travelled to Sheffield United in a bid to clinch a final qualifying place for the European Cup.

The Reds failed to do so, despite Jamie Redknapp's direct free-kick into the net from the unfortunate position of Andy Booth, who was forced to replace goalkeeper Kevin Pressant, who had been sent off a few minutes earlier for a gross error in handling the ball outside his own penalty area. An equaliser that ultimately did neither side any favours, as the 1996/97 campaign ended in a frustrating draw.

3 Lucas Radebe

Manchester United v Leeds United, 17th of April 1996

While the other players on this list only had to replace their goalkeeper for brief periods, Lucas Radebe was one of them for almost an entire match. Leeds United had no substitute goalkeeper on the bench when they travelled to Manchester United. And as some ill-judged minds might have expected, Marc Beeney, the first-choice keeper on the day, had to make way after just 17 minutes when he was shown a red card for a more than risky challenge on Andy Cole.

Radebe, who had played goalkeeper as a child, was the logical choice to take his place. And it would be an understatement to say that he did not disappoint. Despite Roy Keane's late goal, the South African made several saves to give his side hope of an unlikely win.

2 Julian Dicks

Everton v West Ham, 19th of December 1995

It is easy to imagine that Ludek Miklosko is desperate to erase the date of the 19th of December 1995 from his memory. On that day, as West Ham travelled to Everton, the Hammers' goalkeeper had a nightmare evening. Beaten for the Toffees' opener, he was then shown the red card in the 33rd minute.

And with the visitors without a replacement keeper, it was his team-mate Julian Dicks who stepped in. Unfortunately, his inexperience resulted in two more goals for the home side, who easily beat their London counterparts. To sweeten the deal, Dicks was named Man of the Match after making several saves to prevent Everton's forwards from adding to their tally.

1 Vinnie Jones

Newcastle United v AFC Wimbledon, 21st of October 1995

It might seem rather funny to see a goalkeeper put in a commendable performance despite conceding three goals in the course of a match. Well, such was the case with Vinnie Jones, AFC Wimbledon's defensive midfielder turned goalkeeper for one half against Newcastle.

Forced to replace his starting goalkeeper Paul Heald, who was sent off after just 47 minutes, the Welshman stood out for his enthusiasm and skill in a role to which he was not accustomed. It wasn't enough to save his team from a 6-1 defeat, but it was enough to leave Crazy Gang, one of the dirtiest teams in history, fans with memories that will last a lifetime.